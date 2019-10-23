O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

Third quarter comparable store sales increase of 5.0%

11% increase in third quarter operating profit dollars

13% increase in third quarter diluted earnings per share to $5.08

/EIN News/ -- SPRINGFIELD, Mo., Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (the “Company” or “O’Reilly”) (Nasdaq: ORLY), a leading retailer in the automotive aftermarket industry, today announced record revenues and earnings for its third quarter ended September 30, 2019.

3rd Quarter Financial Results

Greg Johnson, O’Reilly’s CEO and Co-President, commented, “We are pleased to report strong results for the third quarter, highlighted by comparable store sales growth of 5.0%, which was at the high end of our guidance and on top of our solid 3.9% comparable store sales growth in the prior year. Our Team is committed to driving profitable growth, and we are pleased with our ability to deliver strong sales growth in the quarter, while also expanding our gross margin by 35 basis points. We capitalized on the top-line results, as our team diligently controlled expenses to leverage SG&A by 22 basis points over last year, resulting in a total increase in operating profit dollars of 11%. Our third quarter performance and ongoing success is the direct result of our Team Members’ continued hard work and dedication, and I would like to thank each of them for their relentless commitment to providing the highest levels of service in the industry.”

Sales for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019, increased $184 million, or 7%, to $2.67 billion from $2.48 billion for the same period one year ago. Gross profit for the third quarter increased 8% to $1.42 billion (or 53.3% of sales) from $1.32 billion (or 53.0% of sales) for the same period one year ago. Selling, general and administrative expenses (“SG&A”) for the third quarter increased 7% to $886 million (or 33.2% of sales) from $831 million (or 33.5% of sales) for the same period one year ago. Operating income for the third quarter increased 11% to $536 million (or 20.1% of sales) from $485 million (or 19.5% of sales) for the same period one year ago.

Net income for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019, increased $25 million to $391 million (or 14.7% of sales) from $366 million (or 14.7% of sales) for the same period one year ago. Diluted earnings per common share for the third quarter increased 13% to $5.08 on 77 million shares versus $4.50 on 81 million shares for the same period one year ago.

Year-to-Date Financial Results

Mr. Johnson continued, “Through the first nine months of 2019, our free cash flow results were stronger than planned, primarily driven by the amount and timing of our quarterly estimated tax payments. We continue to invest in renewable energy projects that generate investment tax credits and the timing of these investments can create unevenness in our cash flows, however, we expect this timing to normalize during the fourth quarter, and for the full-year, we continue to expect free cash flow to finish in the range of $1.0 billion to $1.1 billion.”

Sales for the first nine months of 2019 increased $446 million, or 6%, to $7.67 billion from $7.22 billion for the same period one year ago. Gross profit for the first nine months of 2019 increased 7% to $4.07 billion (or 53.1% of sales) from $3.81 billion (or 52.7% of sales) for the same period one year ago. SG&A for the first nine months of 2019 increased 7% to $2.59 billion (or 33.8% of sales) from $2.42 billion (or 33.5% of sales) for the same period one year ago. Operating income for the first nine months of 2019 increased 7% to $1.48 billion (or 19.3% of sales) from $1.39 billion (or 19.2% of sales) for the same period one year ago.

Net income for the first nine months of 2019 increased $42 million, or 4%, to $1.07 billion (or 13.9% of sales) from $1.02 billion (or 14.2% of sales) for the same period one year ago. Diluted earnings per common share for the first nine months of 2019 increased 10% to $13.63 on 78 million shares versus $12.36 on 83 million shares for the same period one year ago.

Mr. Johnson concluded, “As we discussed in our second quarter earnings release, year-to-date store openings through June 30 fell short of our plan, due to weather related construction delays. We made significant progress with store openings during the third quarter to close that timing gap, and remain on track to open 200 net, new stores by the end of 2019. We continue to view organic store growth to be a strong opportunity to invest capital at robust rates of return and plan to continue to execute our expansion strategy during 2020 with the addition of approximately 180 net, new stores. This target is slightly below our 2019 store opening pace as our Teams will be heavily involved with completing the acquisition of Mayasa Auto Parts, which we announced in August. We are very excited to close on this acquisition in the fourth quarter and begin the process of partnering with the experienced Mayasa leadership team to capitalize on the long-term profitable growth opportunities that exist in the Mexican market.”

3rd Quarter Comparable Store Sales Results

Comparable store sales are calculated based on the change in sales for stores open at least one year and exclude sales of specialty machinery, sales to independent parts stores and sales to Team Members. Online sales, resulting from ship-to-home orders and pick-up-in-store orders, for stores open at least one year, are included in the comparable store sales calculation. Comparable store sales increased 5.0% for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019, on top of 3.9% for the same period one year ago. Comparable store sales increased 3.9% for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, on top of 4.0% for the same period one year ago.

