QCR Holdings, Inc. Announces Record Net Income of $15.1 Million for the Third Quarter of 2019

/EIN News/ -- Third Quarter 2019 Highlights



Net income of $15.1 million, or $0.94 per diluted share

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) of $15.9 million, or $1.00 per diluted share

Expanded NIM and NIM (TEY)(non-GAAP) each by 12 basis points, to 3.37% and 3.52%, respectively

Record noninterest income of $19.9 million for the quarter and $49.0 million year-to-date

Definitive agreement to sell Rockford Bank & Trust (“RB&T”) to Heartland Financial USA, Inc.

Excluding RB&T held for sale assets and liabilities:

º Annualized loan and lease growth was 9.1% for the quarter and 9.4% year-to-date

º Deposits were down 1.7% on a linked quarter basis and up 9.6% annualized year-to-date

º Nonperforming assets were down $2.5 million, or 15.6% from the prior quarter

MOLINE, Ill., Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCRH) (the “Company”) today announced net income of $15.1 million and diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) of $0.94 for the third quarter of 2019, compared to net income of $13.5 million and diluted EPS of $0.85 for the second quarter of 2019. The third quarter results included $0.7 million of post-acquisition compensation, transition and integration costs (after-tax), compared to $0.6 million of similar costs in the second quarter of 2019. Excluding these expenses and some modest cost for early debt extinguishment, the Company reported adjusted net income (non-GAAP) of $15.9 million and adjusted diluted EPS of $1.00 for the third quarter of 2019, compared to adjusted net income (non-GAAP) of $14.1 million and adjusted diluted EPS of $0.88 for the second quarter of 2019. For the third quarter of 2018, net income and diluted EPS were $8.8 million and $0.55, respectively, and adjusted net income (non-GAAP) and adjusted diluted EPS were $10.4 million and $0.65, respectively.

For the Quarter Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, $ in millions (except per share data) 2019 2019 2018 Net Income $ 15.1 $ 13.5 $ 8.8 Diluted EPS $ 0.94 $ 0.85 $ 0.55 Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP)(1) $ 15.9 $ 14.1 $ 10.4 Adjusted Diluted EPS (non-GAAP)(1) $ 1.00 $ 0.88 $ 0.65 (1) See GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations.





“We are very pleased with our results for the third quarter,” commented Larry J. Helling, Chief Executive Officer. “We delivered another record quarter of net income, driven by continued strong loan growth, an expanded net interest margin, record fee income, improved credit quality and careful management of noninterest expenses. Despite the highly competitive lending environment, which has led to industry-wide pressure on rates, we have been able to maintain both our pricing and underwriting discipline. This helped us maintain our loan yields even as we grew loans during the quarter. We continue to attract new clients that appreciate our relationship-based community banking model.”



Agreement to sell Rockford Bank & Trust to Heartland Financial USA

On August 13, 2019 the Company announced that it had entered into a definitive agreement with Illinois Bank & Trust (“IB&T”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. to sell to IB&T substantially all of the assets and for IB&T to assume substantially all of the deposits and certain other liabilities of RB&T. The transaction is valued at approximately $59 million and the Company is expected to record an approximate $13 million pre-tax gain on the sale excluding costs. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2019. As a result, substantially all of RB&T’s assets and liabilities are classified as held for sale as of September 30, 2019, which impacts balance sheet comparisons to prior quarters.

Annualized Loan and Lease Growth of 9.1%, excluding RB&T

During the third quarter of 2019, the Company’s total assets increased $97.5 million to a total of $5.3 billion. Total loans and leases declined by $300.2 million, entirely as a result of classifying substantially all of RB&T’s loans as held for sale, totaling $368.5 million, gross. Excluding RB&T’s loans for both the second and third quarters of 2019, total loans and leases grew by $80.3 million, or 2.3% on a linked quarter basis.

Total deposits declined by $520.3 million mainly as a result of classifying substantially all of RB&T’s liabilities as held for sale, which included deposits of $451.5 million. Excluding RB&T’s deposits for both the second and third quarters of 2019, total deposits declined by $67.1 million, driven primarily by a decline in higher cost public funds and brokered CDs, as the Company intentionally did not renew certain deposits as they matured. At quarter-end, the percentage of wholesale funds to total assets was 11.6%, as compared to 10.0% in the second quarter. Additionally, at quarter-end, the percentage of gross loans and leases to total assets, excluding assets held for sale, remained consistent on a linked quarter basis at 75%.

“Our loan and lease growth during the third quarter was driven by solid production from both our core commercial lending business and our Specialty Finance Group,” added Mr. Helling. “Excluding RB&T, loan and lease growth for the first nine months of 2019 has been 9.4% on an annualized basis, and given our solid pipeline, we remain confident that we will be able to achieve organic loan growth of between 8% and 10% for the full year.”

Record Net Interest Income of $40.7 million

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2019 totaled $40.7 million, compared to $38.0 million for the second quarter of 2019 and $38.3 million for the third quarter of 2018. The increase was due to growth in average interest earning assets of $93.3 million, or 2.0% on a linked quarter basis, combined with the positive impact of a 12 basis point increase in reported net interest margin. Acquisition-related net accretion totaled $1.3 million (pre-tax) for the third quarter of 2019, compared to $1.1 million for the second quarter of 2019 and was $1.7 million for the third quarter of 2018. Adjusted net interest income (non-GAAP) was $41.2 million for the third quarter of 2019, compared to $38.7 million for the second quarter of 2019 and $38.2 million for the third quarter of 2018.

In the third quarter, reported net interest margin was 3.37% and, on a tax-equivalent yield basis, net interest margin was 3.52%, both increasing by 12 basis points from the second quarter of 2019. Net interest margin, excluding acquisition-related net accretion was 3.41%, up 10 basis points from the second quarter. The increase in adjusted net interest margin during the quarter was due to a 5 basis point increase in the yield on interest earning assets combined with a 5 basis point decline in the total cost of interest-bearing funds (due to both mix and rate).

