NETGEAR® Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTGR), a global networking company that delivers innovative networking and Internet connected products to consumers and businesses, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 29, 2019.

Third quarter 2019 net revenue of $265.9 million, a decrease of 1.3% from the comparable prior year quarter.

Third quarter 2019 GAAP operating income of $12.1 million, or 4.5% of net revenue, as compared to $19.9 million, or 7.4% of net revenue, in the comparable prior year quarter. Third quarter 2019 non-GAAP operating income of $20.8 million, or 7.8% of net revenue, as compared to $28.3 million, or 10.5% of net revenue in the comparable prior year quarter.

Third quarter 2019 GAAP net income per diluted share from continuing operations of $0.39, as compared to $0.49 in the comparable prior year quarter. Third quarter 2019 non-GAAP net income per diluted share from continuing operations of $0.65, as compared to $0.73 in the comparable prior year quarter. The third quarter of 2019 included a $0.13 per diluted share benefit from revisions to domestic and international tax liabilities pertaining to previous years.



The accompanying schedules provide a reconciliation of financial measures computed on a GAAP basis to financial measures computed on a non-GAAP basis.

Patrick Lo, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of NETGEAR, commented, “Our financial results for the third quarter came in at the low end of our guidance range for revenue, which consequently weighed on our non-GAAP operating margin. While North America performed well for us in Q3, this was countered by headwinds in EMEA and APAC that dampened our sales late in the quarter due to geopolitical factors such as Brexit uncertainty, Yuan depreciation and the unexpected economic slowdown in the China/Hong Kong region. On the positive side, during the third quarter of 2019, we continued to see strong market reception of our new WiFi 6 products, particularly in North America. We successfully introduced and shipped WiFi 6 Orbi mesh and the 12 stream WiFi 6 router at the end of Q3.”

Mr. Lo continued, “Despite the challenging environment, our team continues to execute well and is seeding the market with innovative new products. We are working with our channel partners worldwide to prepare for the continued rollout of WiFi 6 mesh and router products in the coming months. We are also pleased to report that we increased our number of registered users from 11.2 million in the prior quarter to 12.0 million in Q3, which serves as the foundation for building our paid subscriber base. Furthermore, our number of registered app users reached 3.6 million in the third quarter, showing strong sequential growth from 2.8 million at the end of Q2. We remain confident that growing our registered user base and our number of app users will pay future dividends, and we will continue to drive initiatives to extend this momentum.”

Bryan Murray, Chief Financial Officer of NETGEAR, added, “During the third quarter of 2019, we repurchased approximately 679,000 shares of common stock for $22.0 million. We remain confident in our ability to generate meaningful levels of cash, and plan to continue to opportunistically repurchase shares in future quarters.”

Business Outlook

Mr. Murray continued, "Looking ahead to the fourth quarter of 2019, we expect our revenue will continue to be negatively impacted by continuing international uncertainty in Europe and China/Hong Kong. In addition, we are taking proactive steps to reduce channel inventories in North America in preparation for an accelerated shift towards WiFi 6, which we believe will contribute to steering the U.S. consumer WiFi market back towards growth in 2020. Accordingly, net revenue is expected to be in the range of $240 million to $255 million. GAAP operating margin for the fourth quarter is expected to be in the range of 0.1% to 1.1%, and non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be in the range of 4.5% to 5.5%. Our GAAP tax rate is expected to be approximately 33.5%, and our non-GAAP tax rate is expected to be 23.0% for the fourth quarter of 2019.”

A reconciliation between the Business Outlook on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis is provided in the following table:

Three months ending December 31, 2019 Operating Margin

Rate Tax Rate GAAP 0.1% - 1.1% 33.5% Estimated adjustments for1: Amortization of intangibles 0.6% __ Stock-based compensation expense 3.5% __ Restructuring and other charges 0.3% __ Tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments __ (10.5)% Non-GAAP 4.5% - 5.5% 23.0%

1 Business outlook does not include estimates for any currently unknown income and expense items which, by their nature, could arise late in a quarter, including: litigation reserves, net; acquisition-related charges; impairment charges; and discrete tax benefits or detriments that cannot be forecasted (e.g., windfalls or shortfalls from equity awards or items related to the resolution of uncertain tax positions). New material income and expense items such as these could have a significant effect on our guidance and future GAAP results.

