Spirit Airlines Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

/EIN News/ -- MIRAMAR, Fla., Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE: SAVE) today reported third quarter 2019 financial results.



Third Quarter 2019 Third Quarter 2018 As Reported Adjusted As Reported Adjusted (GAAP) (non-GAAP)1 (GAAP) (non-GAAP)1 Revenue $992.0 million $992.0 million $904.3 million $904.3 million Operating Income $124.7 million $133.8 million $145.1 million $145.5 million Operating Margin 12.6% 13.5% 16.0% 16.1% Net Income $83.5 million $90.5 million $97.5 million $100.5 million Diluted EPS $1.22 $1.32 $1.42 $1.47

“I want to thank all our team members for their dedication and commitment to provide our Guests a quality travel experience in what was a very busy summer travel period. In addition to record passenger volumes, numerous summer storm systems across our network, including Hurricane Dorian, made for a challenging operating environment. We have made several adjustments to improve our ability to better recover from adverse weather and we are already seeing the effects. Over the past couple of months, our operational performance has rebounded and we have consistently achieved high completion factors along with great on-time performance,” said Ted Christie, Spirit’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “We are committed to continuously drive improvement throughout our business and to deliver strong earnings growth and returns for our shareholders.”

Revenue Performance

For the third quarter 2019, Spirit's total operating revenue was $992.0 million, an increase of 9.7 percent compared to the third quarter 2018, driven by a 17.7 percent increase in flight volume.

Total operating revenue per available seat mile ("TRASM") for the third quarter 2019 decreased 1.7 percent compared to the same period last year, driven by lower load factor, softer passenger yields and the negative impact from Hurricane Dorian. Excluding the impact of Hurricane Dorian, the Company estimates its TRASM for the third quarter 2019 would have been down approximately 1 percent year over year.

Non-ticket revenue per passenger flight segment for the third quarter 2019 increased 1.7 percent to $55.372. Fare revenue per passenger flight segment decreased 9.7 percent to $54.80 and total revenue per passenger segment decreased 4.3 percent year over year to $110.17, driven by shorter average stage length and lower passenger yields as compared to the third quarter 2018.

Cost Performance

For the third quarter 2019, total GAAP operating expenses increased 14.2 percent year over year to $867.3 million. Adjusted operating expenses for the third quarter 2019 increased 13.1 percent year over year to $858.2 million3. In addition to increased flight volume, these changes were primarily driven by salaries, wages and benefits and other operating expense (largely driven by passenger re-accommodation expense).

Aircraft fuel expense decreased in the third quarter 2019 by 1.9 percent year over year, due to an 11.9 percent decrease in fuel rates, largely offset by an 11.5 percent increase in fuel gallons consumed.

Spirit reported third quarter 2019 cost per available seat mile ("ASM"), excluding operating special items and fuel (“Adjusted CASM ex-fuel”), of 5.66 cents3, up 8.4 percent compared to the same period last year. Throughout the quarter, storm systems across its network, including Hurricane Dorian, along with other operational challenges, led to a higher percentage of flight cancellations, additional crew costs, and passenger re-accommodation expense. These additional expenses, loss of ASMs, and a shorter average stage length year over year, were the primary contributors to the increase in the third quarter Adjusted 2019 CASM ex-fuel year over year.

Liquidity

Spirit ended the third quarter 2019 with unrestricted cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments of $1.0 billion. For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, Spirit generated $358.4 million of operating cash flow. After investing $283.6 million for aircraft purchases and pre-delivery deposits, and receiving $94.7 million of proceeds from issuance of long-term debt, Adjusted free cash flow for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was $169.5 million4. For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, net cash used in financing activities was $127.4 million.

Fleet

Spirit took delivery of one new A320neo aircraft during the third quarter 2019, ending the quarter with 136 aircraft in its fleet.

“We have reached a memorandum of understanding with Airbus to purchase 100 new Airbus A320neo family aircraft with options to purchase up to 50 additional aircraft. We went through an extensive fleet evaluation process and determined that the fuel-efficient A320neo family of aircraft were the best option to support our continued growth as we expand our network,” said Scott Haralson, Spirit Airlines’ Chief Financial Officer.

Conference Call/Webcast Detail

Spirit will conduct a conference call to discuss these results tomorrow, October 24, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. ET. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available to the public on a listen-only basis at http://ir.spirit.com. An archive of the webcast will be available under "Webcasts & Presentations" for 60 days.

