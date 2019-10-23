Univest Financial Corporation Reports Third Quarter Results

/EIN News/ -- SOUDERTON, Pa., Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Univest Financial Corporation (“Univest” or the “Corporation”) ( NASDAQ: UVSP ), parent company of Univest Bank and Trust Co. and its insurance, investments and equipment financing subsidiaries, today announced net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 of $17.7 million, or $0.60 diluted earnings per share, compared to net income of $15.0 million, or $0.51 diluted earnings per share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2018. Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was $50.2 million, or $1.71 diluted earnings per share, compared to net income of $32.2 million, or $1.09 diluted earnings per share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2018.



One-Time Items

The financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 included a Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) small bank assessment credit of $988 thousand (after tax benefit of $781 thousand), which represented a favorable impact to earnings per share in each period of $0.03. The FDIC notified the Bank during September 2019 that the required deposit insurance fund reserve ratio was met at June 30, 2019, triggering the application of small bank credits. The Bank's total FDIC small bank assessment credit was $1.1 million, with the remaining credit of $114 thousand expected to be applied to the fourth quarter of 2019.

The financial results for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 included a pre-tax charge to the provision for loan and lease losses of $12.7 million (after-tax charge of $10.1 million) in the second quarter of 2018, which represented $0.34 diluted earnings per share, related to fraudulent activities by employees of a borrower. In addition, the nine months ended September 30, 2018 included a tax-free bank owned life insurance (BOLI) death benefit of $446 thousand during the second quarter of 2018, which represented $0.02 diluted earnings per share. The nine months ended September 30, 2018 included restructuring costs related to financial center closures of $451 thousand, net of tax, recognized in the first quarter of 2018, which represented $0.02 diluted earnings per share.

Loans

Gross loans and leases increased $84.0 million, or 8.1% (annualized), from June 30, 2019 and $245.4 million, or 8.2% (annualized), from December 31, 2018 and $385.8 million, or 10.0%, from September 30, 2018 primarily due to growth in commercial real estate, commercial business and residential real estate loans.

Deposits

Total deposits increased $215.9 million, or 20.9% (annualized), from June 30, 2019 primarily due to an increase in public funds deposits of $311.3 million partially offset by decreases in commercial and consumer deposits. The growth in public funds during the quarter resulted from seasonal increases and new customer relationships. Total deposits increased $452.1 million, or 15.5% (annualized), from December 31, 2018 and $517.9 million, or 13.6%, from September 30, 2018, primarily due to the previously discussed increase in public funds deposits as well as increases in commercial and consumer deposits.

Net Interest Income and Margin

Net interest income of $42.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 increased $2.2 million, or 5.5%, from the third quarter of 2018. Net interest income of $126.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 increased $10.1 million, or 8.7%, from the nine months ended September 30, 2018. The increase in net interest income for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2019 compared to the same periods in 2018 was primarily due to the growth in loans during the last year.

Net interest margin, on a tax-equivalent basis, was 3.52% for the third quarter of 2019, compared to 3.67% for the second quarter of 2019 and 3.71% for the third quarter of 2018. Purchase accounting accretion had no impact on the quarter ended September 30, 2019 compared to a favorable impact of one basis point for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 and three basis points for the quarter ended September 30, 2018. Excess liquidity reduced net interest margin by approximately 13 basis points for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, compared to 5 basis points for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 and 3 basis points for the quarter ended September 30, 2018. This excess liquidity was primarily driven by strong deposit balance growth. Excluding purchase accounting accretion and the impact of excess liquidity, the net interest margin, on a tax-equivalent basis, was 3.65% for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 and 3.71% for the quarters ended June 30, 2019 and September 30, 2018.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 was $16.6 million, an increase of $1.7 million, or 11.7%, from the third quarter of 2018. Noninterest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was $49.3 million, an increase of $3.5 million, or 7.6%, from the comparable period in the prior year.

The net gain on mortgage banking activities increased $875 thousand for the quarter and $496 thousand for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, primarily due to an increase in mortgage volume partially offset by contraction in margins to remain price competitive. Investment advisory commission and fee income increased $247 thousand, or 6.5%, for the quarter and $630 thousand, or 5.6%, for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, primarily due to new customer relationships. Insurance commission and fee income increased $234 thousand, or 6.4%, for the quarter and $719 thousand, or 5.9%, for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, primarily due to an increase in contingent commission income of $203 thousand for the quarter and $323 thousand for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 as well as an increase in premiums for commercial lines and group life and health for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. Service charges on deposit accounts increased $59 thousand, or 4.1%, for the quarter and $279 thousand, or 6.8%, for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, primarily due to increased fee income on commercial cash management accounts.

