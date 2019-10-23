US Ecology and NRC Group Holdings Corp. Stockholders Approve Merger

/EIN News/ -- BOISE, Idaho and HOUSTON, Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- US Ecology (NASDAQ-GS: ECOL) and NRC Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE American: NRCG) announced that, at their special meetings of stockholders held today and yesterday, respectively, stockholders of both companies have voted to approve all stockholder proposals necessary to complete their previously announced merger transaction. The companies expect the merger transaction to close on November 1, 2019.



The final voting results on all agenda items for each company’s special meeting will be filed with the SEC in separate Form 8-Ks and will also be available at https://investors.usecology.com/financial-info/sec-filings and http://ir.nrcg.com/, respectively, after certification by each company’s inspector of elections.

About US Ecology, Inc.

US Ecology, Inc. is a leading North American provider of environmental services to commercial and government entities. The company addresses the complex waste management needs of its customers, offering treatment, disposal and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous and radioactive waste, as well as a wide range of complementary field and industrial services. US Ecology’s focus on safety, environmental compliance, and best—in-class customer service enables us to effectively meet the needs of US Ecology’s customers and to build long lasting relationships. US Ecology has been protecting the environment since 1952 and has operations in the United States, Canada and Mexico. For more information, visit www.usecology.com.

About NRC Group Holdings Corp.

NRC Group Holdings Corp. is a global provider of a wide range of environmental, compliance and waste management services. NRCG’s broad range of capabilities and global reach enable it to meet the critical, and often non-discretionary, needs of more than 5,000 customers across diverse end markets to ensure compliance with environmental, health and safety laws and regulations around the world. NRC Group, a wholly owned subsidiary of NRCG, was established in June 2018 through the combination of two businesses, National Response Corporation and Sprint Energy Services, both previously operating separately under the ownership of investment affiliates of J.F. Lehman & Company. For more information, please visit ir.nrcg.com. No portion of the website referenced in this paragraph is incorporated by reference into or otherwise deemed to be a part of this news release.

