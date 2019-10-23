Banner Corporation Reports Net Income of $39.6 Million, or $1.15 Per Diluted Share, in Third Quarter 2019; Highlighted by Strong Core Deposit Growth

/EIN News/ -- WALLA WALLA, Wash., Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Banner Corporation (NASDAQ GSM: BANR) ("Banner"), the parent company of Banner Bank and Islanders Bank, today reported net income of $39.6 million, or $1.15 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2019, compared to $39.7 million, or $1.14 per diluted share, in the preceding quarter and a 5% increase when compared to $37.8 million, or $1.17 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2018. Third quarter of 2019 results include $676,000 of acquisition-related expenses, compared to $301,000 of acquisition-related expenses in the preceding quarter and $1.0 million in the third quarter of 2018. In the first nine months of 2019, net income increased 14% to $112.6 million, or $3.23 per diluted share, compared to $99.0 million, or $3.05 per diluted share, in the first nine months a year ago. The 2019 results include $3.1 million of acquisition-related expenses compared to $1.0 million of acquisition-related expenses for the 2018 period.



“Our third quarter 2019 performance continues to demonstrate the success of our super community bank model which is based on responsive service that generates client loyalty and attracts new client relationships," stated Mark J. Grescovich, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We recently announced the pending acquisition of AltaPacific Bancorp, the holding company for AltaPacific Bank. This transaction will increase Banner’s presence in California by adding attractive core deposits and new commercial banking relationships within our existing geographic footprint.”

At September 30, 2019, Banner Corporation had $12.10 billion in assets, $8.74 billion in net loans and $9.73 billion in deposits. Banner operates 172 branch offices, including branch offices located in eight of the top 20 largest western Metropolitan Statistical Areas by population.

Third Quarter 2019 Highlights

Revenues decreased 1% to $137.5 million, compared to $139.4 million in the preceding quarter and increased 6% compared to $129.5 million in the third quarter a year ago.



Net interest income, before the provision for loan losses, was $116.6 million, compared to $116.7 million in the preceding quarter and increased 7% from $109.1 million in the third quarter a year ago.



Net interest margin was 4.25%, compared to 4.38% in the preceding quarter and 4.48% in the third quarter a year ago.

Mortgage banking revenue increased to $6.6 million, compared to $5.9 million in the preceding quarter and increased 14% compared to $5.8 million in the third quarter a year ago.



Return on average assets was 1.31% compared to 1.36% in the preceding quarter and 1.43% in the third quarter a year ago.

Net loans receivable increased to $8.74 billion at September 30, 2019, compared to $8.65 billion at June 30, 2019, and increased 13% when compared to $7.73 billion at September 30, 2018.



Non-performing assets remained low at $18.6 million, or 0.15% of total assets, at September 30, 2019, compared to $21.0 million, or 0.18% of total assets three months earlier, and $16.7 million, or 0.16% of total assets, at September 30, 2018.



Provision for loan losses was $2.0 million, and the allowance for loan losses was $97.8 million, or 1.11% of total loans receivable, as of September 30, 2019.



Core deposits increased 4% to $8.51 billion at September 30, 2019, compared to $8.22 billion at June 30, 2019 and increased 13% compared to $7.51 billion a year ago. Core deposits represented 87% of total deposits at September 30, 2019.



Quarterly dividends to shareholders were $0.41 per share.

Common shareholders’ equity per share increased 2% to $44.80 at September 30, 2019, compared to $43.99 at the preceding quarter end and an increase of 14% from $39.26 a year ago.



Tangible common shareholders' equity per share* increased 2% to $34.10 at September 30, 2019, compared to $33.36 at the preceding quarter end and an increase of 9% from $31.20 a year ago.



Repurchased 400,000 shares of common stock at an average cost of $54.62 per share.