Investor Conference Call / Webcast Details

NETGEAR will review the third quarter results and discuss management's expectations for the fourth quarter of 2019 today, Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at 5 p.m. ET (2 p.m. PT). The toll free dial-in number for the live audio call is (844) 709-2008. The international dial-in number for the live audio call is (647) 253-8663. The conference ID for the call is 2487109. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on NETGEAR's Investor Relations website at http://investor.netgear.com. A replay of the call will be available via the web at http://investor.netgear.com.

About NETGEAR, Inc.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ: NTGR) is a global networking company that delivers innovative products to consumers, businesses and service providers. The Company's products are built on a variety of proven technologies such as wireless (WiFi and LTE), Ethernet and powerline, with a focus on reliability and ease-of-use. The product line consists of wired and wireless devices that enable networking, broadband access and network connectivity. These products are available in multiple configurations to address the needs of the end-users in each geographic region in which the Company's products are sold. NETGEAR products are sold in approximately 24,000 retail locations around the globe, and through approximately 20,000 value-added resellers, as well as multiple major cable, mobile and wireline service providers around the world. The company's headquarters are in San Jose, Calif., with additional offices in approximately 20 countries. More information is available at http://investor.netgear.com or by calling (408) 907-8000. Connect with NETGEAR at http://twitter.com/NETGEAR and http://www.facebook.com/NETGEAR.

© 2019 NETGEAR, Inc. NETGEAR, the NETGEAR logo, NETGEAR Armor, Orbi and Nighthawk are trademarks or registered trademarks of NETGEAR, Inc. and its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. Other brand and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders. The information contained herein is subject to change without notice. NETGEAR shall not be liable for technical or editorial errors or omissions contained herein. All rights reserved.

Contact:

NETGEAR Investor Relations

Erik Bylin

investors@netgear.com

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 for NETGEAR, Inc.:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “anticipate,” “expect,” “believe,” “will,” “may,” “should,” “estimate,” “project,” “outlook,” “forecast” or other similar words are used to identify such forward-looking statements. However, the absence of these words does not mean that the statements are not forward-looking. The forward-looking statements represent NETGEAR, Inc.’s expectations or beliefs concerning future events based on information available at the time such statements were made and include statements regarding: NETGEAR’s future operating performance and financial condition, expected net revenue, GAAP and non-GAAP operating margins, and GAAP and non-GAAP tax rates; expectations regarding the timing, distribution, sales momentum and market acceptance of recent and anticipated new product introductions that position the Company for growth; expectations regarding NETGEAR's paid subscriber base, registered users and registered app users and their effect on NETGEAR's paid subscriber base; international sales headwinds in EMEA and APAC; and expectations regarding the Company’s ability to generate cash and continue its share repurchase program. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including the following: future demand for the Company's products may be lower than anticipated; consumers may choose not to adopt the Company's new product offerings or adopt competing products; product performance may be adversely affected by real world operating conditions; the Company may be unsuccessful or experience delays in manufacturing and distributing its new and existing products; telecommunications service providers may choose to slow their deployment of the Company's products or utilize competing products; the Company may be unable to grow its number of registered users and/or registered app users; the Company may be unable to grow its paid subscriber base; the Company may be unable to collect receivables as they become due; the Company may fail to manage costs, including the cost of developing new products and manufacturing and distribution of its existing offerings; the Company may fail to successfully continue to effect operating expense savings; changes in the level of NETGEAR's cash resources and the Company's planned usage of such resources, including potential repurchases of the Company’s common stock; changes in the Company's stock price and developments in the business that could increase the Company's cash needs; fluctuations in foreign exchange rates; and the actions and financial health of the Company's customers. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in such forward-looking statements. Further information on potential risk factors that could affect NETGEAR and its business are detailed in the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, those risks and uncertainties listed in the section entitled “Part II - Item 1A. Risk Factors” in the Company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2019, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 2, 2019. Given these circumstances, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. NETGEAR undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Information:

To supplement our unaudited selected financial data presented on a basis consistent with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”), we disclose certain non-GAAP financial measures that exclude certain charges, including non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP research and development, non-GAAP sales and marketing, non-GAAP general and administrative, non-GAAP other operating expenses, net, non-GAAP total operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, Non-GAAP other income (expense), net, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per diluted share. These non-GAAP financial measures represent results from continuing operations. These supplemental measures exclude adjustments for amortization of intangibles, stock-based compensation expense, separation expense, change in fair value of contingent consideration, restructuring and other charges, litigation reserves, net, gain/loss on investments, net, and the related tax effects. These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with or an alternative for GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. We believe that these non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with our results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP and that these measures should only be used to evaluate our results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable GAAP measures. We compensate for the limitations of non-GAAP financial measures by relying upon GAAP results to gain a complete picture of our performance.

In calculating non-GAAP financial measures, we exclude certain items to facilitate a review of the comparability of our operating performance on a period-to-period basis because such items are not, in our view, related to our ongoing operational performance. We use non-GAAP measures to evaluate the operating performance of our business, for comparison with forecasts and strategic plans, and for benchmarking performance externally against competitors. In addition, management’s incentive compensation is determined using certain non-GAAP measures. Since we find these measures to be useful, we believe that investors benefit from seeing results “through the eyes” of management in addition to seeing GAAP results. We believe that these non-GAAP measures, when read in conjunction with our GAAP financials, provide useful information to investors by offering:

the ability to make more meaningful period-to-period comparisons of our on-going operating results;

the ability to better identify trends in our underlying business and perform related trend analyses;

a better understanding of how management plans and measures our underlying business; and

an easier way to compare our operating results against analyst financial models and operating results of competitors that supplement their GAAP results with non-GAAP financial measures.

The following are explanations of the adjustments that we incorporate into non-GAAP measures, as well as the reasons for excluding them in the reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures:

Amortization of intangibles consists primarily of non-cash charges that can be impacted by, among other things, the timing and magnitude of acquisitions. We consider our operating results without these charges when evaluating our ongoing performance and forecasting our earnings trends, and therefore exclude such charges when presenting non-GAAP financial measures. We believe that the assessment of our operations excluding these costs is relevant to our assessment of internal operations and comparisons to the performance of our competitors.

Stock-based compensation expense consists of non-cash charges for the estimated fair value of stock options, restricted stock units and shares under the employee stock purchase plan granted to employees. We believe that the exclusion of these charges provides for more accurate comparisons of our operating results to peer companies due to the varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of award types. In addition, we believe it is useful to investors to understand the specific impact stock-based compensation expense has on our operating results.

Other items consist of certain items that are the result of either unique or unplanned events, including, when applicable: separation expense, change in fair value of contingent consideration, restructuring and other charges, litigation reserves, net, and gain/loss on investments, net. It is difficult to predict the occurrence or estimate the amount or timing of these items in advance. Although these events are reflected in our GAAP financial statements, these unique transactions may limit the comparability of our on-going operations with prior and future periods. The amounts result from events that often arise from unforeseen circumstances, which often occur outside of the ordinary course of continuing operations. Therefore, the amounts do not accurately reflect the underlying performance of our continuing business operations for the period in which they are incurred.

Tax effects consist of the various above adjustments that we incorporate into non-GAAP measures in order to provide a more meaningful measure on non-GAAP net income. We also believe providing financial information with and without the income tax effects relating to our non-GAAP financial measures provides our management and users of the financial statements with better clarity regarding the on-going performance of our business.

Source: NETGEAR-F

-Financial Tables Attached-





NETGEAR, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (Unaudited)





As of September 29,

2019 December 31,

2018 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 168,002 $ 201,047 Short-term investments 3,915 73,317 Accounts receivable, net 248,070 303,667 Inventories 275,584 243,871 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 31,153 35,997 Total current assets 726,724 857,899 Property and equipment, net 19,671 20,177 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 31,610 — Intangibles, net 11,699 17,146 Goodwill 80,721 80,721 Other non-current assets 72,636 67,433 Total assets $ 943,061 $ 1,043,376 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 83,912 $ 139,748 Accrued employee compensation 18,103 31,666 Other accrued liabilities 163,333 199,472 Deferred revenue 5,812 11,086 Income taxes payable 1,314 2,020 Total current liabilities 272,474 383,992 Non-current income taxes payable 13,219 19,600 Non-current operating lease liabilities 27,178 — Other non-current liabilities 8,052 12,232 Total liabilities 320,923 415,824 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 31 32 Additional paid-in capital 821,966 793,585 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (18 ) (15 ) Accumulated deficit (199,841 ) (166,050 ) Total stockholders' equity 622,138 627,552 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 943,061 $ 1,043,376





