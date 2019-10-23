A. H. Belo Corporation Announces Schedule for Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results Release and Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A. H. Belo Corporation (NYSE: AHC) said today that it will release third quarter 2019 financial results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. A conference call will be held on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. CST.



The conference call will be simultaneously webcast on A. H. Belo Corporation’s website at www.ahbelo.com/invest. An archive of the webcast will be available at www.ahbelo.com in the Investor Relations section.

To access the listen-only conference call, dial 1-866-861-5389 (USA) or 651-224-7472 (International). A replay line will be available at 1-800-475-6701 (USA) or 320-365-3844 (International) from 11:00 a.m. CST on November 6, 2019 until 11:59 p.m. CST on November 13, 2019. The access code for the replay is 473374.

About A. H. Belo Corporation

A. H. Belo Corporation is the leading local news and information publishing company in Texas. The Company has commercial printing, distribution and direct mail capabilities, as well as a presence in emerging media and digital marketing. While focusing on extending the Company’s media platforms, A. H. Belo delivers news and information in innovative ways to a broad range of audiences with diverse interests and lifestyles. For additional information, visit www.ahbelo.com or email invest@ahbelo.com.

Contact:

Katy Murray

214-977-8869