For the Quarter Ended September 30, June 30, 2019 2019 NIM 3.37 % 3.25 % NIM (TEY)(non-GAAP)(1) 3.52 % 3.40 % Adjusted NIM (TEY)(non-GAAP)(1) 3.41 % 3.31 % (1) See GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations.

“Our significant focus on expanding our net interest margin generated positive results as we produced a 12 basis-point increase in reported margin during the third quarter,” stated Todd A. Gipple, President, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer. “While total deposits declined on a linked-quarter basis after excluding RB&T, it was mainly driven by an intentional runoff of higher cost public funds and brokered CDs, as our core deposits grew modestly during the quarter. Our organic loan and lease growth during the quarter was primarily funded by the excess liquidity that resulted from the strong increase in core deposits we generated in the first half of the year.”

Record Noninterest Income of $19.9 million

Noninterest income for the third quarter of 2019 totaled $19.9 million, compared to $17.1 million for the second quarter of 2019. The increase was primarily due to a $1.9 million increase in swap fee income and $0.9 million increase on gains on the sale of residential real estate loans and the government guaranteed portions of loans. Wealth management revenue was $4.1 million for the quarter, comparable to the second quarter of 2019. Noninterest income has increased 126% when compared to the third quarter of 2018.

“Noninterest income increased 17% from the second quarter, driven primarily by another quarterly record for swap fee income. This fee income is correlated to strong production from our Specialty Finance Group in the area of tax credit project lending, where our clients are locking in long-term fixed rate financing. Swap fee income and gains on the sale of government guaranteed loans totaled $21.5 million for the first nine months of 2019, already putting us well in excess of our initial full-year target of $8 to $12 million,” added Mr. Gipple.

Noninterest Expenses of $39.9 million

Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2019 totaled $39.9 million, compared to $36.6 million and $30.5 million for the second quarter of 2019 and third quarter of 2018, respectively. The linked quarter increase was due to a number of factors, including a $0.9 million increase in net costs of operations of other real estate, as the Company reduced the carrying value of an OREO property by $2.0 million. There was also an additional $1.5 million of bonus and commission expense in the quarter, driven by the strong financial results and higher than anticipated swap fee income.

Asset Quality Remains Solid

Nonperforming assets (“NPAs”) totaled $13.1 million, a decrease of $10.1 million from the second quarter of 2019. Excluding RB&T NPAs held for sale, the decline was $2.5 million, or 15.6%. The decrease was primarily due to the $2.0 million write down of an existing OREO property. The lower NPAs resulted in the ratio of NPAs to total assets improving to 0.27% (excluding RB&T) at September 30, 2019, compared to 0.45% at June 30, 2019 and 0.87% at September 30, 2018.

The Company’s provision for loan and lease losses totaled $2.0 million for the third quarter of 2019, which was up modestly from $1.9 million from the prior quarter and down significantly from $6.2 million in the third quarter of 2018. The linked quarter increase in the provision for loan and lease losses was primarily due to $488 thousand of provision related to an RB&T nonperforming loan held for sale. As of September 30, 2019, the Company’s allowance to total loans and leases was 1.00%, which was down from 1.05% at June 30, 2019 and down from 1.18% at September 30, 2018.

In accordance with generally accepted accounting principles for acquisition accounting, the loans acquired through past acquisitions were recorded at market value; therefore, there was no allowance associated with the acquired loans at the acquisition date. Management continues to evaluate the allowance needed on the acquired loans factoring in the net remaining discount ($7.7 million at September 30, 2019).

Strong Capital Levels

As of September 30, 2019, the Company’s total risk-based capital ratio was 11.93%, the common equity tier 1 ratio was 8.91%, and the tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio was 8.20%. By comparison, these respective ratios were 12.04%, 8.93% and 8.05% as of June 30, 2019.

Continued Focus on Seven Key Initiatives

The Company continues to focus on the following long-term initiatives in an effort to improve profitability and drive increased shareholder value:

Strong organic loan and lease growth in order to maintain loans and leases to total assets ratio in the range of 73% - 78%

Grow core deposits to maintain reliance on wholesale funding at less than 15% of assets

Generate gains on sale of government guaranteed loans, and fee income on interest rate swaps, as a significant and consistent component of core revenue

Grow wealth management net income by 10% annually

Carefully manage noninterest expense growth

Maintain asset quality metrics at better than peer levels

Participate as an acquirer in the consolidation taking place in our industry to further boost return on average assets, improve efficiency ratio, and increase EPS

Conference Call Details

The Company will host an earnings call/webcast tomorrow, October 24, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time. Dial-in information for the call is toll free: 888-346-9286 (international 412-317-5253). Participants should request to join the QCR Holdings, Inc. call. The event will be available for replay through November 7, 2019. The replay access information is 877-344-7529 (international 412-317-0088); access code 10135244. A webcast of the teleconference can be accessed at the Company’s News and Events page at www.qcrh.com. An archived version of the webcast will be available at the same location shortly after the live event has ended.

About Us

QCR Holdings, Inc., headquartered in Moline, Illinois, is a relationship-driven, multi-bank holding company serving the Quad Cities, Cedar Rapids, Cedar Valley, Des Moines/Ankeny, Springfield and Rockford communities through its wholly owned subsidiary banks. The banks provide full-service commercial and consumer banking and trust and wealth management services. Quad City Bank & Trust Company, based in Bettendorf, Iowa, commenced operations in 1994, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Company, based in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, commenced operations in 2001, Community State Bank, based in Ankeny, Iowa, was acquired by the Company in 2016, Rockford Bank & Trust Company, based in Rockford, Illinois, commenced operations in 2005, and Springfield First Community Bank, based in Springfield, Missouri, was acquired by the Company in 2018. Additionally, the Company serves the Waterloo/Cedar Falls, Iowa community through Community Bank & Trust, a division of Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Company. Quad City Bank & Trust Company engages in commercial leasing through its wholly owned subsidiary, m2 Lease Funds, LLC, based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and also provides correspondent banking services. The Company has 27 locations in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin and Missouri. As of September 30, 2019, the Company had approximately $5.3 billion in assets, $3.6 billion in loans and $3.8 billion in deposits. For additional information, please visit our website at www.qcrh.com .