NETGEAR, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share and percentage data) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 29,

2019 June 30,

2019 September 30,

2018 September 29,

2019 September 30,

2018 Net revenue $ 265,858 $ 230,852 $ 269,411 $ 745,792 $ 769,888 Cost of revenue 188,666 165,407 174,966 521,147 518,844 Gross profit 77,192 65,445 94,445 224,645 251,044 Gross margin 29.0 % 28.3 % 35.1 % 30.1 % 32.6 % Operating expenses: Research and development 19,537 18,814 20,136 57,183 63,273 Sales and marketing 33,491 34,541 37,892 103,887 114,318 General and administrative 11,887 10,463 16,184 35,467 50,403 Other operating expenses, net 212 1,301 380 1,709 1,752 Total operating expenses 65,127 65,119 74,592 198,246 229,746 Income from operations 12,065 326 19,853 26,399 21,298 Operating margin 4.5 % 0.1 % 7.4 % 3.5 % 2.8 % Interest income, net 639 782 985 2,122 2,806 Other income (expense), net (403 ) 487 955 425 425 Income before income taxes 12,301 1,595 21,793 28,946 24,529 Provision (benefit) for income taxes (228 ) 756 5,483 2,735 6,668 Net income from continuing operations 12,529 839 16,310 26,211 17,861 Net loss from discontinued operations, net of tax (1) — — (7,160 ) — (8,351 ) Net income 12,529 839 9,150 26,211 9,510 Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest in discontinued operations (1) — — (799 ) — (799 ) Net income attributable to NETGEAR, Inc. $ 12,529 $ 839 $ 9,949 $ 26,211 $ 10,309 Net income per share - basic: Income from continuing operations $ 0.41 $ 0.03 $ 0.51 $ 0.84 $ 0.56 Loss from discontinued operations attributable to NETGEAR, Inc. (1) — — (0.20 ) — (0.23 ) Net income attributable to NETGEAR, Inc. $ 0.41 $ 0.03 $ 0.31 $ 0.84 $ 0.33 Net income per share - Diluted: Income from continuing operations $ 0.39 $ 0.03 $ 0.49 $ 0.81 $ 0.54 Loss from discontinued operations attributable to NETGEAR, Inc. (1) — — (0.19 ) — (0.23 ) Net income attributable to NETGEAR, Inc. $ 0.39 $ 0.03 $ 0.30 $ 0.81 $ 0.31 Weighted average shares used to compute net income per share: Basic 30,933 31,246 31,802 31,221 31,634 Diluted 31,819 32,112 32,974 32,327 32,826

(1) Historical results of Arlo Technologies, Inc. are reflected as discontinued operations for the periods presented.





NETGEAR, INC. RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (In thousands, except percentage data) (Unaudited)





STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS DATA: Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 29,

