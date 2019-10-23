Sterling Bancorp announces results for the third quarter of 2019 with diluted earnings per share available to common stockholders of $0.59 (as reported) and $0.52 (as adjusted). Highlights include continued progress in balance sheet transition,…

/EIN News/ -- Key Performance Highlights for the Three Months ended September 30, 2019 vs. September 30, 2018



($ in thousands except per share amounts) GAAP / As Reported Non-GAAP / As Adjusted1 9/30/2018 9/30/2019 Change

% / bps 9/30/2018 9/30/2019 Change

% / bps Total revenue2 $ 268,094 $ 275,151 2.6 % $ 272,202 $ 259,758 (4.6 )% Net income available to common 117,657 120,465 2.4 114,273 105,629 (7.6 ) Diluted EPS available to common 0.52 0.59 13.5 0.51 0.52 2.0 Net interest margin3 3.48 % 3.36 % (12 ) 3.54 % 3.42 % (12 ) Return on average tangible common equity 18.63 18.56 (7 ) 18.09 16.27 (182 ) Return on average tangible assets 1.59 1.71 12 1.55 1.50 (5 ) Tangible book value per common share1 11.33 12.90 13.9 11.33 12.90 13.9

Net income available to common stockholders of $120.5 million (as reported) and $105.6 million (as adjusted).



Total commercial loans of $18.2 billion at September 30, 2019; growth of 15.3% over September 30, 2018.



Operating efficiency ratio of 38.7% (as reported) and 39.1% (as adjusted) 4 .



. Repurchased 2,808,046 common shares in the third quarter of 2019.



Tangible book value per common share1 of $12.90; growth of 13.9% over September 30, 2018.



Key Performance Highlights for the Three Months ended September 30, 2019 vs. June 30, 2019

($ in thousands except per share amounts) GAAP / As Reported Non-GAAP / As Adjusted1 6/30/2019 9/30/2019 Change

% / bps 6/30/2019 9/30/2019 Change

% / bps Total revenue2 $ 258,897 $ 275,151 6.3 % $ 263,259 $ 259,758 (1.3 )% Net income available to common 94,473 120,465 27.5 105,124 105,629 0.5 Diluted EPS available to common 0.46 0.59 28.3 0.51 0.52 2.2 Net interest margin3 3.53 % 3.36 % (17 ) 3.58 % 3.42 % (16 ) Return on average tangible common equity 15.13 18.56 343 16.83 16.27 (56 ) Return on average tangible assets 1.36 1.71 35 1.51 1.50 (1 ) Tangible book value per common share1 12.40 12.90 4.0 12.40 12.90 4.0

Growth in commercial loans of $636.4 million over linked quarter; 14.4% annualized growth rate.

Total deposits were $21.6 billion with a cost of 0.92%. Municipal deposit balances increased by $534.8 million.

Excluding accretion income on acquired loans, net interest margin was 3.15%.

Consolidated 10 financial centers and one back-office location in the third quarter of 2019.

Completed the restructuring of $394.8 million of bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”).

Completed the termination of the Astoria defined benefit pension plan and recorded a $12.1 million gain.

Announced agreement to acquire an $843.0 million commercial loan portfolio. Anticipated close in Q4 2019.

1. Non-GAAP / as adjusted measures are defined in the non-GAAP tables beginning on page 18.

2. Total revenue is equal to net interest income plus non-interest income. Total revenue as adjusted is equal to tax equivalent net interest income plus non-interest income excluding securities gains and losses and gain on termination of pension plan.

3. Net interest margin is equal to net interest income divided by average interest earning assets. Net interest margin as adjusted, or tax equivalent net interest margin, is equal to net interest income plus the tax equivalent adjustment for tax exempt securities divided by average interest earning assets. The tax equivalent adjustment assumes a 21% federal tax rate in all periods presented.

4. Operating efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure. See page 21 for an explanation of the operating efficiency ratio.

MONTEBELLO, N.Y., Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sterling Bancorp (NYSE: STL) (the “Company”), the parent company of Sterling National Bank (the “Bank”), today announced results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019. Net income available to common stockholders for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 was $120.5 million, or $0.59 per diluted share, compared to net income available to common stockholders of $94.5 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, for the linked quarter ended June 30, 2019, and net income available to common stockholders of $117.7 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2018.

Net income available to common stockholders for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was $314.4 million, or $1.51 per diluted share, compared to net income available to common stockholders of $326.8 million, or $1.45 per diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2018.

President’s Comments

Jack Kopnisky, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented: “We continued executing our strategy in the third quarter, focusing on growing our commercial businesses, transitioning our balance sheet to a more optimal mix and driving operational efficiency. In the third quarter of 2019, our adjusted net income available to common stockholders was $105.6 million and our adjusted diluted earnings per share available to common stockholders (“adjusted EPS”) was $0.52. Our profitability metrics remained strong, including adjusted return on average tangible assets of 1.50% and adjusted return on average tangible common equity of 16.3%. We have also continued delivering on our track record of growth and profitability. Over the past five years, our adjusted EPS has grown at a compound annual growth rate (“CAGR”) of 18.8%; and our tangible book value per common share has grown at a CAGR of 15.4%.

“Our commercial businesses have continued to demonstrate strong performance. We organically grew spot commercial loan balances by $636.4 million in the third quarter of 2019 and $1.5 billion since December 31, 2018. In the same periods, run-off of residential mortgage loans was $165.5 million and $463.8 million, respectively. At September 30, 2019, our loan portfolio consisted of 87.4% in total commercial loans, in-line with our longer-term target of commercial loans representing at least 85.0% of our total portfolio. We continue to exercise discipline on new loan originations and portfolio acquisitions, focusing on diversified commercial asset classes where we can achieve our target risk-adjusted returns.

“We continue to focus on generating deposit growth through full client relationships. Total deposits were $21.6 billion and the cost of total deposits was 0.92% in the third quarter of 2019. We are seeing improving market conditions and competitive dynamics in our deposit markets, demonstrated by the increase of one basis point in total cost of deposits relative to the linked quarter. We anticipate that the current interest rate environment will allow us to reduce our cost of total funding liabilities; as of September 30, 2019, our spot cost of total funding liabilities was 1.10%, compared to an average of 1.16% for the third quarter. We will focus on further reducing costs of deposits and borrowings going forward.

“The changing interest rate environment resulted in pressure on our interest earning asset and loan origination yields, as our tax equivalent yield excluding accretion income on acquired loans was 3.15% in the third quarter of 2019 compared to 3.22% for the linked quarter. We anticipate that our loan portfolio transition, decreasing balances of Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) borrowings, and improving deposit market competitive dynamics will allow us to support our current level of tax equivalent net interest margin excluding accretion income. However, a prolonged flat interest rate environment would impact our net interest margin and the profitability of our loan originations and balance sheet growth.

“We continue to maintain strong controls over operating expenses. During the third quarter of 2019, we consolidated 10 financial centers, bringing our total to 19 financial centers closed year to date. Our financial center count was 87 at September 30, 2019, and we anticipate our total financial centers will be below 80 in 2020. In the third quarter of 2019, our annualized adjusted operating expenses were $403.4 million and our adjusted operating efficiency ratio was 39.1%.

“We are constantly evaluating opportunities to make our business and operations more profitable. To that end, we executed several corporate actions during the quarter. First, we completed the restructuring of the BOLI program we acquired in the merger with Astoria Financial Corp. (the “Astoria Merger”). The restructuring consisted mainly of diversifying the investment asset classes available under the program and a reduction in fees and other charges. Our total BOLI income was $8.1 million in the quarter, and we anticipate BOLI income will be in a range of $5.0 million to $6.0 million per quarter going forward. Second, we completed the termination of the Astoria defined benefit pension plan, and recorded a net pre-tax gain of $12.1 million. Lastly, we announced we have entered into a definitive agreement to acquire $843 million of middle market commercial equipment finance loans and leases, which will augment our loan originations and accelerate our balance sheet and loan portfolio repositioning. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2019.

“Our tangible common equity ratio was 9.22% and our estimated Tier 1 Leverage ratio was 9.77% at September 30, 2019. Our tangible book value per common share was $12.90, which represented an increase of 13.9% from a year ago. Our ample capital position and strong internal capital generation will support our growth strategy and allow us to return capital to stockholders. In the third quarter of 2019, we repurchased 2,808,046 common shares. We anticipate we will repurchase between 4.0 to 5.0 million shares in the fourth quarter of 2019, subject to market conditions.

“We have created a Company with significant operating flexibility and are confident that our business mix, growth strategy and strong capital position will allow us to continue generating superior returns and earnings per share growth. We would like to thank our clients, colleagues and shareholders for your support and look forward to working with all of our partners as we continue to build a great company.

“Lastly, we have declared a dividend on our common stock of $0.07 per share payable on November 18, 2019 to holders of record as of November 4, 2019.”