Special Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements. This document contains, and future oral and written statements of the Company and its management may contain, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business of the Company. Forward-looking statements, which may be based upon beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the Company’s management and on information currently available to management, are generally identifiable by the use of words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “predict,” “suggest,” “appear,” “plan,” “intend,” “estimate,” ”annualize,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should” or other similar expressions. Additionally, all statements in this document, including forward-looking statements, speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any statement in light of new information or future events.



A number of factors, many of which are beyond the ability of the Company to control or predict, could cause actual results to differ materially from those in its forward-looking statements. These factors include, among others, the following: (i) the strength of the local, state, national and international economies (including the impact of tariffs, a U.S. withdrawal from or significant renegotiation of trade agreements, trade wars and other changes in trade regulations); (ii) the economic impact of any future terrorist threats and attacks, and the response of the United States to any such threats and attacks; (iii) changes in state and federal laws, regulations and governmental policies concerning the Company’s general business; (iv) changes in interest rates and prepayment rates of the Company’s assets; (v) increased competition in the financial services sector and the inability to attract new customers; (vi) changes in technology and the ability to develop and maintain secure and reliable electronic systems; (vii) unexpected results of acquisitions, which may include failure to realize the anticipated benefits of acquisitions and the possibility that transaction costs may be greater than anticipated; (viii) the loss of key executives or employees; (ix) changes in consumer spending; (x) unexpected outcomes of existing or new litigation involving the Company; and (xi) changes in accounting policies and practices. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Additional information concerning the Company and its business, including additional factors that could materially affect the Company’s financial results, is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contacts:

Todd A. Gipple

President

Chief Operating Officer

Chief Financial Officer

(309) 743-7745

tgipple@qcrh.com



Christopher J. Lindell

Executive Vice President

Corporate Communications

(319) 743-7006

clindell@qcrh.com

QCR Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited) Held for Sale As of As of September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, September 30, 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 2019 (dollars in thousands) CONDENSED BALANCE SHEET Cash and due from banks $ 91,671 $ 87,919 $ 76,527 $ 85,523 $ 73,407 $ 11,031 Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits 197,263 205,497 216,032 159,596 129,660 2,415 Securities 555,409 643,803 655,749 662,969 650,745 66,009 Net loans/leases 3,574,154 3,869,415 3,758,268 3,692,907 3,610,309 362,011 Intangibles 15,529 16,089 16,918 17,450 16,137 - Goodwill 77,748 77,748 77,872 77,832 73,618 - Other assets 315,061 294,381 265,296 253,433 238,856 24,081 Assets held for sale 465,547 - - - - - Total assets $ 5,292,382 $ 5,194,852 $ 5,066,662 $ 4,949,710 $ 4,792,732 $ 465,547 Total deposits $ 3,802,241 $ 4,322,510 $ 4,194,220 $ 3,977,031 $ 3,788,277 $ 451,546 Total borrowings 320,457 230,953 282,994 404,968 483,635 16,157 Other liabilities 179,411 137,089 101,041 94,573 63,433 2,827 Liabilities held for sale 470,530 - - - - - Total stockholders' equity 519,743 504,300 488,407 473,138 457,387 - Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 5,292,382 $ 5,194,852 $ 5,066,662 $ 4,949,710 $ 4,792,732 $ 470,530 ANALYSIS OF LOAN PORTFOLIO Loan/lease mix: Commercial and industrial loans $ 1,469,978 $ 1,548,657 $ 1,479,247 $ 1,429,410 $ 1,380,543 Commercial real estate loans 1,687,922 1,837,473 1,790,845 1,766,111 1,727,326 Direct financing leases 92,307 101,180 108,543 117,969 126,752 Residential real estate loans 245,667 293,479 288,502 290,759 309,288 Installment and other consumer loans 106,540 120,947 123,087 119,381 100,191 Deferred loan/lease origination costs, net of fees 7,856 8,783 9,208 9,124 9,286 Total loans/leases $ 3,610,270 $ 3,910,519 $ 3,799,432 $ 3,732,754 $ 3,653,386 Less allowance for estimated losses on loans/leases 36,116 41,104 41,164 39,847 43,077 Net loans/leases $ 3,574,154 $ 3,869,415 $ 3,758,268 $ 3,692,907 $ 3,610,309 ANALYSIS OF SECURITIES PORTFOLIO Securities mix: U.S. government sponsored agency securities $ 21,268 $ 35,762 $ 35,843 $ 36,411 $ 36,492 Municipal securities 391,329 440,853 450,376 459,409 453,275 Residential mortgage-backed and related securities 123,880 159,228 161,692 159,249 155,733 Other securities 18,932 7,960 7,838 7,900 5,245 Total securities $ 555,409 $ 643,803 $ 655,749 $ 662,969 $ 650,745 ANALYSIS OF DEPOSITS Deposit mix: Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 782,232 $ 795,951 $ 821,599 $ 791,101 $ 802,090 Interest-bearing demand deposits 2,245,557 2,505,956 2,334,474 2,204,206 2,094,814 Time deposits 536,352 733,135 719,286 704,903 615,323 Brokered deposits 238,100 287,468 318,861 276,821 276,050 Total deposits $ 3,802,241 $ 4,322,510 $ 4,194,220 $ 3,977,031 $ 3,788,277 ANALYSIS OF BORROWINGS Borrowings mix: Term FHLB advances $ 60,000 $ 46,433 $ 66,380 $ 76,327 $ 63,399 Overnight FHLB advances (1) 135,800 59,300 59,800 190,165 295,730 Wholesale structured repurchase agreements - - 35,000 35,000 35,000 Customer repurchase agreements 2,421 2,181 3,056 2,084 3,049 Federal funds purchased 16,105 17,010 12,830 26,690 8,670 Subordinated notes 68,334 68,274 68,215 4,782 - Junior subordinated debentures 37,797 37,755 37,713 37,670 37,626 Other borrowings - - - 32,250 40,161 Total borrowings $ 320,457 $ 230,953 $ 282,994 $ 404,968 $ 483,635 (1) At the most recent quarter-end, the weighted-average rate of these overnight borrowings was 2.09%.





