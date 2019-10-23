Enhanced Security and Mobility Draw Lander & Rogers to iManage Cloud

Leading Australian law firm sees multiple advantages in moving its document and email management platform from on-premises to iManage Cloud

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iManage , the company dedicated to transforming how professionals work, today announced that Lander & Rogers – a leading, contemporary Australian law firm, with nearly 500 professionals across three offices in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane – is moving to iManage Cloud , bringing new levels of security and mobility to the organization. The move makes Lander & Rogers the largest Australian firm that was already an existing iManage customer to move to iManage Cloud.



The firm had long used iManage Work on-premises for document and email management. As part of an office move to new headquarters, the firm sought to reduce its physical infrastructure footprint. In the course of due diligence, the firm evaluated several cloud offerings for document and email management and selected iManage Cloud for its strengths around security and mobility.

Built on the latest technologies adopted by the largest cloud vendors, iManage Cloud offers a comprehensive approach to security, including Zero Trust architecture, best-in-class (Tier III) data centers, data encryption at rest and in transit, and a security and compliance program that supports numerous regulations, standards and frameworks, including ISO 27001 and SOC 2. To further strengthen security, Lander & Rogers is deploying iManage Threat Manager for continuous 24/7 threat detection and iManage Security Policy Manager for managing need-to-know security and ethical walls.

“We believe that iManage Cloud, combined with security and governance products like iManage Threat Manager and iManage Security Policy Manager, will deliver a level of protection that would be difficult for us to replicate in-house,” said Karen O'Connor, Chief Information Officer, Lander & Rogers. “Protecting our clients' data is of critical importance and we anticipate the move to iManage Cloud will strengthen our existing security posture.”

iManage Cloud delivers access to the latest version of iManage Work, which provides a single user experience across mobile, tablets and desktops and brings new levels of mobility to professionals – allowing them to work anywhere, any time, on any device.

“Moving to iManage Cloud isn’t just about freeing ourselves up from managing IT infrastructure — it’s about enabling future ways of working,” added O'Connor. “The rollout of smart devices across our firm has given our lawyers more flexibility and mobility. iManage Cloud will allow our staff to access their documents, files or communications whether they’re in the office or on the go.”

Lander & Rogers is working with local iManage partner ACP Solutions on its move to iManage Cloud and implementation of iManage Threat Manager and iManage Security Policy Manager. Partnering with ACP has allowed the firm to be confident of a well planned and executed transition with no disruption to the firm. The firm is currently working with ACP to migrate its data over to the new iManage Cloud environment and expects to go live by the end of the year.

“Customers who have long benefitted from iManage’s comprehensive Work Product Management are increasingly choosing to embrace iManage Cloud,” said Dan Carmel, Chief Marketing Officer, iManage. “With its advanced security models, complete functionality and agility that can support new ways of working, forward-looking firms like Lander & Rogers are moving to iManage Cloud to deliver access to the products that their professionals already depend on.”

About iManage

iManage transforms how professionals in legal, accounting and financial services get work done by combining artificial intelligence, security and risk mitigation with market leading document and email management. iManage automates routine cognitive tasks, provides powerful insights and streamlines how professionals work, while maintaining the highest level of security and governance over critical client and corporate data. Over one million professionals at over 3,000 organizations in over 65 countries – including more than 2,000 law firms and 500 corporate legal departments – rely on iManage to deliver great client work – securely.

