KRONOS WORLDWIDE, INC. ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE: KRO) announced that its board of directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of eighteen cents ($0.18) per share on its common stock, payable on December 12, 2019 to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 3, 2019.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. is a major international producer of titanium dioxide products.

Source: Kronos Worldwide, Inc. Contact: Janet G. Keckeisen, Vice President, Corporate Strategy and Investor Relations, 972.233.1700