QCR Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited) For the Quarter Ended September 30, June 30, March 31

December 31, September 30,

2019 2019 2019

2018 2018 (dollars in thousands, except per share data)

INCOME STATEMENT Interest income $ 56,817 $ 54,181 $ 52,102 $ 52,703 $ 49,831 Interest expense 16,098 16,168 15,194 13,110 11,517 Net interest income 40,719 38,013 36,908 39,593 38,314 Provision for loan/lease losses 2,012 1,941 2,134 1,611 6,206 Net interest income after provision for loan/lease losses $ 38,707 $ 36,072 $ 34,774 $ 37,982 $ 32,108 Trust department fees $ 2,340 $ 2,361 $ 2,493 $ 2,216 $ 2,196 Investment advisory and management fees 1,782 1,888 1,736 1,657 1,059 Deposit service fees 1,813 1,658 1,554 1,623 1,656 Gain on sales of residential real estate loans, net 890 489 369 361 337 Gain on sales of government guaranteed portions of loans, net 519 39 31 - 46 Swap fee income 9,797 7,891 3,198 7,069 1,110 Securities losses, net (3 ) (52 ) - - - Earnings on bank-owned life insurance 489 412 540 341 474 Debit card fees 886 914 792 807 846 Correspondent banking fees 189 172 216 179 195 Other 1,204 1,293 1,064 1,026 890 Total noninterest income $ 19,906 $ 17,065 $ 11,993 $ 15,279 $ 8,809 Salaries and employee benefits $ 24,215 $ 22,749 $ 20,879 $ 19,779 $ 17,433 Occupancy and equipment expense 3,860 3,533 3,694 3,367 3,318 Professional and data processing fees 4,030 3,031 2,750 3,577 2,396 Acquisition costs - - - (4 ) 1,292 Post-acquisition compensation, transition and integration costs 884 708 134 1,427 494 FDIC insurance, other insurance and regulatory fees 542 926 964 1,065 933 Loan/lease expense 221 312 214 624 369 Net cost of (income from) and gains/losses on operations of other real estate 2,078 1,182 298 2,477 (50 ) Advertising and marketing 1,056 1,037 785 1,122 984 Bank service charges 502 508 483 469 462 Losses on debt extinguishment, net 148 - - - - Correspondent banking expense 209 206 204 207 205 Intangibles amortization 560 615 532 540 542 Other 1,640 1,753 1,498 1,760 2,122 Total noninterest expense $ 39,945 $ 36,560 $ 32,435 $ 36,410 $ 30,500 Net income before income taxes $ 18,668 $ 16,577 $ 14,332 $ 16,851 $ 10,417 Federal and state income tax expense 3,573 3,073 1,414 3,535 1,608 Net income $ 15,095 $ 13,504 $ 12,918 $ 13,316 $ 8,809 Basic EPS $ 0.96 $ 0.86 $ 0.82 $ 0.85 $ 0.56 Diluted EPS $ 0.94 $ 0.85 $ 0.81 $ 0.84 $ 0.55 Weighted average common shares outstanding 15,739,430 15,714,588 15,693,345 15,641,401 15,625,123 Weighted average common and common equivalent shares outstanding 15,976,742 15,938,377 15,922,940 15,898,591 15,922,324







QCR Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited) For the Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2019

2018 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) INCOME STATEMENT Interest income $ 163,099 $ 130,175 Interest expense 47,459 27,374 Net interest income 115,640 102,801 Provision for loan/lease losses 6,087 11,046 Net interest income after provision for loan/lease losses $ 109,553 $ 91,755 Trust department fees $ 7,194 $ 6,491 Investment advisory and management fees 5,406 3,069 Deposit service fees 5,025 4,797 Gain on sales of residential real estate loans 1,748 539 Gain on sales of government guaranteed portions of loans 589 405 Swap fee income 20,886 3,718 Securities losses, net (56 ) - Earnings on bank-owned life insurance 1,441 1,292 Debit card fees 2,591 2,456 Correspondent banking fees 578 673 Other 3,562 2,822 Total noninterest income $ 48,964 $ 26,262 Salaries and employee benefits $ 67,843 $ 49,215 Occupancy and equipment expense 11,087 9,517 Professional and data processing fees 9,811 8,016 Acquisition costs - 1,799 Post-acquisition compensation, transition and integration costs 1,727 659 FDIC insurance, other insurance and regulatory fees 2,432 2,529 Loan/lease expense 748 920 Net cost of (income from) and gains/losses on operations of other real estate 3,557 11 Advertising and marketing 2,878 2,430 Bank service charges 1,494 1,368 Losses on debt extinguishment, net 148 - Correspondent banking expense 619 614 Intangibles amortization 1,706 1,151 Other 4,891 4,504 Total noninterest expense $ 108,941 $ 82,733 Net income before income taxes $ 49,576 $ 35,284 Federal and state income tax expense 8,059 5,480 Net income $ 41,517 $ 29,804 Basic EPS $ 2.64 $ 2.06 Diluted EPS $ 2.60 $ 2.02 Weighted average common shares outstanding 15,715,788 14,477,783 Weighted average common and common equivalent shares outstanding 15,946,020 14,786,777