Other income increased $428 thousand for the quarter and $1.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. Fees on risk participation agreements increased $137 thousand for the quarter and $681 thousand for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 driven by increased customer activity. Gain on sale of small business administration (SBA) loans increased $55 thousand for the quarter and $368 thousand for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 related to increased SBA loan sale activity. Net loss on valuations and sales of other real estate owned was $28 thousand for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 compared to $507 thousand for the nine months ended September 30, 2018.

These increases were partially offset by a decrease in BOLI income of $306 thousand, or 11.2%, for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 primarily due to proceeds from BOLI death benefits of $446 thousand recognized in the second quarter of 2018.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 was $36.3 million, an increase of $1.9 million, or 5.5%, compared to the third quarter of 2018. Noninterest expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was $108.6 million, an increase of $4.8 million, or 4.6%, from the comparable period in the prior year.

Salaries, benefits and commissions increased $2.5 million, or 12.1%, for the quarter and $5.4 million, or 8.9%, for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, primarily attributable to additional staff hired to support revenue generation across all business lines, expansion of our commercial lending groups and annual merit increases. During the first quarter of 2019, Univest hired a team of eight commercial lenders and support staff to focus on increasing Univest’s presence in Western Lancaster and York Counties. During the second quarter of 2019, a team of three commercial lenders was hired to help expand Univest’s presence in the New Jersey suburbs of Philadelphia. Data processing expense increased $285 thousand, or 12.2%, for the quarter and $1.1 million, or 16.6%, for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, primarily due to continued investments in customer relationship management software and internal infrastructure improvements as well as outsourced data processing solutions for the nine months ended September 30, 2019.

These increases were partially offset by a decrease in deposit insurance premiums of $988 thousand for the quarter and $949 thousand for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 due to the previously discussed FDIC small bank assessment credit of $988 thousand which was recognized during the third quarter of 2019. Intangible expense decreased by $101 thousand, or 21.1%, for the quarter and $464 thousand, or 27.5%, for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 due to run-off of the intangible assets. In addition, restructuring costs related to financial center closures and staffing rationalization were $571 thousand during the first quarter of 2018. Excluding restructuring costs and the FDIC small bank assessment credit, noninterest expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 increased $6.3 million, or 6.1%.

Asset Quality and Provision for Loan and Lease Losses

Nonperforming assets were $40.4 million at September 30, 2019, compared to $28.1 million at December 31, 2018 and $31.0 million at September 30, 2018. The increase in nonperforming assets at September 30, 2019 was primarily due to one commercial banking relationship, totaling $11.6 million, which was placed on non-accrual status during the third quarter of 2019.

Net loan and lease charge-offs were $468 thousand during the third quarter of 2019 and $2.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. The provision for loan and lease losses was $1.5 million for the third quarter of 2019 and $6.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. Net loan and lease charge-offs were $1.0 million during the third quarter of 2018 and $14.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018. The provision for loan and lease losses was $2.7 million for the third quarter of 2018 and $20.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018. Both net loan and lease charge-offs and the provision for loan and lease losses during 2018 included the previously discussed $12.7 million commercial loan charge-off during the second quarter of 2018.

The allowance for loan and lease losses as a percentage of loans and leases held for investment, excluding covered loans acquired in the Fox Chase and Valley Green Bank acquisitions, which were recorded at fair value as of the acquisition date, was 0.85% at September 30, 2019, 0.81% at December 31, 2018 and 0.79% at September 30, 2018.

Tax Provision

The effective income tax rate was 17.6% for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, consistent with the effective income tax rate for the quarter ended September 30, 2018. The effective income tax rate was 17.9% for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 compared to an effective income tax rate of 16.2% for the nine months ended September 30, 2018. The Corporation's effective income tax rate for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was favorably impacted by discrete tax benefits. Excluding these items, the effective tax rate was 18.3% for the nine months ended September 30, 2019.

