Origin Bancorp, Inc. Reports Earnings for Third Quarter 2019

RUSTON, La., Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Origin Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: OBNK) ("Origin" or the "Company"), the holding company for Origin Bank (the "Bank"), today announced net income of $14.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. This represents an increase of $2.3 million from the quarters ended June 30, 2019, and September 30, 2018. Diluted earnings per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, was $0.62, up $0.10 from both the linked quarter and the quarter ended September 30, 2018.



"We are pleased to report another record quarter with record net income and net interest income," said Drake Mills, Chairman, President and CEO of Origin Bancorp, Inc. "We continue to see successful organic loan and deposit growth across our markets. Our team delivered outstanding noninterest-bearing deposit growth which contributed to lower total deposit costs. We believe robust loan demand, strong loan pipelines and a proven strategy for growing low-cost core deposits should position us for success as we navigate the current interest rate environment."

Third Quarter 2019 Summary

Net interest income reached a historical quarterly high of $44.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, compared to $43.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, and $39.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2018.

Noninterest income also reached a historical quarterly high of $12.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, compared to $11.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, and $10.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2018.

Total loans held for investment were $4.19 billion, an increase of $203.9 million, or 5.1%, from June 30, 2019, and an increase of $587.4 million, or 16.3%, from September 30, 2018. The yield earned on total loans held for investment during the quarter ended September 30, 2019, was 5.23%, compared to 5.29% for the linked quarter and 5.00% for the quarter ended September 30, 2018.

Total deposits increased by $429.3 million, or 11.1%, from June 30, 2019, and increased by $557.2 million, or 14.9%, from September 30, 2018. Noninterest-bearing deposits increased by $151.2 million, or 15.1%, compared to the linked quarter, and increased by $178.4 million, or 18.3%, from September 30, 2018. The average rate paid on interest-bearing deposits was 1.59% compared to 1.61% for the linked quarter and 1.16% for the quarter ended September 30, 2018.

Nonperforming loans held for investment to total loans held for investment was 0.75% at September 30, 2019, compared to 0.76% at June 30, 2019, and 0.74% at September 30, 2018.

Net charge-offs for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, were $3.0 million compared to $677,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, largely driven by a $3.0 million charge-off of a single commercial loan relationship.

Our efficiency ratio was 60.98% for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, compared to 68.51% and 69.06% for the quarters ended June 30, 2019, and September 30, 2018, respectively.

Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2019

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, was $44.6 million, reflecting an increase of $1.7 million, or 3.8%, compared to the linked quarter. The increase was primarily driven by increases in the average balance of loans held for investment, and was partially offset by declines in the yield on loans held for investment and declines in the average balances and yields of investment securities. In addition, the third quarter of 2019 was positively impacted by an additional day in the current quarter.

Interest-bearing deposit expense remained stable, increasing marginally to $11.6 million compared to $11.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. The increase included a $126,000 expense that was driven by an additional day in the current quarter (as mentioned above) and a $69,000 expense that was driven by an increase in the average balance of interest-bearing deposits compared to the linked quarter. These increases were partially offset by a $112,000 decline in the rate paid on outstanding balances. Average noninterest-bearing deposits increased by $58.3 million, or 5.7%, compared to the linked quarter and by $92.0 million, or 9.3%, compared to September 30, 2018.