QCR Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited) As of and for the Quarter Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30,

September 30, September 30, 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 2019 2018 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) COMMON SHARE DATA Common shares outstanding 15,790,462 15,772,939 15,755,442 15,718,208 15,673,760 Book value per common share (1) $ 32.91 $ 31.97 $ 31.00 $ 30.10 $ 29.18 Tangible book value per common share (2) $ 27.01 $ 26.02 $ 24.98 $ 24.04 $ 23.46 Closing stock price $ 37.98 $ 34.87 $ 33.92 $ 32.09 $ 40.85 Market capitalization $ 599,722 $ 550,002 $ 534,425 $ 504,397 $ 640,273 Market price / book value 115.40 % 109.06 % 109.42 % 106.61 % 139.98 % Market price / tangible book value 140.61 % 134.00 % 135.77 % 133.49 % 174.16 % Earnings per common share (basic) LTM (3) $ 3.49 $ 3.10 $ 2.99 $ 2.92 $ 2.79 Price earnings ratio LTM (3) 10.88 x 11.25 x 11.34 x 10.98 x 14.64 x TCE / TA (4) 8.20 % 8.05 % 7.92 % 7.78 % 7.82 % CONDENSED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Beginning balance $ 504,300 $ 488,407 $ 473,138 $ 457,387 $ 369,588 Net income 15,095 13,504 12,918 13,316 8,809 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 543 2,243 2,343 1,943 (612 ) Common stock cash dividends declared (944 ) (942 ) (942 ) (939 ) (938 ) Proceeds from issuance of 1,689,561 shares of common stock, net of costs, as a result of the acquisition of Springfield First Community Bank - - - - 80,063 Proceeds from issuance of 23,501 shares of common stock, net of costs, as a result of the acquisition of Bates Companies - - - 1,000 - Other (5) 749 1,088 950 431 477 Ending balance $ 519,743 $ 504,300 $ 488,407 $ 473,138 $ 457,387 REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS (6): Total risk-based capital ratio 11.93 % 12.04 % 12.26 % 10.69 % 10.87 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 9.70 % 9.76 % 9.87 % 9.77 % 9.83 % Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 9.02 % 8.96 % 8.90 % 8.87 % 8.87 % Common equity tier 1 ratio 8.91 % 8.93 % 9.02 % 8.89 % 8.92 % KEY PERFORMANCE RATIOS AND OTHER METRICS Return on average assets (annualized) 1.16 % 1.06 % 1.04 % 1.10 % 0.75 % 1.09 % 0.94 % Return on average total equity (annualized) 11.70 % 10.84 % 10.71 % 11.42 % 8.08 % 11.09 % 10.30 % Net interest margin 3.37 % 3.25 % 3.25 % 3.48 % 3.46 % 3.29 % 3.45 % Net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP)(7) 3.52 % 3.40 % 3.40 % 3.63 % 3.60 % 3.43 % 3.59 % Efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) (8) 65.89 % 66.38 % 66.33 % 66.35 % 64.72 % 66.18 % 64.10 % Gross loans and leases / total assets (10) 74.80 % 75.28 % 74.99 % 75.41 % 76.23 % 74.80 % 76.23 % Gross loans and leases / total deposits (10) 94.95 % 90.47 % 90.59 % 93.86 % 96.44 % 94.95 % 96.44 % Effective tax rate 19.14 % 18.54 % 9.87 % 20.98 % 15.44 % 16.26 % 15.53 % Full-time equivalent employees (9) 766 773 771 755 728 766 728 AVERAGE BALANCES Assets $ 5,217,763 $ 5,077,900 $ 4,968,502 $ 4,842,232 $ 4,677,875 $ 5,088,055 $ 4,242,083 Loans/leases 3,962,464 3,839,674 3,759,615 3,699,885 3,612,648 3,853,918 3,236,514 Deposits 4,302,995 4,271,391 4,110,868 3,986,236 3,840,077 4,228,418 3,474,213 Total stockholders' equity 516,195 498,263 482,423 466,271 436,065 498,960 385,874 (1) Includes accumulated other comprehensive income (loss). (2) Includes accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) and excludes intangible assets. (3) LTM : Last twelve months. (4) TCE / TCA : tangible common equity / total tangible assets. See GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations. (5) Includes mostly common stock issued for options exercised and the employee stock purchase plan, as well as stock-based compensation. (6) Ratios for the current quarter are subject to change upon final calculation for regulatory filings due after earnings release. (7) TEY : Tax equivalent yield. See GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations. (8) See GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations. (9) Growth in full-time equivalents due primarily to the merger with Springfield Bancshares, Inc., the acquisition of the Bates Companies and the addition of several new positions created to build scale. (10) Excludes assets held for sale as of September 30, 2019.







QCR Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited) ANALYSIS OF NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN (4) For the Quarter Ended September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 Average