*Tangible common shareholders' equity per share and the ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets (both of which exclude goodwill and other intangible assets, net), and references to adjusted revenue (which excludes fair value adjustments and net gain (loss) on the sale of securities from the total of net interest income before provision for loan losses and non-interest income) and the adjusted efficiency ratio (which excludes acquisition-related expenses, amortization of core deposit intangibles, real estate owned gain (loss) and state/municipal taxes from non-interest expense divided by adjusted revenue) represent non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) financial measures. Management has presented these non-GAAP financial measures in this earnings release because it believes that they provide useful and comparative information to assess trends in Banner's core operations reflected in the current quarter's results and facilitate the comparison of our performance with the performance of our peers. Where applicable, comparable earnings information using GAAP financial measures is also presented. See also Non-GAAP Financial Measures reconciliation tables on the last two pages of this press release.

Certain reclassifications have been made to the 2018 Consolidated Financial Statements and/or schedules to conform to the 2019 presentation. These reclassifications have affected certain line items and ratios for the prior periods but have not changed net income or shareholders’ equity for those periods. The effect of these reclassifications is considered immaterial.

Significant Recent Initiatives and Events

On July 24, 2019, Banner and AltaPacific Bancorp ("AltaPacific"), the holding company for AltaPacific Bank, entered into a definitive merger agreement pursuant to which Banner will acquire AltaPacific in an all-stock transaction, subject to the terms and conditions set forth therein. Under the merger agreement, AltaPacific will merge with and into Banner, and immediately thereafter AltaPacific Bank will merge with and into Banner Bank. The merger agreement specifies AltaPacific shareholders will receive 0.2712 shares of Banner common stock in exchange for each share of AltaPacific common stock, subject to potential adjustment as provided in the merger agreement. Based on the closing price of $54.19 per share of Banner common stock on July 23, 2019, the merger consideration would have an aggregate value of approximately $87.4 million. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2019, subject to customary closing conditions.

AltaPacific Bank is an independent business bank headquartered in Santa Rosa, California and has additional banking offices in Glendora, Ontario, Riverside, San Bernardino and Temecula, California. The bank is focused on meeting the specialized needs of small to medium-sized businesses and professionals throughout California. At September 30, 2019, AltaPacific Bank had assets of $420 million, a loan portfolio of $334 million, and a deposit base of $297 million. Banner expects the transaction to be immediately accretive to earnings per share, excluding one-time transaction expenses. The combined company will have approximately $12.5 billion in assets.

Income Statement Review

Banner's net interest margin was 4.25% for the third quarter of 2019, a 13 basis-point decrease compared to 4.38% in the preceding quarter and a 23 basis-point decrease compared to 4.48% in the third quarter a year ago. The decrease in net interest margin during the quarter reflects lower yields on average interest-earning assets largely as a result of two 25 basis point decreases in the targeted Fed Funds Rate in the third quarter coupled with a longer term decline in the 10 year treasury yield. Acquisition accounting adjustments added six basis points to the net interest margin in the current quarter compared to seven basis points in the preceding quarter and 12 basis points in the third quarter a year ago. The total purchase discount for acquired loans was $21.3 million at September 30, 2019, compared to $22.6 million at June 30, 2019, and $15.4 million at September 30, 2018. In the first nine months of the year, Banner’s net interest margin was 4.33% compared to 4.41% in the first nine months of 2018.

Average interest-earning asset yields decreased 12 basis points to 4.79% compared to 4.91% for the preceding quarter and decreased four basis points compared to 4.83% in the third quarter a year ago. Average loan yields decreased 13 basis points to 5.20% compared to 5.33% in the preceding quarter and decreased 11 basis points compared to 5.31% in the third quarter a year ago. Loan discount accretion added seven basis points to loan yields in the third quarter of 2019, compared to nine basis points in the preceding quarter, and 15 basis points in the third quarter a year ago. Deposit costs were 0.42% in the third quarter of 2019, a three basis-point increase compared to the preceding quarter and a 17 basis-point increase compared to the third quarter a year ago. The total cost of funds was 0.57% during the third quarter of 2019, a one basis-point increase compared to the preceding quarter and a 20 basis-point increase compared to the third quarter a year ago.