The fully tax-equivalent net interest margin ("NIM") was 3.69% for the third quarter of 2019, a one basis point decrease from the second quarter of 2019 and a seven basis point decrease from the third quarter of 2018. The net interest spread was reduced by one basis point and 16 basis points, respectively, when compared to the three months ended June 30, 2019, and the three months ended September 30, 2018. The decrease in the net interest spread compared to the three months ended September 30, 2018, was due primarily to deposit pricing pressures which were partially offset by the lower cost of borrowings. The rate paid on total interest-bearing liabilities for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, was 1.65%, representing a decrease of three basis points and an increase of 39 basis points compared to the linked quarter and the quarter ended September 30, 2018, respectively. The yield earned on interest-earning assets decreased four basis points and increased 23 basis points compared to the linked quarter and the quarter ended September 30, 2018, respectively. The decline in asset yields on a linked quarter basis was primarily caused by declining loan yields, which decreased by five basis points, driven by an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve in August 2019. The reduction in asset yields caused by loan yield declines was partially offset by an asset mix change during the third quarter, with loans comprising a higher percentage of interest-earning assets when compared to the linked quarter. The Company expects that the impact of the Federal Reserve's September rate cut will be realized more fully in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, was $12.9 million, an increase of $1.7 million, or 15.2%, from the linked quarter. The increase in noninterest income over the linked quarter was primarily driven by increases of $1.2 million and $697,000 in swap fee income and limited partnership investment income, respectively. These increases were partially offset by a $367,000 decline in the change in fair value of equity investments. During the third quarter of 2019, the Company saw robust growth in service charges and fees driven by treasury management customers, with a 5.4% increase on a linked quarter basis.

Swap fee income during the third quarter was driven by the increased volume of new transactions compared to the linked quarter. Given the low interest rate environment, customers have the opportunity to lock in fixed rates through swaps, driving increases in swap fees. The increase in limited partnership investment income was driven by favorable valuation adjustments to certain limited partnership investments during the third quarter.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, was $35.1 million, a decrease of $2.0 million, or 5.5%, compared to the linked quarter. The decrease from the linked quarter included decreases of $1.2 million, $1.1 million and $236,000 in salaries and employee benefits, regulatory assessments and communications expenses, respectively. The decrease in salaries and employee benefits was driven by a $1.2 million reduction in self-insured medical expenses in the current quarter compared to the linked quarter, which was caused by large claims recorded during the second quarter of 2019, that were later partially released at a lower expense to the Company, resulting in a release in reserve of $570,000 during the current quarter. During the current quarter the Company recorded an FDIC assessment credit of approximately $1.0 million from the FDIC insurance fund. The Company's communications expenses in the third quarter were also favorably impacted by a $150,000 over billing credit from a legacy service provider. Partially offsetting the net decrease in noninterest expense were increases of $525,000 and $191,000 in loan related expenses and franchise tax expense, respectively. The increase in loan related expenses was primarily due to $441,000 in legal costs incurred in connection with two nonperforming loan relationships. In September 2019, the Company recorded a true-up of $213,000 after the completion of franchise tax returns for several states based on the 2018 tax year.

Financial Condition

Loans

Total loans held for investment at September 30, 2019, were $4.19 billion, an increase of $203.9 million, or 5.1%, compared to $3.98 billion at June 30, 2019, and an increase of $587.4 million, or 16.3%, compared to $3.60 billion at September 30, 2018. A significant portion of our loan growth continues to come from the Texas market.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2019, average loans held for investment were $4.07 billion, an increase of $177.0 million, or 4.6%, from $3.89 billion for the linked quarter. The quarter over quarter change reflected growth in all loan categories.

Deposits

Total deposits at September 30, 2019, were $4.28 billion, an increase of $429.3 million, or 11.1%, compared to $3.86 billion at June 30, 2019, and an increase of $557.2 million, or 14.9%, compared to $3.73 billion, at September 30, 2018. Brokered deposits contributed an increase of $166.2 million, or 38.7%, of the linked quarter increase and $51.6 million, or 9.3%, of the increase when compared to the same quarter in 2018.

Average total deposits for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, increased by $78.8 million, or 2.0%, over the linked quarter, led by increases of $113.7 million and $50.7 million and in average business deposits and average consumer deposits, respectively. These increases were partially offset by declines of $74.0 million and $26.6 million in average brokered deposits and average public fund deposits, respectively.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2019, average noninterest-bearing deposits as a percentage of total average deposits was 27.1%, compared to 26.1% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, and 26.7% for the quarter ended September 30, 2018.

