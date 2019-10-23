Align Technology Announces Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Q3 revenues up 20.2% year-over-year to a record $607.3 million

Q3 Invisalign volume up 20.7% year-over-year to 385.4 thousand cases

Q3 scanner and services revenues up 16.5% year-over-year to $91.1 million

Q3 Invisalign cases for teens and kids were up 31.5% year-over-year to 129.6 thousand cases

Q3 net profit of $102.5 million and $1.28 diluted EPS

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Align Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALGN) today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019. Q3’19 Invisalign volume was 385.4 thousand cases, up 20.7% year-over-year. For the Americas and International regions, Q3’19 Invisalign volume was up 13.0% and 32.1% year-over-year, respectively. Q3’19 Invisalign volume for teenage patients was 129.6 thousand cases, up 31.5% year-over-year. Q3’19 total revenues were $607.3 million, up 20.2% year-over-year, and Q3’19 scanner and services revenues were $91.1 million, up 16.5% year-over-year.

Q3’19 operating income was $127.2 million or operating margin of 20.9%. Q3’19 net profit was $102.5 million, or $1.28 per diluted EPS. Q3’19 operating expenses included a $6.8 million benefit from the settlement of our Invisalign Store leases, which increased Q3’19 operating margin by approximately 1.1 points and benefited diluted EPS by $0.06. This compares to Q2’19 operating income of $176.5 million or operating margin of 29.4% and Q2’19 net profit of $147.1 million, or $1.83 per diluted EPS. Q2’19 operating expenses included a $51.0 million benefit from the ClearCorrect settlement with Straumann, which increased Q2’19 operating margin by approximately 8 points and benefited diluted EPS by $0.57.

Commenting on Align’s third quarter results, Align Technology President and CEO Joe Hogan said, “I’m pleased to report revenues, volume, and earnings above our third quarter outlook driven by better than expected volume across the Invisalign portfolio in Asia Pacific and Latin America, reflecting record highs for both regions and improving trends in the North American orthodontic channel. Notwithstanding EMEA summer seasonality, we saw continued adoption from teens and especially younger patients using Invisalign First across the board. Q3 Invisalign volumes were up 20.7% year-over-year driven by growth across the product portfolio, as well as expansion of our customer base, which increased by 6,000 new Invisalign doctors for a total of 63,000 active doctors worldwide. The iTero scanner and services business was up 16.5% year over year reflecting continue growth across each region, and down sequentially as expected coming off a record second quarter.”

GAAP Summary Financial Comparisons Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Q3’19 Q2’19 Q3’18 Q/Q Change Y/Y Change Invisalign Case Shipments1 385,360 377,145 319,345 +2.2% +20.7% Net Revenues $607.3M $600.7M $505.3M +1.1% +20.2% Clear Aligner2 $516.3M $496.7M $427.1M +3.9% +20.9% Scanner & Services $91.1M $104.0M $78.2M (12.4)% +16.5% Net Profit3 $102.5M $147.1M $100.9M (30.3)% +1.6% Diluted EPS3 $1.28 $1.83 $1.24 $(0.55) +$0.04 Note: Changes and percentages are based on actual values and may affect totals due to rounding 1 Invisalign shipment figures do not include SmileDirectClub aligners 2 Clear aligner revenue includes revenues from Invisalign clear aligners and SmileDirectClub aligners 3 Q2’19 results include a $51.0 million gain from Straumann litigation settlement

As of September 30, 2019, Align had $782.4 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities compared to $765.9 million as of June 30, 2019. In July 2019, we entered into an accelerated stock repurchase agreement (“ASR”) to repurchase $200.0 million of our common stock which was completed in September 2019. We received a total of approximately 1.1 million shares for an average price of $176.61 per share. We have $200.5 million remaining available for repurchase under the May 2018 Repurchase Program.



Align Announcement Highlights

The following highlights recap Align’s recent announcements:

Corporate

Align recently announced exciting co-marketing relationships with the San Francisco 49ers, Carolina Hurricanes, Super Bowl winning New England Patriots, and the 2019 NBA Champions the Toronto Raptors, making the Invisalign brand the official smile partner for each of these winning teams and creating new channels for Invisalign brand marketing. Working with great sports brands is a natural fit for Align. Partnering with teams who have adopted an omnichannel approach to brand marketing and engagement gives Align direct access to large, loyal fan bases and helps us reach individual consumers and whole families through a variety of existing fan platforms: in-stadium and through televised games, online, via social media, and in each team’s local community outreach programs. Align’s goal is the same for each: build awareness and demand for Invisalign treatment and connect interested and engaged consumers with Invisalign practices in their markets. It’s one more way that we can support doctors in this market of increased consumer choice.

