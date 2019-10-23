Brookline Bancorp Announces Third Quarter Results

/EIN News/ -- Net Income of $22.6 million, EPS of $0.28



Quarterly Dividend Increase of 4.5%

BOSTON, Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRKL) (the “Company”) today announced net income of $22.6 million, or $0.28 per basic and diluted share, for the third quarter of 2019, compared to $20.5 million, or $0.26 per basic and diluted share, for the second quarter of 2019, and $22.5 million, or $0.28 per basic and diluted share, for the third quarter of 2018.

Paul Perrault, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company commented on the third quarter earnings, "We continued to produce strong results in the third quarter, including favorable loan and deposit growth. With this growth we have maintained our commitment to achieving solid returns for our stockholders. Our Board has again voted to increase our dividend, from $0.110 to $0.115. We look forward to a productive fourth quarter.”

FIRST IPSWICH BANK CHARTER CONSOLIDATION

On October 23, 2019, Brookline Bank and First Ipswich Bank, both wholly-owned subsidiaries of the Company, entered into a merger agreement pursuant to which First Ipswich Bank will merge with and into Brookline Bank with Brookline Bank as the surviving institution. We anticipate closing the transaction in the first quarter of 2020. There are no branch closings as part of this charter consolidation.

BALANCE SHEET

Total assets at September 30, 2019 increased $241.5 million to $7.9 billion from $7.6 billion at June 30, 2019, and increased $557.8 million from $7.3 billion at September 30, 2018, primarily driven by growth in the loan portfolio. At September 30, 2019, total loans and leases were $6.6 billion, representing an increase of $141.5 million from June 30, 2019, and an increase of $419.1 million from September 30, 2018, primarily driven by growth in the commercial real estate portfolio.

Investment securities at September 30, 2019 decreased $23.7 million to $567.1 million, as compared to $590.8 million at June 30, 2019, and decreased approximately $87.6 million from $654.6 million at September 30, 2018. As of September 30, 2019, securities, cash and cash equivalents represented 9.5 percent of total assets as compared to 9.0 percent and 9.7 percent as of June 30, 2019 and September 30, 2018, respectively.

Total deposits at September 30, 2019 increased $106.8 million from $5.6 billion at June 30, 2019 to $5.7 billion and increased $495.7 million from $5.2 billion at September 30, 2018 driven primarily by growth in demand deposits.

Total borrowed funds at September 30, 2019 increased $55.6 million to $986.4 million from $930.8 million at June 30, 2019 and decreased $96.5 million from $1.1 billion at September 30, 2018.

The ratio of stockholders’ equity to total assets was 11.83 percent at September 30, 2019, as compared to 12.03 percent at June 30, 2019, and 12.16 percent at September 30, 2018. The ratio of tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets was 9.94 percent at September 30, 2019, as compared to 10.08 percent at June 30, 2019, and 10.11 percent at September 30, 2018. Tangible book value per share increased $0.18 from $9.45 at June 30, 2019 to $9.63 at September 30, 2019, compared to $9.00 at September 30, 2018.

NET INTEREST INCOME

Net interest income increased $0.1 million to $63.2 million during the third quarter of 2019 from $63.1 million at the quarter ended June 30, 2019. The net interest margin decreased 10 basis points to 3.45 percent for the three months ended September 30, 2019.

NON-INTEREST INCOME

Non-interest income for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 increased $0.4 million to $7.9 million from $7.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. The increase was primarily driven by increases of $0.3 million in loan fees, $0.5 million in loan level derivative income and $0.1 million in other non-interest income, partially offset by a decrease of $0.5 million in gain on securities.

PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $0.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, compared to $3.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. The improved, lower provision in the third quarter results from a reduction in classified assets, recoveries and lower charge-offs.

Total net charge-offs for the third quarter of 2019 were $0.4 million compared to $3.1 million in the second quarter of 2019. The ratio of net loan and lease charge-offs to average loans and leases on an annualized basis decreased to 2 basis points for the third quarter of 2019 from 19 basis points for the second quarter of 2019.

The allowance for loan and lease losses represented 0.89 percent of total loans and leases at September 30, 2019, compared to 0.90 percent at June 30, 2019, and 0.96 percent at September 30, 2018. The allowance for loan and lease losses related to originated loans and leases represented 0.90 percent of originated loans and leases at September 30, 2019, compared to 0.92 percent at June 30, 2019, and 1.00 percent at September 30, 2018.

NON-INTEREST EXPENSE

Non-interest expense for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 increased $0.6 million to $40.2 million from $39.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. The increase was primarily driven by increases of $0.9 million in compensation and employee benefits expense, $0.1 million in occupancy, $0.1 million in equipment and data processing, and $1.1 million in merger and restructuring expense related to the First Ipswich Bank Charter consolidation referenced above, partially offset by decreases of $0.7 million in FDIC insurance and $0.9 million in other non-interest expense.

PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES

The effective tax rate was 24.9 percent and 24.4 percent for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, respectively, compared to 20.9 percent and 22.9 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018, respectively.

RETURNS ON AVERAGE ASSETS AND AVERAGE EQUITY

The annualized return on average assets increased to 1.17 percent during the third quarter of 2019 from 1.08 percent for the second quarter of 2019. The annualized return on average tangible assets increased to 1.19 percent for the third quarter of 2019 from 1.11 percent for the second quarter of 2019.

The annualized return on average stockholders' equity increased to 9.74 percent during the third quarter of 2019 from 8.98 percent for the second quarter of 2019. The annualized return on average tangible stockholders’ equity increased to 11.85 percent for the third quarter of 2019 from 10.98 percent for the second quarter of 2019.

ASSET QUALITY

The ratio of nonperforming loans and leases to total loans and leases was 0.33 percent at September 30, 2019, unchanged from 0.33 percent at June 30, 2019. Nonperforming loans and leases increased $0.3 million to $21.6 million at September 30, 2019 from $21.3 million at June 30, 2019. The ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets was 0.30 percent at September 30, 2019, unchanged from 0.30 percent at June 30, 2019. Nonperforming assets increased $0.5 million to $23.8 million at September 30, 2019 from $23.3 million at June 30, 2019.

DIVIDEND DECLARED

The Company’s Board of Directors approved a dividend of $0.115 per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, an increase of half a cent from the prior period. The dividend will be paid on November 22, 2019 to stockholders of record on November 8, 2019, representing an increase of 4.5 percent from the prior quarter and a 9.5 percent increase from the prior year.

CONFERENCE CALL

The Company will conduct a conference call/webcast at 1:30 PM Eastern Daylight Time on Thursday, October 24, 2019 to discuss the results for the quarter, business highlights and outlook. The call can be accessed by dialing 877-504-4120 (United States) or 412-902-6650 (internationally). A recorded playback of the call will be available for one week following the call at 877-344-7529 (United States) or 412-317-0088 (internationally). The passcode for the playback is 10134880. The call will be available live and in a recorded version on the Company’s website under “Investor Relations” at www.brooklinebancorp.com.

ABOUT BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc., a bank holding company with $7.9 billion in assets and branch locations in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts and operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, and First Ipswich Bank (the "banks"). The Company provides commercial and retail banking services, cash management and investment services to customers throughout Central New England. More information about Brookline Bancorp, Inc. and its banks can be found at the following websites: www.brooklinebank.com, www.bankri.com, and www.firstipswich.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of, among others, the risks outlined in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated by its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

BASIS OF PRESENTATION

The Company's consolidated financial statements have been prepared in conformity with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) as set forth by the Financial Accounting Standards Board in its Accounting Standards Codification and through the rules and interpretive releases of the SEC under the authority of federal securities laws. Certain amounts previously reported have been reclassified to conform to the current period's presentation.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as operating earnings, operating return on average assets, operating return on average tangible assets, operating return on average stockholders' equity, operating return on average tangible stockholders' equity, the allowance for loan and lease losses related to originated loans and leases as a percentage of originated loans and leases, tangible book value per common share, tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets, return on average tangible assets (annualized) and return on average tangible stockholders' equity (annualized). These non-GAAP financial measures provide information for investors to effectively analyze financial trends of ongoing business activities, and to enhance comparability with peers across the financial services sector. A detailed reconciliation table of the Company's GAAP to the non-GAAP measures is attached.

Contact:

Carl M. Carlson

Brookline Bancorp, Inc.