Borrowings

Average borrowings for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, increased by $39.7 million, or 9.1%, over the quarter ended June 30, 2019, and increased by $271.3 million, or 132.6% over the quarter ended September 30, 2018. The increase in average borrowings in the third quarter of 2019 compared to the linked quarter was driven by a $100.0 million long-term advance obtained from the Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") during the third quarter. The advance bears interest at 35 basis points, has a 15 year fixed maturity and is callable quarterly at the option of the FHLB. The increase in third quarter average borrowings compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2018, was largely driven by the same $100.0 million FHLB advance and a $250.0 million advance obtained in the second quarter of 2019.

Stockholders' Equity

Stockholders' equity was $588.4 million at September 30, 2019, compared to $584.3 million and $531.9 million at June 30, 2019, and September 30, 2018, respectively. Net income of $14.6 million and other comprehensive income of $1.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019, were the primary drivers of the increase in stockholders' equity compared to June 30, 2019, and were partially offset by the $10.1 million repurchase of the Company's common stock and the dividend paid on the Company's common stock that occurred during the third quarter. The Company increased the dividend to $0.0925 from $0.0325 during the third quarter of 2019. Through dividends and share repurchases, we have returned $13.8 million to shareholders in 2019, with $12.3 million of that in the third quarter alone.

Credit Quality

The Company recorded provision expense of $4.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, compared to provision expense of $2.0 million for the linked quarter and $504,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2018. The increase in provision expense from the linked quarter was primarily driven by an increase in charge-offs and, to a lesser extent, an increase in the general reserve due to growth in the loan portfolio. During the quarter ended September 30, 2019, the Company had net charge-offs of $3.0 million compared to net charge-offs of $677,000 for the linked quarter. The increase was driven by a $3.0 million write down of a single commercial loan relationship. The relationship is in the restaurant industry, and the Company has a remaining exposure in the industry of $73.0 million, or 1.7% of total loans at September 30, 2019. The Company's net charge-off ratio for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, is 0.11%, compared to 0.04% during the same period in 2018. Total nonperforming loans held for investment were $31.5 million at September 30, 2019, compared to $30.5 million and $26.6 million at June 30, 2019, and September 30, 2018, respectively.

Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans held for investment was 0.89% at September 30, 2019, compared to 0.92% and 0.99% at June 30, 2019, and September 30, 2018, respectively. Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans held for investment was 117.97% at September 30, 2019, compared to 120.36% and 134.54% at June 30, 2019, and September 30, 2018, respectively.

Total past due loans held for investment, defined as loans 30 days past due or more, as a percentage of loans held for investment was 0.72% at September 30, 2019, compared to 0.80% at June 30, 2019, and 0.69% at September 30, 2018.

Conference Call

Origin will hold a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2019 results on Thursday, October 24, 2019, at 8:00 a.m. Central Time (9:00 a.m. Eastern Time). To participate in the live conference call, please dial (844) 695-5516; International: (412) 902-6750 and request to be joined into the Origin Bancorp Inc. (OBNK) call. A simultaneous audio-only webcast may be accessed via Origin's website at www.origin.bank under the Investor Relations, News & Events, Events & Presentations link or directly by visiting https://services.choruscall.com/links/obnk191024.html .

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the webcast will be archived on the Investor Relations section of Origin's website at www.origin.bank, under Investor Relations, News & Events, Events & Presentations.

About Origin Bancorp, Inc.

Origin is a financial holding company for Origin Bank, headquartered in Ruston, Louisiana, which provides a broad range of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net-worth individuals and retail clients from 43 banking centers, located from Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas across North Louisiana to Central Mississippi, as well as in Houston, Texas. For more information, visit www.origin.bank .