Banner recorded a $2.0 million provision for loan losses in the current quarter, the same as in the prior quarter and the year ago quarter. The provision is primarily a result of new loan originations, the renewal of acquired loans out of the discounted acquired loan portfolio and net charge-offs.

Total non-interest income was $20.9 million in the third quarter of 2019, compared to $22.7 million in the second quarter of 2019 and $20.4 million in the third quarter a year ago. Deposit fees and other service charges were $10.3 million in the third quarter of 2019, compared to $14.0 million in the preceding quarter and $12.3 million in the third quarter a year ago. The decrease in deposit fees and other service charges is primarily a result of Banner becoming subject to the Durbin Amendment on July 1, 2019, which reduced the amount of interchange fees Banner can charge for certain debit card transactions. Mortgage banking revenues, including gains on one- to four-family and multifamily loan sales and loan servicing fees, increased to $6.6 million in the third quarter, compared to $5.9 million in the preceding quarter and $5.8 million in the third quarter of 2018. The higher mortgage banking revenue reflected an increase in residential and multifamily mortgage held-for-sale loan production. The increase in residential held-for-sale loan production was primarily due to increased refinance activity. Home purchase activity accounted for 56% of one- to four-family mortgage loan originations in the third quarter of 2019, compared to 77% in the prior quarter and 82% in the third quarter of 2018. In the first nine months of 2019, total non-interest income was $61.7 million, compared to $63.0 million in the first nine months of 2018.

Banner’s third quarter 2019 results included a $69,000 net loss for fair value adjustments as a result of changes in the valuation of financial instruments carried at fair value, principally comprised of certain investment securities held for trading and a $2,000 net loss on the sale of securities. In the preceding quarter, results included an $114,000 net loss for fair value adjustments and a $28,000 net loss on the sale of securities. In the third quarter a year ago, results included a $45,000 net gain for fair value adjustments.

Total revenue was $137.5 million for the third quarter of 2019, compared to $139.4 million in the preceding quarter and increased 6% compared to $129.5 million in the third quarter a year ago. Year-to-date, total revenue increased 9% to $411.1 million compared to $376.5 million for the same period one year earlier. Adjusted revenue* (the total of net interest income before provision for loan losses and non-interest income revenue excluding the net gain and loss on the sale of securities and the net change in valuation of financial instruments) was $137.6 million in the third quarter of 2019, compared to $139.5 million in the preceding quarter and $129.4 million in the third quarter of 2018. In the first nine months of the year, adjusted revenue* was $411.3 million, compared to $372.9 million in the first nine months of 2018.

Banner’s total non-interest expense was $87.3 million in the third quarter of 2019, compared to $86.7 million in the preceding quarter and $81.6 million in the third quarter of 2018. Acquisition-related expenses were $676,000 for the third quarter of 2019, compared to $301,000 for the preceding quarter, and $1.0 million in the third quarter of 2018. Other non-interest expense items of significance for the third quarter of 2019 include a credit of $2.7 million for previously paid deposit insurance premiums which resulted in a net deposit insurance benefit of $1.6 million for the quarter, which came as a result of the FDIC exceeding its stated Deposit Insurance Fund Reserve Ratio. This net deposit insurance benefit compares to a deposit insurance expense of $1.4 million in the preceding quarter and a deposit insurance expense of $991,000 in the third quarter of 2018. The current quarter also includes a $1.6 million adjustment to salary and employee benefits expense as a result of Banner decreasing the discount rate used to calculate its liability associated with deferred compensation plans. Year-to-date, total non-interest expense was $264.0 million, compared to $246.0 million in the same period a year earlier. Banner’s efficiency ratio was 63.50% for the current quarter, compared to 62.22% in the preceding quarter and 63.04% in the year ago quarter. Banner’s adjusted efficiency ratio* was 60.71% for the current quarter, compared to 59.56% in the preceding quarter and 60.21% in the year ago quarter.