Reconciliation of GAAP Results to Adjusted Results (non-GAAP)

The Company’s GAAP net income available to common stockholders of $120.5 million, or $0.59 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2019, included the following items:

a pre-tax gain of $12.1 million on the termination of the legacy Astoria defined benefit pension plan;

a pre-tax gain of $6.9 million on the sale of available for sale securities; and

the pre-tax amortization of non-compete agreements and acquired customer list intangible assets of $200 thousand.

Excluding the impact of these items, adjusted net income available to common stockholders was $105.6 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2019.

Non-GAAP financial measures include references to the terms “adjusted” or “excluding”. See the reconciliation of the Company’s non-GAAP financial measures beginning on page 18 .

Net Interest Income and Margin

($ in thousands) For the three months ended Change % / bps 9/30/2018 6/30/2019 9/30/2019 Y-o-Y Linked Qtr Interest and dividend income $ 309,025 $ 302,457 $ 295,209 (4.5 %) (2.4 )% Interest expense 65,076 70,618 71,888 10.5 1.8 Net interest income $ 243,949 $ 231,839 $ 223,321 (8.5 ) (3.7 ) Accretion income on acquired loans $ 26,574 $ 23,745 $ 17,973 (32.4 )% (24.3 )% Yield on loans 5.01 % 5.20 % 4.97 % (4 ) (23 ) Tax equivalent yield on investment securities 2.87 2.92 2.85 (2 ) (7 ) Tax equivalent yield on interest earning assets 4.47 4.66 4.50 3 (16 ) Cost of total deposits 0.68 0.91 0.92 24 1 Cost of interest bearing deposits 0.84 1.14 1.16 32 2 Cost of borrowings 2.29 2.54 2.41 12 (13 ) Cost of interest bearing liabilities 1.17 1.38 1.40 23 2 Tax equivalent net interest margin5 3.54 3.58 3.42 (12 ) (16 ) Average commercial loans $ 15,525,011 $ 16,996,838 $ 17,596,552 13.3 % 3.5 % Average loans, including loans held for sale 20,386,994 19,912,839 20,302,887 (0.4 ) 2.0 Average investment securities 6,774,712 5,883,269 5,439,886 (19.7 ) (7.5 ) Average total interest earning assets 27,799,933 26,377,053 26,354,394 (5.2 ) (0.1 ) Average deposits and mortgage escrow 21,115,354 21,148,872 20,749,885 (1.7 ) (1.9 )

5 Tax equivalent net interest margin is equal to net interest income plus the tax equivalent adjustment for tax exempt securities divided by average interest earning assets. The tax equivalent adjustment is assumed at a 21% federal tax rate in all periods presented.

Third quarter 2019 compared with third quarter 2018

Net interest income was $223.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, a decrease of $20.6 million compared to the third quarter of 2018. This was mainly due to a $1.4 billion decline in average total interest earning assets and an increase in the cost of interest bearing liabilities. Other key components of the changes in net interest income and net interest margin for the third quarter of 2019 compared to the third quarter of 2018 were the following:

The yield on loans was 4.97% compared to 5.01% for the three months ended September 30, 2018. The decrease in yield on loans was mainly due to the decline in accretion income on acquired loans, which was $18.0 million in the third quarter of 2019 compared to $26.6 million in the third quarter of 2018.

The tax equivalent yield on investment securities was 2.85% compared to 2.87% for the three months ended September 30, 2018. Average investment securities were $5.4 billion, or 20.6%, of average total interest earning assets for the third quarter of 2019 compared to $6.8 billion, or 24.4%, of average total interest earning assets for the third quarter of 2018. The decline in the average balance of investment securities was mainly due to our balance sheet transition strategy.

The tax equivalent yield on interest earning assets increased three basis points between the periods to 4.50%.

The cost of total deposits was 92 basis points and the cost of borrowings was 2.41%, compared to 68 basis points and 2.29%, respectively, for the same period a year ago. The increase was mainly due to increases in market rates of interest.

The total cost of interest bearing liabilities increased 23 basis points to 1.40% for the third quarter of 2019 compared to 1.17% for the third quarter of 2018, which was mainly due to the increase in market interest rates.

Average interest bearing deposits decreased by $415.8 million and average borrowings decreased $1.2 billion compared to the third quarter of 2018. The declines were related to a decrease in average earning assets and lower deposit balances on certain higher balance, higher cost commercial and municipal accounts.

Total interest expense increased by $6.8 million compared to the third quarter of 2018.

The tax equivalent net interest margin was 3.42% for the third quarter of 2019 compared to 3.54% for the third quarter of 2018. The decrease in tax equivalent net interest margin was mainly due to the increase in the cost of interest bearing liabilities and the decrease in accretion income on acquired loans. Excluding accretion income, tax equivalent net interest margin was 3.15% for the third quarter of 2019 compared to 3.16% in the third quarter of 2018.

Third quarter 2019 compared with linked quarter ended June 30, 2019

Net interest income declined $8.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 compared to the linked quarter. The decrease in net interest income was mainly due to lower accretion income on acquired loans, which declined $5.8 million to $18.0 million for the third quarter of 2019 compared to $23.7 million in the linked quarter. Other key components of the changes in net interest income and net interest margin for the third quarter of 2019 compared to the linked quarter were the following:

The yield on loans was 4.97% compared to 5.20% for the linked quarter. The decrease in the yield on loans was mainly due to a decrease in accretion income on acquired loans and a decline in market interest rates. Our balance sheet transition continued as the average balance of commercial loans increased by $599.7 million and the average balance of residential mortgage loans declined by $191.8 million. The growth in commercial loans was due to organic growth generated by our commercial banking teams.

The tax equivalent yield on investment securities was 2.85% compared to 2.92% for the linked quarter. The decrease in yield was mainly due to accelerated amortization of securities premiums related to repayments of mortgage-backed securities and the sale of a portion of our higher yielding corporate securities.

The tax equivalent yield on interest earning assets was 4.50% compared to 4.66% in the linked quarter.

The cost of total deposits increased one basis point to 92 basis points, mainly due to a change in our deposit mix as the proportion of certificate accounts increased. The total cost of borrowings declined 13 basis points to 2.41% due to changes in market rates of interest.

Average interest bearing deposits decreased by $406.2 million and average borrowings increased by $328.2 million relative to the linked quarter. The decline in deposits was due to the same factors as discussed above. The increase in borrowings offset the decline in average deposits. Total interest expense increased $1.3 million from the linked quarter.

The tax equivalent net interest margin was 3.42% compared to 3.58% in the linked quarter. Excluding accretion income on acquired loans, tax equivalent net interest margin was 3.15% compared to 3.22% in the linked quarter. We anticipate we will be able to support our net interest margin through further reductions in total securities and are targeting a level of 15.0% of average earning assets over time, and reductions in the cost of interest bearing liabilities.

Non-interest Income

($ in thousands) For the three months ended Change % 9/30/2018 6/30/2019 9/30/2019 Y-o-Y Linked Qtr Total non-interest income $ 24,145 $ 27,058 $ 51,830 114.7 % 91.6 % Net (loss) gain on sale of securities (56 ) (528 ) 6,882 NM NM Gain on termination of pension plan — — 12,097 NM NM Adjusted non-interest income $ 24,201 $ 27,586 $ 32,851 35.7 19.1

Third quarter 2019 compared with third quarter 2018

Excluding net (loss) gain on sale of securities and gain on termination of pension plan, adjusted non-interest income increased $8.7 million in the third quarter of 2019 to $32.9 million, compared to $24.2 million in the same quarter last year. The change was mainly due to higher BOLI income and loan commissions and fees generated by our commercial banking teams.

In the third quarter of 2019, we realized a gain of $6.9 million on the sale of available for sale securities compared to a $56 thousand loss in the year earlier period. We anticipate we will continue to reduce our securities portfolio and are targeting a level of 15% securities to average earning assets over time.

We terminated the defined benefit pension plan assumed in the Astoria Merger during the third quarter of 2019. The termination of the plan resulted in a gain of $12.1 million.

Third quarter 2019 compared with linked quarter ended June 30, 2019

Excluding net (loss) gain on sale of securities and gain on termination of pension plan, adjusted non-interest income increased approximately $5.3 million from $27.6 million in the linked quarter to $32.9 million in the third quarter of 2019. The increase was due to the same factors discussed above. BOLI income was $4.2 million in the second quarter of 2019 and $8.1 million in the third quarter of 2019. The increase in the third quarter of 2019 was due to the restructuring of the BOLI assets acquired in the Astoria Merger.

