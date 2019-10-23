Landstar System Reports Third Quarter Revenue of $1.012 Billion and Diluted Earnings per Share of $1.35

/EIN News/ -- JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ: LSTR) reported diluted earnings per share of $1.35 in the 2019 third quarter on revenue of $1.012 billion. Landstar reported diluted earnings per share of $1.63 on revenue of $1.202 billion in the 2018 third quarter. Gross profit (defined as revenue less the cost of purchased transportation and commissions to agents) was $152.6 million in the 2019 third quarter compared to $171.3 million in the 2018 third quarter. Operating margin, representing operating income divided by gross profit, was 46.3 percent in the 2019 third quarter.



Truck transportation revenue hauled by independent business capacity owners (“BCOs”) and truck brokerage carriers in the 2019 third quarter was $932.2 million, or 92 percent of revenue, compared to $1.118 billion, or 93 percent of revenue, in the 2018 third quarter. Truckload transportation revenue hauled via van equipment in the 2019 third quarter was $575.0 million compared to $717.0 million in the 2018 third quarter. Truckload transportation revenue hauled via unsided/platform equipment in the 2019 third quarter was $331.8 million compared to $375.7 million in the 2018 third quarter. Revenue hauled by rail, air and ocean cargo carriers was $59.3 million, or 6 percent of revenue, in the 2019 third quarter compared to $65.7 million, or 5 percent of revenue, in the 2018 third quarter.

Trailing twelve-month return on average shareholders’ equity was 34 percent and trailing twelve-month return on invested capital, representing net income divided by the sum of average equity plus average debt, was 29 percent. Landstar purchased approximately 175,000 shares of its common stock during the 2019 third quarter at an aggregate cost of approximately $18.8 million. Currently, the Company is authorized to purchase up to approximately 1,151,000 shares of the Company’s common stock under Landstar’s previously announced share purchase programs. As of September 28, 2019, the Company had $316 million in cash and short term investments and $216 million available for borrowings under the Company’s senior credit facility. Landstar also announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.185 per share payable on December 6, 2019, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 12, 2019. It is currently the intention of the Board to pay dividends on a quarterly basis going forward.

“The current macroeconomic environment made for challenging comparisons against our record 2018 third quarter performance,” said Landstar President and Chief Executive Officer Jim Gattoni. “Softer demand, driven by slowing production in the U.S. manufacturing sector, and more readily available capacity drove Landstar’s truck rates and volumes below prior year levels in the 2019 third quarter. Overall, 2019 third quarter revenue was 16 percent below revenue of the 2018 third quarter, mostly due to a 13 percent decrease in revenue per load on loads hauled via truck and a 5 percent decrease in truck loadings. While truck revenue per load has been below prior year levels throughout 2019, truck load volumes have more recently slowed with softening demand. Truck load volumes in the 2019 third quarter fell 5 percent as compared to the 2018 third quarter, a larger decrease than the low single digit decrease anticipated in the Company’s third quarter earnings guidance issued on July 24, 2019 as part of the Company’s 2019 second quarter earnings release.”

“In our second quarter earnings release, we provided third quarter revenue guidance of $1.01 billion to $1.06 billion and third quarter diluted earnings per share guidance of $1.48 to $1.54. On September 11, 2019, we disclosed in a Form 8-K and further explained at a webcast investor conference the next day that, based on overall market conditions and the adverse financial impact of a tragic vehicular accident involving Landstar that occurred during the 2019 third quarter, we would be near the bottom end of revenue guidance and would not achieve the bottom end of the range for earnings per diluted share provided on July 24, 2019. Revenue in the 2019 third quarter was at the low end of our previously issued guidance while diluted earnings per share fell far below our guidance, mostly due to higher insurance and claims costs than we anticipated in our initial estimate. Third quarter guidance included insurance and claims costs at 3.6 percent of BCO revenue, whereas actual insurance and claims costs were 5.1 percent of BCO revenue in the 2019 third quarter.”

Gattoni continued, “Through the first few weeks of October, the number of loads hauled via truck was below the corresponding period of 2018 in a high single-digit percentage range. I expect that trend to continue during the remainder of the 2019 fourth quarter. Accordingly, I expect the number of loads hauled via truck in the 2019 fourth quarter to be below the number of loads hauled by truck in the 2018 fourth quarter in a high single-digit percentage range. Pricing for our truck services was fairly stable on a sequential month-to-month basis during the 2019 third quarter, continuing a trend that began in the middle of the 2019 second quarter. I expect pricing to remain stable through the 2019 fourth quarter given current demand and assuming little change in the level of truck capacity available in the marketplace. Given the slowing pricing environment experienced in the 2018 fourth quarter, year-over-year comparisons should therefore ease a bit in the 2019 fourth quarter. Assuming the current macroeconomic environment continues throughout the remainder of the fourth quarter, I expect 2019 fourth quarter truck revenue per load to be lower than the 2018 fourth quarter in a high single-digit percentage range. I anticipate revenue for the 2019 fourth quarter to be in a range of $970 million to $1.02 billion. Assuming that estimated range of revenue and insurance and claims expense at 3.6 percent of BCO revenue, representing average insurance and claims costs as a percentage of BCO revenue over the past five years, I would anticipate 2019 fourth quarter diluted earnings per share to be in a range of $1.40 to $1.46 per share.”