For the third quarter of 2019, Banner recorded $8.6 million in state and federal income tax expense for an effective tax rate of 17.9%, reflecting a refund of state income taxes totaling $1.2 million as well as adjustments related to filing its federal and state income tax returns and the benefits from tax exempt income sources. Banner’s normal, expected statutory income tax rate is 23.7%, representing a blend of the statutory federal income tax rate of 21.0% and apportioned effects of the state income tax rates.

Balance Sheet Review

Total assets increased to $12.10 billion at September 30, 2019, compared to $11.85 billion at June 30, 2019, and $10.51 billion at September 30, 2018. The total of securities and interest-bearing deposits held at other banks was $1.87 billion at both September 30, 2019 and June 30, 2019. The total of securities and interest-bearing deposits held at other banks was $1.76 billion at September 30, 2018. The average effective duration of Banner's securities portfolio was approximately 3.1 years at September 30, 2019, compared to 4.2 years at September 30, 2018.

Net loans receivable increased to $8.74 billion at September 30, 2019, compared to $8.65 billion at June 30, 2019, and increased 13% when compared to $7.73 billion at September 30, 2018. The year-over-year increase in net loans included $631.7 million of portfolio loans acquired in the Skagit acquisition during the fourth quarter of 2018. Commercial real estate and multifamily real estate loans were $4.01 billion at September 30, 2019, compared to $3.95 billion at June 30, 2019, and increased 14% compared to $3.52 billion a year ago. Commercial business loans increased modestly to $1.62 billion at September 30, 2019, compared to $1.60 billion at June 30, 2019, and increased 19% compared to $1.36 billion a year ago. Agricultural business loans increased by 3% to $390.5 million at September 30, 2019, compared to $380.8 million three months earlier and increased by 9% compared to $360.0 million a year ago. Total construction, land and land development loans were $1.08 billion at September 30, 2019, unchanged from June 30, 2019, and a 6% increase compared to $1.02 billion a year earlier. Consumer loans decreased slightly to $779.6 million at September 30, 2019, compared to $790.0 million at June 30, 2019, and increased 10% compared to $710.5 million a year ago. One- to four-family loans increased modestly to $947.5 million at September 30, 2019, compared to $944.6 million at June 30, 2019, and increased 12% compared to $849.9 million a year ago.

Loans held for sale increased substantially to $244.9 million at September 30, 2019, compared to $170.7 million at June 30, 2019, and $72.9 million at September 30, 2018. The volume of one- to four- family residential mortgage loans sold was $204.6 million in the current quarter, compared to $139.0 million in the preceding quarter and $134.1 million in the third quarter a year ago. During the third quarter of 2019, Banner sold $79.4 million in multifamily loans. Banner did not sell any multifamily loans in the preceding quarter and sold $94.0 million in the third quarter a year ago.

Total deposits increased 5% to $9.73 billion at September 30, 2019, compared to $9.29 billion at June 30, 2019, and increased 12% when compared to $8.69 billion a year ago. Non-interest-bearing account balances increased 6% to $3.89 billion at September 30, 2019, compared to $3.67 billion at June 30, 2019, and increased 12% compared to $3.47 billion a year ago. Core deposits (non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing transaction and savings accounts) increased 4% from the prior quarter and increased 13% compared to a year ago. Core deposits represented 87% of total deposits at September 30, 2019, compared to 88% of total deposits at June 30, 2019, and 86% of total deposits a year earlier. Certificates of deposit increased 14% to $1.22 billion at September 30, 2019, compared to $1.07 billion at June 30, 2019, and increased 3% compared to $1.18 billion a year earlier. The increase in certificates of deposit primarily reflects the increase in brokered deposits to $299.5 million at September 30, 2019, compared to $138.4 million at June 30, 2019 and were $352.2 million a year ago. The increase in brokered deposits reflects the decision to fund a smaller portion of the balance sheet with FHLB borrowings. FHLB borrowings were reduced to $382.0 million at September 30, 2019 compared to $606.0 million at June 30, 2019 and were $221.2 million a year earlier.