Balance Interest

Earned or

Paid Average

Yield or Cost Average

Balance Interest

Earned or Paid Average

Yield or Cost Average

Balance Interest

Earned or

Paid Average

Yield or Cost (dollars in thousands) Fed funds sold $ 7,234 $ 42 2.30 % $ 9,690 $ 56 2.32 % $ 23,199 $ 105 1.80 % Interest-bearing deposits at financial institutions 172,386 951 2.19 % 182,651 1,168 2.56 % 61,815 323 2.07 % Securities (1) 626,471 6,080 3.85 % 644,999 6,062 3.77 % 667,142 5,973 3.55 % Restricted investment securities 22,719 293 5.12 % 21,007 290 5.54 % 22,683 330 5.77 % Loans (1) 3,962,464 51,214 5.13 % 3,839,674 48,413 5.06 % 3,612,648 44,648 4.90 % Total earning assets (1) $ 4,791,274 $ 58,580 4.85 % $ 4,698,021 $ 55,989 4.78 % $ 4,387,487 $ 51,379 4.65 % Interest-bearing deposits $ 2,505,383 $ 7,907 1.25 % $ 2,461,768 $ 8,271 1.35 % $ 2,214,480 $ 5,432 0.97 % Time deposits 975,736 5,486 2.23 % 1,013,391 5,554 2.20 % 825,020 3,290 1.58 % Short-term borrowings 17,333 98 2.24 % 16,145 81 2.01 % 21,407 78 1.45 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 123,107 1,023 3.30 % 76,154 601 3.17 % 209,111 1,422 2.70 % Other borrowings - - 0.00 % 10,550 92 3.50 % 74,503 776 4.13 % Subordinated debentures 68,299 1,003 5.83 % 68,239 993 5.84 % - - 0.00 % Junior subordinated debentures 37,774 581 6.10 % 37,731 576 6.12 % 37,600 519 5.48 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 3,727,632 $ 16,098 1.71 % $ 3,683,978 $ 16,168 1.76 % $ 3,382,121 $ 11,517 1.35 % Net interest income / spread (1) $ 42,482 3.14 % $ 39,821 3.02 % $ 39,862 3.30 % Net interest margin (2) 3.37 % 3.25 % 3.46 % Net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP) (1) (2) (3) 3.52 % 3.40 % 3.60 % Adjusted net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP) (1) (2) (3) 3.41 % 3.31 % 3.45 % For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 Average

Balance Interest

Earned or

Paid Average

Yield or Cost Average

Balance Interest

Earned or Paid Average

Yield or Cost (dollars in thousands) Fed funds sold $ 10,887 $ 191 2.35 % $ 20,488 $ 223 1.46 % Interest-bearing deposits at financial institutions 170,167 3,042 2.39 % 55,408 749 1.81 % Securities (1) 643,975 18,237 3.79 % 654,818 17,391 3.55 % Restricted investment securities 21,670 891 5.50 % 21,871 776 4.74 % Loans (1) 3,853,918 145,682 5.05 % 3,236,514 115,365 4.77 % Total earning assets (1) $ 4,700,617 $ 168,043 4.78 % $ 3,989,099 $ 134,504 4.51 % Interest-bearing deposits $ 2,418,420 $ 23,351 1.29 % $ 1,987,371 $ 12,541 0.84 % Time deposits 1,000,529 16,346 2.18 % 702,441 7,591 1.44 % Short-term borrowings 15,952 275 2.30 % 19,234 186 1.29 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 115,539 2,685 3.11 % 206,875 3,267 2.11 % Other borrowings 18,084 512 3.79 % 68,742 2,315 4.50 % Subordinated debentures 58,392 2,561 5.86 % - - 0.00 % Junior subordinated debentures 37,730 1,729 6.13 % 37,556 1,474 5.25 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 3,664,646 $ 47,459 1.73 % $ 3,022,219 $ 27,374 1.21 % Net interest income / spread (1) $ 120,584 3.05 % $ 107,130 3.30 % Net interest margin (2) 3.29 % 3.45 % Net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP) (1) (2) (3) 3.43 % 3.59 % Adjusted net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP) (1) (2) (3) 3.33 % 3.49 % (1) Includes nontaxable securities and loans. Interest earned and yields on nontaxable securities and loans are determined on a tax equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate. (2) See "Select Financial Data - Subsidiaries" for a breakdown of amortization/accretion included in net interest margin for each period presented. (3) TEY : Tax equivalent yield. See GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations. (4) Interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities classified as held for sale as of September 30, 2019 are included in the calculations above.





QCR Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited) As of September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30,

2019

2019

2019

2018

2018 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) ROLLFORWARD OF ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN/LEASE LOSSES Beginning balance $ 41,104 $ 41,164 $ 39,847 $ 43,077 $ 37,545 Allowance related to held for sale loans (6,062 ) - - - - Provision charged to expense (2) 1,524 1,941 2,134 1,611 6,206 Loans/leases charged off (739 ) (2,152 ) (1,059 ) (4,967 ) (991 ) Recoveries on loans/leases previously charged off 289 151 242 126 317 Ending balance $ 36,116 $ 41,104 $ 41,164 $ 39,847 $ 43,077 NONPERFORMING ASSETS Nonaccrual loans/leases $ 8,231 $ 13,148 $ 13,406 $ 14,260 $ 23,576 Accruing loans/leases past due 90 days or more - 58 61 632 1,410 Troubled debt restructures - accruing 763 1,313 3,794 3,659 4,240 Total nonperforming loans/leases 8,994 14,519 17,261 18,551 29,226 Other real estate owned 4,248 8,637 9,110 9,378 12,204 Other repossessed assets - - - 8 150 Total nonperforming assets $ 13,242 $ 23,156 $ 26,371 $ 27,937 $ 41,580 ASSET QUALITY RATIOS Nonperforming assets / total assets (3) 0.27 % 0.45 % 0.52 % 0.56 % 0.87 % Allowance / total loans/leases (1) 1.00 % 1.05 % 1.08 % 1.07 % 1.18 % Allowance / nonperforming loans/leases (1) 401.56 % 283.10 % 238.48 % 214.80 % 147.39 % Net charge-offs as a % of average loans/leases 0.01 % 0.05 % 0.02 % 0.13 % 0.02 % (1) Upon acquisition and per GAAP, acquired loans are recorded at market value which eliminates the allowance and impacts these ratios. (2) Excludes provision related to loans included in assets held for sale of $488 thousand for the quarter ending September 30, 2019. (3) Excludes assets held for sale as of September 30, 2019.