Non-interest Expense

($ in thousands) For the three months ended Change % / bps 9/30/2018 6/30/2019 9/30/2019 Y-o-Y Linked Qtr Compensation and benefits $ 54,823 $ 54,473 $ 52,850 (3.6 )% (3.0 )% Stock-based compensation plans 3,115 4,605 4,565 46.5 (0.9 ) Occupancy and office operations 16,558 16,106 15,836 (4.4 ) (1.7 ) Information technology 10,699 9,047 8,545 (20.1 ) (5.5 ) Amortization of intangible assets 5,865 4,785 4,785 (18.4 ) — FDIC insurance and regulatory assessments 6,043 2,994 3,194 (47.1 ) 6.7 Other real estate owned (“OREO”), net 1,497 458 79 (94.7 ) (82.8 ) Impairment related to financial centers and real estate consolidation strategy — 14,398 — NM NM Other expenses 13,173 20,074 16,601 26.0 (17.3 ) Total non-interest expense $ 111,773 $ 126,940 $ 106,455 (4.8 ) (16.1 ) Full time equivalent employees (“FTEs”) at period end 1,959 1,820 1,689 (13.8 ) (7.2 ) Financial centers at period end 113 97 87 (23.0 ) (10.3 ) Operating efficiency ratio, as reported 41.7 % 49.0 % 38.7 % 300 1,030 Operating efficiency ratio, as adjusted 38.9 40.9 39.1 (20 ) 180

Third quarter 2019 compared with third quarter 2018

Total non-interest expense decreased $5.3 million, relative to the third quarter of 2018. Key components of the change in non-interest expense between the periods were the following:



Compensation and benefits decreased $2.0 million, mainly due to a decline in total FTEs between the periods. Total FTEs declined to 1,689 from 1,959, which was mainly due to the completion of the integration and ongoing financial center consolidation strategy following the Astoria Merger. This was partially offset by the hiring of commercial bankers, business development officers and risk management personnel.

Occupancy and office operations expense decreased $722 thousand, mainly due to the consolidation of financial centers and other back-office locations. We have consolidated 28 locations over the past twelve months.

Information technology expense decreased $2.2 million, mainly due to the completion of the conversion of Astoria’s legacy deposit systems in the third quarter of 2018.

FDIC insurance and regulatory assessments decreased $2.8 million to $3.2 million in the third quarter of 2019, compared to $6.0 million in the third quarter of 2018. The decrease was a result of a reduction in FDIC deposit insurance assessments, which was mainly due to the termination of the quarterly Deposit Insurance Fund surcharge that was assessed to institutions with $10 billion or more in assets in 2018.

OREO expense, net, declined $1.4 million to $79 thousand for the third quarter of 2019. In the third quarter of 2019, OREO expense, net, included gain on sale of $268 thousand, which was offset by $192 thousand of write-downs and $187 thousand of operating costs.

Other expenses increased $3.4 million to $16.6 million, which was mainly due to higher professional fees and higher advertising and promotion expense. The increase in professional fees was mainly due to loan collection matters and higher consulting fees associated with various back-office automation projects. Increase in advertising and promotion expense was mainly due to targeted deposit gathering efforts.

Third quarter 2019 compared with linked quarter ended June 30, 2019

Total non-interest expense declined $20.5 million to $106.5 million in the third quarter of 2019. In the second quarter we recorded an impairment charge in connection with our financial center and back-office consolidation strategy of $14.4 million. Excluding the impairment charge, non-interest expense declined $6.1 million in the third quarter compared to the linked quarter ended June 30, 2019. Key components of the change in non-interest expense were the following:

Compensation and benefits decreased $1.6 million to $52.9 million in the third quarter of 2019. The decrease was mainly due to a decrease in FTEs, from 1,820 at June 30, 2019 to 1,689 at September 30, 2019.

Other expenses decreased $3.5 million, which was mainly due to a legal settlement expense and operating losses that were incurred in the second quarter of 2019 that did not recur in the third quarter.

Taxes

We recorded income tax expense equal to 21.0% of pre-tax income for the three months ended September 30, 2019, and the nine months ended September 30, 2019. For the three months ended June 30, 2019 and September 30, 2018, we recorded income tax expense at an estimated effective income tax rate of 21.0% and 18.5%, respectively.

Key Balance Sheet Highlights as of September 30, 2019

($ in thousands) As of Change % / bps 9/30/2018 6/30/2019 9/30/2019 Y-o-Y Linked Qtr Total assets $ 31,261,265 $ 30,237,545 $ 30,077,665 (3.8 )% (0.5 )% Total portfolio loans, gross 20,533,214 20,370,306 20,830,163 1.4 2.3 Commercial & industrial (“C&I”) loans 6,244,030 7,514,834 7,792,569 24.8 3.7 Commercial real estate loans (including multi-family) 9,284,657 9,714,037 9,977,839 7.5 2.7 Acquisition, development and construction loans 265,676 338,973 433,883 63.3 28.0 Total commercial loans 15,794,363 17,567,844 18,204,291 15.3 3.6 Residential mortgage loans 4,421,520 2,535,667 2,370,216 (46.4 ) (6.5 ) BOLI 660,279 598,880 609,720 (7.7 ) 1.8 Total deposits 21,456,057 20,948,464 21,579,324 0.6 3.0 Core deposits6 20,448,343 19,893,875 20,296,395 (0.7 ) 2.0 Municipal deposits (included in core deposits) 2,019,893 1,699,824 2,234,630 10.6 31.5 Investment securities 6,685,972 5,858,865 5,047,011 (24.5 ) (13.9 ) Total borrowings 4,825,855 4,133,986 3,174,224 (34.2 ) (23.2 ) Loans to deposits 95.7 % 97.2 % 96.5 % 80 (70 ) Core deposits to total deposits 95.3 95.0 94.1 (120 ) (90 ) Investment securities to total assets 21.4 19.4 16.8 (460 ) (260 )

6 Core deposits include retail, commercial and municipal transaction, money market, savings accounts and certificates of deposits accounts, and reciprocal Certificate of Deposit Account Registry balances and exclude brokered and wholesale deposits.

Highlights in balance sheet items as of September 30, 2019 were the following:

C&I loans (which include traditional C&I, asset-based lending, payroll finance, warehouse lending, factored receivables, equipment financing and public sector finance loans) represented 37.4%; commercial real estate loans (which include multi-family loans) represented 47.9%; consumer and residential mortgage loans combined represented 12.6%; and acquisition, development and construction loans represented 2.1% of total portfolio loans, respectively. At September 30, 2018, C&I loans represented 30.4%; commercial real estate loans (which include multi-family loans) represented 45.2%; consumer and residential mortgage loans combined represented 23.1%; and acquisition, development and construction loans represented 1.3% of total portfolio loans, respectively. We continue to make significant progress towards our goal of a loan mix comprised of 45% for each of C&I and commercial real estate loans and 10% other loans.

ADC loans increased $94.9 million over the linked quarter and $168.2 million since September 30, 2018. The increase was mainly related to construction loans associated with our investments in affordable housing tax credits.

Total commercial loans, which include all C&I loans, commercial real estate (including multi-family) and acquisition, development and construction loans, increased by $636.4 million over the linked quarter and $2.4 billion since September 30, 2018.

Residential mortgage loans held in our loan portfolio were $2.4 billion at September 30, 2019, a decline of $165.5 million from the linked quarter and a decline of $2.1 billion from the same period a year ago. We sold $1.3 billion of residential mortgage loans in the first quarter of 2019 and sold $94.6 million of residential mortgage loans in the second quarter of 2019.

The balance of BOLI increased by $10.8 million relative to the prior quarter and was $609.7 million at September 30, 2019. The increase was due to the restructuring of the Astoria BOLI assets and recurring BOLI income.

Total deposits at September 30, 2019 increased $630.9 million compared to June 30, 2019, and total deposits increased $123.3 million compared to September 30, 2018.

Core deposits at September 30, 2019 were $20.3 billion and increased $402.5 million compared to June 30, 2019, and decreased $151.9 million compared to September 30, 2018.

Municipal deposits at September 30, 2019 were $2.2 billion, and increased $534.8 million relative to June 30, 2019. This increase was due to seasonal inflows. Historically, municipal deposits reach their annual peak at September 30. The balance at September 30, 2019 increased $214.7 million compared to a year ago, mainly due to new client relationships.

Investment securities decreased by $1.6 billion from September 30, 2018, and represented 16.8% of total assets at September 30, 2019. We have sold securities during the past twelve months to fund commercial loan growth including various loan portfolio acquisitions. We have sold securities to reduce the proportion of lower yielding assets as a percentage of total assets.

Total borrowings at September 30, 2019 were $3.2 billion, and declined $959.8 million relative to June 30, 2019. The sale of securities and deposit inflows allowed us to reduce borrowings.