2019 June 30,

2019 September 30,

2018 September 29,

2019 September 30,

2018 GAAP gross profit $ 77,192 $ 65,445 $ 94,445 $ 224,645 $ 251,044 GAAP gross margin 29.0 % 28.3 % 35.1 % 30.1 % 32.6 % Amortization of intangibles 179 178 116 536 648 Stock-based compensation expense 706 755 619 2,129 1,754 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 78,077 $ 66,378 $ 95,180 $ 227,310 $ 253,446 Non-GAAP gross margin 29.4 % 28.8 % 35.3 % 30.5 % 32.9 % GAAP research and development $ 19,537 $ 18,814 $ 20,136 $ 57,183 $ 63,273 Stock-based compensation expense (1,496 ) (1,288 ) (1,037 ) (3,976 ) (3,171 ) Non-GAAP research and development $ 18,041 $ 17,526 $ 19,099 $ 53,207 $ 60,102 GAAP sales and marketing $ 33,491 $ 34,541 $ 37,892 $ 103,887 $ 114,318 Amortization of intangibles (1,341 ) (1,504 ) (1,806 ) (4,676 ) (5,319 ) Stock-based compensation expense (2,097 ) (2,085 ) (1,970 ) (6,223 ) (6,363 ) Non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 30,053 $ 30,952 $ 34,116 $ 92,988 $ 102,636 GAAP general and administrative $ 11,887 $ 10,463 $ 16,184 $ 35,467 $ 50,403 Stock-based compensation expense (2,687 ) (2,611 ) (2,492 ) (7,855 ) (8,940 ) Non-GAAP general and administrative $ 9,200 $ 7,852 $ 13,692 $ 27,612 $ 41,463 GAAP other operating expenses, net $ 212 $ 1,301 $ 380 $ 1,709 $ 1,752 Separation expense — — (379 ) (264 ) (379 ) Change in fair value of contingent consideration (199 ) — — (199 ) — Restructuring and other charges 77 (1,291 ) (1 ) (1,146 ) (1,368 ) Litigation reserves, net (90 ) (10 ) — (100 ) (5 ) Non-GAAP other operating expenses, net $ — $ — $ — $ — $ —





NETGEAR, INC. RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (CONTINUED) (In thousands, except percentage data) (Unaudited)





STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS DATA (CONTINUED): Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 29,

2019 June 30,

2019 September 30,

2018 September 29,

2019 September 30,

2018 GAAP total operating expenses $ 65,127 $ 65,119 $ 74,592 $ 198,246 $ 229,746 Amortization of intangibles (1,341 ) (1,504 ) (1,806 ) (4,676 ) (5,319 ) Stock-based compensation expense (6,280 ) (5,984 ) (5,499 ) (18,054 ) (18,474 ) Separation expense — — (379 ) (264 ) (379 ) Change in fair value of contingent consideration (199 ) — — (199 ) — Restructuring and other charges 77 (1,291 ) (1 ) (1,146 ) (1,368 ) Litigation reserves, net (90 ) (10 ) — (100 ) (5 ) Non-GAAP total operating expenses $ 57,294 $ 56,330 $ 66,907 $ 173,807 $ 204,201 GAAP operating income $ 12,065 $ 326 $ 19,853 $ 26,399 $ 21,298 GAAP operating margin 4.5 % 0.1 % 7.4 % 3.5 % 2.8 % Amortization of intangibles 1,520 1,682 1,922 5,212 5,967 Stock-based compensation expense 6,986 6,739 6,118 20,183 20,228 Separation expense — — 379 264 379 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 199 — — 199 — Restructuring and other charges (77 ) 1,291 1 1,146 1,368 Litigation reserves, net 90 10 — 100 5 Non-GAAP operating income $ 20,783 $ 10,048 $ 28,273 $ 53,503 $ 49,245 Non-GAAP operating margin 7.8 % 4.4 % 10.5 % 7.2 % 6.4 % GAAP other income (expense), net $ (403 ) $ 487 $ 955 $ 425 $ 425 Gain/loss on investments, net (2) 223 — (349 ) 223 1,051 Non-GAAP other income (expense), net $ (180 ) $ 487 $ 606 $ 648 $ 1,476





NETGEAR, INC. RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (CONTINUED) (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)





STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS DATA (CONTINUED): Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 29,