Landstar will provide a live webcast of its quarterly earnings conference call tomorrow morning at 8:00 a.m. ET. To access the webcast, visit the Company’s website at www.landstar.com; click on “Investor Relations” and “Webcasts,” then click on “Landstar’s Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Conference Call.”



The following is a “safe harbor” statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements contained in this press release that are not based on historical facts are “forward-looking statements”. This press release contains forward-looking statements, such as statements which relate to Landstar’s business objectives, plans, strategies and expectations. Terms such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “intention,” “expects,” “plans,” “predicts,” “may,” “should,” “could,” “will,” the negative thereof and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are by nature subject to uncertainties and risks, including but not limited to: an increase in the frequency or severity of accidents or other claims; unfavorable development of existing accident claims; dependence on third party insurance companies; dependence on independent commission sales agents; dependence on third party capacity providers; decreased demand for transportation services; U.S. foreign trade relationships; substantial industry competition; disruptions or failures in the Company’s computer systems; cyber and other information security incidents; dependence on key vendors; changes in fuel taxes; status of independent contractors; regulatory and legislative changes; regulations focused on diesel emissions and other air quality matters; catastrophic loss of a Company facility; intellectual property; unclaimed property; and other operational, financial or legal risks or uncertainties detailed in Landstar’s Form 10K for the 2018 fiscal year, described in Item 1A Risk Factors, and in other SEC filings from time to time. These risks and uncertainties could cause actual results or events to differ materially from historical results or those anticipated. Investors should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

About Landstar:

Landstar System, Inc. is a worldwide, asset-light provider of integrated transportation management solutions delivering safe, specialized transportation services to a broad range of customers utilizing a network of agents, third-party capacity providers and employees. Landstar transportation services companies are certified to ISO 9001:2015 quality management system standards and RC14001:2015 environmental, health, safety and security management system standards. Landstar System, Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. Its common stock trades on The NASDAQ Stock Market® under the symbol LSTR.



(Tables follow)

Landstar System, Inc. and Subsidiary

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Thirty Nine Weeks Ended Thirteen Weeks Ended September 28, September 29, September 28, September 29, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue $ 3,089,698 $ 3,432,793 $ 1,011,658 $ 1,202,081 Investment income 3,736 2,754 1,315 1,002 Costs and expenses: Purchased transportation 2,365,646 2,658,710 774,520 931,473 Commissions to agents 257,862 275,828 84,568 99,304 Other operating costs, net of gains/losses on asset sales/dispositions 28,531 24,176 10,431 8,966 Insurance and claims 55,248 57,718 23,969 18,819 Selling, general and administrative 120,717 140,948 38,152 46,699 Depreciation and amortization 33,045 32,520 10,695 10,754 Total costs and expenses 2,861,049 3,189,900 942,335 1,116,015 Operating income 232,385 245,647 70,638 87,068 Interest and debt expense 2,278 2,455 764 816 Income before income taxes 230,107 243,192 69,874 86,252 Income taxes 52,452 56,279 16,619 19,304 Net income 177,655 186,913 53,255 66,948 Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (17 ) (112 ) - (37 ) Net income attributable to Landstar System, Inc. and subsidiary $ 177,672 $ 187,025 $ 53,255 $ 66,985 Earnings per common share attributable to Landstar System, Inc. and subsidiary $ 4.45 $ 4.50 $ 1.35 $ 1.63 Diluted earnings per share attributable to Landstar System, Inc. and subsidiary $ 4.45 $ 4.50 $ 1.35 $ 1.63 Average number of shares outstanding: Earnings per common share 39,891,000 41,530,000 39,566,000 41,101,000 Diluted earnings per share 39,891,000 41,576,000 39,566,000 41,137,000 Dividends per common share $ 0.515 $ 0.465 $ 0.185 $ 0.165