Dividend

On August 26, 2019, Univest declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share, payable on October 1, 2019. This represented a 3.21% annualized yield based on the closing price of Univest’s stock on the date the dividend was paid.

Conference Call

Univest will host a conference call to discuss third quarter 2019 results on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. EDT. Participants may preregister at http://dpregister.com/10135540. The general public can access the call by dialing 1-888-338-6515. A replay of the conference call will be available through November 24, 2019 by dialing 1-877-344-7529; using Conference ID: 10135540.

About Univest Financial Corporation

Univest Financial Corporation (UVSP), including its wholly-owned subsidiary Univest Bank and Trust Co., Member FDIC, has approximately $5.4 billion in assets and $3.6 billion in assets under management and supervision through its Wealth Management lines of business at September 30, 2019. Headquartered in Souderton, Pa. and founded in 1876, the Corporation and its subsidiaries provide a full range of financial solutions for individuals, businesses, municipalities and nonprofit organizations primarily in the Mid-Atlantic Region. Univest delivers these services through a network of more than 50 offices in southeastern Pennsylvania extending to the Lehigh Valley and Lancaster, as well as in New Jersey and Maryland and online at www.univest.net .

This press release of Univest and the reports Univest files with the Securities and Exchange Commission often contain "forward-looking statements" relating to present or future trends or factors affecting the financial services industry and, specifically, the financial operations, markets and products of Univest. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. There are a number of important factors that could cause Univest’s future results to differ materially from historical performance or projected performance. These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) competitive pressures among financial institutions; (2) changes in the interest rate environment; (3) changes in prepayment speeds, loan sale volumes, charge-offs and loan loss provisions; (4) general economic conditions; (5) legislative or regulatory changes that may adversely affect the businesses in which Univest is engaged; (6) technological issues that may adversely affect Univest financial operations or customers; (7) changes in the securities markets or (8) risk factors mentioned in the reports and registration statements Univest files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Univest undertakes no obligation to revise these forward-looking statements or to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

Univest Financial Corporation Consolidated Selected Financial Data (Unaudited) September 30, 2019 (Dollars in thousands) Balance Sheet (Period End) 09/30/19 06/30/19 03/31/19 12/31/18 09/30/18 Assets $ 5,353,611 $ 5,154,298 $ 5,035,527 $ 4,984,347 $ 4,801,998 Investment securities 448,447 468,833 466,883 473,306 447,339 Loans held for sale 2,893 1,498 921 1,754 106 Loans and leases held for investment, gross 4,251,933 4,167,904 4,067,879 4,006,574 3,866,169 Allowance for loan and lease losses 33,662 32,600 31,602 29,364 27,371 Loans and leases held for investment, net 4,218,271 4,135,304 4,036,277 3,977,210 3,838,798 Total deposits 4,337,991 4,122,110 4,003,153 3,885,933 3,820,048 Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,198,425 1,166,301 1,103,674 1,055,919 1,047,081 NOW, money market and savings 2,421,466 2,246,372 2,260,795 2,159,937 2,101,484 Time deposits 718,100 709,437 638,684 670,077 671,483 Borrowings 273,855 304,241 313,083 429,672 326,709 Shareholders' equity 664,299 651,670 637,606 624,133 614,242 Balance Sheet (Average) For the three months ended, For the nine months ended, 09/30/19 06/30/19 03/31/19 12/31/18 09/30/18 09/30/19 09/30/18 Assets $ 5,317,867 $ 5,170,448 $ 5,004,253 $ 4,890,519 $ 4,817,321 $ 5,165,339 $ 4,686,296 Investment securities 460,099 471,422 470,196 464,684 453,422 467,202 453,892 Loans and leases, gross 4,170,485 4,123,069 4,017,362 3,894,298 3,832,295 4,104,198 3,737,391 Deposits 4,288,170 4,145,411 3,931,199 3,938,378 3,792,627 4,122,902 3,614,673 Shareholders' equity 659,523 645,538 631,574 619,204 611,803 645,647 609,836 Asset Quality Data (Period End) 09/30/19 06/30/19 03/31/19 12/31/18 09/30/18 Nonaccrual loans and leases, including nonaccrual troubled debt restructured loans and leases $ 37,368 $ 25,147 $ 25,952 $ 26,208 $ 27,559 Accruing loans and leases 90 days or more past due 2,488 1,379 636 192 1,224 Accruing troubled debt restructured loans and leases 54 55 270 542 766 Total nonperforming loans and leases 39,910 26,581 26,858 26,942 29,549 Other real estate owned 495 540 540 1,187 1,433 Total nonperforming assets 40,405 27,121 27,398 28,129 30,982 Nonaccrual loans and leases / Loans and leases held for investment 0.88 % 0.60 % 0.64 % 0.65 % 0.71 % Nonperforming loans and leases / Loans and leases held for investment 0.94 % 0.64 % 0.66 % 0.67 % 0.76 % Nonperforming assets / Total assets 0.75 % 0.53 % 0.54 % 0.56 % 0.65 % Allowance for loan and lease losses 33,662 32,600 31,602 29,364 27,371 Allowance for loan and lease losses / Loans and leases held for investment 0.79 % 0.78 % 0.78 % 0.73 % 0.71 % Allowance for loan and lease losses / Loans and leases held for investment 0.85 % 0.85 % 0.85 % 0.81 % 0.79 % (excluding acquired loans at period-end) Allowance for loan and lease losses / Nonaccrual loans and leases held for investment 90.08 % 129.64 % 121.77 % 112.04 % 99.32 % Allowance for loan and lease losses / Nonperforming loans and leases held for investment 84.34 % 122.64 % 117.66 % 108.99 % 92.63 % Acquired credit impaired loans $ 568 $ 569 $ 693 $ 695 $ 900 For the three months ended, For the nine months ended, 09/30/19 06/30/19 03/31/19 12/31/18 09/30/18 09/30/19 09/30/18 Net loan and lease charge-offs (recoveries) $ 468 $ 1,078 $ 447 $ (1,890 ) $ 1,026 $ 1,993 $ 14,391 Net loan and lease charge-offs (recoveries) (annualized)/Average loans and leases 0.04 % 0.10 % 0.05 % (0.19 %) 0.11 % 0.06 % 0.51 %