QCR Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited) For the Quarter Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, SELECT FINANCIAL DATA - SUBSIDIARIES 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 (dollars in thousands) TOTAL ASSETS Quad City Bank and Trust (1) $ 1,642,950 $ 1,637,115 $ 1,579,327 m2 Lease Funds, LLC 232,432 234,072 235,214 Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust 1,592,896 1,527,521 1,354,294 Community State Bank - Ankeny 801,596 806,704 734,536 Springfield First Community Bank 693,897 671,644 623,520 TOTAL DEPOSITS Quad City Bank and Trust (1) $ 1,371,721 $ 1,434,467 $ 1,288,387 Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust 1,271,828 1,283,151 1,086,908 Community State Bank - Ankeny 695,980 705,777 586,929 Springfield First Community Bank 484,225 471,340 439,669 TOTAL LOANS & LEASES Quad City Bank and Trust (1) $ 1,290,195 $ 1,273,400 $ 1,195,380 m2 Lease Funds, LLC 230,061 230,676 232,846 Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust 1,148,952 1,100,823 1,046,053 Community State Bank - Ankeny 594,227 597,486 538,723 Springfield First Community Bank 526,466 515,566 480,969 TOTAL LOANS & LEASES / TOTAL DEPOSITS Quad City Bank and Trust (1) 94 % 89 % 93 % Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust 90 % 86 % 96 % Community State Bank - Ankeny 85 % 85 % 92 % Springfield First Community Bank 109 % 109 % 109 % TOTAL LOANS & LEASES / TOTAL ASSETS Quad City Bank and Trust (1) 79 % 78 % 76 % Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust 72 % 72 % 77 % Community State Bank - Ankeny 74 % 74 % 73 % Springfield First Community Bank 76 % 77 % 77 % ALLOWANCE AS A PERCENTAGE OF LOANS/LEASES Quad City Bank and Trust (1) 1.07 % 1.06 % 1.11 % m2 Lease Funds, LLC 1.39 % 1.38 % 1.50 % Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust (2) 1.17 % 1.19 % 1.26 % Community State Bank - Ankeny (2) 1.13 % 1.09 % 1.01 % Springfield First Community Bank (2) 0.42 % 0.37 % 0.10 % RETURN ON AVERAGE ASSETS Quad City Bank and Trust (1) 1.33 % 1.22 % 1.36 % 1.25 % 1.34 % Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust 2.04 % 1.95 % 1.47 % 1.85 % 1.46 % Community State Bank - Ankeny 1.71 % 1.17 % 1.43 % 1.33 % 1.27 % Springfield First Community Bank 1.32 % 1.37 % 1.51 % 1.27 % 1.51 % NET INTEREST MARGIN PERCENTAGE (3) Quad City Bank and Trust (1) 3.49 % 3.29 % 3.38 % 3.34 % 3.45 % Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust (5) 3.41 % 3.41 % 3.53 % 3.41 % 3.58 % Community State Bank - Ankeny (4) 4.83 % 4.08 % 4.40 % 4.32 % 4.38 % Springfield First Community Bank (6) 3.64 % 4.10 % 4.36 % 3.93 % 4.36 % ACQUISITION-RELATED AMORTIZATION/ACCRETION INCLUDED IN NET INTEREST MARGIN, NET Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust $ 229 $ 71 $ 158 $ 444 $ 610 Community State Bank - Ankeny 649 76 445 783 1,331 Springfield First Community Bank 432 971 1,119 2,313 1,119 QCR Holdings, Inc. (7) (42 ) (42 ) (45 ) (127 ) (139 ) (1) Quad City Bank and Trust figures include m2 Lease Funds, LLC, as this entity is wholly-owned and consolidated with the Bank. m2 Lease Funds, LLC is also presented separately for certain (applicable) measurements. (2) Upon acquisition and per GAAP, acquired loans are recorded at market value, which eliminates the allowance and impacts this ratio. (3) Includes nontaxable securities and loans. Interest earned and yields on nontaxable securities and loans are determined on a tax equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate. (4) Community State Bank's net interest margin percentage includes various purchase accounting adjustments. Excluding those adjustments, net interest margin would have been 4.46% for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, 4.01% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 and 4.11% for the quarter ended September 30, 2018. (5) Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust's net interest margin percentage includes various purchase accounting adjustments. Excluding those adjustments, net interest margin would have been 3.34% for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, 3.39% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 and 3.48% for the quarter ended September 30, 2018. (6) Springfield First Community Bank's net interest margin percentage includes various purchase accounting adjustments. Excluding those adjustments, net interest margin would have been 3.16% for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, 3.39% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 and 3.45% for the quarter ended September 30, 2018. (7) Relates to the trust preferred securities acquired as part of the Guaranty Bank acquisition in 2017 and the Community National Bank acquisition in 2013.







QCR Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited) As of September 30, June 30 March 31 December 31, September 30, GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS 2019

2019

2019

2018

2018

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY TO TANGIBLE ASSETS RATIO (1) Stockholders' equity (GAAP) $ 519,743 $ 504,300 $ 488,407 $ 473,138 $ 457,387 Less: Intangible assets 93,277 93,837 94,790 95,282 89,755 Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 426,466 $ 410,463 $ 393,617 $ 377,856 $ 367,632 Total assets (GAAP) $ 5,292,382 $ 5,194,852 $ 5,066,662 $ 4,949,710 $ 4,792,732 Less: Intangible assets 93,277 93,837 94,790 95,282 89,755 Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 5,199,105 $ 5,101,015 $ 4,971,872 $ 4,854,428 $ 4,702,977 Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP) 8.20 % 8.05 % 7.92 % 7.78 % 7.82 % For the Quarter Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31 December 31, September 30, September 30, September 30, ADJUSTED NET INCOME (2) 2019