About Spirit Airlines:

Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) is committed to delivering the best value in the sky. We are the leader in providing customizable travel options starting with an unbundled fare. This allows our Guests to pay only for the options they choose - like bags, seat assignments and refreshments - something we call À La Smarte. We make it possible for our Guests to venture further and discover more than ever before. Our Fit Fleet® is one of the youngest and most fuel-efficient in the U.S. We operate more than 600 daily flights to 75 destinations in the U.S., Latin America and the Caribbean, and are dedicated to giving back and improving the communities we serve. Come save with us at spirit.com . At Spirit Airlines, we go. We go for you.

Investors are encouraged to read the Company's periodic and current reports filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K, for additional information regarding the Company.

End Notes

(1) See "Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Pre-tax Income, and Adjusted Operating Income to GAAP Net Income" table below for more details.

(2) See "Calculation of Total Non-Ticket Revenue per Passenger Flight Segment" table below for more details.

(3) See "Reconciliation of Adjusted Operating Expense to GAAP Operating Expense" table below for more details.

(4) See "Reconciliation of Adjusted Free Cash Flow to GAAP Net Operating Cash Flow" table below for more details.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this release and certain oral statements made from time to time by representatives of the Company contain various forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), which are subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections. Forward-looking statements are based on our management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to our management. All statements other than statements of historical facts are “forward-looking statements” for purposes of these provisions. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “project,” “predict,” “potential,” and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results and the timing of certain events to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Furthermore, such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements. Risks or uncertainties (i) that are not currently known to us, (ii) that we currently deem to be immaterial, or (iii) that could apply to any company, could also materially adversely affect our business, financial condition, or future results. References in this report to “Spirit,” “we,” “us,” “our,” or the “Company” shall mean Spirit Airlines, Inc., unless the context indicates otherwise. Additional information concerning certain factors is contained in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including but not limited to the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K.

SPIRIT AIRLINES, INC.

Condensed Statements of Operations

(unaudited, in thousands, except per-share amounts)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, Percent September 30, Percent 2019 2018 Change 2019 2018 Change Operating revenues: Passenger $ 973,353 $ 887,956 9.6 $ 2,805,848 $ 2,413,447 16.3 Other 18,615 16,374 13.7 54,872 46,792 17.3 Total operating revenues 991,968 904,330 9.7 2,860,720 2,460,239 16.3 Operating expenses: Aircraft fuel 253,847 258,818 (1.9 ) 748,489 709,644 5.5 Salaries, wages and benefits



224,069 185,043 21.1 644,345 527,895 22.1 Landing fees and other rents 69,142 54,542 26.8 193,502 162,774 18.9 Aircraft rent 40,026 42,682 (6.2 ) 132,330 134,618 (1.7 ) Depreciation and amortization 57,712 43,773 31.8 163,351 128,764 26.9 Distribution 39,160 37,868 3.4 115,481 103,496 11.6 Maintenance, materials and repairs 36,152 37,778 (4.3 ) 102,444 99,141 3.3 Special charges (credits) — (686 ) nm — 88,656 nm Loss on disposal of assets 13,410 1,069 nm 16,873 6,561 nm Other operating 133,769 98,318 36.1 367,482 283,841 29.5 Total operating expenses 867,287 759,205 14.2 2,484,297 2,245,390 10.6 Operating income 124,681 145,125 14.1 376,423 214,849 75.2 Other (income) expense: Interest expense 25,138 21,925 14.7 75,375 60,272 25.1 Capitalized interest (3,400 ) (2,657 ) 28.0 (8,932 ) (7,205 ) 24.0 Interest income (6,292 ) (4,776 ) 31.7 (20,282 ) (13,272 ) 52.8 Other expense 222 302 nm 599 623 nm Special charges, non-operating — 1,744 nm — 90,357 nm Total other (income) expense 15,668 16,538 (5.3 ) 46,760 130,775 (64.2 ) Income before income taxes 109,013 128,587 15.2 329,663 84,074 292.1 Provision for income taxes 25,549 31,107 17.9 75,622 20,262 273.2 Net income $ 83,464 $ 97,480 14.4 $ 254,041 $ 63,812 298.1 Basic earnings per share $ 1.22 $ 1.43 14.7 $ 3.71 $ 0.94 294.7 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.22 $ 1.42 14.1 $ 3.71 $ 0.93 298.9 Weighted average shares, basic 68,442 68,254 0.3 68,421 68,243 0.3 Weighted average shares, diluted 68,545 68,503 0.1 68,561 68,346 0.3

SPIRIT AIRLINES, INC.

Condensed Statements of Comprehensive Income

(unaudited, in thousands)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income $ 83,464 $ 97,480 $ 254,041 $ 63,812 Unrealized gain (loss) on short-term investment securities, net of deferred taxes of ($20), ($5), $47, and $21 (68 ) (7 ) 161 70 Interest rate derivative loss reclassified into earnings, net of taxes of $17, $27, $63, and $66 57 52 157 172 Other comprehensive income (loss) $ (11 ) $ 45 $ 318 $ 242 Comprehensive income $ 83,453 $ 97,525 $ 254,359 $ 64,054









SPIRIT AIRLINES, INC.