Univest Financial Corporation Consolidated Selected Financial Data (Unaudited) September 30, 2019 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) For the three months ended, For the nine months ended, For the period: 09/30/19 06/30/19 03/31/19 12/31/18 09/30/18 09/30/19 09/30/18 Interest income $ 54,300 $ 54,060 $ 52,364 $ 51,239 $ 49,255 $ 160,724 $ 139,249 Interest expense 11,655 11,425 10,841 9,862 8,832 33,921 22,564 Net interest income 42,645 42,635 41,523 41,377 40,423 126,803 116,685 Provision for loan and lease losses 1,530 2,076 2,685 103 2,745 6,291 20,207 Net interest income after provision 41,115 40,559 38,838 41,274 37,678 120,512 96,478 Noninterest income: Trust fee income 1,973 2,054 1,887 1,882 1,960 5,914 6,000 Service charges on deposit accounts 1,513 1,447 1,435 1,516 1,454 4,395 4,116 Investment advisory commission and fee income 4,032 4,055 3,789 3,852 3,785 11,876 11,246 Insurance commission and fee income 3,877 3,941 5,144 3,415 3,643 12,962 12,243 Other service fee income 2,255 2,590 2,267 2,448 2,284 7,112 6,884 Bank owned life insurance income 743 743 952 430 865 2,438 2,744 Net gain on sales of investment securities 33 7 1 - - 41 10 Net gain on mortgage banking activities 1,629 796 483 713 754 2,908 2,412 Other income 544 723 339 160 116 1,606 102 Total noninterest income 16,599 16,356 16,297 14,416 14,861 49,252 45,757 Noninterest expense: Salaries, benefits and commissions 22,785 22,089 21,564 19,576 20,321 66,438 61,033 Net occupancy 2,475 2,601 2,611 2,455 2,515 7,687 7,805 Equipment 1,088 1,065 990 1,014 1,042 3,143 3,132 Data processing 2,624 2,627 2,514 2,352 2,339 7,765 6,662 Professional fees 1,517 1,307 1,264 1,335 1,370 4,088 4,056 Marketing and advertising 558 786 540 655 646 1,884 1,987 Deposit insurance premiums (444 ) 430 452 449 544 438 1,387 Intangible expenses 378 417 426 481 479 1,221 1,685 Restructuring charges - - - - - - 571 Other expense 5,289 5,456 5,196 5,079 5,115 15,941 15,525 Total noninterest expense 36,270 36,778 35,557 33,396 34,371 108,605 103,843 Income before taxes 21,444 20,137 19,578 22,294 18,168 61,159 38,392 Income tax expense 3,782 3,669 3,499 3,922 3,204 10,950 6,221 Net income $ 17,662 $ 16,468 $ 16,079 $ 18,372 $ 14,964 $ 50,209 $ 32,171 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.60 $ 0.56 $ 0.55 $ 0.63 $ 0.51 $ 1.71 $ 1.10 Diluted $ 0.60 $ 0.56 $ 0.55 $ 0.63 $ 0.51 $ 1.71 $ 1.09 Dividends declared per share $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.60 $ 0.60 Weighted average shares outstanding 29,305,524 29,287,754 29,277,339 29,319,664 29,402,405 29,290,309 29,387,253 Period end shares outstanding 29,312,534 29,294,942 29,272,502 29,270,852 29,407,076 29,312,534 29,407,076