Align and Covestro AG announced that the Invisalign clear aligner system for straightening teeth, made with patented SmartTrack material, will be showcased at the K 2019 Plastics Trade Fair in Düsseldorf. The SmartTrack material solution was jointly developed by Align and Covestro.

Align entered into and completed an ASR with Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, to repurchase $200 million of Align's common stock as part of Align's $600 million stock repurchase program announced on May 23, 2018.

Align appointed Ms. Anne Myong to the board of directors. Ms. Myong was previously Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Walmart Global eCommerce, where she accelerated the growth and digital transformation of their retail and e-commerce operations in the United States, China and Brazil.

As part of Align’s $120 million annual commitment to raise consumer awareness of doctor directed Invisalign clear aligner treatment for better smiles, Align announced that it is a national sponsor for the premier healthy lifestyle brand Life Time.

Product

Announced a global distribution agreement for the award-winning iTero Element family of intraoral scanners with Zimmer Biomet Dental, a global dental industry leader and provider of implant and restorative solutions and continuing education for dental professionals.

Announced commercial availability of the iTero Element 2 scanner in China at the 2019 International Orthodontic Conference and the 18th Annual Meeting of the Chinese Orthodontic Society in Nanjing, China. The launch exemplifies Align’s continued innovation and investment to advance digital dentistry in China.

Q4 2019 Business Outlook

For the fourth quarter of 2019 (Q4’19), Align provides the following guidance:

Net revenues in the range of $640 million to $650 million, up approximately 20% to 22% over the same period a year ago

Invisalign case shipments in the range of 400 thousand to 407 thousand, up approximately 20% to 22% over the same period a year ago

Operating margin in the range of 22.0% to 22.7%

Diluted EPS in the range of $1.35 to $1.42

In addition, we expect to repurchase at least $100 million of our stock in the open market in Q4'19

Align Web Cast and Conference Call

Align will host a conference call today, October 23, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. ET, 1:30 p.m. PT, to review its third quarter 2019 results, discuss future operating trends and the business outlook. The conference call will also be web cast live via the Internet. To access the webcast, go to the “Events & Presentations” section under Company Information on Align’s Investor Relations web site at http://investor.aligntech.com . To access the conference call, please dial 201-689-8261. An archived audio web cast will be available beginning approximately one hour after the call's conclusion and will remain available for approximately 12 months. Additionally, a telephonic replay of the call can be accessed by dialing 877-660-6853 with conference number 13694915 followed by #. For international callers, please dial 201-612-7415 and use the same conference number referenced above. The telephonic replay will be available through 5:30 p.m. ET on November 6, 2019.

About Align Technology, Inc.

Align Technology designs and manufactures the Invisalign® system, the most advanced clear aligner system in the world, and iTero® intraoral scanners and services. Align’s products help dental professionals achieve the clinical results they expect and deliver effective, cutting-edge dental options to their patients. Visit www.aligntech.com for more information.