Share Repurchase Program

During the third quarter ended September 30, 2019, the Company repurchased 1.0 million shares of its common stock, at an average price per share of $377.85, for a total investment of $387 million. During the first nine months ended September 30, 2019, the Company repurchased 3.6 million shares of its common stock, at an average price per share of $364.84, for a total investment of $1.31 billion. Subsequent to the end of the third quarter and through the date of this release, the Company repurchased an additional 0.1 million shares of its common stock, at an average price per share of $393.33, for a total investment of $32 million. The Company has repurchased a total of 76.0 million shares of its common stock under its share repurchase program since the inception of the program in January of 2011 and through the date of this release, at an average price of $159.11, for a total aggregate investment of $12.09 billion. As of the date of this release, the Company had approximately $662 million remaining under its current share repurchase authorization.

4th Quarter and Updated Full-Year 2019 Guidance The table below outlines the Company’s guidance for selected fourth quarter and updated full-year 2019 financial data: For the Three Months Ending

December 31, 2019

For the Year Ending

December 31, 2019

Comparable store sales 3% to 5% 3% to 5% Total revenue $10.0 billion to $10.3 billion Gross profit as a percentage of sales 52.7% to 53.2% Operating income as a percentage of sales 18.7% to 19.2% Effective income tax rate 23.0% Diluted earnings per share (1) $4.12 to $4.22 $17.75 to $17.85 Net cash provided by operating activities $1.6 billion to $1.8 billion Capital expenditures $625 million to $675 million Free cash flow (2) $1.0 billion to $1.1 billion (1) Weighted-average shares outstanding, assuming dilution, used in the denominator of this calculation, includes share repurchases made by the Company through the date of this release. (2) Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure. The table below reconciles Free cash flow guidance to Net cash provided by operating activities guidance, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure:





(in millions) For the Year Ending

December 31, 2019 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 1,635 to $ 1,790 Less: Capital expenditures 625 to 675 Excess tax benefit from share-based compensation payments 10 to 15 Free cash flow $ 1,000 to $ 1,100

Non-GAAP Information

This release contains certain financial information not derived in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). These items include adjusted debt to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, share-based compensation and rent (“EBITDAR”) and free cash flow. The Company does not, nor does it suggest investors should, consider such non-GAAP financial measures in isolation from, or as a substitute for, GAAP financial information. The Company believes that the presentation of adjusted debt to EBITDAR and free cash flow provide meaningful supplemental information to both management and investors that is indicative of the Company’s core operations. The Company has included a reconciliation of this additional information to the most comparable GAAP measure in the table above and the selected financial information below.

Earnings Conference Call Information

The Company will host a conference call on Thursday, October 24, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss its results as well as future expectations. Investors may listen to the conference call live on the Company’s website at www.OReillyAuto.com by clicking on “Investor Relations” and then “News Room.” Interested analysts are invited to join the call. The dial-in number for the call is (847) 619-6396 and the conference call identification number is 49053015. A replay of the conference call will be available on the Company’s website through Friday, October 23, 2020.

About O’Reilly Automotive, Inc.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. was founded in 1957 by the O’Reilly family and is one of the largest specialty retailers of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment and accessories in the United States, serving both the do-it-yourself and professional service provider markets. Visit the Company’s website at www.OReillyAuto.com for additional information about O’Reilly, including access to online shopping and current promotions, store locations, hours and services, employment opportunities and other programs. As of September 30, 2019, the Company operated 5,420 stores in 47 states.

Forward-Looking Statements

The Company claims the protection of the safe-harbor for forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as “estimate,” “may,” “could,” “will,” “believe,” “expect,” “would,” “consider,” “should,” “anticipate,” “project,” “plan,” “intend” or similar words. In addition, statements contained within this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements, such as statements discussing, among other things, expected growth, store development, integration and expansion strategy, business strategies, future revenues and future performance. These forward-looking statements are based on estimates, projections, beliefs and assumptions and are not guarantees of future events and results. Such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to, the economy in general, inflation, tariffs, product demand, the market for auto parts, competition, weather, risks associated with the performance of acquired businesses, our ability to hire and retain qualified employees, consumer debt levels, our increased debt levels, credit ratings on public debt, governmental regulations, information security and cyber-attacks, terrorist activities, war, the threat of war, and the ability to successfully complete the acquisition of Mayasa Auto Parts on a timely basis. Actual results may materially differ from anticipated results described or implied in these forward-looking statements. Please refer to the “Risk Factors” section of the annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, and subsequent Securities and Exchange Commission filings for additional factors that could materially affect the Company’s financial performance. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they were made and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

