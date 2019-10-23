UFPI reports record third-quarter earnings

/EIN News/ -- - Net earnings up 26 percent, unit sales up 7 percent -

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Universal Forest Products, Inc. (Nasdaq: UFPI), soon to be known as UFP Industries, Inc., today announced net sales of $1.16 billion and record net earnings attributable to controlling interests of $51.9 million, or 84 cents per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 28, 2019.

“Our record results are the reflection of the hard work of our employees and the successful execution of our strategies to grow and improve our business. Our growth in organic unit sales was very strong, and we continue to successfully add new, value-added products and services to our offerings that are improving our profitabilty,” said CEO Matthew J. Missad.

The Company’s mix of value-added sales relative to commodity sales improved from 62.1 percent in the third quarter of 2018 to 67.6 percent in the third quarter of 2019, and new product sales grew 7 percent over the same period of 2018. Although lower lumber pricing affected the Company’s third-quarter net sales, unit sales increased 7 percent over the same period of last year, driven mostly by organic sales growth. During the third quarter, the Company acquired Hartford, Wisconsin-based Pallet USA and Bonner, Montana-based Northwest Painting, Inc., expanding its value-added offerings and market presence in the Midwest and Northwest.

“While we are pleased that so many of our operations are performing so well, we know we have operations that can do much better given our culture of continuous improvement, and we have been making changes to improve their performance. This summer, we announced a new organizational structure beginning January 1, 2020, that will allow for a more specialized and consistent sales approach, more efficient use of resources and capital, and quicker introduction of new, value-added products and services. I’m happy to say we have already made great progress toward the reorganization, and our employees are very excited about the new UFP Industries and the new business and career opportunities that are being created. This truly is an exciting time for our Company.”

Third Quarter 2019 Highlights (comparisons on a year-over-year basis):

Operating profit of $70.5 million was up 24 percent and net earnings of $51.9 million was up 26 percent

EBITDA of $89.7 million was up 23 percent, far exceeding the Company’s unit sales increase of 7 percent

Unit sales grew 7 percent; organic sales accounted for 6 percent of the growth while acquisitions added 1 percent

New product sales were $142.9 million, up 7 percent

Net sales of $1.16 billion represented a 4 percent decrease; lower lumber prices contributed significantly to the gross sales reduction, as selling prices were down by 11 percent

SG&A, excluding bonus expense, as a percentage of gross profit fell from 55.4 percent in the third quarter of 2018 to 49.8 percent during the third quarter of 2019

By market, the Company reported the following third-quarter 2019 results.

Retail

$437 million in gross sales, down 1 percent compared to the third quarter of 2018. A unit sales increase of 10 percent was offset by selling prices that were 11 percent lower. Organic growth was responsible for all of the unit sales increase and was largely driven by robust sales of Deckorators decking and deck accessories and new product sales.

Industrial

·$332.5 million in gross sales, down 6 percent from the third quarter of 2018. A unit sales increase of 4 percent was offset by lower selling prices of 10 percent. Organic growth contributed 2 percent of the unit sales increase; acquisitions were responsible for 2 percent. The Company’s focus on improving its product mix has resulted in more value-added sales and fewer commodity sales, improving gross profits.

Construction

·$414.4 million in gross sales, down 5 percent compared to the third quarter of 2018, due to a 13 percent decrease in selling prices and an 8 percent increase in overall unit sales. Unit sales growth was entirely organic, with commercial sales growing 15 percent, residential housing sales growing 6 percent and manufactured housing sales growing 1 percent.

CONFERENCE CALL

Universal Forest Products, soon to be known as UFP Industries, Inc., will conduct a conference call to discuss information included in this news release and related matters at 8:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, October 24, 2019. The call will be hosted by CEO Matthew J. Missad and CFO Michael Cole and will be available for analysts and institutional investors domestically at 866-518-4547 and internationally at 213-660-0879. Analysts and institutional investors should use conference pass code 4270679. The conference call will be available simultaneously and in its entirety to all interested investors, news media and Universal employees through a webcast at http://www.ufpi.com. A replay of the call will be available through November 24, 2019, at 855-859-2056 or 404-537-3406.

UNIVERSAL FOREST PRODUCTS, INC.