Univest Financial Corporation Consolidated Selected Financial Data (Unaudited) September 30, 2019 For the three months ended, For the nine months ended, Profitability Ratios (annualized) 09/30/19 06/30/19 03/31/19 12/31/18 09/30/18 09/30/19 09/30/18 Return on average assets 1.32 % 1.28 % 1.30 % 1.49 % 1.23 % 1.30 % 0.92 % Return on average assets, excluding restructuring charges (1), (2) 1.32 % 1.28 % 1.30 % 1.49 % 1.23 % 1.30 % 0.93 % Return on average shareholders' equity 10.62 % 10.23 % 10.32 % 11.77 % 9.70 % 10.40 % 7.05 % Return on average shareholders' equity, excluding 10.62 % 10.23 % 10.32 % 11.77 % 9.70 % 10.40 % 7.15 % restructuring charges (1), (2) Return on average tangible common equity, excluding 14.52 % 14.10 % 14.36 % 16.52 % 13.70 % 14.33 % 10.12 % restructuring charges (1), (2) Net interest margin (FTE) 3.52 % 3.67 % 3.75 % 3.72 % 3.71 % 3.64 % 3.72 % Efficiency ratio (3) 60.4 % 61.5 % 60.5 % 59.0 % 61.2 % 60.8 % 62.9 % Efficiency ratio, excluding restructuring charges (1), (3), (4) 60.4 % 61.5 % 60.5 % 59.0 % 61.2 % 60.8 % 62.5 % Capitalization Ratios Dividends declared to net income 33.2 % 35.6 % 36.4 % 31.9 % 39.3 % 35.0 % 54.8 % Shareholders' equity to assets (Period End) 12.41 % 12.64 % 12.66 % 12.52 % 12.79 % 12.41 % 12.79 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 9.42 % 9.54 % 9.47 % 9.29 % 9.43 % 9.42 % 9.43 % Common equity book value per share $ 22.66 $ 22.25 $ 21.78 $ 21.32 $ 20.89 $ 22.66 $ 20.89 Tangible common equity book value per share (1) $ 16.64 $ 16.20 $ 15.72 $ 15.25 $ 14.83 $ 16.64 $ 14.83 Regulatory Capital Ratios (Period End) Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.97 % 10.01 % 10.10 % 10.13 % 10.07 % 9.97 % 10.07 % Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 11.03 % 10.99 % 10.93 % 10.88 % 10.99 % 11.03 % 10.99 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 11.03 % 10.99 % 10.93 % 10.88 % 10.99 % 11.03 % 10.99 % Total risk-based capital ratio 13.81 % 13.79 % 13.77 % 13.70 % 13.87 % 13.81 % 13.87 % (1) This consolidated selected financial data schedule contains supplemental financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). The management of Univest Financial Corporation uses these non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Corporation's performance. These measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures nor should they be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. Management believes the presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures, which exclude the impact of the specified items, provides useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the financial results of the Corporation. See below table for additional information. (a) Restructuring charges $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 571 Tax effect on restructuring charges - - - - - - (120 ) (b) Restructuring charges, net of tax $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 451 (c) Shareholders' equity $ 664,299 $ 651,670 $ 637,606 $ 624,133 $ 614,242 $ 664,299 $ 614,242 Goodwill (172,559 ) (172,559 ) (172,559 ) (172,559 ) (172,559 ) (172,559 ) (172,559 ) Other intangibles (i) (4,026 ) (4,396 ) (4,805 ) (5,222 ) (5,690 ) (4,026 ) (5,690 ) (d) Tangible common equity $ 487,714 $ 474,715 $ 460,242 $ 446,352 $ 435,993 $ 487,714 $ 435,993 (e) Total assets $ 5,353,611 $ 5,154,298 $ 5,035,527 $ 4,984,347 $ 4,801,998 $ 5,353,611 $ 4,801,998 Goodwill (172,559 ) (172,559 ) (172,559 ) (172,559 ) (172,559 ) (172,559 ) (172,559 ) Other intangibles (i) (4,026 ) (4,396 ) (4,805 ) (5,222 ) (5,690 ) (4,026 ) (5,690 ) (f) Tangible assets $ 5,177,026 $ 4,977,343 $ 4,858,163 $ 4,806,566 $ 4,623,749 $ 5,177,026 $ 4,623,749 (g) Average shareholders' equity $ 659,523 $ 645,538 $ 631,574 $ 619,204 $ 611,803 $ 645,647 $ 609,836 Average goodwill (172,559 ) (172,559 ) (172,559 ) (172,559 ) (172,559 ) (172,559 ) (172,559 ) Average other intangibles (i) (4,234 ) (4,615 ) (5,031 ) (5,473 ) (5,947 ) (4,624 ) (6,488 ) (h) Average tangible common equity $ 482,730 $ 468,364 $ 453,984 $ 441,172 $ 433,297 $ 468,464 $ 430,789 (i) Amount does not include servicing rights (2) Net income in this ratio excludes restructuring charges, net of tax. See (1)(b) above. (3) Noninterest expense to net interest income before loan loss provision plus noninterest income adjusted for tax equivalent income. (4) Noninterest expense in this ratio excludes restructuring charges. See (1)(a) above.