Chief Financial Officer

(617) 425-5331

ccarlson@brkl.com

BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Selected Financial Highlights (Unaudited) At and for the Three Months Ended September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 (Dollars In Thousands Except per Share Data) Earnings Data: Net interest income $ 63,236 $ 63,134 $ 62,999 $ 63,159 $ 62,332 Provision for credit losses 871 3,757 1,353 123 2,717 Non-interest income 7,929 7,478 6,630 6,461 7,069 Non-interest expense 40,191 39,604 38,871 40,282 37,310 Income before provision for income taxes 30,103 27,251 29,405 29,215 29,374 Net income attributable to Brookline Bancorp, Inc. 22,596 20,471 22,467 21,138 22,460 Performance Ratios: Net interest margin (1) 3.45 % 3.55 % 3.64 % 3.58 % 3.57 % Interest-rate spread (1) 3.06 % 3.13 % 3.18 % 3.25 % 3.27 % Return on average assets (annualized) 1.17 % 1.08 % 1.21 % 1.15 % 1.23 % Return on average tangible assets (annualized) (non-GAAP) 1.19 % 1.11 % 1.24 % 1.17 % 1.26 % Return on average stockholders' equity (annualized) 9.74 % 8.98 % 10.14 % 9.40 % 10.10 % Return on average tangible stockholders' equity (annualized) (non-GAAP) 11.85 % 10.98 % 12.48 % 11.54 % 12.44 % Efficiency ratio (2) 56.48 % 56.09 % 55.83 % 57.86 % 53.76 % Per Common Share Data: Net income — Basic $ 0.28 $ 0.26 $ 0.28 $ 0.26 $ 0.28 Net income — Diluted 0.28 0.26 0.28 0.26 0.28 Cash dividends declared 0.115 0.110 0.110 0.105 0.105 Book value per share (end of period) 11.70 11.53 11.30 11.30 11.08 Tangible book value per share (end of period) (non-GAAP) 9.63 9.45 9.22 9.21 9.00 Stock price (end of period) 14.73 15.38 14.40 13.82 16.70 Balance Sheet: Total assets $ 7,878,436 $ 7,636,980 $ 7,519,130 $ 7,392,805 $ 7,320,596 Total loans and leases 6,646,821 6,505,329 6,388,197 6,303,516 6,227,707 Total deposits 5,729,339 5,622,493 5,620,633 5,454,044 5,233,611 Brookline Bancorp, Inc. stockholders’ equity 932,311 918,468 900,572 900,140 890,368 Asset Quality: Nonperforming assets $ 23,760 $ 23,267 $ 26,721 $ 28,116 $ 29,718 Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets 0.30 % 0.30 % 0.36 % 0.38 % 0.41 % Allowance for loan and lease losses $ 59,135 $ 58,635 $ 58,041 $ 58,692 $ 59,997 Allowance for loan and lease losses as a percentage of total loans and leases 0.89 % 0.90 % 0.91 % 0.93 % 0.96 % Net loan and lease charge-offs $ 366 $ 3,082 $ 2,101 $ 1,252 $ 564 Net loan and lease charge-offs as a percentage of average loans and leases (annualized) 0.02 % 0.19 % 0.13 % 0.08 % 0.04 % Capital Ratios: Stockholders’ equity to total assets 11.83 % 12.03 % 11.98 % 12.18 % 12.16 % Tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) 9.94 % 10.08 % 9.99 % 10.15 % 10.11 % (1) Calculated on a fully tax-equivalent basis. (2) Calculated as non-interest expense as a percentage of net interest income plus non-interest income.





BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 September 30,

2018 ASSETS (In Thousands Except Share Data) Cash and due from banks $ 93,841 $ 46,532 $ 51,276 $ 47,542 $ 30,762 Short-term investments 84,689 46,264 61,063 42,042 23,114 Total cash and cash equivalents 178,530 92,796 112,339 89,584 53,876 Investment securities available-for-sale 467,339 482,497 489,020 502,793 534,788 Investment securities held-to-maturity 95,163 103,572 113,694 114,776 115,684 Equity securities held-for-trading 4,581 4,698 4,341 4,207 4,169 Total investment securities 567,083 590,767 607,055 621,776 654,641 Loans and leases held-for-sale — 1,575 869 3,247 937 Loans and leases: Commercial real estate loans: Commercial real estate mortgage 2,441,091 2,421,104 2,355,507 2,330,725 2,287,979 Multi-family mortgage 919,234 877,330 855,703 847,711 828,849 Construction 229,126 195,120 199,258 173,300 164,217 Total commercial real estate loans 3,589,451 3,493,554 3,410,468 3,351,736 3,281,045 Commercial loans and leases: Commercial 766,883 763,145 741,577 736,418 771,200 Equipment financing 1,029,280 1,015,205 995,863 982,089 954,579 Condominium association 54,225 47,986 49,142 50,451 52,205 Total commercial loans and leases 1,850,388 1,826,336 1,786,582 1,768,958 1,777,984 Consumer loans: Residential mortgage 792,733 769,983 775,578 782,968 759,167 Home equity 375,257 374,746 376,126 376,484 380,303 Other consumer 38,992 40,710 39,443 23,370 29,208 Total consumer loans 1,206,982 1,185,439 1,191,147 1,182,822 1,168,678 Total loans and leases` 6,646,821 6,505,329 6,388,197 6,303,516 6,227,707 Allowance for loan and lease losses (59,135 ) (58,635 ) (58,041 ) (58,692 ) (59,997 ) Net loans and leases 6,587,686 6,446,694 6,330,156 6,244,824 6,167,710 Restricted equity securities 57,896 55,270 54,192 61,751 63,963 Premises and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation 75,229 75,373 75,520 76,382 77,886 Right-of-use asset operating leases 26,216 25,928 26,205 — — Deferred tax asset 25,204 25,629 27,084 21,495 22,249 Goodwill 160,427 160,427 160,427 160,427 160,427 Identified intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization 4,843 5,264 5,684 6,086 6,623 Other real estate owned and repossessed assets 2,132 1,966 3,912 4,019 3,934 Other assets 193,190 155,291 115,687 103,214 108,350 Total assets $ 7,878,436 $ 7,636,980 $ 7,519,130 $ 7,392,805 $ 7,320,596 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits: Non-interest-bearing deposits: Demand checking accounts $ 1,106,684 $ 1,042,854 $ 1,011,031 $ 1,033,551 $ 1,017,234 Interest-bearing deposits: NOW accounts 340,321 340,082 369,896 336,317 322,587 Savings accounts 604,481 585,322 625,770 619,961 612,210 Money market accounts 1,666,231 1,669,782 1,706,708 1,675,050 1,623,220 Certificate of deposit accounts 2,011,622 1,984,453 1,907,228 1,789,165 1,658,360 Total interest-bearing deposits 4,622,655 4,579,639 4,609,602 4,420,493 4,216,377 Total deposits 5,729,339 5,622,493 5,620,633 5,454,044 5,233,611 Borrowed funds: Advances from the FHLBB 854,481 791,559 730,018 784,375 959,446 Subordinated debentures and notes 83,551 83,512 83,472 83,433 83,392 Other borrowed funds 48,373 55,693 52,515 52,734 40,048 Total borrowed funds 986,405 930,764 866,005 920,542 1,082,886 Operating lease liabilities 26,216 25,928 26,205 — — Mortgagors’ escrow accounts 7,072 6,823 7,517 7,426 8,227 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 197,093 132,504 98,198 100,174 96,047 Total liabilities 6,946,125 6,718,512 6,618,558 6,482,186 6,420,771 Stockholders' equity: Brookline Bancorp, Inc. stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 85,177,172 shares issued, 85,177,172 shares issued, 85,177,172 shares issued, 85,177,172 shares issued, and 85,177,172 shares issued, respectively 852 852 852 852 852 Additional paid-in capital 735,928 737,584 736,872 755,629 753,941 Retained earnings, partially restricted 252,435 238,625 226,929 212,838 200,151 Accumulated other comprehensive loss 2,775 1,141 (4,393 ) (9,460 ) (15,599 ) Treasury stock, at cost; 5,003,127 shares, 5,025,764 shares, 5,020,025 shares, 5,020,025 shares, and 4,291,317 shares, respectively (59,176 ) (59,199 ) (59,121 ) (59,120 ) (48,334 ) Unallocated common stock held by the Employee Stock Ownership Plan; 92,337 shares, 98,208 shares, 104,079 shares,109,950 shares, and 118,050 shares, respectively (503 ) (535 ) (567 ) (599 ) (643 ) Total Brookline Bancorp, Inc. stockholders’ equity 932,311 918,468 900,572 900,140 890,368 Noncontrolling interest in subsidiary — — — 10,479 9,457 Total stockholders' equity 932,311 918,468 900,572 910,619 899,825 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,878,436 $ 7,636,980 $ 7,519,130 $ 7,392,805 $ 7,320,596





BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 September 30, 2018 (In Thousands Except Share Data) Interest and dividend income: Loans and leases $ 83,566 $ 82,798 $ 80,672 $ 78,791 $ 75,877 Debt securities 2,977 3,158 3,236 3,489 3,585 Marketable and restricted equity securities 876 877 911 1,008 1,029 Short-term investments 487 351 267 256 145 Total interest and dividend income 87,906 87,184 85,086 83,544 80,636 Interest expense: Deposits 18,300 17,712 15,948 13,744 11,916 Borrowed funds 6,370 6,338 6,139 6,641 6,388 Total interest expense 24,670 24,050 22,087 20,385 18,304 Net interest income 63,236 63,134 62,999 63,159 62,332 Provision for credit losses 871 3,757 1,353 123 2,717 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 62,365 59,377 61,646 63,036 59,615 Non-interest income: Deposit fees 2,710 2,680 2,523 2,669 2,648 Loan fees 719 398 413 390 417 Loan level derivative income, net 2,251 1,772 1,745 1,811 2,192 Gain (loss) on investment securities, net (116 ) 357 134 (692 ) (243 ) Gain on sales of loans and leases held-for-sale 550 561 289 327 535 Other 1,815 1,710 1,526 1,956 1,520 Total non-interest income 7,929 7,478 6,630 6,461 7,069 Non-interest expense: Compensation and employee benefits 24,871 23,953 23,743 24,413 22,338 Occupancy 3,895 3,752 3,947 3,240 3,913 Equipment and data processing 4,749 4,641 4,661 4,626 4,601 Professional services 1,083 1,087 1,076 1,130 1,075 FDIC insurance 54 745 593 727 846 Advertising and marketing 1,035 1,112 1,069 773 1,068 Amortization of identified intangible assets 421 420 402 537 537 Merger and restructuring expense 1,125 — — 526 22 Other 2,958 3,894 3,380 4,310 2,910 Total non-interest expense 40,191 39,604 38,871 40,282 37,310 Income before provision for income taxes 30,103 27,251 29,405 29,215 29,374 Provision for income taxes 7,507 6,780 6,895 7,055 6,140 Net income before noncontrolling interest in subsidiary 22,596 20,471 22,510 22,160 23,234 Less net income attributable to noncontrolling interest in subsidiary — — 43 1,022 774 Net income attributable to Brookline Bancorp, Inc. $ 22,596 $ 20,471 $ 22,467 $ 21,138 $ 22,460 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.28 $ 0.26 $ 0.28 $ 0.26 $ 0.28 Diluted $ 0.28 $ 0.26 $ 0.28 $ 0.26 $ 0.28 Weighted average common shares outstanding during the period: Basic 79,700,403 79,669,922 79,658,583 80,258,456 80,315,050 Diluted 79,883,510 79,886,292 79,843,578 80,407,525 80,515,467 Dividends paid per common share $ 0.110 $ 0.110 $ 0.105 $ 0.105 $ 0.100





BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 (In Thousands Except Share Data) Interest and dividend income: Loans and leases $ 247,036 $ 216,478 Debt securities 9,371 10,471 Marketable and restricted equity securities 2,664 2,956 Short-term investments 1,105 444 Total interest and dividend income 260,176 230,349 Interest expense: Deposits 51,960 28,234 Borrowed funds 18,847 17,575 Total interest expense 70,807 45,809 Net interest income 189,369 184,540 Provision for credit losses 5,981 4,828 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 183,388 179,712 Non-interest income: Deposit Fees 7,913 7,731 Loan Fees 1,530 1,037 Loan level derivative income, net 5,768 3,629 Gain on investment securities, net 375 1,162 Gain on sales of loans and leases held-for-sale 1,400 1,556 Other 5,051 3,648 Total non-interest income 22,037 18,763 Non-interest expense: Compensation and employee benefits 72,567 67,217 Occupancy 11,594 11,751 Equipment and data processing 14,051 13,587 Professional services 3,246 3,274 FDIC insurance 1,392 1,995 Advertising and marketing 3,216 3,243 Amortization of identified intangible assets 1,243 1,543 Merger and restructuring expense 1,125 3,261 Other 10,232 9,079 Total non-interest expense 118,666 114,950 Income before provision for income taxes 86,759 83,525 Provision for income taxes 21,182 19,134 Net income before noncontrolling interest in subsidiary 65,577 64,391 Less net income attributable to noncontrolling interest in subsidiary 43 2,467 Net income attributable to Brookline Bancorp, Inc. $ 65,534 $ 61,924 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.82 $ 0.78 Diluted $ 0.82 $ 0.78 Weighted average common shares outstanding during the period: Basic 79,676,456 79,471,238 Diluted 79,867,683 79,740,992 Dividends paid per common share $ 0.325 $ 0.290





BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Asset Quality Analysis (Unaudited) At and for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 March 31,

2019 December 31, 2018 September 30, 2018 (Dollars in Thousands) NONPERFORMING ASSETS: Loans and leases accounted for on a nonaccrual basis: Commercial real estate mortgage $ 2,910 $ 2,273 $ 2,889 $ 3,928 $ 3,369 Multi-family mortgage 87 94 101 330 357 Construction — — 396 396 640 Total commercial real estate loans 2,997 2,367 3,386 4,654 4,366 Commercial 3,139 6,349 5,728 6,621 7,862 Equipment financing 12,817 9,931 10,253 9,500 9,659 Condominium association 163 170 224 265 295 Total commercial loans and leases 16,119 16,450 16,205 16,386 17,816 Residential mortgage 1,605 1,642 2,188 2,132 2,538 Home equity 904 835 1,022 908 1,053 Other consumer 3 7 8 17 11 Total consumer loans 2,512 2,484 3,218 3,057 3,602 Total nonaccrual loans and leases 21,628 21,301 22,809 24,097 25,784 Other real estate owned 201 957 3,054 3,054 3,136 Other repossessed assets 1,931 1,009 858 965 798 Total nonperforming assets $ 23,760 $ 23,267 $ 26,721 $ 28,116 $ 29,718 Loans and leases past due greater than 90 days and still accruing $ 11,885 $ 11,612 $ 16,800 $ 13,482 $ 14,954 Troubled debt restructurings on accrual 22,233 27,761 28,543 12,257 12,657 Troubled debt restructurings on nonaccrual 5,763 8,431 7,597 8,684 8,779 Total troubled debt restructurings $ 27,996 $ 36,192 $ 36,140 $ 20,941 $ 21,436 Nonperforming loans and leases as a percentage of total loans and leases 0.33 % 0.33 % 0.36 % 0.38 % 0.41 % Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets 0.30 % 0.30 % 0.36 % 0.38 % 0.41 % PROVISION AND ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN AND LEASE LOSSES: Allowance for loan and lease losses at beginning of period $ 58,635 $ 58,041 $ 58,692 $ 59,997 $ 57,981 Charge-offs (1,190 ) (3,412 ) (2,542 ) (1,604 ) (1,227 ) Recoveries 824 330 441 352 663 Net charge-offs (366 ) (3,082 ) (2,101 ) (1,252 ) (564 ) Provision for loan and lease losses 866 3,676 1,450 (53 ) 2,580 Allowance for loan and lease losses at end of period $ 59,135 $ 58,635 $ 58,041 $ 58,692 $ 59,997 Allowance for loan and lease losses as a percentage of total loans and leases 0.89 % 0.90 % 0.91 % 0.93 % 0.96 % Allowance for loan and lease losses related to originated loans and leases as a percentage of originated loans and leases (non-GAAP) 0.90 % 0.92 % 0.93 % 0.96 % 1.00 % NET CHARGE-OFFS: Commercial real estate loans $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — Commercial loans and leases 403 3,107 2,124 883 579 Consumer loans (37 ) (25 ) (23 ) 369 (15 ) Total net charge-offs $ 366 $ 3,082 $ 2,101 $ 1,252 $ 564 Net loan and lease charge-offs as a percentage of average loans and leases (annualized) 0.02 % 0.19 % 0.13 % 0.08 % 0.04 %





BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Average Yields / Costs (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 Average Balance Interest (1) Average

Yield/

Cost Average Balance Interest (1) Average

Yield/

Cost Average Balance Interest (1) Average

Yield/

Cost (Dollars in Thousands) Assets: Interest-earning assets: Investments: Debt securities (2) $ 573,389 $ 3,027 2.11 % $ 593,404 $ 3,210 2.16 % $ 663,125 $ 3,638 2.20 % Marketable and restricted equity securities (2) 59,638 885 5.94 % 59,224 888 5.99 % 67,607 1,029 6.09 % Short-term investments 70,707 487 2.76 % 44,634 351 3.14 % 31,061 145 1.87 % Total investments 703,734 4,399 2.50 % 697,262 4,449 2.55 % 761,793 4,812 2.53 % Loans and Leases: Commercial real estate loans (3) 3,539,485 41,724 4.61 % 3,447,136 41,363 4.75 % 3,260,634 37,332 4.48 % Commercial loans (3) 838,092 10,291 4.81 % 811,890 9,879 4.82 % 819,383 9,862 4.72 % Equipment financing (3) 1,019,179 18,519 7.27 % 1,005,376 18,291 7.28 % 933,007 16,220 6.95 % Residential mortgage loans (3) 776,482 8,215 4.23 % 774,533 8,186 4.23 % 756,421 7,648 4.04 % Other consumer loans (3) 415,082 4,917 4.69 % 417,600 5,187 4.97 % 412,248 4,928 4.73 % Total loans and leases 6,588,320 83,666 5.08 % 6,456,535 82,906 5.14 % 6,181,693 75,990 4.92 % Total interest-earning assets 7,292,054 88,065 4.83 % 7,153,797 87,355 4.88 % 6,943,486 80,802 4.65 % Allowance for loan and lease losses (59,386 ) (58,137 ) (58,576 ) Non-interest-earning assets 513,824 475,736 417,503 Total assets $ 7,746,492 $ 7,571,396 $ 7,302,413 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: NOW accounts $ 335,091 129 0.15 % $ 343,745 50 0.06 % $ 344,760 72 0.08 % Savings accounts 600,609 820 0.54 % 602,333 737 0.49 % 599,514 472 0.31 % Money market accounts 1,683,548 5,413 1.28 % 1,683,735 5,571 1.33 % 1,668,402 4,367 1.04 % Certificates of deposit 2,000,941 11,938 2.37 % 1,950,704 11,354 2.33 % 1,612,551 7,005 1.72 % Total interest-bearing deposits 4,620,189 18,300 1.57 % 4,580,517 17,712 1.55 % 4,225,227 11,916 1.12 % Borrowings Advances from the FHLBB 759,738 4,859 2.50 % 761,651 4,825 2.51 % 907,306 4,979 2.15 % Subordinated debentures and notes 83,530 1,300 6.22 % 83,490 1,305 6.25 % 83,370 1,301 6.24 % Other borrowed funds 79,620 211 1.05 % 84,600 208 0.99 % 56,918 108 0.75 % Total borrowings 922,888 6,370 2.70 % 929,741 6,338 2.70 % 1,047,594 6,388 2.39 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,543,077 24,670 1.77 % 5,510,258 24,050 1.75 % 5,272,821 18,304 1.38 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Demand checking accounts 1,096,788 1,015,524 1,023,610 Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 178,564 133,790 107,449 Total liabilities 6,818,429 6,659,572 6,403,880 Brookline Bancorp, Inc. stockholders’ equity 928,063 911,824 889,259 Noncontrolling interest in subsidiary — — 9,274 Total liabilities and equity $ 7,746,492 $ 7,571,396 $ 7,302,413 Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) /Interest-rate spread (4) 63,395 3.06 % 63,305 3.13 % 62,498 3.27 % Less adjustment of tax-exempt income 159 171 166 Net interest income $ 63,236 $ 63,134 $ 62,332 Net interest margin (5) 3.45 % 3.55 % 3.57 % (1) Tax-exempt income on debt securities, equity securities and revenue bonds included in commercial real estate loans is included on a tax-equivalent basis. (2) Average balances include unrealized gains (losses) on investment securities. Dividend payments may not be consistent and average yield on equity securities may vary from month to month. (3) Loans on nonaccrual status are included in the average balances. (4) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on interest-earning assets and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities. (5) Net interest margin represents net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) divided by average interest-earning assets on an actual/actual basis.





BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Average Yields / Costs (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 Average Balance Interest (1) Average

Yield/

Cost Average Balance Interest (1) Average

Yield/

Cost (Dollars in Thousands) Assets: Interest-earning assets: Investments: Debt securities (2) $ 591,535 $ 9,526 2.15 % $ 658,993 $ 10,632 2.15 % Marketable and restricted equity securities (2) 59,747 2,693 6.01 % 67,056 2,956 5.88 % Short-term investments 49,833 1,105 2.96 % 34,295 444 1.73 % Total investments 701,115 13,324 2.53 % 760,344 14,032 2.46 % Loans and Leases: Commercial real estate loans (3) 3,454,996 123,106 4.70 % 3,209,798 107,133 4.40 % Commercial loans (3) 814,392 29,773 4.82 % 809,849 27,609 4.50 % Equipment financing (3) 1,004,363 54,795 7.27 % 905,345 46,823 6.90 % Residential mortgage loans (3) 776,440 24,524 4.21 % 740,507 21,933 3.95 % Other consumer loans (3) 413,645 15,155 4.89 % 400,304 13,333 4.45 % Total loans and leases 6,463,836 247,353 5.10 % 6,065,803 216,831 4.77 % Total interest-earning assets 7,164,951 260,677 4.85 % 6,826,147 230,863 4.51 % Allowance for loan and lease losses (58,759 ) (58,935 ) Non-interest-earning assets 479,046 401,999 Total assets $ 7,585,238 $ 7,169,211 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: NOW accounts $ 337,671 321 0.13 % $ 342,418 195 0.08 % Savings accounts 609,284 2,154 0.47 % 619,317 1,278 0.28 % Money market accounts 1,681,594 16,259 1.29 % 1,735,710 10,455 0.81 % Certificates of deposit 1,932,625 33,226 2.30 % 1,428,799 16,306 1.53 % Total interest-bearing deposits 4,561,174 51,960 1.52 % 4,126,244 28,234 0.91 % Borrowings Advances from the FHLBB 758,992 14,294 2.48 % 960,399 13,423 1.84 % Subordinated debentures and notes 83,491 3,913 6.25 % 83,330 3,879 6.21 % Other borrowed funds 84,477 640 1.01 % 46,643 273 0.78 % Total borrowings 926,960 18,847 2.68 % 1,090,372 17,575 2.13 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,488,134 70,807 1.72 % 5,216,616 45,809 1.17 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Demand checking accounts 1,046,683 986,763 Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 141,305 92,280 Total liabilities 6,676,122 6,295,659 Brookline Bancorp, Inc. stockholders’ equity 908,994 864,675 Noncontrolling interest in subsidiary 122 8,877 Total liabilities and equity $ 7,585,238 $ 7,169,211 Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) /Interest-rate spread (4) 189,870 3.13 % 185,054 3.34 % Less adjustment of tax-exempt income 501 514 Net interest income $ 189,369 $ 184,540 Net interest margin (5) 3.54 % 3.62 % (1) Tax-exempt income on debt securities, equity securities and revenue bonds included in commercial real estate loans is included on a tax-equivalent basis. (2) Average balances include unrealized gains (losses) on investment securities. Dividend payments may not be consistent and average yield on equity securities may vary from month to month. (3) Loans on nonaccrual status are included in the average balances. (4) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on interest-earning assets and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities. (5) Net interest margin represents net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) divided by average interest-earning assets on an actual/actual basis.





BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Non-GAAP Financial Information (Unaudited) At and for the Three Months Ended