At September 30, 2019, total common shareholders' equity was $1.53 billion, or 12.65% of assets, compared to $1.52 billion or 12.84% of assets at June 30, 2019, and $1.27 billion or 12.10% of assets a year ago. At September 30, 2019, tangible common shareholders' equity*, which excludes goodwill and other intangible assets, net, was $1.17 billion, or 9.93% of tangible assets*, compared to $1.15 billion, or 10.05% of tangible assets, at June 30, 2019, and $1.01 billion, or 9.86% of tangible assets, a year ago. Banner's tangible book value per share* increased to $34.10 at September 30, 2019, compared to $31.20 per share a year ago.

Banner repurchased 400,000 shares of its common stock in the third quarter of 2019 at an average cost of $54.62 per share. In the second quarter of 2019, Banner repurchased 600,000 shares of its common stock at an average cost of $53.46 per share. Banner and its subsidiary banks continue to maintain capital levels in excess of the requirements to be categorized as “well-capitalized” under the Basel III and Dodd Frank Act regulatory standards. At September 30, 2019, Banner's common equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 10.86%, its Tier 1 leverage capital to average assets ratio was 10.70%, and its total capital to risk-weighted assets ratio was 13.20%.

Credit Quality

The allowance for loan losses was $97.8 million at September 30, 2019, or 1.11% of total loans receivable outstanding and 536% of non-performing loans compared to $98.3 million at June 30, 2019, or 1.12% of total loans receivable outstanding and 534% of non-performing loans, and $95.3 million at September 30, 2018, or 1.22% of total loans receivable outstanding and 603% of non-performing loans. Net loan charge-offs totaled $2.5 million in the third quarter, compared to net loan charge-offs of $1.1 million in the preceding quarter and net loan charge-offs of $612,000 in the third quarter a year ago. Primarily as a result of the origination of new loans, the renewal of acquired loans out of the discounted acquired loan portfolio and net charge-offs, Banner recorded a $2.0 million provision for loan losses in the current quarter, which was the same amount as recorded in the prior quarter and in the year ago quarter. Non-performing loans were $18.3 million at September 30, 2019, compared to $18.4 million at June 30, 2019, and $15.8 million a year ago. Real estate owned and other repossessed assets were $343,000 at September 30, 2019, compared to $2.6 million at June 30, 2019, and $937,000 a year ago.

In accordance with acquisition accounting, loans acquired from acquisitions were recorded at their estimated fair value, which resulted in a net discount to the loans’ contractual amounts, a portion of which reflects a discount for possible credit losses. Credit discounts are included in the determination of fair value, and as a result, no allowance for loan losses is recorded for acquired loans at the acquisition date. At September 30, 2019, the total purchase discount for acquired loans was $21.3 million.

Banner's total non-performing assets were $18.6 million, or 0.15% of total assets, at September 30, 2019, compared to $21.0 million, or 0.18% of total assets, at June 30, 2019, and $16.7 million, or 0.16% of total assets, a year ago. In addition to non-performing assets, there were $12.6 million of purchased credit-impaired loans at September 30, 2019, compared to $12.9 million at both June 30, 2019 and September 30, 2018.

Conference Call

Banner will host a conference call on Thursday, October 24, 2019, at 8:00 a.m. PDT, to discuss its third quarter results. To listen to the call on-line, go to www.bannerbank.com . Investment professionals are invited to dial (866) 235-9915 to participate in the call. A replay will be available for one week at (877) 344-7529 using access code 10135112, or at www.bannerbank.com .