Selected Operating Statistics

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, Operating Statistics 2019 2018 Change Available seat miles (ASMs) (thousands) 10,686,246 9,579,448 11.6 % Revenue passenger miles (RPMs) (thousands) 9,057,574 8,241,771 9.9 % Load factor (%) 84.8 86.0 (1.2 ) pts Passenger flight segments (thousands) 9,004 7,856 14.6 % Block hours 155,167 136,723 13.5 % Departures 59,314 50,386 17.7 % Total operating revenue per ASM (TRASM) (cents) 9.28 9.44 (1.7 )% Average yield (cents) 10.95 10.97 (0.2 )% Fare revenue per passenger flight segment ($) 54.80 60.67 (9.7 )% Non-ticket revenue per passenger flight segment ($) 55.37 54.44 1.7 % Total revenue per passenger flight segment ($) 110.17 115.11 (4.3 )% CASM (cents) 8.12 7.93 2.4 % Adjusted CASM (cents) (1) 8.03 7.92 1.4 % Adjusted CASM ex-fuel (cents) (2) 5.66 5.22 8.4 % Fuel gallons consumed (thousands) 122,072 109,515 11.5 % Average economic fuel cost per gallon ($) 2.08 2.36 (11.9 )% Aircraft at end of period 136 121 12.4 % Average daily aircraft utilization (hours) 12.5 12.4 0.8 % Average stage length (miles) 979 1,033 (5.2 )%





Nine Months Ended September 30, Operating Statistics 2019 2018 Change Available seat miles (ASMs) (thousands) 31,291,168 27,504,053 13.8 % Revenue passenger miles (RPMs) (thousands) 26,348,093 23,016,417 14.5 % Load factor (%) 84.2 83.7 0.5 pts Passenger flight segments (thousands) 25,777 21,947 17.5 % Block hours 455,778 396,034 15.1 % Departures 170,006 144,772 17.4 % Total operating revenue per ASM (TRASM) (cents) 9.14 8.95 2.1 % Average yield (cents) 10.86 10.69 1.6 % Fare revenue per passenger flight segment ($) 55.30 57.36 (3.6 )% Non-ticket revenue per passenger flight segment ($) 55.68 54.74 1.7 % Total revenue per passenger flight segment ($) 110.98 112.10 (1.0 )% CASM (cents) 7.94 8.16 (2.7 )% Adjusted CASM (cents) (1) 7.90 7.82 1.0 % Adjusted CASM ex-fuel (cents) (2) 5.51 5.24 5.2 % Fuel gallons consumed (thousands) 354,347 310,661 14.1 % Average economic fuel cost per gallon ($) 2.11 2.28 (7.5 )% Average daily aircraft utilization (hours) 12.4 12.3 0.8 % Average stage length (miles) 1,003 1,037 (3.3 )%

Excludes operating special items. Excludes economic fuel expense and operating special items.

The Company is providing a reconciliation of GAAP financial information to non-GAAP financial information as it believes that non-GAAP financial measures provide management and investors the ability to measure the performance of the Company on a consistent basis. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. Because of these limitations, determinations of the Company's operating performance excluding unrealized gains and losses or special items should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures may be presented on a different basis than other companies using similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures.

Calculation of Total Non-Ticket Revenue per Passenger Flight Segment

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, (in thousands, except per segment data) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Operating revenues Fare $ 493,376 $ 476,660 $ 1,425,417 $ 1,258,904 Non-fare 479,977 411,296 1,380,431 1,154,543 Total passenger revenues 973,353 887,956 2,805,848 2,413,447 Other revenues 18,615 16,374 54,872 46,792 Total operating revenues $ 991,968 $ 904,330 $ 2,860,720 $ 2,460,239 Non-ticket revenues (1) $ 498,592 $ 427,670 $ 1,435,303 $ 1,201,335 Passenger segments 9,004 7,856 25,777 21,947 Non-ticket revenue per passenger flight segment ($) $ 55.37 $ 54.44 $ 55.68 $ 54.74

(1) Non-ticket revenues equals the sum of non-fare passenger revenues and other revenues.