Landstar System, Inc. and Subsidiary Consolidated Balance Sheets (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) September 28, December 29, 2019 2018 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 284,434 $ 199,736 Short-term investments 31,596 40,058 Trade accounts receivable, less allowance of $7,296 and $6,413 598,415 691,604 Other receivables, including advances to independent contractors, less allowance of $8,593 and $6,216 25,384 23,744 Other current assets 30,921 16,287 Total current assets 970,750 971,429 Operating property, less accumulated depreciation and amortization of $274,000 and $250,153 270,430 284,032 Goodwill 38,232 38,232 Other assets 106,319 86,871 Total assets $ 1,385,731 $ 1,380,564 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Cash overdraft $ 44,625 $ 55,339 Accounts payable 285,442 314,134 Current maturities of long-term debt 39,375 43,561 Insurance claims 51,320 40,176 Accrued compensation 10,477 29,489 Contractor escrow 25,521 25,202 Other current liabilities 26,996 27,917 Total current liabilities 483,756 535,818 Long-term debt, excluding current maturities 61,390 84,864 Insurance claims 33,024 30,429 Deferred income taxes and other non-current liabilities 51,586 40,320 Equity

Landstar System, Inc. and subsidiary shareholders' equity Common stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 160,000,000 shares, issued 68,072,834 and 67,870,962 shares 681 679 Additional paid-in capital 225,937 226,852 Retained earnings 1,998,362 1,841,279 Cost of 28,609,926 and 27,755,001 shares of common stock in treasury (1,465,284 ) (1,376,111 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,721 ) (5,875 ) Total Landstar System, Inc. and subsidiary shareholders' equity 755,975 686,824 Noncontrolling interest - 2,309 Total equity 755,975 689,133 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,385,731 $ 1,380,564





Landstar System, Inc. and Subsidiary

Supplemental Information

(Unaudited) Thirty Nine Weeks Ended Thirteen Weeks Ended September 28, September 29, September 28, September 29, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue generated through (in thousands): Truck transportation Truckload: Van equipment $ 1,799,421 $ 2,086,523 $ 575,042 $ 717,047 Unsided/platform equipment 980,615 1,039,784 331,787 375,739 Less-than-truckload 73,475 76,448 25,367 25,500 Total truck transportation 2,853,511 3,202,755 932,196 1,118,286 Rail intermodal 87,555 96,026 28,970 34,439 Ocean and air cargo carriers 89,258 82,719 30,365 31,213 Other (1) 59,374 51,293 20,127 18,143 $ 3,089,698 $ 3,432,793 $ 1,011,658 $ 1,202,081 Revenue on loads hauled via BCO Independent Contractors (2) included in total truck transportation $ 1,390,135 $ 1,519,344 $ 466,207 $ 520,391 Number of loads: Truck transportation Truckload: Van equipment 1,014,572 1,045,322 327,671 353,456 Unsided/platform equipment 391,112 388,759 130,192 133,425 Less-than-truckload 115,616 106,639 41,067 35,969 Total truck transportation 1,521,300 1,540,720 498,930 522,850 Rail intermodal 35,370 40,260 11,490 13,420 Ocean and air cargo carriers 22,150 21,250 7,340 8,220 1,578,820 1,602,230 517,760 544,490 Loads hauled via BCO Independent Contractors (2) included in total truck transportation 722,870 717,470 239,210 236,580 Revenue per load: Truck transportation Truckload: Van equipment $ 1,774 $ 1,996 $ 1,755 $ 2,029 Unsided/platform equipment 2,507 2,675 2,548 2,816 Less-than-truckload 636 717 618 709 Total truck transportation 1,876 2,079 1,868 2,139 Rail intermodal 2,475 2,385 2,521 2,566 Ocean and air cargo carriers 4,030 3,893 4,137 3,797 Revenue per load on loads hauled via BCO Independent Contractors (2) $ 1,923 $ 2,118 $ 1,949 $ 2,200 Revenue by capacity type (as a % of total revenue); Truck capacity providers: BCO Independent Contractors (2) 45 % 44 % 46 % 43 % Truck Brokerage Carriers 47 % 49 % 46 % 50 % Rail intermodal 3 % 3 % 3 % 3 % Ocean and air cargo carriers 3 % 2 % 3 % 3 % Other 2 % 1 % 2 % 2 % September 28, September 29, 2019 2018 Truck Capacity Providers BCO Independent Contractors (2) 9,738 9,751 Truck Brokerage Carriers: Approved and active (3) 39,963 40,151 Other approved 16,984 16,803 56,947 56,954 Total available truck capacity providers 66,685 66,705 Trucks provided by BCO Independent Contractors (2) 10,441 10,443 (1) Includes primarily reinsurance premium revenue generated by the insurance segment and intra-Mexico transportation services revenue generated by Landstar Metro (2) BCO Independent Contractors are independent contractors who provide truck capacity to the Company under exclusive lease arrangements. (3) Active refers to Truck Brokerage Carriers who moved at least one load in the 180 days immediately preceding the fiscal quarter end.

Contact: Kevin Stout Landstar System, Inc. www.landstar.com 904-398-9400



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.