About the Company

Banner Corporation is a $12.10 billion bank holding company operating two commercial banks in four Western states through a network of branches offering a full range of deposit services and business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. Visit Banner Bank on the Web at www.bannerbank.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

When used in this press release and in other documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), in press releases or other public stockholder communications, or in oral statements made with the approval of an authorized executive officer, the words or phrases "may," “believe,” “will,” “will likely result,” “are expected to,” “will continue,” “is anticipated,” “estimate,” “project,” “plans,” "potential," or similar expressions are intended to identify “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date such statements are made and based only on information then actually known to Banner. Banner does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements. These statements may relate to future financial performance, strategic plans or objectives, revenues or earnings projections, or other financial information. By their nature, these statements are subject to numerous uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the statements and could negatively affect Banner's operating and stock price performance.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated or projected include, but are not limited to, the following: (1) expected revenues, cost savings, synergies and other benefits from the proposed merger of Banner and AltaPacific might not be realized within the expected time frames or at all and costs or difficulties relating to integration matters, including but not limited to customer and employee retention, might be greater than expected; (2) the requisite regulatory approvals for the proposed merger of Banner and AltaPacific may be delayed or may not be obtained (or may result in the imposition of conditions that could adversely affect the combined company or the expected benefits of the proposed merger); (3) the requisite approval of AltaPacific shareholders may be delayed or may not be obtained, the other closing conditions to the merger may be delayed or may not be obtained, or the merger agreement may be terminated; (4) business disruption may occur following or in connection with the proposed merger of Banner and AltaPacific; (5) Banner’s or AltaPacific’s businesses may experience disruptions due to transaction-related uncertainty or other factors making it more difficult to maintain relationships with employees, customers, other business partners or governmental entities; (6) the possibility that the proposed merger is more expensive to complete than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected factors or events; diversion of managements’ attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities as a result of the proposed merger or otherwise; (7) the credit risks of lending activities, including changes in the level and direction of loan delinquencies and write-offs and changes in estimates of the adequacy of the allowance for loan losses, which could necessitate additional provisions for loan losses, resulting both from loans originated and loans acquired from other financial institutions; (8) results of examinations by regulatory authorities, including the possibility that any such regulatory authority may, among other things, require increases in the allowance for loan losses or writing down of assets or impose restrictions or penalties with respect to Banner's activities; (9) competitive pressures among depository institutions; (10) interest rate movements and their impact on customer behavior and net interest margin; (11) the impact of repricing and competitors' pricing initiatives on loan and deposit products; (12) fluctuations in real estate values; (13) the ability to adapt successfully to technological changes to meet customers' needs and developments in the market place; (14) the ability to access cost-effective funding; (15) changes in financial markets; (16) changes in economic conditions in general and in Washington, Idaho, Oregon and California in particular; (17) the costs, effects and outcomes of litigation; (18) legislation or regulatory changes, including but not limited to the impact of the Dodd-Frank Act and regulations adopted thereunder, changes in regulatory capital requirements pursuant to the implementation of the Basel III capital standards, other governmental initiatives affecting the financial services industry and changes in federal and/or state tax laws or interpretations thereof by taxing authorities; (19) changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines; (20) future acquisitions by Banner of other depository institutions or lines of business; (21) future goodwill impairment due to changes in Banner's business, changes in market conditions, or other factors; and (22) other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory, and technological factors affecting our operations, pricing, products and services; and other risks detailed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and our Annual Reports on Form 10-K.