For further information contact: Investor & Media Contact Mark Merz (417) 829-5878





O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share data) September 30, 2019 (1) September 30, 2018 December 31, 2018 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Note) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 42,804 $ 40,019 $ 31,315 Accounts receivable, net 224,033 242,692 192,026 Amounts receivable from suppliers 76,107 83,237 78,155 Inventory 3,348,631 3,139,621 3,193,344 Other current assets 32,914 54,462 48,262 Total current assets 3,724,489 3,560,031 3,543,102 Property and equipment, at cost 6,053,306 5,512,325 5,645,552 Less: accumulated depreciation and amortization 2,182,599 2,010,392 2,058,550 Net property and equipment 3,870,707 3,501,933 3,587,002 Operating lease, right-of-use assets 1,908,931 — — Goodwill 808,259 789,178 807,260 Other assets, net 60,338 43,572 43,425 Total assets $ 10,372,724 $ 7,894,714 $ 7,980,789 Liabilities and shareholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 3,606,571 $ 3,384,098 $ 3,376,403 Self-insurance reserves 75,158 75,440 77,012 Accrued payroll 104,161 89,721 86,520 Accrued benefits and withholdings 87,386 83,113 89,082 Income taxes payable 100,472 — 11,013 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 308,726 — — Other current liabilities 298,380 272,709 253,990 Total current liabilities 4,580,854 3,905,081 3,894,020 Long-term debt 3,703,628 3,174,327 3,417,122 Operating lease liabilities, less current portion 1,642,178 — — Deferred income taxes 117,551 102,640 105,566 Other liabilities 162,294 214,287 210,414 Shareholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value: Authorized shares – 245,000,000 Issued and outstanding shares – 75,727,781 as of September 30, 2019, 80,345,665 as of September 30, 2018, and 79,043,919 as of December 31, 2018 757 803 790 Additional paid-in capital 1,259,544 1,265,827 1,262,063 Retained deficit (1,094,082 ) (768,251 ) (909,186 ) Total shareholders’ equity 166,219 498,379 353,667 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 10,372,724 $ 7,894,714 $ 7,980,789 Note: The balance sheet at December 31, 2018, has been derived from the audited consolidated financial statements at that date but does not include all of the information and footnotes required by United States generally accepted accounting principles for complete financial statements. (1) The Company adopted Accounting Standard Codification 842 - Leases (“ASC 842”) during the first quarter ended March 31, 2019, using the additional, optional transition method, which does not require prior periods to be restated.





O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data) For the Three Months Ended

September 30, For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Sales $ 2,666,528 $ 2,482,717 $ 7,667,010 $ 7,221,471 Cost of goods sold, including warehouse and distribution expenses 1,243,998 1,166,962 3,596,903 3,415,820 Gross profit 1,422,530 1,315,755 4,070,107 3,805,651 Selling, general and administrative expenses 886,167 830,607 2,590,884 2,418,507 Operating income 536,363 485,148 1,479,223 1,387,144 Other income (expense): Interest expense (35,858 ) (31,582 ) (104,687 ) (90,661 ) Interest income 656 669 1,813 1,838 Other, net 732 1,416 4,667 2,609 Total other expense (34,470 ) (29,497 ) (98,207 ) (86,214 ) Income before income taxes 501,893 455,651 1,381,016 1,300,930 Provision for income taxes 110,600 89,500 314,890 276,800 Net income $ 391,293 $ 366,151 $ 1,066,126 $ 1,024,130 Earnings per share-basic: Earnings per share $ 5.14 $ 4.54 $ 13.77 $ 12.50 Weighted-average common shares outstanding – basic 76,172 80,593 77,415 81,939 Earnings per share-assuming dilution: Earnings per share $ 5.08 $ 4.50 $ 13.63 $ 12.36 Weighted-average common shares outstanding – assuming dilution 76,969 81,410 78,220 82,841