Origin Bancorp, Inc. Selected Financial Data At and for the three months ended September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 Income statement and share amounts (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited) Net interest income $ 44,622 $ 42,969 $ 42,026 $ 42,061 $ 39,497 Provision for credit losses 4,201 1,985 1,005 1,723 504 Noninterest income 12,880 11,176 11,604 10,588 10,237 Noninterest expense 35,064 37,095 35,381 35,023 34,344 Income before income tax expense 18,237 15,065 17,244 15,903 14,886 Income tax expense 3,620 2,782 3,089 2,725 2,568 Net income $ 14,617 $ 12,283 $ 14,155 $ 13,178 $ 12,318 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.62 $ 0.52 $ 0.60 $ 0.56 $ 0.52 Diluted earnings per common share 0.62 0.52 0.60 0.55 0.52 Dividends declared per common share 0.0925 0.0325 0.0325 0.0325 0.0325 Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 23,408,499 23,585,040 23,569,576 23,519,778 23,493,065 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 23,606,956 23,786,646 23,776,349 23,715,919 23,716,779 Balance sheet data Total loans held for investment $ 4,188,497 $ 3,984,597 $ 3,838,343 $ 3,789,105 $ 3,601,081 Total assets 5,396,928 5,119,625 4,872,201 4,821,576 4,667,564 Total deposits 4,284,317 3,855,012 3,898,248 3,783,138 3,727,158 Total stockholders' equity 588,363 584,293 568,122 549,779 531,919 Performance metrics and capital ratios Yield on loans held for investment 5.23 % 5.29 % 5.28 % 5.17 % 5.00 % Yield on interest earnings assets 4.81 4.85 4.86 4.75 4.58 Rate on interest bearing deposits 1.59 1.61 1.48 1.31 1.16 Rate on total deposits 1.16 1.19 1.11 0.96 0.85 Net interest margin, fully tax equivalent 3.69 3.70 3.80 3.82 3.76 Return on average stockholders' equity (annualized) 9.85 8.54 10.25 9.66 9.15 Return on average assets (annualized) 1.12 0.98 1.18 1.10 1.08 Efficiency ratio (1) 60.98 68.51 65.97 66.52 69.06 Book value per common share $ 25.06 $ 24.58 $ 23.92 $ 23.17 $ 22.52 Common equity tier 1 to risk-weighted assets (2) 11.43 % 11.93 % 12.05 % 11.94 % 11.79 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (2) 11.63 12.13 12.26 12.16 12.01 Total capital to risk-weighted assets (2) 12.45 12.97 13.10 12.98 12.88 Tier 1 leverage ratio (2) 10.88 11.10 11.23 11.21 11.34

____________________________

(1) Calculated by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income.

(2) September 30, 2019, ratios are estimated and calculated at the Company level, which is subject to the capital adequacy requirements of the Federal Reserve Board.





Origin Bancorp, Inc. Selected Financial Data Nine months ended September 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2019 2018 Income statement and share amounts (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Net interest income $ 129,617 $ 111,391 Provision (benefit)for credit losses 7,191 (709 ) Noninterest income 35,660 30,652 Noninterest expense 107,540 96,213 Income before income tax expense 50,546 46,539 Income tax expense 9,491 8,112 Net income $ 41,055 $ 38,427 Basic earnings per common share (1) $ 1.75 $ 1.66 Diluted earnings per common share(1) 1.73 1.64 Dividends declared per common share 0.1575 0.0975 Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 23,520,438 21,476,801 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 23,722,384 21,700,515 Performance metrics Yield on loans held for investment 5.26 % 4.88 % Yield on interest earnings assets 4.84 4.45 Rate on interest bearing deposits 1.56 1.02 Rate on total deposits 1.15 0.76 Net interest margin, fully tax equivalent 3.73 3.73 Return on average stockholders' equity 9.54 10.22 Return on average assets 1.09 1.18 Efficiency ratio (2) 65.07 67.74

____________________________

(1) Due to the combined impact of the repurchase of common stock on the quarterly average common shares outstanding calculation compared to the impact of the repurchase of common stock shares on the year-to-date average common outstanding calculation, and the effect of rounding, the sum of the 2019 quarterly earnings per common share will not equal the year-to-date earnings per common share amount. Due to the impact of average preferred shares outstanding on the calculation of earnings per share for the 2018 period, the sum of quarterly periods may not agree to the amount disclosed for the 2018 year-to-date period.

(2) Calculated by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income.