2019 June 30,

2019 September 30,

2018 September 29,

2019 September 30,

2018 GAAP net income from continuing operations $ 12,529 $ 839 $ 16,310 $ 26,211 $ 17,861 Amortization of intangibles 1,520 1,682 1,922 5,212 5,967 Stock-based compensation expense 6,986 6,739 6,118 20,183 20,228 Separation expense — — 379 264 379 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 199 — — 199 — Restructuring and other charges (77 ) 1,291 1 1,146 1,368 Litigation reserves, net 90 10 — 100 5 Gain/loss on investments, net (2) 223 — (349 ) 223 1,051 Tax effects of above non-GAAP adjustments (725 ) (1,707 ) (312 ) (4,138 ) (4,744 ) Non-GAAP net income from continuing operations $ 20,745 $ 8,854 $ 24,069 $ 49,400 $ 42,115 NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE: GAAP net income per diluted share from continuing operations $ 0.39 $ 0.03 $ 0.49 $ 0.81 $ 0.54 Amortization of intangibles 0.05 0.05 0.06 0.16 0.18 Stock-based compensation expense 0.22 0.21 0.19 0.62 0.62 Separation expense — — 0.01 0.01 0.01 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 0.01 — — 0.00 — Restructuring and other charges (0.00 ) 0.04 0.00 0.04 0.04 Litigation reserves, net 0.00 0.00 — 0.00 0.00 Gain/loss on investments, net (2) 0.01 — (0.01 ) 0.01 0.03 Tax effects of above non-GAAP adjustments (0.03 ) (0.05 ) (0.01 ) (0.12 ) (0.14 ) Non-GAAP net income per diluted share from continuing operations $ 0.65 $ 0.28 $ 0.73 $ 1.53 $ 1.28

(2) Gain/loss on investments includes realized gains or losses, impairments, and adjustments for observable price changes pertaining to investments. Upon adopting ASU 2016-1 in the first quarter of 2018, the Company elected to record investments without readily determinable fair values at cost, less impairment, and plus or minus subsequent adjustments for observable price changes.

NETGEAR, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (In thousands, except per share data, DSO, inventory turns, weeks of channel inventory, headcount and percentage data) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended September 29,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments $ 171,917 $ 218,311 $ 212,652 $ 274,364 $ 341,968 Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments per diluted share $ 5.40 $ 6.80 $ 6.47 $ 8.36 $ 10.37 Accounts receivable, net $ 248,070 $ 238,635 $ 262,531 $ 303,667 $ 241,862 Days sales outstanding (DSO) 85 94 95 97 82 Inventories $ 275,584 $ 276,316 $ 236,123 $ 243,871 $ 198,037 Ending inventory turns 2.7 2.4 2.8 3.3 3.5 Weeks of channel inventory: U.S. retail channel 8.6 10.6 10.4 7.7 9.8 U.S. distribution channel 5.4 5.5 5.7 5.2 4.1 EMEA distribution channel 5.8 4.6 4.0 4.1 4.3 APAC distribution channel 7.8 7.4 6.4 7.4 6.6 Deferred revenue (current and non-current) $ 7,712 $ 12,047 $ 13,598 $ 11,865 $ 9,726 Headcount 802 824 828 837 833 Non-GAAP diluted shares 31,819 32,112 32,874 32,803 32,974

NET REVENUE BY GEOGRAPHY

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 29,

2019 June 30,

2019 September 30,

2018 September 29,

2019 September 30,

2018 Americas $ 178,679 67 % $ 157,170 68 % $ 175,932 65 % $ 483,878 65 % $ 510,358 67 % EMEA 49,554 19 % 43,091 19 % 53,158 20 % 149,608 20 % 148,801 19 % APAC 37,625 14 % 30,591 13 % 40,321 15 % 112,306 15 % 110,729 14 % Total $ 265,858 100 % $ 230,852 100 % $ 269,411 100 % $ 745,792 100 % $ 769,888 100 %





NETGEAR, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (CONTINUED) (In thousands) (Unaudited)

NET REVENUE BY SEGMENT

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 29,

2019 June 30,

2019 September 30,

2018 September 29,

2019 September 30,

2018 Net revenue: Connected Home $ 190,672 $ 167,495 $ 194,683 $ 527,532 $ 555,422 SMB 75,186 63,357 74,728 218,260 214,466 Total net revenue $ 265,858 $ 230,852 $ 269,411 $ 745,792 $ 769,888

SERVICE PROVIDER NET REVENUE

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 29,

2019 June 30,

2019 September 30,

2018 September 29,

2019 September 30,

2018 Connected Home $ 35,482 $ 26,901 $ 30,769 $ 99,201 $ 118,899 SMB 972 922 1,191 3,370 2,954 Total service provider net revenue $ 36,454 $ 27,823 $ 31,960 $ 102,571 $ 121,853



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.