Special Items

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, (in thousands) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Operating special items include the following: Supplemental rent (credit) (1) (4,304 ) — (4,304 ) — Loss on disposal of assets (2) 13,410 1,069 16,873 6,561 Operating special charges (credits) (3) — (686 ) — 88,656 Total operating special items $ 9,106 $ 383 $ 12,569 $ 95,217 Non-operating special items include the following: Non-operating special charges (4) — 1,744 — $ 90,357 Total non-operating special items $ — $ 1,744 $ — $ 90,357 Total special items $ 9,106 $ 2,127 $ 12,569 $ 185,574

Accrual release related to a lease modification. 2019 includes amounts primarily related to the disposal of excess and obsolete inventory; 2018 includes amounts primarily related to losses on sale of engines and the disposal of excess and obsolete inventory. Operating special charges for 2018 include amounts primarily related to a one-time ratification incentive recognized in connection with a new pilot agreement approved in February 2018. Non-operating special charges in 2018 are related to the purchase of 14 A319-100 aircraft. The contract was deemed a lease modification which resulted in a change of classification from operating leases to finance leases for the 14 aircraft.

Reconciliation of Adjusted Operating Expense to GAAP Operating Expense

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, (in thousands, except CASM data in cents) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Total operating expenses, as reported $ 867,287 $ 759,205 $ 2,484,297 $ 2,245,390 Less operating special items 9,106 383 12,569 95,217 Adjusted operating expenses, non-GAAP (1) 858,181 758,822 2,471,728 2,150,173 Less: Economic fuel expense 253,847 258,818 748,489 709,644 Adjusted operating expenses excluding fuel, non-GAAP (2) $ 604,334 $ 500,004 $ 1,723,239 $ 1,440,529 Available seat miles 10,686,246 9,579,448 31,291,168 27,504,053 CASM (cents) 8.12 7.93 7.94 8.16 Adjusted CASM (cents) (1) 8.03 7.92 7.90 7.82 Adjusted CASM ex-fuel (cents) (2) 5.66 5.22 5.51 5.24

Excludes operating special items. Excludes operating special items and economic fuel expense.

Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Pre-Tax Income, and Adjusted Operating Income to GAAP Net Income

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income, as reported $ 83,464 $ 97,480 $ 254,041 $ 63,812 Add: Provision for income taxes 25,549 31,107 75,622 20,262 Income before income taxes, as reported 109,013 128,587 329,663 84,074 Pre-tax margin 11.0 % 14.2 % 11.5 % 3.4 % Add special items (1) $ 9,106 $ 2,127 $ 12,569 $ 185,574 Adjusted income before income taxes, non-GAAP (2) 118,119 130,714 342,232 269,648 Adjusted pre-tax margin, non-GAAP (2) 11.9 % 14.5 % 12.0 % 11.0 % Add: Total other (income) expense (3) 15,668 14,794 46,760 40,418 Adjusted operating income, non-GAAP (4) 133,787 145,508 388,992 310,066 Adjusted operating margin, non-GAAP (4) 13.5 % 16.1 % 13.6 % 12.6 % Provision for income taxes 27,640 30,169 78,515 63,426 Adjusted net income, non-GAAP (2) $ 90,479 $ 100,545 $ 263,717 $ 206,222 Weighted average shares, diluted 68,545 68,503 68,561 68,346 Adjusted net income per share, diluted (2) $ 1.32

$ 1.47

$ 3.85

$ 3.02

Total operating revenues $ 991,968 $ 904,330 $ 2,860,720 $ 2,460,239

See "Special Items" for more details. Excludes operating and non-operating special items. Excludes non-operating special items. Excludes operating special items.

As most of the Company’s capital expenditures are related to acquiring assets to grow the business, the Company believes it is beneficial for investors to use Adjusted Free Cash Flow to assess whether the Company has sufficient liquidity. Adjusted Free Cash Flow adjusts for Purchase of property and equipment, Pre-delivery deposits on flight equipment, net of refunds, and Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt to provide a consistent view of the Company’s liquidity regardless of how the Company chooses to finance aircraft required for growth. Management believes investors should have a metric to assess the Company’s liquidity on a consistent basis regardless of how the Company chooses to finance assets used for growth.

Reconciliation of Adjusted Free Cash Flow to GAAP Net Operating Cash Flow

(unaudited)

Nine Months Ended September 30, (in thousands) 2019 2018 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 358,397 $ 308,498 Less: Purchase of property and equipment (1) 114,396 420,586 Pre-delivery deposits on flight equipment, net of refunds (1) 169,200 132,297 Add: Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt (2) 94,706 518,171 Adjusted free cash flow $ 169,507 $ 273,786 Net cash used in investing activities (300,056 ) (550,593 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (127,396 ) 214,956 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (69,055 ) (27,139 )

Included within net cash used in investing activities in the Company's Condensed Statements of Cash Flows. Included within net cash (used in) provided by financing activities in the Company's Condensed Statements of Cash Flows.



