QEP Resources Inc. Appoints Two Independent Directors to Its Board

New board members, Joseph N. Jaggers and Barth E. Whitham, bring decades of industry experience to QEP

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) (QEP or the Company) announced that it has appointed Joseph N. Jaggers and Barth E. Whitham to its board of directors, effective October 20, 2019.



These appointments were made in accordance with QEP’s previously announced cooperation agreement with Elliott Management Corporation (“Elliott”). The Company and Elliott mutually agreed on the selection of the two new independent directors, and both Messrs. Jaggers and Whitham will serve on QEP’s newly formed Operations Committee which will be chaired by QEP’s President and CEO Tim Cutt.

“We are pleased to welcome these two new independent directors, as we continue to refresh our Board makeup to further align with the company’s new strategic direction,” said QEP Chairman David Trice. “Joe and Barth have strong operating backgrounds in unconventional resource development which will benefit QEP’s board and management team as we focus on continuous operational improvement and peer-leading levels of capital efficiency.”

With the appointment of these new independent directors, the Board will consist of ten members.

About the new directors

Joseph N. Jaggers

Mr. Jaggers’ energy industry leadership experience spans more than three decades. From 2013 to 2018, he was President, Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and Founder of Jagged Peak Energy in Denver, Colorado. From 2010 to 2012, he was President, Chief Executive Officer and Director of privately-held Ute Energy, LLC in Denver, Colorado. From 2001 to 2010 he held executive leadership roles with Bill Barrett Corp., Barrett Resources and Williams Companies in Denver. From 1981 to 2000, Jaggers worked for BP Amoco where he held a variety of staff and management positions, culminating in executive responsibility for BP’s Northern North Sea operation. He is a graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point. He currently serves a director and member of the Audit and Compensation committees for National Fuel Gas Company. Jaggers is a past President of the Colorado Oil and Gas Association, Past Executive Director of Independent Producers Association of the Mountain States, a member of the Society of Petroleum Engineers and he has been inducted into the Rocky Mountain Oil and Gas Hall of Fame.

Barth E. Whitham

Mr. Whitham is currently the President and CEO of Enduring Resources, LLC cofounded in 2004 for the acquisition and development of energy resources and infrastructure in North America. He was the co-founding officer of Westport Resources Corporation and President and COO from 1991 to 2004 through its merger with Kerr-McGee. Prior to Westport, Whitham worked extensively in the upstream U.S., international and offshore energy industry in project planning, development and operations. Whitham is a graduate of the Colorado School of Mines. He serves on the Boards of Ensign Energy Services Inc., Intrepid Potash Corp, Jonah Energy, Children's Hospital Colorado and is a Trustee of Regis University. Whitham has served on the Board of SPE International, Western Energy Alliance, CSM Board of Governors and Colorado Forum.

About QEP Resources, Inc.

QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE: QEP) is an independent crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company focused in two regions of the United States: the Southern Region (primarily in Texas) and the Northern Region (primarily in North Dakota). For more information, visit QEP's website at: www.qepres.com .

Contact

William I. Kent, IRC

Director, Investor Relations

303-405-6665