Origin Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Dollars in thousands) September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 Assets (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Cash and due from banks $ 79,005 $ 75,204 $ 66,312 $ 71,008 $ 60,716 Interest-bearing deposits in banks 229,757 124,356 44,928 45,670 59,721 Federal funds sold — — — — 20,000 Total cash and cash equivalents 308,762 199,560 111,240 116,678 140,437 Securities: Available for sale 492,461 548,980 563,826 575,644 585,788 Held to maturity 28,759 28,897 19,033 19,169 19,602 Securities carried at fair value through income 11,745 11,615 11,510 11,361 11,273 Total securities 532,965 589,492 594,369 606,174 616,663 Non-marketable equity securities held in other financial institutions 49,205 49,008 42,314 42,149 39,283 Loans held for sale 67,122 58,408 42,265 52,210 50,658 Loans 4,188,497 3,984,597 3,838,343 3,789,105 3,601,081 Less: allowance for loan losses 37,126 36,683 35,578 34,203 35,727 Loans, net of allowance for loan losses 4,151,371 3,947,914 3,802,765 3,754,902 3,565,354 Premises and equipment, net 80,921 80,672 78,684 75,014 74,936 Mortgage servicing rights 19,866 21,529 23,407 25,114 26,163 Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 37,755 33,070 32,888 32,706 32,487 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 31,842 32,144 32,497 32,861 33,228 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 117,119 107,828 111,772 83,768 88,355 Total assets $ 5,396,928 $ 5,119,625 $ 4,872,201 $ 4,821,576 $ 4,667,564 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 1,154,660 $ 1,003,499 $ 977,919 $ 951,015 $ 976,260 Interest-bearing deposits 2,309,387 2,011,719 2,101,706 2,027,720 1,985,757 Time deposits 820,270 839,794 818,623 804,403 765,141 Total deposits 4,284,317 3,855,012 3,898,248 3,783,138 3,727,158 FHLB advances and other borrowings 419,681 601,346 335,053 445,224 358,532 Junior subordinated debentures 9,664 9,657 9,651 9,644 9,637 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 94,903 69,317 61,127 33,791 40,318 Total liabilities 4,808,565 4,535,332 4,304,079 4,271,797 4,135,645 Commitments and contingencies — — — — — Stockholders' equity Common stock 117,409 118,871 118,730 118,633 118,106 Additional paid-in capital 235,018 243,002 242,579 242,041 240,832 Retained earnings 229,246 216,801 205,289 191,585 179,178 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 6,690 5,619 1,524 (2,480 ) (6,197 ) Total stockholders' equity 588,363 584,293 568,122 549,779 531,919 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 5,396,928 $ 5,119,625 $ 4,872,201 $ 4,821,576 $ 4,667,564





Origin Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Quarterly Statements of Income Three months ended September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 Interest and dividend income (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited) Interest and fees on loans $ 53,932 $ 51,461 $ 49,175 $ 47,819 $ 43,872 Investment securities-taxable 2,786 3,208 3,341 3,292 2,754 Investment securities-nontaxable 826 871 858 996 1,129 Interest and dividend income on assets held in other financial institutions 1,262 1,523 1,120 950 1,080 Federal funds sold — — — 1 7 Total interest and dividend income 58,806 57,063 54,494 53,058 48,842 Interest expense Interest-bearing deposits 11,623 11,540 10,497 8,980 7,891 FHLB advances and other borrowings 2,420 2,415 1,834 1,878 1,314 Subordinated debentures 141 139 137 139 140 Total interest expense 14,184 14,094 12,468 10,997 9,345 Net interest income 44,622 42,969 42,026 42,061 39,497 Provision for credit losses 4,201 1,985 1,005 1,723 504 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 40,421 40,984 41,021 40,338 38,993 Noninterest income Service charges and fees 3,620 3,435 3,316 3,349 3,234 Mortgage banking revenue 3,092 3,252 2,606 2,288 2,621 Insurance commission and fee income 3,203 3,036 3,510 2,481 3,306 Gain (loss) on sales of securities, net 20 — — (8 ) — (Loss) gain on sales and disposals of other assets, net (132 ) (166 ) 3 (23 ) (207 ) Limited partnership investment income (loss) 279 (418 ) 400 745 (552 ) Swap fee income 1,351 172 511 299 518 Change in fair value of equity investments — 367 — — — Other fee income 414 360 276 592 364 Other income 1,033 1,138 982 865 953 Total noninterest income 12,880 11,176 11,604 10,588 10,237 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 21,523 22,764 22,613 21,333 21,054 Occupancy and equipment, net 4,274 4,200 4,044 3,830 4,169 Data processing 1,763 1,810 1,587 1,839 1,523 Electronic banking 924 892 689 699 761 Communications 411 647 586 513 490 Advertising and marketing 930 1,089 798 1,351 1,245 Professional services 956 839 904 1,024 982 Regulatory assessments (387 ) 691 711 666 411 Loan related expenses 1,315 790 669 810 718 Office and operations 1,712 1,849 1,481 1,516 1,499 Intangible asset amortization 302 353 364 367 371 Franchise tax expense 683 492 489 309 352 Other income 658 679 446 766 769 Total noninterest expense 35,064 37,095 35,381 35,023 34,344 Income before income tax expense 18,237 15,065 17,244 15,903 14,886 Income tax expense 3,620 2,782 3,089 2,725 2,568 Net income $ 14,617 $ 12,283 $ 14,155 $ 13,178 $ 12,318 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.62 $ 0.52 $ 0.60 $ 0.56 $ 0.52 Diluted earnings per common share 0.62 0.52 0.60 0.55 0.52