O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (In thousands) For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019 2018 Operating activities: Net income $ 1,066,126 $ 1,024,130 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization of property, equipment and intangibles 200,382 193,318 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 2,898 2,557 Deferred income taxes 12,383 17,234 Share-based compensation programs 16,578 15,144 Other 5,830 6,304 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (38,892 ) (32,799 ) Inventory (154,986 ) (129,214 ) Accounts payable 228,943 194,069 Income taxes payable 90,383 4,460 Other 60,031 46,816 Net cash provided by operating activities 1,489,676 1,342,019 Investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (481,207 ) (350,461 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 5,479 3,353 Investment in tax credit equity investments (17,988 ) — Other 661 (716 ) Net cash used in investing activities (493,055 ) (347,824 ) Financing activities: Proceeds from borrowings on revolving credit facility 2,192,000 1,745,000 Payments on revolving credit facility (2,404,000 ) (2,046,000 ) Proceeds from the issuance of long-term debt 499,955 498,660 Payment of debt issuance costs (3,991 ) (3,923 ) Repurchases of common stock (1,307,983 ) (1,251,060 ) Net proceeds from issuance of common stock 39,077 58,955 Other (190 ) (2,156 ) Net cash used in financing activities (985,132 ) (1,000,524 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 11,489 (6,329 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 31,315 46,348 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period $ 42,804 $ 40,019 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Income taxes paid $ 218,386 $ 256,949 Interest paid, net of capitalized interest 110,014 102,025





O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Unaudited) For the Twelve Months Ended

September 30, Adjusted Debt to EBITDAR: 2019 2018 (In thousands, except adjusted debt to EBITDAR ratio) GAAP debt $ 3,703,628 $ 3,174,327 Add: Letters of credit 39,104 36,984 Discount on senior notes 3,723 4,498 Debt issuance costs 17,649 16,175 Six-times rent expense 2,005,494 1,876,758 Adjusted debt $ 5,769,598 $ 5,108,742 GAAP net income $ 1,366,483 $ 1,326,445 Add: Interest expense 136,155 117,455 Provision for income taxes 407,690 351,209 Depreciation and amortization 266,001 253,663 Share-based compensation expense 21,610 19,710 Rent expense (i) 334,249 312,793 EBITDAR $ 2,532,188 $ 2,381,275 Adjusted debt to EBITDAR 2.28

2.15 (i) The table below outlines the calculation of Rent expense and reconciles Rent expense to Total lease cost, per ASC 842, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, for the nine and twelve months ended September 30, 2019 (in thousands):





Total lease cost, per ASC 842, for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 $ 298,185 Less: Variable non-contract operating lease components, related to property taxes and insurance, for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 44,531 Rent expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 253,654 Add: Rent expense for the three months ended December 31, 2018, as previously reported prior to the adoption of ASC 842 80,595 Rent expense for the twelve months ended September 30, 2019 $ 334,249





September 30, 2019 2018 Selected Balance Sheet Ratios: Inventory turnover (1) 1.4 1.4 Average inventory per store (in thousands) (2) $ 618 $ 605 Accounts payable to inventory (3) 107.7 % 107.8 %





For the Three Months Ended

September 30, For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow (in thousands): Net cash provided by operating activities $ 642,672 $ 466,786 $ 1,489,676 $ 1,342,019 Less: Capital expenditures 185,599 126,344 481,207 350,461 Excess tax benefit from share-based

compensation payments 2,337 13,366 13,059 32,974 Free cash flow $ 454,736 $ 327,076 $ 995,410 $ 958,584





Store and Team Member Information: For the Three Months Ended

September 30, For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, For the Twelve Months Ended

September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 2019 2018 Beginning store count 5,344 5,147 5,219 5,019 5,190 4,984 New stores opened 76 45 183 177 212 213 Bennett stores acquired, net of stores merged (4) — — 20 — 20 — Stores closed — (2 ) (2 ) (6 ) (2 ) (7 ) Ending store count 5,420 5,190 5,420 5,190 5,420 5,190





For the Three Months Ended

September 30, For the Twelve Months Ended

September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Total employment 82,163 80,158 Square footage (in thousands) 40,070 38,166 Sales per weighted-average square foot (5) $ 66.73 $ 65.02 $ 253.82 $ 250.71 Sales per weighted-average store (in thousands) (6) $ 493 $ 477 $ 1,871 $ 1,836 (1) Calculated as cost of goods sold for the last 12 months divided by average inventory. Average inventory is calculated as the average of inventory for the trailing four quarters used in determining the denominator. (2) Calculated as inventory divided by store count at the end of the reported period. (3) Calculated as accounts payable divided by inventory. (4) O’Reilly acquired 33 Bennett Auto Supply, Inc. (“Bennett”) stores after the close of business on December 31, 2018. During the first quarter ended March 31, 2019, O’Reilly merged eight of the acquired Bennett stores into existing O’Reilly locations, and during the second quarter ended June 30, 2019, O’Reilly merged an additional five acquired Bennett stores into existing O’Reilly locations. (5) Calculated as sales less jobber sales, divided by weighted-average square footage. Weighted-average square footage is determined by weighting store square footage based on the approximate dates of store openings, acquisitions, expansions or closures. (6) Calculated as sales less jobber sales, divided by weighted-average stores. Weighted-average stores is determined by weighting stores based on their approximate dates of openings, acquisitions or closures.