September 30, At and for the Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Reconciliation Table - Non-GAAP Financial Information (Dollars in Thousands Except Share Data) Net income attributable to Brookline Bancorp, Inc. $ 22,596 $ 22,460 $ 65,534 $ 61,924 Less: Security gains (after-tax) (87 ) — 284 883 Add: Merger and restructuring-related expenses (after-tax) 845 17 851 2,478 Operating earnings $ 23,528 $ 22,477 $ 66,101 $ 63,519 Operating earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.30 $ 0.28 $ 0.83 $ 0.80 Diluted 0.29 0.28 0.83 0.80 Weighted average common shares outstanding during the period: Basic 79,700,403 80,315,050 79,676,456 79,471,238 Diluted 79,883,510 80,515,467 79,867,683 79,740,992 Return on average assets * 1.17 % 1.23 % 1.15 % 1.15 % Less: Security gains (after-tax) * — % — % — % 0.02 % Add: Merger and restructuring-related expenses (after-tax) * 0.04 % — % 0.01 % 0.05 % Operating return on average assets * 1.21 % 1.23 % 1.16 % 1.18 % Return on average tangible assets * 1.19 % 1.26 % 1.18 % 1.18 % Less: Security gains (after-tax) * — % — % 0.01 % 0.02 % Add: Merger and restructuring-related expenses (after-tax) * 0.05 % — % 0.02 % 0.05 % Operating return on average tangible assets * 1.24 % 1.26 % 1.19 % 1.21 % Return on average stockholders' equity * 9.74 % 10.10 % 9.61 % 9.55 % Less: Security gains (after-tax) * (0.04 )% — % 0.04 % 0.14 % Add: Merger and restructuring-related expenses (after-tax) * 0.36 % 0.01 % 0.13 % 0.38 % Operating return on average stockholders' equity * 10.14 % 10.11 % 9.70 % 9.79 % Return on average tangible stockholders' equity * 11.85 % 12.44 % 11.76 % 11.76 % Less: Security gains (after-tax) * (0.05 )% — % 0.05 % 0.17 % Add: Merger and restructuring-related expenses (after-tax) * 0.44 % 0.01 % 0.15 % 0.47 % Operating return on average tangible stockholders' equity * 12.34 % 12.45 % 11.86 % 12.06 % * Ratios at and for the three and nine months ended are annualized. At and for the Three Months Ended September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 (Dollars in Thousands) Net income, as reported $ 22,596 $ 20,471 $ 22,467 $ 21,138 $ 22,460 Average total assets $ 7,746,492 $ 7,571,396 $ 7,434,038 $ 7,382,931 $ 7,302,413 Less: Average goodwill and average identified intangible assets, net 165,493 165,914 166,327 166,777 167,313 Average tangible assets $ 7,580,999 $ 7,405,482 $ 7,267,711 $ 7,216,154 $ 7,135,100 Return on average tangible assets (annualized) 1.19 % 1.11 % 1.24 % 1.17 % 1.26 % Average total stockholders’ equity $ 928,063 $ 911,824 $ 886,639 $ 899,244 $ 889,259 Less: Average goodwill and average identified intangible assets, net 165,493 165,914 166,327 166,777 167,313 Average tangible stockholders’ equity $ 762,570 $ 745,910 $ 720,312 $ 732,467 $ 721,946 Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity (annualized) 11.85 % 10.98 % 12.48 % 11.54 % 12.44 % Brookline Bancorp, Inc. stockholders’ equity $ 932,311 $ 918,468 $ 900,572 $ 900,140 $ 890,368 Less: Goodwill 160,427 160,427 160,427 160,427 160,427 Identified intangible assets, net 4,843 5,264 5,684 6,086 6,623 Tangible stockholders' equity $ 767,041 $ 752,777 $ 734,461 $ 733,627 $ 723,318 Total assets $ 7,878,436 $ 7,636,980 $ 7,519,130 $ 7,392,805 $ 7,320,596 Less: Goodwill 160,427 160,427 160,427 160,427 160,427 Identified intangible assets, net 4,843 5,264 5,684 6,086 6,623 Tangible assets $ 7,713,166 $ 7,471,289 $ 7,353,019 $ 7,226,292 $ 7,153,546 Tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets 9.94 % 10.08 % 9.99 % 10.15 % 10.11 % Tangible stockholders' equity $ 767,041 $ 752,777 $ 734,461 $ 733,627 $ 723,318 Number of common shares issued 85,177,172 85,177,172 85,177,172 85,177,172 85,177,172 Less: Treasury shares 5,003,127 5,025,764 5,020,025 5,020,025 4,291,317 Unallocated ESOP shares 92,337 98,208 104,079 109,950 118,050 Unvested restricted shares 407,784 377,122 390,636 393,636 398,094 Number of common shares outstanding 79,673,924 79,676,078 79,662,432 79,653,561 80,369,711 Tangible book value per common share $ 9.63 $ 9.45 $ 9.22 $ 9.21 $ 9.00 Allowance for loan and lease losses $ 59,135 $ 58,635 $ 58,041 $ 58,692 $ 59,997 Less: Allowance for acquired loans and leases losses 1,955 1,857 1,795 1,814 1,817 Allowance for originated loan and lease losses $ 57,180 $ 56,778 $ 56,246 $ 56,878 $ 58,180 Total loans and leases $ 6,646,821 $ 6,505,329 $ 6,388,197 $ 6,303,516 $ 6,227,707 Less: Total acquired loans and leases 310,745 337,420 370,177 394,407 426,865 Total originated loans and leases $ 6,336,076 $ 6,167,909 $ 6,018,020 $ 5,909,109 $ 5,800,842 Allowance for loan and lease losses related to originated loans and leases as a percentage of originated loans and leases 0.90 % 0.92 % 0.93 % 0.96 % 1.00 %