Credit Quality

($ in thousands) For the three months ended Change % / bps 9/30/2018 6/30/2019 9/30/2019 Y-o-Y Linked Qtr Provision for loan losses $ 9,500 $ 11,500 $ 13,700 44.2 % 19.1 % Net charge-offs 4,161 5,796 13,629 227.5 135.1 Allowance for loan losses 91,365 104,664 104,735 14.6 0.1 Non-performing loans 185,222 192,647 190,966 3.1 (0.9 ) Loans 30 to 89 days past due 50,084 76,364 64,756 29.3 (15.2 ) Annualized net charge-offs to average loans 0.08 % 0.12 % 0.27 % 19 15 Special mention loans 88,472 118,940 136,972 54.8 15.2 Substandard loans 280,358 311,418 277,975 (0.8 ) (10.7 ) Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.44 0.51 0.50 6 (1 ) Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 49.3 54.3 54.8 550 50

Provision for loan losses was $13.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, which approximated net charge-offs. Charge-offs of $9.6 million were related to the work-out of three ABL relationships that were classified in the second quarter of 2019. Two of those relationships were resolved in the quarter, and we are continuing to manage the work-out of the third relationship, which we anticipate will be finalized in the fourth quarter of 2019. Other charge-off activity was mainly due to equipment finance and residential mortgage loans. Allowance coverage ratios were 0.50% of total loans and 54.8% of non-performing loans at September 30, 2019. Note that due to our various acquisitions and mergers, a significant portion of our loan portfolio does not carry an allowance for loan losses, as the acquired loans were recorded at their estimated fair value on the acquisition date.

Non-performing loans decreased by $1.7 million to $191.0 million at September 30, 2019 compared to the linked quarter, and net charge-offs were 27 basis points of total loans on an annualized basis. Loans 30 to 89 days past due decreased $11.6 million from the linked quarter.

Special mention loans increased $18.0 million and substandard loans decreased $33.4 million in the third quarter of 2019 compared to the linked quarter. The increase in special mention loans was mainly due to loans in the ADC, traditional C&I, CRE and ABL categories and was partially offset by several upgrades of multi-family loans. The decline in substandard loans was mainly due to net charge-offs and a multi-family loan that was upgraded to pass.

Capital

($ in thousands, except share and per share data) As of Change % / bps 9/30/2018 6/30/2019 9/30/2019 Y-o-Y Linked Qtr Total stockholders’ equity $ 4,438,303 $ 4,459,158 $ 4,520,967 1.9 % 1.4 % Preferred stock 138,627 138,011 137,799 (0.6 ) (0.2 ) Goodwill and other intangible assets 1,745,181 1,777,748 1,772,963 1.6 (0.3 ) Tangible common stockholders’ equity 7 $ 2,554,495 $ 2,543,399 $ 2,610,205 2.2 2.6 Common shares outstanding 225,446,089 205,187,243 202,392,884 (10.2 ) (1.4 ) Book value per common share $ 19.07 $ 21.06 $ 21.66 13.6 2.8 Tangible book value per common share 7 11.33 12.40 12.90 13.8 4.0 Tangible common equity to tangible assets 7 8.65 % 8.94 % 9.22 % 57 28 Estimated Tier 1 leverage ratio - Company 9.68 9.57 9.77 9 20 Estimated Tier 1 leverage ratio - Bank 10.10 9.98 10.08 (2 ) 10

7 See a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures beginning on page 18.

Total stockholders’ equity increased $61.8 million to $4.5 billion as of September 30, 2019 compared to June 30, 2019 and increased $82.7 million compared to September 30, 2018. For the third quarter of 2019, net income available to common stockholders of $120.5 million and an increase in accumulated other comprehensive income of $4.8 million was offset by common dividends of $14.3 million, preferred dividends of $2.2 million and common stock repurchases of $53.7 million.

Total goodwill and other intangible assets were $1.8 billion at September 30, 2019, a decrease of $4.8 million compared to June 30, 2019, which was due to amortization.

Basic and diluted weighted average common shares outstanding declined relative to the linked quarter by approximately 3.8 million shares and were 203.1 million shares and 203.6 million shares, respectively. Total common shares outstanding at September 30, 2019 were approximately 202.4 million. In the third quarter of 2019, we repurchased 2,808,046 shares of common stock at a weighted average price of $19.14 per share. Under our Board of Directors approved repurchase program, we have 5,572,535 shares remaining for repurchase at September 30, 2019, and we anticipate completing the repurchase program by the end of the first quarter of 2020.

Tangible book value per common share was $12.90 at September 30, 2019, which represented an increase of 13.8% over a year ago and an increase of 4.0% over June 30, 2019.

Conference Call Information

Sterling Bancorp will host a teleconference and webcast on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 10:30 AM Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s results. Analysts, investors and interested parties are invited to listen to the webcast and view accompanying slides on the Company’s website at www.sterlingbancorp.com or by dialing (800) 239-9838, Conference ID #9897520. A replay of the teleconference can be accessed through the Company’s website.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp, whose principal subsidiary is Sterling National Bank, specializes in the delivery of services and solutions to business owners, their families and consumers within the communities it serves through teams of dedicated and experienced relationship managers. Sterling National Bank offers a complete line of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services. For more information, visit the Sterling Bancorp website at www.sterlingbancorp.com.



CAUTION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release may contain “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may concern Sterling Bancorp’s current expectations about its future results, plans, operations and prospects and involve certain risks, including the following: business disruption; a failure to grow revenues faster than we grow expenses; a deterioration in general economic conditions, either nationally, internationally, or in our market areas, including extended declines in the real estate market and constrained financial markets; inflation; the effects of, and changes in, trade; changes in asset quality and credit risk; introduction, withdrawal, success and timing of business initiatives; capital management activities; customer disintermediation; and the success of Sterling Bancorp in managing those risks. Other factors that could cause Sterling Bancorp’s actual results to differ from those indicated in forward-looking statements are included in the “Risk Factors” section of Sterling Bancorp’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and we undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date on which such statements were made.

Financial information contained in this release should be considered to be an estimate pending the filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission of the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019. While the Company is not aware of any need to revise the results disclosed in this release, accounting literature may require information received by management between the date of this release and the filing of the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q to be reflected in the results of the fiscal period, even though the new information was received by management subsequent to the date of this release.

Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data) 9/30/2018

12/31/2018

9/30/2019

Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 533,984 $ 438,110 $ 545,603 Investment securities 6,685,972 6,667,180 5,047,011 Loans held for sale 31,042 1,565,979 4,627 Portfolio loans: Commercial and industrial (“C&I”) 6,244,030 6,533,386 7,792,569 Commercial real estate (including multi-family) 9,284,657 9,406,541 9,977,839 Acquisition, development and construction 265,676 267,754 433,883 Residential mortgage 4,421,520 2,705,226 2,370,216 Consumer 317,331 305,623 255,656 Total portfolio loans, gross 20,533,214 19,218,530 20,830,163 Allowance for loan losses (91,365 ) (95,677 ) (104,735 ) Total portfolio loans, net 20,441,849 19,122,853 20,725,428 Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) and Federal Reserve Bank Stock, at cost 351,455 369,690 276,929 Accrued interest receivable 109,377 107,111 104,881 Premises and equipment, net 289,794 264,194 238,723 Goodwill 1,609,772 1,613,033 1,657,814 Other intangibles 135,409 129,545 115,149 Bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”) 660,279 653,995 609,720 Other real estate owned 22,735 19,377 13,006 Other assets 389,597 432,240 738,774 Total assets $ 31,261,265 $ 31,383,307 $ 30,077,665 Liabilities: Deposits $ 21,456,057 $ 21,214,148 $ 21,579,324 FHLB borrowings 4,429,110 4,838,772 2,800,907 Other borrowings 22,888 21,338 26,544 Senior notes 200,972 181,130 173,652 Subordinated notes 172,885 172,943 173,121 Mortgage escrow funds 96,952 72,891 84,595 Other liabilities 444,098 453,232 718,555 Total liabilities 26,822,962 26,954,454 25,556,698 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock 138,627 138,423 137,799 Common stock 2,299 2,299 2,299 Additional paid-in capital 3,773,164 3,776,461 3,762,046 Treasury stock (51,973 ) (213,935 ) (501,814 ) Retained earnings 694,861 791,550 1,075,503 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (118,675 ) (65,945 ) 45,134 Total stockholders’ equity 4,438,303 4,428,853 4,520,967 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 31,261,265 $ 31,383,307 $ 30,077,665 Shares of common stock outstanding at period end 225,446,089 216,227,852 202,392,884 Book value per common share $ 19.07 $ 19.84 $ 21.66 Tangible book value per common share1 11.33 11.78 12.90