For additional information about the Invisalign system or to find an Invisalign doctor in your area, please visit www.invisalign.com. For additional information about iTero digital scanning system, please visit www.itero.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This news release, including the tables below, contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding certain business metrics for the fourth quarter of 2019, including, but not limited to, anticipated net revenues, gross margin, operating expenses, operating profit, capital expenditures, depreciation and amortization, diluted earnings per share, tax rate, case shipments, and our expectations regarding stock repurchases during the quarter. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release and the tables below relating to expectations about future events or results are based upon information available to Align as of the date hereof. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. As a result, actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. Factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, difficulties predicting customer and consumer purchasing behavior, including Align’s predictions related to a tougher consumer demand environment in China, especially for U.S. based products and services, Align’s expectations regarding the continued growth of our international markets, Align's ability to protect its intellectual property rights, continued compliance with regulatory requirements, competition from existing and new competitors, Align’s expectations regarding the sales growth of its intra-oral scanner sales in international markets, its belief that technology features and functionality of the iTero scanners will increase adoption of Invisalign and increase sales of Align’s intra-oral scanners, Align’s expectations regarding the financial and strategic benefits of establishing regional order acquisition, treatment planning and manufacturing facilities, the willingness and ability of our customers to maintain and/or increase product utilization in sufficient numbers, the possibility that the development and release of new products does not proceed in accordance with the anticipated timeline, the possibility that the market for the sale of these new products may not develop as expected, or that the expected benefits of new or existing business relationships will not be achieved as anticipated, Align’s expectation to incur additional costs related to the planned corporate structure reorganization, the risks relating to Align's ability to sustain or increase profitability or revenue growth in future periods while controlling expenses, the expected impact additional sales representatives will have on our sales, growth related risks, including excess or constrained capacity at our manufacturing and treat operations facilities and pressure on our internal systems and personnel, the security of customer and/or patient data is compromised for any reason, system integration and implementation issues, continued customer demand for our existing and new products, changes in consumer spending habits as a result of, among other things, prevailing economic conditions, levels of employment, salaries and wages and consumer confidence, the timing of case submissions from our doctors within a quarter as well as an increased manufacturing costs per case, acceptance of our products by consumers and dental professionals, foreign operational, political and other risks relating to Align's international manufacturing operations, Align's ability to develop and successfully introduce new products and product enhancements and the loss of key personnel. These and other risks are detailed from time to time in Align's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on February 28, 2019 and its latest Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, which was filed with the SEC on August 1, 2019. Align undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

Align Technology Zeno Group: Madelyn Homick Sarah Johnson (408) 470-1180 (828) 551-4201 mhomick@aligntech.com sarah.johnson@zenogroup.com





ALIGN TECHNOLOGY, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Month Ended

September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net revenues $ 607,341 $ 505,289 $ 1,757,009 $ 1,432,472 Cost of net revenues 169,787 133,508 485,070 367,701 Gross profit 437,554 371,781 1,271,939 1,064,771 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 277,514 213,873 792,572 625,585 Research and development 39,680 32,700 116,034 93,095 Impairments and other (gains) charges (6,792 ) - 22,990 - Litigation settlement gain - - (51,000 ) - Total operating expenses 310,402 246,573 880,596 718,680 Income from operations 127,152 125,208 391,343 346,091 Interest income 3,478 2,234 9,576 6,327 Other income (expense), net (2,211 ) (837 ) 5,935 (7,759 ) Net income before provision for income taxes and equity in losses of investee 128,419 126,605 406,854 344,659 Provision for income taxes 25,895 24,601 77,812 35,206 Equity in losses of investee, net of tax - 1,132 7,528 6,610 Net income $ 102,524 $ 100,872 $ 321,514 $ 302,843 Net income per share: Basic $ 1.29 $ 1.26 $ 4.03 $ 3.78 Diluted $ 1.28 $ 1.24 $ 4.00 $ 3.71 Shares used in computing net income per share: Basic 79,332 80,111 79,709 80,122 Diluted 79,825 81,359 80,397 81,538





ALIGN TECHNOLOGY, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) September 30,

2019 December 31,

2018 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 490,362 $ 636,899 Marketable securities, short-term 292,011 98,460 Accounts receivable, net 531,816 439,009 Inventories 94,795 55,641 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 96,595 72,470 Total current assets 1,505,579 1,302,479 Marketable securities, long-term - 9,112 Property, plant and equipment, net 606,581 521,329 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 53,923 - Equity method investments - 45,913 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 77,012 81,949 Deferred tax assets 63,150 64,689 Other assets 44,135 26,987 Total assets $ 2,350,380 $ 2,052,458 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 63,300 $ 64,256 Accrued liabilities 286,132 234,679 Deferred revenues 520,712 393,138 Total current liabilities 870,144 692,073 Income tax payable 101,914 78,008 Operating lease liabilities 43,365 - Other long-term liabilities 29,408 29,486 Total liabilities 1,044,831 799,567 Total stockholders' equity 1,305,549 1,252,891 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,350,380 $ 2,052,458





ALIGN TECHNOLOGY, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019 2018 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net cash provided by operating activities $ 529,093 $ 313,386 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Net cash used in investing activities (290,333 ) (24,021 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Net cash used in financing activities (383,163 ) (315,151 ) Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (2,098 ) (2,890 ) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (146,501 ) (28,676 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of the period 637,566 450,125 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of the period $ 491,065 $ 421,449