Univest Financial Corporation Average Balances and Interest Rates (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended, Tax Equivalent Basis September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 Average Income/ Average Average Income/ Average (Dollars in thousands) Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Assets: Interest-earning deposits with other banks $ 213,623 $ 1,178 2.19 % $ 102,623 $ 569 2.22 % U.S. government obligations 14,154 62 1.74 17,315 73 1.69 Obligations of state and political subdivisions 42,465 316 2.95 59,267 507 3.43 Other debt and equity securities 403,480 2,519 2.48 394,840 2,572 2.61 Federal Home Loan Bank, Federal Reserve Bank and other stock 30,857 519 6.67 31,938 535 6.72 Total interest-earning deposits, investments and other interest-earning assets 704,579 4,594 2.59 605,983 4,256 2.82 Commercial, financial, and agricultural loans 800,006 9,952 4.94 820,009 10,589 5.18 Real estate—commercial and construction loans 1,966,593 23,439 4.73 1,912,248 23,110 4.85 Real estate—residential loans 956,224 11,570 4.80 941,712 11,483 4.89 Loans to individuals 31,504 490 6.17 31,939 510 6.40 Municipal loans and leases 333,734 3,413 4.06 335,399 3,305 3.95 Lease financings 82,424 1,482 7.13 81,762 1,459 7.16 Gross loans and leases 4,170,485 50,346 4.79 4,123,069 50,456 4.91 Total interest-earning assets 4,875,064 54,940 4.47 4,729,052 54,712 4.64 Cash and due from banks 53,019 46,868 Reserve for loan and lease losses (33,152 ) (31,847 ) Premises and equipment, net 57,881 58,873 Operating lease right-of-use assets 35,238 35,821 Other assets 329,817 331,681 Total assets $ 5,317,867 $ 5,170,448 Liabilities: Interest-bearing checking deposits $ 497,185 $ 678 0.54 % $ 457,231 $ 457 0.40 % Money market savings 1,004,806 4,112 1.62 982,440 4,234 1.73 Regular savings 805,632 963 0.47 818,523 1,013 0.50 Time deposits 715,520 3,681 2.04 688,897 3,407 1.98 Total time and interest-bearing deposits 3,023,143 9,434 1.24 2,947,091 9,111 1.24 Short-term borrowings 32,375 94 1.15 48,312 217 1.80 Long-term debt 167,338 866 2.05 159,572 836 2.10 Subordinated notes 94,724 1,261 5.28 94,663 1,261 5.34 Total borrowings 294,437 2,221 2.99 302,547 2,314 3.07 Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,317,580 11,655 1.39 3,249,638 11,425 1.41 Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,265,027 1,198,320 Operating lease liabilities 38,364 38,873 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 37,373 38,079 Total liabilities 4,658,344 4,524,910 Shareholders' Equity: Common stock 157,784 157,784 Additional paid-in capital 294,138 293,496 Retained earnings and other equity 207,601 194,258 Total shareholders' equity 659,523 645,538 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 5,317,867 $ 5,170,448 Net interest income $ 43,285 $ 43,287 Net interest spread 3.08 3.23 Effect of net interest-free funding sources 0.44 0.44 Net interest margin 3.52 % 3.67 % Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 146.95 % 145.53 % Note 1: For rate calculation purposes, average loan and lease categories include deferred fees and costs, purchase accounting adjustments and unearned discount. Nonaccrual loans and leases have been included in the average loan and lease balances. Loans held for sale have been included in the average loan balances. Tax-equivalent amounts for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and June 30, 2019 have been calculated using the Corporation’s federal applicable rate of 21.0%.