Origin Bancorp, Inc. Loan Data At and for the three months ended Loans held for investment September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 Loans secured by real estate: (Dollars in thousands, unaudited) Commercial real estate $ 1,305,006 $ 1,219,470 $ 1,202,269 $ 1,228,402 $ 1,162,274 Construction/land/land development 509,905 524,999 488,167 429,660 406,249 Residential real estate 680,803 651,988 638,064 629,714 585,931 Total real estate 2,495,714 2,396,457 2,328,500 2,287,776 2,154,454 Commercial and industrial 1,367,595 1,341,652 1,287,300 1,272,566 1,193,035 Mortgage warehouse lines of credit 304,917 224,939 202,744 207,871 233,325 Consumer 20,271 21,549 19,799 20,892 20,267 Total loans held for investment 4,188,497 3,984,597 3,838,343 3,789,105 3,601,081 Less: Allowance for loan losses 37,126 36,683 35,578 34,203 35,727 Loans held for investment, net $ 4,151,371 $ 3,947,914 $ 3,802,765 $ 3,754,902 $ 3,565,354 Nonperforming assets Nonperforming loans held for investment Commercial real estate $ 7,460 $ 9,423 $ 8,622 $ 8,281 $ 8,851 Construction/land/land development 860 1,111 922 935 960 Residential real estate 5,254 4,978 5,196 6,668 7,220 Commercial and industrial 17,745 14,810 15,309 15,792 9,285 Consumer 153 156 206 180 238 Total nonperforming loans held for investment 31,472 30,478 30,255 31,856 26,554 Nonperforming loans held for sale 1,462 2,049 1,390 741 1,391 Total nonperforming loans 32,934 32,527 31,645 32,597 27,945 Repossessed assets 4,565 3,554 3,659 3,739 3,306 Total nonperforming assets $ 37,499 $ 36,081 $ 35,304 $ 36,336 $ 31,251 Classified assets $ 73,516 $ 80,124 $ 77,619 $ 82,914 $ 80,092 Past due loans held for investment (1) 29,965 31,884 37,841 34,085 24,846 Allowance for loan losses Balance at beginning of period $ 36,683 $ 35,578 $ 34,203 $ 35,727 $ 34,151 Provision for loan losses 3,435 1,782 823 1,886 1,113 Loans charged off 5,415 840 608 3,583 1,009 Loan recoveries 2,423 163 1,160 173 1,472 Net charge-offs (recoveries) 2,992 677 (552 ) 3,410 (463 ) Balance at end of period $ 37,126 $ 36,683 $ 35,578 $ 34,203 $ 35,727 Credit quality ratios Total nonperforming assets to total assets 0.69 % 0.70 % 0.72 % 0.75 % 0.67 % Total nonperforming loans to total loans 0.77 0.80 0.82 0.85 0.77 Nonperforming loans held for investment to loans held for investment 0.75 0.76 0.79 0.84 0.74 Past due loans held for investment to loans held for investment 0.72 0.80 0.99 0.90 0.69 Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans held for investment 117.97 120.36 117.59 107.37 134.54 Allowance for loan losses to total loans held for investment 0.89 0.92 0.93 0.90 0.99 Net charge-offs (recoveries) to total average loans held for investment (annualized) 0.29 0.07 (0.06 ) 0.37 (0.05 )

____________________________

(1) Past due loans held for investment are defined as loans 30 days past due or more.





