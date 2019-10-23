Kura Oncology Data Selected for Oral Presentation at AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics

/EIN News/ -- – Data from Phase 2 clinical trial of tipifarnib in HRAS mutant HNSCC selected for short-talk during Spotlight on Proffered Papers session on Tuesday, October 29th –

– Previously announced poster presentation rescheduled to take place following oral presentation –

– Data embargoed until 11:50 a.m. ET on Tuesday, October 29th –

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kura Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: KURA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of precision medicines for the treatment of cancer, today announced that an abstract containing data from the Company’s Phase 2 clinical trial of tipifarnib in HRAS mutant head and neck squamous cell carcinomas (HNSCC) has been selected for oral presentation at the upcoming AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics, which will be held October 26-30, 2019 at the Hynes Convention Center in Boston.

Nearly 500 abstracts were considered for this year’s program and just 10 were selected as short-talks by the Scientific Committee Cochairs. As a result of the selection, the previously announced poster presentation related to the Phase 2 clinical trial of tipifarnib in HRAS mutant HNSCC has been rescheduled to take place following the oral presentation. Details of the oral and poster presentations, entitled “Preliminary results from a phase 2 trial of tipifarnib in squamous cell carcinomas (SCCs) with HRAS mutations” (abstract A087), are as follows:

Oral Presentation

Session Title: Spotlight on Proffered Papers 3: Targeting RAS Mutant Cancers

Session Date: Tuesday, October 29, 2019

Session Start Time: 11:50 a.m. ET

Session End Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

Location: Level 3 - Ballroom AB

Poster Presentation

Session Title: Poster Session C: Clinical Trials 2

Session Date: Tuesday, October 29, 2019

Session Start Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

Session End Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

Location: Level 2 - Hall D

The data are embargoed until the beginning of the Spotlight on Proffered Papers 3: Targeting RAS Mutant Cancers session at 11:50 a.m. ET on Tuesday, October 29, 2019. A copy of the oral and poster presentations will be available at www.kuraoncology.com following presentation at the meeting.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing the promise of precision medicines for the treatment of cancer. The Company’s pipeline consists of small molecule drug candidates that target cancer signaling pathways where there is a strong scientific and clinical rationale to improve outcomes by identifying those patients most likely to benefit from treatment. Kura’s lead drug candidate is tipifarnib, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor, for which the Company is conducting a registration-directed trial in recurrent or metastatic patients with HRAS mutant HNSCC. In addition, tipifarnib is being evaluated in multiple other Phase 2 clinical trials in solid tumor and hematologic indications. Kura’s pipeline also includes KO-947, an ERK inhibitor, and KO-539, a menin-MLL inhibitor, both of which are currently in Phase 1 dose-escalation trials. For additional information about Kura, please visit the Company’s website at www.kuraoncology.com .