RESULTS OF OPERATIONS Quarters Ended Nine Months Ended (in thousands except shares and per share data) Sep 30, 2019 Jun 30, 2019 Sep 30, 2018 Sep 30, 2019 Sep 30, 2018 INTEREST INCOME: Loans receivable $ 118,096 $ 117,007 $ 104,868 $ 350,558 $ 298,743 Mortgage-backed securities 9,415 9,794 8,915 29,716 25,145 Securities and cash equivalents 3,925 4,037 3,865 11,996 11,003 131,436 130,838 117,648 392,270 334,891 INTEREST EXPENSE: Deposits 10,014 9,023 5,517 27,680 13,139 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 3,107 3,370 1,388 9,953 3,564 Other borrowings 82 67 60 209 179 Junior subordinated debentures 1,612 1,683 1,605 5,008 4,495 14,815 14,143 8,570 42,850 21,377 Net interest income before provision for loan losses 116,621 116,695 109,078 349,420 313,514 PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 2,000 2,000 2,000 6,000 6,000 Net interest income 114,621 114,695 107,078 343,420 307,514 NON-INTEREST INCOME: Deposit fees and other service charges 10,331 14,046 12,255 36,995 35,535 Mortgage banking operations 6,616 5,936 5,816 15,967 15,324 Bank-owned life insurance 1,076 1,123 1,726 3,475 3,511 Miscellaneous 2,914 1,713 569 5,431 4,995 20,937 22,818 20,366 61,868 59,365 Net (loss) gain on sale of securities (2 ) (28 ) — (29 ) 48 Net change in valuation of financial instruments carried at fair value (69 ) (114 ) 45 (172 ) 3,577 Total non-interest income 20,866 22,676 20,411 61,667 62,990 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE: Salary and employee benefits 59,090 55,629 48,930 169,359 150,491 Less capitalized loan origination costs (7,889 ) (7,399 ) (4,318 ) (20,137 ) (13,062 ) Occupancy and equipment 12,566 12,681 12,385 39,013 35,725 Information / computer data services 5,657 5,273 4,766 16,256 13,711 Payment and card processing services 4,330 4,041 3,748 12,355 11,179 Professional and legal expenses 2,704 2,336 3,010 7,474 11,276 Advertising and marketing 2,221 2,065 1,786 5,815 5,758 Deposit insurance (benefit) expense (1,604 ) 1,418 991 1,232 3,353 State/municipal business and use taxes 1,011 1,007 902 2,963 2,430 Real estate operations 126 260 433 263 553 Amortization of core deposit intangibles 1,985 2,053 1,348 6,090 4,112 Miscellaneous 6,435 7,051 6,646 20,230 19,444 86,632 86,415 80,627 260,913 244,970 Acquisition-related expenses 676 301 1,005 3,125 1,005 Total non-interest expense 87,308 86,716 81,632 264,038 245,975 Income before provision for income taxes 48,179 50,655 45,857 141,049 124,529 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 8,602 10,955 8,084 28,426 25,542 NET INCOME $ 39,577 $ 39,700 $ 37,773 $ 112,623 $ 98,987 Earnings per share available to common shareholders: Basic $ 1.15 $ 1.14 $ 1.17 $ 3.24 $ 3.06 Diluted $ 1.15 $ 1.14 $ 1.17 $ 3.23 $ 3.05 Cumulative dividends declared per common share $ 0.41 $ 0.41 $ 0.38 $ 1.23 $ 1.58 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 34,407,462 34,831,047 32,256,789 34,760,607 32,300,688 Diluted 34,497,994 34,882,359 32,376,623 34,850,006 32,406,414 Decrease in common shares outstanding (400,286 ) (579,103 ) (2,939 ) (1,009,415 ) (323,728 )





