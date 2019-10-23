Lam Research Corporation Reports Financial Results for the Quarter Ended September 29, 2019

/EIN News/ -- FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lam Research Corporation (the "Company," "Lam," "Lam Research") today announced financial results for the quarter ended September 29, 2019 (the “September 2019 quarter”).



Highlights for the September 2019 quarter were as follows:

Revenue of $2.17 billion.





U.S. GAAP gross margin of 45.3%, U.S. GAAP operating income as a percentage of revenue of 24.8%, and U.S. GAAP diluted EPS of $3.09.





Non-GAAP gross margin of 45.4%, non-GAAP operating income as a percentage of revenue of 25.5%, and non-GAAP diluted EPS of $3.18.

Key Financial Data for the Quarters Ended

September 29, 2019 and June 30, 2019

(in thousands, except per-share data, percentages, and basis points)

U.S. GAAP September 2019 June 2019 Change Q/Q Revenue $ 2,165,746 $ 2,361,147 - 8% Gross margin as percentage of revenue 45.3 % 45.8 % - 50 bps Operating income as percentage of revenue 24.8 % 26.1 % - 130 bps Diluted EPS $ 3.09 $ 3.51 - 12% Non-GAAP September 2019 June 2019 Change Q/Q Revenue $ 2,165,746 $ 2,361,147 - 8% Gross margin as percentage of revenue 45.4 % 45.9 % - 50 bps Operating income as percentage of revenue 25.5 % 26.9 % - 140 bps Diluted EPS $ 3.18 $ 3.62 - 12%

U.S. GAAP Financial Results

For the September 2019 quarter, revenue was $2,166 million, gross margin was $982 million, or 45.3% of revenue, operating expenses were $444 million, operating income was 24.8% of revenue, and net income was $466 million, or $3.09 per diluted share on a U.S. GAAP basis. This compares to revenue of $2,361 million, gross margin of $1,081 million, or 45.8% of revenue, operating expenses of $464 million, operating income of 26.1% of revenue, and net income of $542 million, or $3.51 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 (the “June 2019 quarter”).

Non-GAAP Financial Results

For the September 2019 quarter, non-GAAP gross margin was $983 million or 45.4% of revenue, non-GAAP operating expenses were $431 million, non-GAAP operating income was 25.5% of revenue, and non-GAAP net income was $480 million, or $3.18 per diluted share. This compares to non-GAAP gross margin of $1,085 million or 45.9% of revenue, non-GAAP operating expenses of $450 million, non-GAAP operating income of 26.9% of revenue, and non-GAAP net income of $559 million, or $3.62 per diluted share for the June 2019 quarter.

“Lam delivered solid results in the September quarter, highlighted by strong profitability,” said Tim Archer, Lam Research’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “Through our unwavering commitment to customer collaboration and technology innovation, Lam has laid a foundation for long-term growth and outperformance.”

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Results

Cash and cash equivalents, short-term investments, and restricted cash and investments balances increased slightly to $5.8 billion at the end of the September 2019 quarter compared to $5.7 billion at the end of the June 2019 quarter. This increase was primarily the result of $464.0 million of cash generated from operating activities, partially offset by approximately $158.9 million of dividends paid to shareholders, $78.1 million of share repurchases, including net share settlement on employee stock-based compensation, $39.3 million of capital expenditures, and $29.0 million of debt reductions.

Deferred revenue and deferred profit at the end of the September 2019 quarter increased to $481 million and $407 million, respectively, as compared to $449 million and $381 million, respectively, at the end of the June 2019 quarter. Lam’s deferred revenue balance does not include shipments to customers in Japan, to whom title does not transfer until customer acceptance. Shipments to customers in Japan are classified as inventory at cost until the time of acceptance. The estimated future revenue from shipments to customers in Japan was approximately $47 million as of September 29, 2019 and $78 million as of June 30, 2019.