1 See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures beginning on page 18.

Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data) For the Quarter Ended For the Nine months ended 9/30/2018 6/30/2019 9/30/2019 9/30/2018 9/30/2019 Interest and dividend income: Loans and loan fees $ 257,211 $ 258,283 $ 254,414 $ 746,079 $ 772,992 Securities taxable 29,765 24,632 21,977 85,856 74,456 Securities non-taxable 15,244 14,423 13,491 45,959 42,771 Other earning assets 6,805 5,119 5,327 17,382 16,847 Total interest and dividend income 309,025 302,457 295,209 895,276 907,066 Interest expense: Deposits 35,974 48,129 48,330 88,645 142,454 Borrowings 29,102 22,489 23,558 82,098 73,946 Total interest expense 65,076 70,618 71,888 170,743 216,400 Net interest income 243,949 231,839 223,321 724,533 690,666 Provision for loan losses 9,500 11,500 13,700 35,500 35,400 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 234,449 220,339 209,621 689,033 655,266 Non-interest income: Deposit fees and service charges 6,333 7,098 6,582 20,319 19,891 Accounts receivable management / factoring commissions and other related fees 5,595 5,794 6,049 16,292 17,265 BOLI 3,733 4,192 8,066 11,591 15,900 Loan commissions and fees 4,142 5,308 6,285 12,114 15,431 Investment management fees 1,943 2,050 1,758 5,889 5,708 Net (loss) gain on sale of securities (56 ) (528 ) 6,882 (5,902 ) (6,830 ) Gain on sale of residential mortgage loans — — — — 8,313 Gain on termination of pension plan — — 12,097 — 12,097 Gain on sale of fixed assets — — — 11,800 — Other 2,455 3,144 4,111 8,617 10,710 Total non-interest income 24,145 27,058 51,830 80,720 98,485 Non-interest expense: Compensation and benefits 54,823 54,473 52,850 165,662 163,313 Stock-based compensation plans 3,115 4,605 4,565 9,304 14,293 Occupancy and office operations 16,558 16,106 15,836 51,956 48,477 Information technology 10,699 9,047 8,545 32,412 26,267 Amortization of intangible assets 5,865 4,785 4,785 17,782 14,396 FDIC insurance and regulatory assessments 6,043 2,994 3,194 16,885 9,526 Other real estate owned, net 1,497 458 79 1,635 754 Impairment related to financial centers and real estate consolidation strategy — 14,398 — — 14,398 Charge for asset write-downs, systems integration, retention and severance — — — 13,132 3,344 Other 13,173 20,074 16,601 39,680 53,619 Total non-interest expense 111,773 126,940 106,455 348,448 348,387 Income before income tax expense 146,821 120,457 154,996 421,305 405,364 Income tax expense 27,171 23,997 32,549 88,542 85,020 Net income 119,650 96,460 122,447 332,763 320,344 Preferred stock dividend 1,993 1,987 1,982 5,988 5,958 Net income available to common stockholders $ 117,657 $ 94,473 $ 120,465 $ 326,775 $ 314,386 Weighted average common shares: Basic 225,088,511 206,932,114 203,090,365 224,969,121 207,685,051 Diluted 225,622,895 207,376,239 203,566,582 225,504,463 208,108,575 Earnings per common share: Basic earnings per share $ 0.52 $ 0.46 $ 0.59 $ 1.45 $ 1.51 Diluted earnings per share 0.52 0.46 0.59 1.45 1.51 Dividends declared per share 0.07 0.07 0.07 0.21 0.21

Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data) As of and for the Quarter Ended 9/30/2018 12/31/2018 3/31/2019 6/30/2019 9/30/2019 End of Period $ 31,261,265 $ 31,383,307 $ 29,956,607 $ 30,237,545 $ 30,077,665 Tangible assets 1 29,516,084 29,640,729 28,174,074 28,459,797 28,304,702 Securities available for sale 3,843,244 3,870,563 3,847,799 3,843,112 3,061,419 Securities held to maturity 2,842,728 2,796,617 2,067,251 2,015,753 1,985,592 Loans held for sale2 31,042 1,565,979 248,972 27,221 4,627 Portfolio loans 20,533,214 19,218,530 19,908,473 20,370,306 20,830,163 Goodwill 1,609,772 1,613,033 1,657,814 1,657,814 1,657,814 Other intangibles 135,409 129,545 124,719 119,934 115,149 Deposits 21,456,057 21,214,148 21,225,639 20,948,464 21,579,324 Municipal deposits (included above) 2,019,893 1,751,670 2,027,563 1,699,824 2,234,630 Borrowings 4,825,855 5,214,183 3,633,480 4,133,986 3,174,224 Stockholders’ equity 4,438,303 4,428,853 4,419,223 4,459,158 4,520,967 Tangible common equity 1 2,554,495 2,547,852 2,498,472 2,543,399 2,610,205 Quarterly Average Balances Total assets 31,036,026 30,925,281 30,742,943 29,666,951 29,747,603 Tangible assets 1 29,283,093 29,179,942 28,986,437 27,886,065 27,971,485 Loans, gross: Commercial real estate (includes multi-family) 9,170,117 9,341,579 9,385,420 9,486,333 9,711,619 Acquisition, development and construction 252,710 279,793 284,299 307,290 387,072 C&I: Traditional C&I 2,037,195 2,150,644 2,418,027 2,446,676 2,435,644 Asset-based lending3 820,060 812,903 876,218 1,070,841 1,151,793 Payroll finance3 223,636 223,061 197,809 196,160 202,771 Warehouse lending3 857,280 690,277 710,776 990,843 1,180,132 Factored receivables3 220,808 267,986 250,426 246,382 248,150 Equipment financing3 1,158,945 1,147,269 1,245,051 1,285,095 1,191,944 Public sector finance3 784,260 828,153 869,829 967,218 1,087,427 Total C&I 6,102,184 6,120,293 6,568,136 7,203,215 7,497,861 Residential mortgage 4,531,922 4,336,083 3,878,991 2,635,903 2,444,101 Consumer 330,061 311,475 295,428 280,098 262,234 Loans, total4 20,386,994 20,389,223 20,412,274 19,912,839 20,302,887 Securities (taxable) 4,193,910 4,133,456 3,833,690 3,453,858 3,189,027 Securities (non-taxable) 2,580,802 2,552,533 2,501,004 2,429,411 2,250,859 Other interest earning assets 638,227 635,443 667,256 580,945 611,621 Total interest earning assets 27,799,933 27,710,655 27,414,224 26,377,053 26,354,394 Deposits: Non-interest bearing demand 4,174,908 4,324,247 4,247,389 4,218,000 4,225,258 Interest bearing demand 4,286,278 4,082,526 4,334,266 4,399,296 4,096,744 Savings (including mortgage escrow funds) 2,678,662 2,535,098 2,460,247 2,448,132 2,375,882 Money market 7,404,208 7,880,331 7,776,501 7,538,890 7,341,822 Certificates of deposit 2,571,298 2,530,226 2,497,723 2,544,554 2,710,179 Total deposits and mortgage escrow 21,115,354 21,352,428 21,316,126 21,148,872 20,749,885 Borrowings 5,052,752 4,716,522 4,466,172 3,544,661 3,872,840 Stockholders’ equity 4,397,823 4,426,118 4,415,449 4,423,910 4,489,167 Tangible common stockholders’ equity 1 2,506,198 2,542,256 2,520,595 2,504,883 2,575,199

1 See a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures beginning on page 18.

2 At December 31, 2018 and March 31, 2019, loans held for sale included $1.54 billion and $222 million of residential mortgage loans, respectively; the other balances of loans held for sale are commercial syndication loans.

3 Asset-based lending, payroll finance, warehouse lending, factored receivables, equipment finance and public sector finance comprise our commercial finance loan portfolio.

4 Includes loans held for sale, but excludes allowance for loan losses.



Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA AND PERFORMANCE RATIOS

(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data) As of and for the Quarter Ended

Per Common Share Data 9/30/2018 12/31/2018 3/31/2019 6/30/2019 9/30/2019 Basic earnings per share $ 0.52 $