Origin Bancorp, Inc. Average Balances and Yields/Rates Three months ended September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 Average Balance Yield/Rate Average Balance Yield/Rate Average Balance Yield/Rate Assets (Dollars in thousands, unaudited) Commercial real estate $ 1,259,274 5.22 % $ 1,209,645 5.16 % $ 1,122,377 4.96 % Construction/land/land development 533,328 5.48 505,119 5.70 392,936 5.34 Residential real estate 676,650 5.07 640,123 4.90 575,126 4.75 Commercial and industrial 1,340,684 5.26 1,310,611 5.36 1,120,431 4.96 Mortgage warehouse lines of credit 236,042 4.92 203,524 5.45 228,031 5.37 Consumer 20,959 6.90 20,902 7.01 20,129 6.91 Loans held for investment 4,066,937 5.23 3,889,924 5.29 3,459,030 5.00 Loans held for sale 33,814 4.15 23,927 3.45 22,157 5.20 Loans Receivable 4,100,751 5.22 3,913,851 5.27 3,481,187 5.00 Investment securities-taxable 448,766 2.48 492,169 2.61 440,676 2.50 Investment securities-nontaxable 103,053 3.21 103,485 3.37 125,489 3.60 Non-marketable equity securities held in other financial institutions 49,025 2.76 44,974 3.80 32,058 2.31 Interest-bearing balances due from banks 152,580 2.39 164,686 2.67 148,853 2.38 Federal funds sold — — — — 1,304 2.03 Total interest-earning assets 4,854,175 4.81 % 4,719,165 4.85 % 4,229,567 4.58 % Noninterest-earning assets(1) 325,374 324,786 310,804 Total assets $ 5,179,549 $ 5,043,951 $ 4,540,371 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities Interest-bearing liabilities Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts $ 2,071,990 1.36 % $ 2,050,058 1.39 % $ 1,963,821 1.01 % Time deposits 828,993 2.16 830,399 2.13 740,893 1.54 Total interest-bearing deposits 2,900,983 1.59 2,880,457 1.61 2,704,714 1.16 Federal funds purchased — — 118 2.89 — — FHLB advances and other borrowings 475,860 1.96 436,142 2.11 204,607 2.40 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 25,302 1.09 34,049 1.36 34,284 0.92 Junior subordinated debentures 9,661 5.69 9,654 5.69 9,633 5.67 Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,411,806 1.65 % 3,360,420 1.68 % 2,953,238 1.26 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,076,344 1,018,081 984,330 Other liabilities(1) 102,895 88,689 68,553 Total liabilities 4,591,045 4,467,190 4,006,121 Stockholders' Equity 588,504 576,761 534,250 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 5,179,549 $ 5,043,951 $ 4,540,371 Net interest spread 3.16 % 3.17 % 3.32 % Net interest margin 3.65 % 3.65 % 3.70 % Net interest income margin - (tax- equivalent)(2) 3.69 % 3.70 % 3.76 %

____________________________

(1) Includes Government National Mortgage Association ("GNMA") repurchase average balances of $23.7 million, $25.8 million and $29.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019, and September 30, 2018, respectively. The GNMA repurchase asset and liability are recorded as equal offsetting amounts in the consolidated balance sheets, with the asset included in Loans held for sale and the liability included in FHLB advances and other borrowings.

(2) In order to present pre-tax income and resulting yields on tax-exempt investments comparable to those on taxable investments, a tax-equivalent adjustment has been computed. This adjustment also includes income tax credits received on Qualified School Construction Bonds.