Geographic Distribution

The geographic distribution of revenue during the September 2019 quarter is shown in the following table:

Region Revenue China 27% Korea 21% Taiwan 18% Japan 13% Southeast Asia 10% United States 8% Europe 3%

Outlook

For the December 2019 quarter, Lam is providing the following guidance:

U.S. GAAP Reconciling Items Non-GAAP Revenue $2.5 Billion +/- $150 Million — $2.5 Billion +/- $150 Million Gross margin as a percentage of revenue 44.9% +/- 1% $ 2 Million 45.0% +/- 1% Operating income as a percentage of revenue 26.4% +/- 1% $ 14 Million 27.0% +/- 1% Net income per diluted share $3.71 +/- $0.20 $ 13 Million $3.80 +/- $0.20 Diluted share count 150 Million — 150 Million

The information provided above is only an estimate of what the Company believes is realizable as of the date of this release and does not incorporate the potential impact of any business combinations, asset acquisitions, divestitures, restructuring, balance sheet valuation adjustments, financing arrangements, other investments, or other significant arrangements that may be completed after the date of this release. U.S. GAAP to non-GAAP reconciling items provided include only those items that are known and can be estimated as of the date of this release. Actual results will vary from this model and the variations may be material. Reconciling items included above are as follows:

Gross margin as a percentage of revenue - amortization related to intangible assets acquired through business combinations, $2 million.





Operating income as a percentage of revenue - amortization related to intangible assets acquired through business combinations, $14 million.





Net income per diluted share - amortization related to intangible assets acquired though business combinations, $14 million; amortization of note discounts, $1 million; and associated tax benefit for non-GAAP items ($2 million); totaling $13 million.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Results

In addition to U.S. GAAP results, this press release also contains non-GAAP financial results. The Company’s non-GAAP results for both the September 2019 and June 2019 quarters exclude amortization related to intangible assets acquired through business combinations, restructuring charges, amortization of note discounts, and income tax benefit of non-GAAP items. Additionally, the June 2019 quarter non-GAAP results exclude income tax impacts associated with U.S. tax reform and income tax benefit on the conclusion of tax matters related to a prior business combination.

Management uses non-GAAP gross margin, operating expense, operating income, operating income as a percentage of revenue, net income, and net income per diluted share to evaluate the Company’s operating and financial results. The Company believes the presentation of non-GAAP results is useful to investors for analyzing business trends and comparing performance to prior periods, along with enhancing investors’ ability to view the Company’s results from management’s perspective. Tables presenting reconciliations of non-GAAP results to U.S. GAAP results are included at the end of this press release and on the Company’s website at http://investor.lamresearch.com .

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release that are not of historical fact are forward-looking statements and are subject to the safe harbor provisions created by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements relate to, but are not limited to: the estimated future revenue from shipments to customers in Japan; the timing and amount of revenue and profit earned from any booked deferred revenue and profit; the success or outcome of our collaboration and innovation efforts; our long term growth and performance, including outperformance of the market, the industry or our competitors; the legal and business factors that may affect our future tax rate; and our guidance for revenue, gross margin (both as a dollar value and a percentage of revenue), operating income (both as a dollar value and a percentage of revenue), net income or earnings per diluted share, on either a GAAP or non-GAAP basis and diluted share count. Some factors that may affect these forward-looking statements include: business, political and/or regulatory conditions in the consumer electronics industry, the semiconductor industry and the overall economy may deteriorate or change; and the actions of our customers and competitors may be inconsistent with our expectations, as well as the other risks and uncertainties that are described in the documents filed or furnished by us with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including specifically the Risk Factors described in our annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019. These uncertainties and changes could materially affect the forward-looking statements and cause actual results to vary from expectations in a material way. The Company undertakes no obligation to update the information or statements made in this release.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation is a global supplier of innovative wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. As a trusted, collaborative partner to the world’s leading semiconductor companies, we combine superior systems engineering capability, technology leadership, and unwavering commitment to customer success to accelerate innovation through enhanced device performance. Lam Research (Nasdaq: LRCX) is a FORTUNE 500® company headquartered in Fremont, Calif., with operations around the globe. Learn more at www.lamresearch.com. (LRCX-F)

Consolidated Financial Tables Follow.

LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share data and percentages)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 29,

2019 June 30,

2019 September 23,

2018 Revenue $ 2,165,746 $ 2,361,147 $ 2,330,691 Cost of goods sold 1,184,036 1,280,256 1,272,493 Gross margin 981,710 1,080,891 1,058,198 Gross margin as a percent of revenue 45.3 % 45.8 % 45.4 % Research and development 286,827 295,578 291,672 Selling, general and administrative 157,428 168,228 174,775 Total operating expenses 444,255 463,806 466,447 Operating income 537,455 617,085 591,751 Operating income as a percent of revenue 24.8 % 26.1 % 25.4 % Other expense, net (12,728 ) (7,667 ) (377 ) Income before income taxes 524,727 609,418 591,374 Income tax expense (58,938 ) (67,593 ) (58,014 ) Net income $ 465,789 $ 541,825 $ 533,360 Net income per share: Basic $ 3.22 $ 3.66 $ 3.43 Diluted $ 3.09 $ 3.51 $ 3.23 Number of shares used in per share calculations: Basic 144,673 148,131 155,658 Diluted 150,682 154,474 165,327 Cash dividend declared per common share $ 1.15 $ 1.10 $ 1.10

LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)

September 29,

2019 June 30,

2019 September 23,

2018 (unaudited) (1) (unaudited) ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,607,182 $ 3,658,219 $ 2,568,085 Investments 983,650 1,772,984 1,050,863 Accounts receivable, net 1,635,643 1,455,522 1,846,845 Inventories 1,483,385 1,540,140 1,874,194 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 124,755 133,544 175,886 Total current assets 8,834,615 8,560,409 7,515,873 Property and equipment, net 1,030,168 1,059,077 951,376 Restricted cash and investments 254,654 255,177 255,924 Goodwill and intangible assets 1,690,648 1,701,547 1,767,562 Other assets 533,417 425,123 466,842 Total assets $ 12,343,502 $ 12,001,333 $ 10,957,577 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current portion of long-term debt, finance lease obligations, and commercial paper $ 645,158 $ 667,131 $ 550,369 Other current liabilities 1,812,524 1,704,519 2,274,596 Total current liabilities 2,457,682 2,371,650 2,824,965 Long-term debt and finance lease obligations 3,788,089 3,822,768 1,805,091 Income taxes payable 856,895 892,790 845,740 Other long-term liabilities 261,890 190,821 100,144 Total liabilities 7,364,556 7,278,029 5,575,940 Temporary equity, convertible notes 42,553 49,439 58,812 Stockholders’ equity (2) 4,936,393 4,673,865 5,322,825 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 12,343,502 $ 12,001,333 $ 10,957,577





(1 ) Derived from audited financial statements. (2 ) Common shares issued and outstanding were 144,871 as of September 29, 2019, 144,433 as of June 30, 2019, and 153,384 as of September 23, 2018.

LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands, unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 29,