0.51 $ 0.47 $ 0.46 $ 0.59 Diluted earnings per share 0.52 0.51 0.47 0.46 0.59 Adjusted diluted earnings per share, non-GAAP 1 0.51 0.52 0.50 0.51 0.52 Dividends declared per common share 0.07 0.07 0.07 0.07 0.07 Book value per common share 19.07 19.84 20.43 21.06 21.66 Tangible book value per common share1 11.33 11.78 11.92 12.40 12.90 Shares of common stock o/s 225,446,089 216,227,852 209,560,824 205,187,243 202,392,884 Basic weighted average common shares o/s 225,088,511 222,319,682 213,157,090 206,932,114 203,090,365 Diluted weighted average common shares o/s 225,622,895 222,769,369 213,505,842 207,376,239 203,566,582 Performance Ratios (annualized) Return on average assets 1.50 % 1.44 % 1.31 % 1.28 % 1.61 % Return on average equity 10.61 10.08 9.13 8.57 10.65 Return on average tangible assets 1.59 1.53 1.39 1.36 1.71 Return on average tangible common equity 18.63 17.56 16.00 15.13 18.56 Return on average tangible assets, adjusted 1 1.55 1.58 1.48 1.51 1.50 Return on avg. tangible common equity, adjusted 1 18.09 18.17 17.04 16.83 16.27 Operating efficiency ratio, as adjusted 1 38.9 38.0 40.5 40.9 39.1 Analysis of Net Interest Income Accretion income on acquired loans $ 26,574 $ 27,016 $ 25,580 $ 23,745 $ 17,973 Yield on loans 5.01 % 5.07 % 5.17 % 5.20 % 4.97 % Yield on investment securities - tax equivalent 2 2.87 2.92 2.99 2.92 2.85 Yield on interest earning assets - tax equivalent 2 4.47 4.54 4.64 4.66 4.50 Cost of interest bearing deposits 0.84 0.97 1.09 1.14 1.16 Cost of total deposits 0.68 0.77 0.88 0.91 0.92 Cost of borrowings 2.29 2.43 2.53 2.54 2.41 Cost of interest bearing liabilities 1.17 1.28 1.39 1.38 1.40 Net interest rate spread - tax equivalent basis 2 3.30 3.26 3.25 3.28 3.10 Net interest margin - GAAP basis 3.48 3.48 3.48 3.53 3.36 Net interest margin - tax equivalent basis 2 3.54 3.53 3.54 3.58 3.42 Capital Tier 1 leverage ratio - Company 3 9.68 % 9.50 % 9.21 % 9.57 % 9.77 % Tier 1 leverage ratio - Bank only 3 10.10 9.94 9.58 9.98 10.08 Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio - Bank only 3 14.23 13.55 13.13 12.67 12.63 Total risk-based capital ratio - Bank only 3 15.50 14.06 14.41 13.94 13.88 Tangible common equity - Company 1 8.65 8.60 8.87 8.94 9.22 Condensed Five Quarter Income Statement Interest and dividend income $ 309,025 $ 313,197 $ 309,400 $ 302,457 $ 295,209 Interest expense 65,076 70,326 73,894 70,618 71,888 Net interest income 243,949 242,871 235,506 231,839 223,321 Provision for loan losses 9,500 10,500 10,200 11,500 13,700 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 234,449 232,371 225,306 220,339 209,621 Non-interest income 24,145 22,475 19,597 27,058 51,830 Non-interest expense 111,773 109,921 114,992 126,940 106,455 Income before income tax expense 146,821 144,925 129,911 120,457 154,996 Income tax expense 27,171 30,434 28,474 23,997 32,549 Net income $ 119,650 $ 114,491 $ 101,437 $ 96,460 $ 122,447

1 See a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures beginning on page 18.

2 Tax equivalent basis represents interest income earned on tax exempt securities divided by the applicable Federal tax rate of 21%.

3 Regulatory capital amounts and ratios are preliminary estimates pending filing of the Company’s and Bank’s regulatory reports.



Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries

ASSET QUALITY INFORMATION

(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data) As of and for the Quarter Ended

Allowance for Loan Losses Roll Forward 9/30/2018 12/31/2018 3/31/2019 6/30/2019 9/30/2019 Balance, beginning of period $ 86,026 $ 91,365 $ 95,677 $ 98,960 $ 104,664 Provision for loan losses 9,500 10,500 10,200 11,500 13,700 Loan charge-offs1: Traditional commercial & industrial (3,415 ) (452 ) (4,839 ) (754 ) (123 ) Asset-based lending — (4,936 ) — (3,551 ) (9,577 ) Payroll finance (2 ) (21 ) — (84 ) — Factored receivables (18 ) (23 ) (32 ) (27 ) (14 ) Equipment financing (829 ) (1,060 ) (1,249 ) (1,335 ) (2,711 ) Commercial real estate (359 ) (56 ) (17 ) (238 ) (53 ) Multi-family (168 ) (140 ) — — — Acquisition development & construction — — — — (6 ) Residential mortgage (114 ) (694 ) (1,085 ) (689 ) (1,984 ) Consumer (458 ) (335 ) (443 ) (467 ) (241 ) Total charge offs (5,363 ) (7,717 ) (7,665 ) (7,145 ) (14,709 ) Recoveries of loans previously charged-off1: Traditional commercial & industrial 235 404 139 445 136 Payroll finance 5 10 1 3 8 Factored receivables 2 7 121 4 3 Equipment financing 85 604 131 79 422 Commercial real estate 612 185 9 649 187 Multi-family 4 276 103 6 90 Residential mortgage 5 11 1 1 126 Consumer 254 32 243 162 108 Total recoveries 1,202 1,529 748 1,349 1,080 Net loan charge-offs (4,161 ) (6,188 ) (6,917 ) (5,796 ) (13,629 ) Balance, end of period $ 91,365 $ 95,677 $ 98,960 $ 104,664 $ 104,735 Asset Quality Data and Ratios Non-performing loans (“NPLs”) non-accrual $ 177,876 $ 166,400 $ 166,746 $ 192,109 $ 190,011 NPLs still accruing 7,346 2,422 3,669 538 955 Total NPLs 185,222 168,822 170,415 192,647 190,966 Other real estate owned 22,735 19,377 16,502 13,628 13,006 Non-performing assets (“NPAs”) $ 207,957 $ 188,199 $ 186,917 $ 206,275 $ 203,972 Loans 30 to 89 days past due $ 50,084 $ 97,201 $ 64,260 $ 76,364 $ 64,756 Net charge-offs as a % of average loans (annualized) 0.08 % 0.12 % 0.14 % 0.12 % 0.27 % NPLs as a % of total loans 0.90 0.88 0.86 0.95 0.92 NPAs as a % of total assets 0.67 0.60 0.62 0.68 0.68 Allowance for loan losses as a % of NPLs 49.3 56.7 58.1 54.3 54.8 Allowance for loan losses as a % of total loans 0.44 0.50 0.50 0.51 0.50 Special mention loans $ 88,472 $ 113,180 $ 128,054 $ 118,940 $ 136,972 Substandard loans 280,358 266,047 288,694 311,418 277,975 Doubtful loans 2,219 59 — — —

1 There were no charge-offs or recoveries on warehouse lending or public sector finance loans during the periods presented. There were no asset-based lending or acquisition development and construction recoveries during the periods presented.

Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries

QUARTERLY YIELD TABLE

(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data) For the Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 September 30, 2019 Average

balance Interest Yield/

Rate Average

balance Interest Yield/

Rate Interest earning assets: (Dollars in thousands) Traditional C&I and commercial finance loans $ 7,203,215 $ 97,260 5.42 % $ 7,497,861 $ 95,638 5.06 % Commercial real estate (includes multi-family) 9,486,333 115,759 4.89 9,711,619 118,315 4.83 Acquisition, development and construction 307,290 4,664 6.09 387,072 5,615 5.76 Commercial loans 16,996,838 217,683 5.14 17,596,552 219,568 4.95 Consumer loans 280,098 4,013 5.75 262,234 3,799 5.75 Residential mortgage loans 2,635,903 36,587 5.55 2,444,101 31,047 5.08 Total gross loans 1 19,912,839 258,283 5.20 20,302,887 254,414 4.97 Securities taxable 3,453,858 24,632 2.86 3,189,027 21,977 2.73 Securities non-taxable 2,429,411 18,257 3.01 2,250,859 17,077 3.03 Interest earning deposits 289,208 1,295 1.80 304,820 1,802 2.35 FHLB and Federal Reserve Bank Stock 291,737 3,824 5.26 306,801 3,525 4.56 Total securities and other earning assets 6,464,214 48,008 2.98 6,051,507 44,381 2.91 Total interest earning assets 26,377,053 306,291 4.66 26,354,394 298,795 4.50 Non-interest earning assets 3,289,898 3,393,209 Total assets $ 29,666,951 $ 29,747,603 Interest bearing liabilities: Demand and savings 2 deposits $ 6,847,428 $ 13,767 0.81 % $ 6,472,626 $ 13,033 0.80 % Money market deposits 7,538,890 23,020 1.22 7,341,822 22,426 1.21 Certificates of deposit 2,544,554 11,342 1.79 2,710,179 12,871 1.88 Total interest bearing deposits 16,930,872 48,129 1.14 16,524,627 48,330 1.16 Senior notes 173,901 1,365 3.14 173,750 1,369 3.15 Other borrowings 3,197,738 18,768 2.35 3,526,009 19,832 2.23 Subordinated notes 173,022 2,356 5.45 173,081 2,357 5.45 Total borrowings 3,544,661 22,489 2.54 3,872,840 23,558 2.41 Total interest bearing liabilities 20,475,533 70,618 1.38 20,397,467 71,888 1.40 Non-interest bearing deposits 4,218,000 4,225,258 Other non-interest bearing liabilities 549,508 635,711 Total liabilities 25,243,041 25,258,436 Stockholders’ equity 4,423,910 4,489,167 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 29,666,951 $ 29,747,603 Net interest rate spread 3 3.28 % 3.10 % Net interest earning assets 4 $ 5,901,520 $ 5,956,927 Net interest margin - tax equivalent 235,673 3.58 % 226,907 3.42 % Less tax equivalent adjustment (3,834 ) (3,586 ) Net interest income 231,839 223,321 Accretion income on acquired loans 23,745 17,973 Tax equivalent net interest margin excluding accretion income on acquired loans $ 211,928 3.22 % $ 208,934 3.15 % Ratio of interest earning assets to interest bearing liabilities 128.8 % 129.2 %

1 Average balances include loans held for sale and non-accrual loans. Interest includes prepayment fees and late charges.