Universal Forest Products, Inc., soon to be known as UFP Industries, Inc., is a holding company whose subsidiaries supply wood, wood composite and other products to three robust markets: retail, construction and industrial. Founded in 1955, the Company is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Mich., with affiliates throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. For more, go to www.ufpi.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act, as amended, that are based on management’s beliefs, assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections about the markets we serve, the economy and the Company itself. Words like “anticipates,” “believes,” “confident,” “estimates,” “expects,” “forecasts,” “likely,” “plans,” “projects,” “should,” variations of such words, and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. These statements do not guarantee future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extent, likelihood and degree of occurrence. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect facts, circumstances, events, or assumptions that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made. Actual results could differ materially from those included in such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainty. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements are the following: fluctuations in the price of lumber; adverse or unusual weather conditions; adverse economic conditions in the markets we serve; government regulations, particularly involving environmental and safety regulations; and our ability to make successful business acquisitions. Certain of these risk factors as well as other risk factors and additional information are included in the Company's reports on Form 10-K and 10-Q on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This release includes certain financial information not prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Because not all companies calculate non-GAAP financial information identically (or at all), the presentations herein may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. Management considers EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, an alternative performance measure which may provide useful information to investors.

Brandon Froysland

Director of Finance

(616) 365-1589





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (UNAUDITED) FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 2019/2018 Quarter Period Year to Date (In thousands, except per share data) 2019 2018 2019 2018 NET SALES $ 1,163,026 100 % $ 1,212,702 100 % $ 3,417,969 100 % $ 3,500,999 100.0 % COST OF GOODS SOLD 975,756 83.9 1,054,029 86.9 2,889,706 84.5 3,045,748 87.0 GROSS PROFIT 187,270 16.1 158,673 13.1 528,263 15.5 455,251 13.0 SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES 115,958 10.0 102,292 8.4 334,165 9.8 300,292 8.6 FOREIGN CURRENCY EXCHANGE (GAIN) LOSS (306 ) -0 412 -0 118 -0 213 -0 NET (GAIN) LOSS ON DISPOSITION OF ASSETS 1,151 0.1 (1,022 ) (0.1 ) 830 -0 (7,079 ) (0.2 ) EARNINGS FROM OPERATIONS 70,467 6.1 56,991 4.7 193,150 5.7 161,825 4.6 OTHER EXPENSE, NET 1,490 0.1 1,734 0.1 4,082 0.1 4,862 0.1 EARNINGS BEFORE INCOME TAXES 68,977 5.9 55,257 4.6 189,068 5.5 156,963 4.5 INCOME TAXES 16,396 1.4 13,189 1.1 45,340 1.3 36,183 1.0 NET EARNINGS 52,581 4.5 42,068 3.5 143,728 4.2 120,780 3.4 LESS NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTEREST (722 ) (0.1 ) (849 ) (0.1 ) (1,814 ) (0.1 ) (2,684 ) (0.1 ) NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO CONTROLLING INTEREST $ 51,859 4.5 $ 41,219 3.4 $ 141,914 4.2 $ 118,096 3.4 EARNINGS PER SHARE - BASIC $ 0.84 $ 0.67 $ 2.30 $ 1.91 EARNINGS PER SHARE - DILUTED $ 0.84 $ 0.66 $ 2.30 $ 1.91 SUPPLEMENTAL DATA Quarter Period Year to Date Sales by Market Classification 2019 2018 % 2019 2018 % Retail $ 437,092 $ 441,916 -1 % $ 1,315,543 $ 1,356,920 -3 % Industrial 332,537 353,660 -6 % 1,019,535 986,410 3 % Construction 414,401 438,115 -5 % 1,145,064 1,222,395 -6 % Total Gross Sales 1,184,030 1,233,691 -4 % 3,480,142 3,565,725 -2 % Sales Allowances (21,004 ) (20,989 ) -0 % (62,173 ) (64,726 ) 4 % Total Net Sales $ 1,163,026 $ 1,212,702 -4 % $ 3,417,969 $ 3,500,999 -2 % 2019 % of Sales 2018 % of Sales 2019 % of Sales 2018 % of Sales SG&A, Excluding Bonus Expense $ 93,344 8.0 $ 87,967 7.3 $ 280,898 8.2 $ 262,382 7.5 Bonus Expense 22,614 1.9 14,325 1.2 53,267 1.6 37,910 1.1 Total SG&A $ 115,958 10.0 $ 102,292 8.4 $ 334,165 9.8 $ 300,292 8.6 SG&A, Excluding Bonus Expense, as a Percentage of Gross Profit 49.8 % 55.4 % 53.2 % 57.6 %







CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) SEPTEMBER 2019/2018 (In thousands) ASSETS 2019 2018 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 2019 2018 CURRENT ASSETS CURRENT LIABILITIES Cash and cash equivalents $ 64,498 $ 26,327 Cash overdraft $ - $ 31,115 Restricted cash 729 1,024 Accounts payable 180,767 175,912 Investments 17,028 15,809 Accrued liabilities 204,529 151,102 Accounts receivable 474,648 454,935 Current portion of debt 152 149 Inventories 479,356 510,057 Other current assets 55,845 38,699 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 1,092,104 1,046,851 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 385,448 358,278 OTHER ASSETS 116,887 22,345 LONG-TERM DEBT AND INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET 286,627 261,666 CAPITAL LEASE OBLIGATIONS 162,853 186,539 PROPERTY, PLANT OTHER LIABILITIES 103,221 40,630 AND EQUIPMENT, NET 385,007 346,309 EQUITY 1,229,103 1,091,724 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,880,625 $ 1,677,171 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 1,880,625 $ 1,677,171







CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 2019/2018 (In thousands) 2019 2018 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net earnings $ 143,728 $ 120,780 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash from operating activities: Depreciation 44,652 40,490 Amortization of intangibles 4,690 4,274 Expense associated with share-based and grant compensation arrangements 3,105 2,762 Deferred income taxes credit (367 ) (583 ) Unrealized gain on investment (1,611 ) - Net gain on disposition of assets 830 (7,079 ) Changes in: Accounts receivable (127,841 ) (121,067 ) Inventories 80,178 (39,448 ) Accounts payable and cash overdraft 14,293 38,611 Accrued liabilities and other 36,423 21,361 NET CASH FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES 198,080 60,101 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property, plant, and equipment (66,338 ) (74,541 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 1,180 37,612 Acquisitions and purchase of noncontrolling interest, net of cash received (38,710 ) (38,963 ) Purchases of investments (6,475 ) (12,401 ) Proceeds from sale of investments 4,159 3,298 Other 199 (620 ) NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES (105,985 ) (85,615 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Borrowings under revolving credit facilities 421,464 636,798 Repayments under revolving credit facilities (460,537 ) (668,941 ) Borrowings of debt - 927 Repayments of debt (3,099 ) (5,511 ) Issuance of long-term debt - 75,000 Proceeds from issuance of common stock 812 756 Distributions to noncontrolling interest (1,634 ) (2,239 ) Dividends paid to shareholders (12,270 ) (11,090 ) Repurchase of common stock - (1,843 ) Other 41 (55 ) NET CASH (USED IN) PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES (55,223 ) 23,802 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 157 247 NET CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 37,029 (1,465 ) ALL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF PERIOD 28,198 28,816 ALL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD $ 65,227 $ 27,351 Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash: Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period $ 27,316 $ 28,339 Restricted cash, beginning of period 882 477 All cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period $ 28,198 $ 28,816 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 64,498 $ 26,327 Restricted cash, end of period 729 1,024 All cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 65,227 $ 27,351







EBITDA RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED) FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 2019/2018 Quarter Period Year to Date (In thousands) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net earnings $ 52,581 $ 42,068 $ 143,728 $ 120,780 Interest expense 1,900 1,945 6,767 5,971 Interest and investment income (317 ) (211 ) (1,074 ) (1,109 ) Unrealized gain on investments (93 ) - (1,611 ) - Net (gain) loss on disposition of assets 1,151 (1,022 ) 830 (7,079 ) Income taxes 16,396 13,189 45,340 36,183 Expense associated with share-based compensation arrangements 896 838 3,105 2,762 Depreciation expense 15,452 14,346 44,652 40,490 Amortization of intangibles 1,744 1,571 4,690 4,274 EBITDA $ 89,710 $ 72,724 $ 246,427 $ 202,272







CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES CURRENT YEAR'S SALES STATED AT LAST YEAR'S SELLING PRICES (UNAUDITED) FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED - SEPTEMBER 2019/2018 Quarter Period Actual Sales Adjusted to

Last Year's

Selling Price Actual 2019 2019 2018 NET SALES 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % COST OF GOODS SOLD 83.9 85.6 86.9 GROSS PROFIT 16.1 14.4 13.1 SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES 9.9 8.9 8.5 NET GAIN ON DISPOSITION AND IMPAIRMENT OF ASSETS 0.1 0.1 (0.1 ) EARNINGS FROM OPERATIONS 6.1 5.4 4.7 OTHER EXPENSE, NET 0.1 0.1 0.1 EARNINGS BEFORE INCOME TAXES 5.9 5.3 4.6 INCOME TAXES 1.4 1.3 1.1 NET EARNINGS 4.5 4.1 3.5 LESS NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTEREST (0.1 ) (0.1 ) (0.1 ) NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO CONTROLLING INTEREST 4.5 % 4.0 % 3.4 % Note: Actual percentages are calculated and may not sum to total due to rounding. 2018 NET SALES $ 1,212,702 2019 SELL PRICE DECLINE 11.00 % DECREASE IN 2019 NET SALES DUE TO SELL PRICE DECLINE $ 133,397 ACTUAL 2019 NET SALES 1,163,026 ADJUSTED 2019 NET SALES $ 1,296,423 ACTUAL 2019 COST OF GOODS SOLD $ 975,756 PLUS DIFFERENCE IN NET SALES (ABOVE) 133,397 ADJUSTED 2019 COST OF GOODS SOLD $ 1,109,153