Univest Financial Corporation Average Balances and Interest Rates (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended September 30, Tax Equivalent Basis 2019 2018 Average Income/ Average Average Income/ Average (Dollars in thousands) Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Assets: Interest-earning deposits with other banks $ 213,623 $ 1,178 2.19 % $ 80,678 $ 398 1.96 % U.S. government obligations 14,154 62 1.74 22,331 90 1.60 Obligations of state and political subdivisions 42,465 316 2.95 68,703 581 3.36 Other debt and equity securities 403,480 2,519 2.48 362,388 2,258 2.47 Federal Home Loan Bank, Federal Reserve Bank and other stock 30,857 519 6.67 31,107 484 6.17 Total interest-earning deposits, investments and other interest-earning assets 704,579 4,594 2.59 565,207 3,811 2.68 Commercial, financial, and agricultural loans 800,006 9,952 4.94 796,593 10,184 5.07 Real estate—commercial and construction loans 1,966,593 23,439 4.73 1,729,538 20,527 4.71 Real estate—residential loans 956,224 11,570 4.80 880,589 10,447 4.71 Loans to individuals 31,504 490 6.17 32,057 499 6.18 Municipal loans and leases 333,734 3,413 4.06 316,149 3,037 3.81 Lease financings 82,424 1,482 7.13 77,369 1,409 7.23 Gross loans and leases 4,170,485 50,346 4.79 3,832,295 46,103 4.77 Total interest-earning assets 4,875,064 54,940 4.47 4,397,502 49,914 4.50 Cash and due from banks 53,019 48,737 Reserve for loan and lease losses (33,152 ) (26,099 ) Premises and equipment, net 57,881 60,622 Operating lease right-of-use assets 35,238 - Other assets 329,817 336,559 Total assets $ 5,317,867 $ 4,817,321 Liabilities: Interest-bearing checking deposits $ 497,185 $ 678 0.54 % $ 465,992 $ 541 0.46 % Money market savings 1,004,806 4,112 1.62 813,769 2,664 1.30 Regular savings 805,632 963 0.47 787,383 581 0.29 Time deposits 715,520 3,681 2.04 633,552 2,492 1.56 Total time and interest-bearing deposits 3,023,143 9,434 1.24 2,700,696 6,278 0.92 Short-term borrowings 32,375 94 1.15 129,365 584 1.79 Long-term debt 167,338 866 2.05 148,323 709 1.90 Subordinated notes 94,724 1,261 5.28 94,480 1,261 5.30 Total borrowings 294,437 2,221 2.99 372,168 2,554 2.72 Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,317,580 11,655 1.39 3,072,864 8,832 1.14 Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,265,027 1,091,931 Operating lease liabilities 38,364 - Accrued expenses and other liabilities 37,373 40,723 Total liabilities 4,658,344 4,205,518 Shareholders' Equity: Common stock 157,784 157,784 Additional paid-in capital 294,138 291,499 Retained earnings and other equity 207,601 162,520 Total shareholders' equity 659,523 611,803 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 5,317,867 $ 4,817,321 Net interest income $ 43,285 $ 41,082 Net interest spread 3.08 3.36 Effect of net interest-free funding sources 0.44 0.35 Net interest margin 3.52 % 3.71 % Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 146.95 % 143.11 % Note 1: For rate calculation purposes, average loan and lease categories include deferred fees and costs, purchase accounting adjustments and unearned discount. Nonaccrual loans and leases have been included in the average loan and lease balances. Loans held for sale have been included in the average loan balances. Tax-equivalent amounts for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 have been calculated using the Corporation’s federal applicable rate of 21.0%.