ALIGN TECHNOLOGY, INC. INVISALIGN BUSINESS METRICS* Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Fiscal Q1 Q2 Q3 2018 2018 2018 2018 2018 2019 2019 2019 Invisalign Average Selling Price (ASP): Worldwide ASP $ 1,310 $ 1,315 $ 1,230 $ 1,235 $ 1,270 $ 1,245 $ 1,230 $ 1,260 International ASP $ 1,435 $ 1,425 $ 1,340 $ 1,295 $ 1,370 $ 1,330 $ 1,305 $ 1,330 Invisalign Cases Shipped by Geography: Americas 166,665 181,425 190,615 189,410 728,115 202,935 211,360 215,355 International 105,570 121,260 128,730 144,390 499,950 146,260 165,785 170,005 Total Cases Shipped 272,235 302,685 319,345 333,800 1,228,065 349,195 377,145 385,360 YoY % growth 30.8 % 30.5 % 35.3 % 30.9 % 31.9 % 28.3 % 24.6 % 20.7 % QoQ % growth 6.7 % 11.2 % 5.5 % 4.5 % 4.6 % 8.0 % 2.2 % Number of Invisalign Doctors Cases Were Shipped To: Americas 27,105 28,280 28,890 29,215 42,000 30,200 31,445 31,975 International 19,700 21,805 23,270 25,475 36,040 26,510 28,970 30,980 Total Doctors Cases Shipped To 46,805 50,085 52,160 54,690 78,040 56,710 60,415 62,955 Invisalign Doctor Utilization Rates**: North America 6.3 6.6 6.9 6.7 18.2 7.0 7.0 7.0 North American Orthodontists 15.3 16.4 17.4 16.5 56.7 18.3 18.9 19.1 North American GP Dentists 3.4 3.6 3.5 3.6 9.1 3.6 3.6 3.5 International 5.4 5.6 5.5 5.7 13.9 5.5 5.7 5.5 Total Utilization Rates 5.8 6.0 6.1 6.1 15.7 6.2 6.2 6.1 Number of Invisalign Doctors Trained: Americas 1,630 1,880 2,085 2,290 7,885 1,840 3,070 2,760 International 2,645 3,300 2,845 2,980 11,770 2,410 3,520 3,135 Total Doctors Trained Worldwide 4,275 5,180 4,930 5,270 19,655 4,250 6,590 5,895 Total to Date Worldwide 136,575 141,755 146,685 151,955 151,955 156,205 162,795 168,690 * Invisalign business metrics exclude SmileDirectClub aligners. ** # of cases shipped / # of doctors to whom cases were shipped. LATAM utilization rate is not separately disclosed, but included in the total utilization rates. ALIGN TECHNOLOGY, INC. STOCK-BASED COMPENSATION (in thousands) Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Fiscal Q1 Q2 Q3 2018 2018 2018 2018 2018 2019 2019 2019 Stock-based Compensation (SBC) SBC included in Gross Profit $ 881 $ 900 $ 966 $ 948 $ 3,695 $ 1,112 $ 1,278 $ 1,354 SBC included in Operating Expenses 14,949 15,990 18,232 17,897 67,068 19,932 21,189 22,822 Total SBC $ 15,830 $ 16,890 $ 19,198 $ 18,845 $ 70,763 $ 21,044 $ 22,467 $ 24,176

ALIGN TECHNOLOGY, INC.

BUSINESS OUTLOOK SUMMARY

(unaudited)

The outlook figures provided below and elsewhere in this press release are approximate in nature since Align’s business outlook is difficult to predict. Align’s future performance involves numerous risks and uncertainties and the company’s results could differ materially from the outlook provided. Some of the factors that could affect Align’s future financial performance and business outlook are set forth under “Forward Looking Information” above in this press release.

Financial Outlook (in millions, except per share amounts and percentages) Q4'19 Guidance GAAP Net Revenues $640 - $650 Gross Margin 71.7% - 72.4% Operating Expenses $318 - $323 Operating Margin 22.0% - 22.7% Net Income per Diluted Share $1.35 - $1.42 Business Metrics: Q4'19 Case Shipments 400K - 407K Capital Expenditure $30M-$35M Depreciation & Amortization $22M-$24M Diluted Shares Outstanding 79.4M (1) Stock Based Compensation Expense $24.0M Effective Tax Rate ~24% (2)





(1) Excludes any stock repurchases during the quarter (2) Includes excess tax benefits related to share-based compensation expense pursuant to ASU 2016-09



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.