2 Includes club accounts and interest bearing mortgage escrow balances.

3 Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the tax equivalent yield on average interest earning assets and the cost of average interest bearing liabilities.

4 Net interest earning assets represents total interest earning assets less total interest bearing liabilities.

Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries

QUARTERLY YIELD TABLE

(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data) For the Quarter Ended September 30, 2018 September 30, 2019 Average

balance Interest Yield/

Rate Average

balance Interest Yield/

Rate (Dollars in thousands) Interest earning assets: Traditional C&I and commercial finance loans $ 6,102,184 $ 81,296 5.29 % $ 7,497,861 $ 95,638 5.06 % Commercial real estate (includes multi-family) 9,170,117 107,292 4.64 9,711,619 118,315 4.83 Acquisition, development and construction 252,710 4,115 6.46 387,072 5,615 5.76 Commercial loans 15,525,011 192,703 4.92 17,596,552 219,568 4.95 Consumer loans 330,061 4,651 5.59 262,234 3,799 5.75 Residential mortgage loans 4,531,922 59,857 5.28 2,444,101 31,047 5.08 Total gross loans 1 20,386,994 257,211 5.01 20,302,887 254,414 4.97 Securities taxable 4,193,910 29,765 2.82 3,189,027 21,977 2.73 Securities non-taxable 2,580,802 19,296 2.99 2,250,859 17,077 3.03 Interest earning deposits 278,450 1,038 1.48 304,820 1,802 2.35 FHLB and Federal Reserve Bank stock 359,777 5,767 6.36 306,801 3,525 4.56 Total securities and other earning assets 7,412,939 55,866 2.99 6,051,507 44,381 2.91 Total interest earning assets 27,799,933 313,077 4.47 26,354,394 298,795 4.50 Non-interest earning assets 3,236,093 3,393,209 Total assets $ 31,036,026 $ 29,747,603 Interest bearing liabilities: Demand and savings 2 deposits $ 6,964,940 $ 11,368 0.65 $ 6,472,626 $ 13,033 0.80 Money market deposits 7,404,208 16,547 0.89 7,341,822 22,426 1.21 Certificates of deposit 2,571,298 8,059 1.24 2,710,179 12,871 1.88 Total interest bearing deposits 16,940,446 35,974 0.84 16,524,627 48,330 1.16 Senior notes 201,894 1,619 3.21 173,750 1,369 3.15 Other borrowings 4,678,011 25,129 2.13 3,526,009 19,832 2.23 Subordinated notes 172,847 2,354 5.45 173,081 2,357 5.45 Total borrowings 5,052,752 29,102 2.29 3,872,840 23,558 2.41 Total interest bearing liabilities 21,993,198 65,076 1.17 20,397,467 71,888 1.40 Non-interest bearing deposits 4,174,908 4,225,258 Other non-interest bearing liabilities 470,097 635,711 Total liabilities 26,638,203 25,258,436 Stockholders’ equity 4,397,823 4,489,167 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 31,036,026 $ 29,747,603 Net interest rate spread 3 3.30 % 3.10 % Net interest earning assets 4 $ 5,806,735 $ 5,956,927 Net interest margin - tax equivalent 248,001 3.54 % 226,907 3.42 % Less tax equivalent adjustment (4,052 ) (3,586 ) Net interest income 243,949 223,321 Accretion income on acquired loans 26,574 17,973 Tax equivalent net interest margin excluding accretion income on acquired loans $ 221,427 3.16 % $ 208,934 3.15 % Ratio of interest earning assets to interest bearing liabilities 126.4 % 129.2 %

1 Average balances include loans held for sale and non-accrual loans. Interest includes prepayment fees and late charges.

2 Includes club accounts and interest bearing mortgage escrow balances.

3 Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the tax equivalent yield on average interest earning assets and the cost of average interest bearing liabilities.

4 Net interest earning assets represents total interest earning assets less total interest bearing liabilities.

Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data) The Company provides supplemental reporting of non-GAAP/adjusted financial measures as management believes this information is useful to investors. See legend beginning on page 22 . As of and for the Quarter Ended 9/30/2018 12/31/2018 3/31/2019 6/30/2019 9/30/2019 The following table shows the reconciliation of stockholders’ equity to tangible common equity and the tangible common equity ratio 1:

Total assets $ 31,261,265 $ 31,383,307 $ 29,956,607 $ 30,237,545 $ 30,077,665 Goodwill and other intangibles (1,745,181 ) (1,742,578 ) (1,782,533 ) (1,777,748 ) (1,772,963 ) Tangible assets 29,516,084 29,640,729 28,174,074 28,459,797 28,304,702 Stockholders’ equity 4,438,303 4,428,853 4,419,223 4,459,158 4,520,967 Preferred stock (138,627 ) (138,423 ) (138,218 ) (138,011 ) (137,799 ) Goodwill and other intangibles (1,745,181 ) (1,742,578 ) (1,782,533 ) (1,777,748 ) (1,772,963 ) Tangible common stockholders’ equity 2,554,495 2,547,852 2,498,472 2,543,399 2,610,205 Common stock outstanding at period end 225,446,089 216,227,852 209,560,824 205,187,243 202,392,884 Common stockholders’ equity as a % of total assets 13.75 % 13.67 % 14.29 % 14.29 % 14.57 % Book value per common share $ 19.07 $ 19.84 $ 20.43 $ 21.06 $ 21.66 Tangible common equity as a % of tangible assets 8.65 % 8.60 % 8.87 % 8.94 % 9.22 % Tangible book value per common share $ 11.33 $ 11.78 $ 11.92 $ 12.40 $ 12.90 The following table shows the reconciliation of reported return on average tangible common equity and adjusted return on average tangible common equity 2: Average stockholders’ equity $ 4,397,823 $ 4,426,118 $ 4,415,449 $ 4,423,910 $ 4,489,167 Average preferred stock (138,692 ) (138,523 ) (138,348 ) (138,142 ) (137,850 ) Average goodwill and other intangibles (1,752,933 ) (1,745,339 ) (1,756,506 ) (1,780,885 ) (1,776,118 ) Average tangible common stockholders’ equity 2,506,198 2,542,256 2,520,595 2,504,883 2,575,199 Net income available to common 117,657 112,501 99,448 94,473 120,465 Net income, if annualized 466,791 446,335 403,317 378,930 477,932 Reported return on avg tangible common equity 18.63 % 17.56 % 16.00 % 15.13 % 18.56 % Adjusted net income (see reconciliation on page 19) $ 114,273 $ 116,458 $ 105,902 $ 105,124 $ 105,629 Annualized adjusted net income 453,366 462,034 429,492 421,651 419,072 Adjusted return on average tangible common equity 18.09 % 18.17 % 17.04 % 16.83 % 16.27 % The following table shows the reconciliation of reported return on average tangible assets and adjusted return on average tangible assets 3: Average assets $ 31,036,026 $ 30,925,281 $ 30,742,943 $ 29,666,951 $ 29,747,603 Average goodwill and other intangibles (1,752,933 ) (1,745,339 ) (1,756,506 ) (1,780,885 ) (1,776,118 ) Average tangible assets 29,283,093 29,179,942 28,986,437 27,886,066 27,971,485 Net income available to common 117,657 112,501 99,448 94,473 120,465 Net income, if annualized 466,791 446,335 403,317 378,930 477,932 Reported return on average tangible assets 1.59 % 1.53 % 1.39 % 1.36 % 1.71 % Adjusted net income (see reconciliation on page 19) $ 114,273 $ 116,458 $ 105,902 $ 105,124 $ 105,629 Annualized adjusted net income 453,366 462,034 429,492 421,651 419,072 Adjusted return on average tangible assets 1.55 % 1.58 % 1.48 % 1.51 % 1.50 %

Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data) The Company provides supplemental reporting of non-GAAP/adjusted financial measures as management believes this information is useful to investors. See legend beginning on page 22 . As of and for the Quarter Ended 9/30/2018 12/31/2018 3/31/2019 6/30/2019 9/30/2019 The following table shows the reconciliation of the reported operating efficiency ratio and adjusted operating efficiency ratio 4:

Net interest income $ 243,949 $ 242,871 $ 235,506 $ 231,839 $ 223,321 Non-interest income 24,145 22,475 19,597 27,058 51,830 Total revenue 268,094 265,346 255,103 258,897 275,151 Tax equivalent adjustment on securities 4,052 4,015 3,949 3,834 3,586 Net loss (gain) on sale of securities 56 4,886 13,184 528 (6,882 ) (Gain) on termination of pension plan — — — — (12,097 ) Net (gain) on sale of residential mtg loans — — (8,313 ) — — Adjusted total revenue 272,202 274,247 263,923 263,259 259,758 Non-interest expense 111,773 109,921 114,992 126,940 106,455 Charge for asset write-downs, systems integration, retention and severance — — (3,344 ) — — Impairment related to financial centers and real estate consolidation strategy — — — (14,398 ) — Gain on extinguishment of borrowings — 172 46 — — Amortization of intangible assets (5,865 ) (5,865 ) (4,826 ) (4,785 ) (4,785 ) Adjusted non-interest expense 105,908 104,228 106,868 107,757 101,670 Reported operating efficiency ratio 41.7 % 41.4 % 45.1 % 49.0 % 38.7 % Adjusted operating efficiency ratio 38.9 38.0 40.5 40.9 39.1 The following table shows the reconciliation of reported net income (GAAP) and earnings per share to adjusted net income available to common stockholders (non-GAAP) and adjusted diluted earnings per share(non-GAAP) 5: Income before income tax expense $ 146,821 $ 144,925 $ 129,911 $ 120,457 $ 154,996 Income tax expense 27,171 30,434 28,474 23,997 32,549 Net income (GAAP) 119,650 114,491 101,437 96,460 122,447 Adjustments: Net loss (gain) on sale of securities 56 4,886 13,184 528 (6,882 ) (Gain) on termination of pension plan — — — — (12,097 ) Net (gain) on sale of residential mtg loans — — (8,313 ) — — (Gain) on extinguishment of debt — (172 ) (46 ) — — Impairment related to financial centers and real estate consolidation strategy — — — 14,398 — Charge for asset write-downs, systems integration, retention and severance — — 3,344 — — Amortization of non-compete agreements and acquired customer list intangible assets 295 295 242 200 200 Total pre-tax adjustments 351 5,009 8,411 15,126 (18,779 ) Adjusted pre-tax income 147,172 149,934 138,322 135,583 136,217 Adjusted income tax expense 30,906 31,486 30,431 28,472 28,606 Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) 116,266 118,448 107,891 107,111 107,611 Preferred stock dividend 1,993 1,990 1,989 1,987 1,982 Adjusted net income available to common stockholders (non-GAAP) $ 114,273 $ 116,458 $ 105,902 $ 105,124 $ 105,629 Weighted average diluted shares 225,622,895 222,769,369 213,505,842 207,376,239 203,566,582 Reported diluted EPS (GAAP) $ 0.52 $ 0.51 $ 0.47 $ 0.46 $ 0.59 Adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP) 0.51 0.52 0.50 0.51 0.52

Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data) The Company provides supplemental reporting of non-GAAP/adjusted financial measures as management believes this information is useful to investors. See legend beginning on page 21. For the Nine months ended

September 30, 2018 2019 The following table shows the reconciliation of reported net income (GAAP) and earnings per share to adjusted net income available to common stockholders (non-GAAP) and adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP) 5: Income before income tax expense $ 421,305 $ 405,364 Income tax expense 88,542 85,020 Net income (GAAP) 332,763 320,344 Adjustments: Net loss on sale of securities 5,902 6,830 Net (gain) on termination of pension plan — (12,097 ) Net (gain) on sale of fixed assets (11,800 ) — Net (gain) on sale or residential mortgage loans — (8,313 ) Impairment related to financial centers and real estate consolidation strategy — 14,398 Charge for asset write-downs, systems integration, retention and severance 13,132 3,344 (Gain) on extinguishment of borrowings — (46 ) Amortization of non-compete agreements and acquired customer list intangible assets 883 641 Total pre-tax adjustments 8,117 4,757 Adjusted pre-tax income 429,422 410,121 Adjusted income tax expense 90,179 86,125 Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $ 339,243 $ 323,996 Preferred stock dividend 5,988 5,958 Adjusted net income available to common stockholders (non-GAAP) $ 333,255 $ 318,038 Weighted average diluted shares 225,504,463 208,108,575 Diluted EPS as reported (GAAP) $ 1.45 $ 1.51 Adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP) 1.48 1.53

Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data) The Company provides supplemental reporting of non-GAAP/adjusted financial measures as management believes this information is useful to investors. See legend below. For the Nine months ended

September 30, 2018 2019 The following table shows the reconciliation of reported return on average tangible common equity and adjusted return on average tangible common equity2: Average stockholders’ equity $ 4,316,455 $ 4,443,112 Average preferred stock (139,054 ) (138,111 ) Average goodwill and other intangibles (1,747,141 ) (1,771,242 ) Average tangible common stockholders’ equity 2,430,260 2,533,759 Net income available to common stockholders $ 326,775 $ 314,386 Net income available to common stockholders, if annualized 436,897 420,333 Reported return on average tangible common equity 17.98 % 16.59 % Adjusted net income available to common stockholders (see reconciliation on page #SectionPage#) $ 333,255 $ 318,038 Adjusted net income available to common stockholders, if annualized 445,561 425,215 Adjusted return on average tangible common equity 18.33 % 16.78 % The following table shows the reconciliation of reported return on avg tangible assets and adjusted return on avg tangible assets3: Average assets $ 30,686,808 $ 30,066,118 Average goodwill and other intangibles (1,747,141 ) (1,771,242 ) Average tangible assets 28,939,667 28,294,876 Net income available to common stockholders 326,775 314,386 Net income available to common stockholders, if annualized 436,897 420,333 Reported return on average tangible assets 1.51 % 1.49 % Adjusted net income available to common stockholders (see reconciliation on page 20) $ 333,255 $ 318,038 Adjusted net income available to common stockholders, if annualized 445,561 425,215 Adjusted return on average tangible assets 1.54 % 1.50 % The following table shows the reconciliation of the reported operating efficiency ratio and adjusted operating efficiency ratio4: Net interest income $ 724,533 $ 690,666 Non-interest income 80,720 98,485 Total revenues 805,253 789,151 Tax equivalent adjustment on securities 12,217 11,369 Net loss on sale of securities 5,902 6,830 Net (gain) on termination of pension plan — (12,097 ) Net loss (gain) on sale of fixed assets (11,800 ) — (Gain) on extinguishment of debt — (8,313 ) Adjusted total net revenue 811,572 786,940 Non-interest expense 348,448 348,387 Charge for asset write-downs, retention and severance (13,132 ) (3,344 ) Impairment related to financial centers and real estate consolidation strategy — (14,398 ) Gain on extinguishment of borrowings — 46 Amortization of intangible assets (17,782 ) (14,396 ) Adjusted non-interest expense $ 317,534 $ 316,295 Reported operating efficiency ratio 43.3 % 44.1 % Adjusted operating efficiency ratio 39.1 % 40.2 %

Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)

The non-GAAP/as adjusted measures presented above are used by our management and the Company’s Board of Directors on a regular basis in addition to our GAAP results to facilitate the assessment of our financial performance and to assess our performance compared to our annual budget and strategic plans. These non-GAAP/adjusted financial measures complement our GAAP reporting and are presented above to provide investors, analysts, regulators and others information that we use to manage and evaluate our performance each period. This information supplements our GAAP reported results, and should not be viewed in isolation from, or as a substitute for, our GAAP results. When non-GAAP/adjusted measures are impacted by income tax expense, we present the pre-tax amount for the income and expense items that result in the non-GAAP adjustments and present the income tax expense impact at the effective tax rate in effect for the period presented.

1 Stockholders’ equity as a percentage of total assets, book value per common share, tangible common equity as a percentage of tangible assets and tangible book common value per share provides information to help assess our capital position and financial strength. We believe tangible book measures improve comparability to other banking organizations that have not engaged in acquisitions that have resulted in the accumulation of goodwill and other intangible assets.

2 Reported return on average tangible common equity and adjusted return on average tangible common equity measures provide information to evaluate the use of our tangible common equity.

3 Reported return on average tangible assets and adjusted return on average tangible assets measures provide information to help assess our profitability.

4 The reported operating efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing our GAAP non-interest expense by the sum of our GAAP net interest income plus GAAP non-interest income. The adjusted operating efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing non-interest expense adjusted for intangible asset amortization and certain expenses generally associated with discrete merger transactions and non-recurring strategic plans by the sum of net interest income plus non-interest income plus the tax equivalent adjustment on securities income and elimination of the impact of gain or loss on sale of securities. The adjusted operating efficiency ratio is a measure we use to assess our operating performance.

5 Adjusted net income available to common stockholders and adjusted diluted earnings per share present a summary of our earnings, which includes adjustments to exclude certain revenues and expenses (generally associated with discrete merger transactions and non-recurring strategic plans) to help in assessing our profitability.

STERLING BANCORP CONTACT:

Luis Massiani, SEVP & Chief Financial Officer

845.369.8040

http://www.sterlingbancorp.com