Univest Financial Corporation Average Balances and Interest Rates (Unaudited) For the Nine Months Ended September 30, Tax Equivalent Basis 2019 2018 Average Income/ Average Average Income/ Average (Dollars in thousands) Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Assets: Interest-earning deposits with other banks $ 120,231 $ 2,016 2.24 % $ 45,931 $ 622 1.81 % U.S. government obligations 17,148 217 1.69 23,139 275 1.59 Obligations of state and political subdivisions 55,220 1,369 3.31 71,429 1,777 3.33 Other debt and equity securities 394,834 7,722 2.61 359,324 6,530 2.43 Federal Home Loan Bank, Federal Reserve Bank and other stock 31,713 1,640 6.91 30,992 1,497 6.46 Total interest-earning deposits, investments and other interest-earning assets 619,146 12,964 2.80 530,815 10,701 2.70 Commercial, financial, and agricultural loans 810,321 31,299 5.16 796,520 28,834 4.84 Real estate—commercial and construction loans 1,900,901 68,108 4.79 1,664,183 57,189 4.59 Real estate—residential loans 945,477 34,465 4.87 857,442 30,168 4.70 Loans to individuals 31,985 1,518 6.35 29,683 1,356 6.11 Municipal loans and leases 333,816 9,939 3.98 313,710 8,890 3.79 Lease financings 81,698 4,376 7.16 75,853 4,106 7.24 Gross loans and leases 4,104,198 149,705 4.88 3,737,391 130,543 4.67 Total interest-earning assets 4,723,344 162,669 4.60 4,268,206 141,244 4.42 Cash and due from banks 48,231 45,490 Reserve for loan and lease losses (31,714 ) (24,027 ) Premises and equipment, net 58,640 61,194 Operating lease right-of-use assets 36,056 - Other assets 330,782 335,433 Total assets $ 5,165,339 $ 4,686,296 Liabilities: Interest-bearing checking deposits $ 477,848 $ 1,849 0.52 % $ 451,542 $ 1,216 0.36 % Money market savings 968,894 12,094 1.67 722,859 5,765 1.07 Regular savings 804,457 2,790 0.46 808,276 1,720 0.28 Time deposits 686,794 10,015 1.95 576,540 5,810 1.35 Total time and interest-bearing deposits 2,937,993 26,748 1.22 2,559,217 14,511 0.76 Short-term borrowings 65,804 949 1.93 174,002 2,187 1.68 Long-term debt 157,484 2,441 2.07 153,211 2,083 1.82 Subordinated notes 94,664 3,783 5.34 94,420 3,783 5.36 Total borrowings 317,952 7,173 3.02 421,633 8,053 2.55 Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,255,945 33,921 1.39 2,980,850 22,564 1.01 Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,184,909 1,055,456 Operating lease liabilities 39,103 - Accrued expenses and other liabilities 39,735 40,154 Total liabilities 4,519,692 4,076,460 Shareholders' Equity: Common stock 157,784 157,784 Additional paid-in capital 293,465 290,746 Retained earnings and other equity 194,398 161,306 Total shareholders' equity 645,647 609,836 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 5,165,339 $ 4,686,296 Net interest income $ 128,748 $ 118,680 Net interest spread 3.21 3.41 Effect of net interest-free funding sources 0.43 0.31 Net interest margin 3.64 % 3.72 % Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 145.07 % 143.19 % Note 1: For rate calculation purposes, average loan and lease categories include deferred fees and costs, purchase accounting adjustments and unearned discount. Nonaccrual loans and leases have been included in the average loan and lease balances. Loans held for sale have been included in the average loan balances. Tax-equivalent amounts for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 have been calculated using the Corporation’s federal applicable rate of 21.0%.