2019

2019

2018

2018

2019

2018

Net income (GAAP) $ 15,095 $ 13,504 $ 12,918 $ 13,316 $ 8,809 $ 41,517 $ 29,804 Less nonrecurring items (post-tax) (3): Income: Securities gains, net (2 ) $ (41 ) $ - $ - $ - $ (43 ) $ - Total nonrecurring income (non-GAAP) $ (2 ) $ (41 ) $ - $ - $ - $ (43 ) $ - Expense: Losses on debt extinguishment, net $ 117 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 117 $ - Acquisition costs (4) - - - 29 1,216 - 1,616 Post-acquisition compensation, transition and integration costs 698 559 106 1,127 390 1,363 520 Total nonrecurring expense (non-GAAP) $ 815 $ 559 $ 106 $ 1,156 $ 1,606 $ 1,480 $ 2,136 Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) (2) $ 15,912 $ 14,104 $ 13,024 $ 14,472 $ 10,415 $ 43,040 $ 31,940 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE (2) Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) (from above) $ 15,912 $ 14,104 $ 13,024 $ 14,472 $ 10,415 $ 43,040 $ 31,940 Weighted average common shares outstanding 15,739,430 15,714,588 15,693,345 15,641,401 15,625,123 15,715,788 14,477,783 Weighted average common and common equivalent shares outstanding 15,976,742 15,938,377 15,922,940 15,898,591 15,922,324 15,946,020 14,786,777 Adjusted earnings per common share (non-GAAP): Basic $ 1.01 $ 0.90 $ 0.83 $ 0.93 $ 0.67 $ 2.74 $ 2.21 Diluted $ 1.00 $ 0.88 $ 0.82 $ 0.91 $ 0.65 $ 2.70 $ 2.16 ADJUSTED RETURN ON AVERAGE ASSETS (2) Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) (from above) $ 15,912 $ 14,104 $ 13,024 $ 14,472 $ 10,415 $ 43,040 $ 31,940 Average Assets $ 5,217,763 $ 5,077,900 $ 4,968,502 $ 4,842,232 $ 4,677,875 $ 5,088,055 $ 4,242,083 Adjusted return on average assets (annualized) (non-GAAP) 1.22 % 1.11 % 1.05 % 1.20 % 0.89 % 1.13 % 1.00 % NET INTEREST MARGIN (TEY) (6) Net interest income (GAAP) $ 40,719 $ 38,013 $ 36,908 $ 39,593 $ 38,314 $ 115,640 $ 102,801 Plus: Tax equivalent adjustment (5) 1,763 1,808 1,794 1,751 1,548 4,944 4,329 Net interest income - tax equivalent (Non-GAAP) $ 42,482 $ 39,821 $ 38,702 $ 41,344 $ 39,862 $ 120,584 $ 107,130 Less: Acquisition accounting net accretion 1,268 1,076 1,069 2,609 1,677 3,413 2,921 Adjusted net interest income $ 41,214 $ 38,745 $ 37,633 $ 38,735 $ 38,185 $ 117,171 $ 104,209 Average earning assets $ 4,791,274 $ 4,698,021 $ 4,612,553 $ 4,513,277 $ 4,387,487 $ 4,700,617 $ 3,989,099 Net interest margin (GAAP) 3.37 % 3.25 % 3.25 % 3.48 % 3.46 % 3.29 % 3.45 % Net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP) 3.52 % 3.40 % 3.40 % 3.63 % 3.60 % 3.43 % 3.59 % Adjusted net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP) 3.41 % 3.31 % 3.31 % 3.40 % 3.45 % 3.33 % 3.49 % EFFICIENCY RATIO (7) Noninterest expense (GAAP) $ 39,945 $ 36,560 $ 32,435 $ 36,410 $ 30,500 $ 108,941 $ 82,733 Net interest income (GAAP) $ 40,719 $ 38,013 $ 36,908 $ 39,593 $ 38,314 $ 115,640 $ 102,801 Noninterest income (GAAP) 19,906 17,065 11,993 15,279 8,809 48,964 26,262 Total income $ 60,625 $ 55,078 $ 48,901 $ 54,872 $ 47,123 $ 164,604 $ 129,063 Efficiency ratio (noninterest expense/total income) (Non-GAAP) 65.89 % 66.38 % 66.33 % 66.35 % 64.72 % 66.18 % 64.10 % (1) This ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company's management believes that this measurement is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in changes

period-to-period in common equity. In compliance with applicable rules of the SEC, this non-GAAP measure is reconciled to stockholders' equity and total assets, which are the most

directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

(2) Adjusted net income, Adjusted net income attributable to QCR Holdings, Inc. common stockholders, Adjusted earnings per common share and Adjusted return on average assets are

non-GAAP financial measures. The Company's management believes that these measurements are important to investors as they exclude non-recurring income and expense items,

therefore, they provide a more realistic run-rate for future periods. In compliance with applicable rules of the SEC, this non-GAAP measure is reconciled to net income, which is

the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

(3) Nonrecurring items (post-tax) are calculated using an estimated effective tax rate of 21%.

(4) Acquisition costs were analyzed individually for deductibility. Presented amounts are tax-effected accordingly.

(5) Interest earned and yields on nontaxable securities and loans are determined on a tax equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate.

(6) Net interest margin (TEY) is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company's management utilizes this measurement to take into account the tax benefit associated with certain loans

and securities. It is also standard industry practice to measure net interest margin using tax-equivalent measures. In compliance with applicable rules of the SEC, this non-GAAP

measure is reconciled to net interest income, which is the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. In addition, the Company calculates net interest margin without the

impact of acquisition accounting net accretion as this can fluctuate and it's difficult to provide a more realistic run-rate for future periods.

(7) Efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure. The Company's management utilizes this ratio to compare to industry peers. The ratio is used to calculate overhead as a percentage of revenue.

In compliance with the applicable rules of the SEC, this non-GAAP measure is reconciled to noninterest expense, net interest income and noninterest income, which are the most

directly comparable GAAP financial measures.





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.