2019 June 30,

2019 September 23,

2018 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 465,789 $ 541,825 $ 533,360 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 64,664 65,408 79,805 Deferred income taxes (2,992 ) 70,125 (83,501 ) Equity-based compensation expense 42,905 44,845 50,343 Amortization of note discounts and issuance costs 1,675 2,206 1,245 Other, net 4,026 (5,173 ) 2,191 Changes in operating assets and liabilities (112,020 ) 161,251 136,843 Net cash provided by operating activities 464,047 880,487 720,286 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Capital expenditures and intangible assets (39,256 ) (65,948 ) (56,098 ) Net sale (purchase) of available-for-sale securities 790,478 (555,468 ) (612,583 ) Other, net (540 ) (2,067 ) (3,650 ) Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities 750,682 (623,483 ) (672,331 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Principal payments on debt (28,965 ) (1,157 ) (79,831 ) Net repayments of commercial paper — (300,000 ) (86 ) Treasury stock purchases (78,132 ) (1,108,560 ) (1,735,895 ) Dividends paid (158,868 ) (164,874 ) (174,372 ) Reissuance of treasury stock related to employee stock purchase plan — 45,041 — Proceeds from issuance of common stock 3,869 1,694 — Other, net — — (9 ) Net cash used for financing activities (262,096 ) (1,527,856 ) (1,990,193 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (4,193 ) (3,137 ) (2,311 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 948,440 (1,273,989 ) (1,944,549 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 3,913,396 5,187,385 4,768,558 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 4,861,836 $ 3,913,396 $ 2,824,009

Non-GAAP Financial Summary

(in thousands, except percentages and per share data)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 29,

2019 June 30,

2019 Revenue $ 2,165,746 $ 2,361,147 Gross margin $ 983,338 $ 1,084,881 Gross margin as percentage of revenue 45.4 % 45.9 % Operating expenses $ 430,853 $ 450,161 Operating income $ 552,485 $ 634,720 Operating income as a percentage of revenue 25.5 % 26.9 % Net income $ 479,555 $ 558,832 Net income per diluted share $ 3.18 $ 3.62 Shares used in per share calculation - diluted 150,682 154,474

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Net Income

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 29,

2019 June 30,

2019 U.S. GAAP net income $ 465,789 $ 541,825 Pre-tax non-GAAP items: Amortization related to intangible assets acquired through certain business combinations - cost of goods sold 1,628 3,389 Restructuring charges - cost of goods sold — 601 Restructuring charges - research and development — 206 Amortization related to intangible assets acquired through certain business combinations - selling, general and administrative 12,357 12,357 Restructuring charges - selling, general and administrative 1,045 1,082 Amortization of note discounts - other expense, net 1,234 1,195 Net income tax benefit on non-GAAP items (2,498 ) (3,104 ) Income tax benefit on the conclusion of certain tax matters — (172 ) Income tax expense associated with U.S. tax reform — 1,453 Non-GAAP net income $ 479,555 $ 558,832 Non-GAAP net income per diluted share $ 3.18 $ 3.62 U.S. GAAP net income per diluted share $ 3.09 $ 3.51 U.S. GAAP and non-GAAP number of shares used for per diluted share calculation 150,682 154,474

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Gross Margin, Operating Expenses and Operating Income to Non-GAAP Gross Margin, Operating Expenses and Operating Income

(in thousands, except percentages)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 29,

2019 June 30,

2019 U.S. GAAP gross margin $ 981,710 $ 1,080,891 Pre-tax non-GAAP items: Amortization related to intangible assets acquired through certain business combinations 1,628 3,389 Restructuring charges — 601 Non-GAAP gross margin $ 983,338 $ 1,084,881 U.S. GAAP gross margin as a percentage of revenue 45.3 % 45.8 % Non-GAAP gross margin as a percentage of revenue 45.4 % 45.9 % U.S. GAAP operating expenses $ 444,255 $ 463,806 Pre-tax non-GAAP items: Amortization related to intangible assets acquired through certain business combinations (12,357 ) (12,357 ) Restructuring charges (1,045 ) (1,288 ) Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 430,853 $ 450,161 U.S. GAAP operating income $ 537,455 $ 617,085 Non-GAAP operating income $ 552,485 $ 634,720 U.S. GAAP operating income as percent of revenue 24.8 % 26.1 % Non-GAAP operating income as a percent of revenue 25.5 % 26.9 %

Lam Research Corporation Contact:

Tina Correia, Investor Relations, phone: 510-572-1615, e-mail: investor.relations@lamresearch.com