FINANCIAL CONDITION Percentage Change (in thousands except shares and per share data) Sep 30, 2019 Jun 30, 2019 Dec 31, 2018 Sep 30, 2018 Prior Qtr Prior Yr Qtr ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 250,671 $ 187,043 $ 231,029 $ 184,417 34.0 % 35.9 % Interest-bearing deposits 73,785 59,753 41,167 64,244 23.5 % 14.9 % Total cash and cash equivalents 324,456 246,796 272,196 248,661 31.5 % 30.5 % Securities - trading 25,672 25,741 25,896 25,764 (0.3 )% (0.4 )% Securities - available for sale 1,539,908 1,561,009 1,636,223 1,412,273 (1.4 )% 9.0 % Securities - held to maturity 230,056 203,222 234,220 258,699 13.2 % (11.1 )% Total securities 1,795,636 1,789,972 1,896,339 1,696,736 0.3 % 5.8 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock 25,623 34,583 31,955 19,196 (25.9 )% 33.5 % Loans held for sale 244,889 170,744 171,031 72,850 43.4 % 236.2 % Loans receivable 8,835,368 8,746,550 8,684,595 7,822,519 1.0 % 12.9 % Allowance for loan losses (97,801 ) (98,254 ) (96,485 ) (95,263 ) (0.5 )% 2.7 % Net loans receivable 8,737,567 8,648,296 8,588,110 7,727,256 1.0 % 13.1 % Accrued interest receivable 40,033 40,238 38,593 37,676 (0.5 )% 6.3 % Real estate owned held for sale, net 228 2,513 2,611 364 (90.9 )% (37.4 )% Property and equipment, net 171,279 171,233 171,809 151,212 — % 13.3 % Goodwill 339,154 339,154 339,154 242,659 — % 39.8 % Other intangibles, net 26,610 28,595 32,924 18,499 (6.9 )% 43.8 % Bank-owned life insurance 179,076 178,922 177,467 163,265 0.1 % 9.7 % Other assets 213,291 196,328 149,128 135,929 8.6 % 56.9 % Total assets $ 12,097,842 $ 11,847,374 $ 11,871,317 $ 10,514,303 2.1 % 15.1 % LIABILITIES Deposits: Non-interest-bearing $ 3,885,210 $ 3,671,995 $ 3,657,817 $ 3,469,294 5.8 % 12.0 % Interest-bearing transaction and savings accounts 4,624,970 4,546,202 4,498,966 4,035,856 1.7 % 14.6 % Interest-bearing certificates 1,218,591 1,070,770 1,320,265 1,180,674 13.8 % 3.2 % Total deposits 9,728,771 9,288,967 9,477,048 8,685,824 4.7 % 12.0 % Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank 382,000 606,000 540,189 221,184 (37.0 )% 72.7 % Customer repurchase agreements and other borrowings 120,014 118,370 118,995 98,979 1.4 % 21.3 % Junior subordinated debentures at fair value 113,417 113,621 114,091 113,110 (0.2 )% 0.3 % Accrued expenses and other liabilities 181,351 159,131 102,061 82,530 14.0 % 119.7 % Deferred compensation 41,354 40,230 40,338 40,478 2.8 % 2.2 % Total liabilities 10,566,907 10,326,319 10,392,722 9,242,105 2.3 % 14.3 % SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock 1,286,711 1,306,888 1,337,436 1,175,250 (1.5 )% 9.5 % Retained earnings 203,704 178,257 134,055 109,942 14.3 % 85.3 % Other components of shareholders' equity 40,520 35,910 7,104 (12,994 ) 12.8 % nm Total shareholders' equity 1,530,935 1,521,055 1,478,595 1,272,198 0.6 % 20.3 % Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 12,097,842 $ 11,847,374 $ 11,871,317 $ 10,514,303 2.1 % 15.1 % Common Shares Issued: Shares outstanding at end of period 34,173,357 34,573,643 35,182,772 32,402,757 Common shareholders' equity per share (1) $ 44.80 $ 43.99 $ 42.03 $ 39.26 Common shareholders' tangible equity per share (1) (2) $ 34.10 $ 33.36 $ 31.45 $ 31.20 Common shareholders' tangible equity to tangible assets (2) 9.93 % 10.05 % 9.62 % 9.86 % Consolidated Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 10.70 % 10.83 % 10.98 % 11.04 % (1) Calculation is based on number of common shares outstanding at the end of the period rather than weighted average shares outstanding. (2) Common shareholders' tangible equity excludes goodwill and other intangible assets. Tangible assets exclude goodwill and other intangible assets. These ratios represent non-GAAP financial measures. See also Non-GAAP Financial Measures reconciliation tables on the final two pages of the press release tables.





ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (dollars in thousands) Percentage Change LOANS Sep 30, 2019 Jun 30, 2019 Dec 31, 2018 Sep 30, 2018 Prior Qtr Prior Yr Qtr Commercial real estate: Owner occupied $ 1,463,303 $ 1,433,995 $ 1,430,097 $ 1,271,363 2.0 % 15.1 % Investment properties 2,150,938 2,116,306 2,131,059 1,943,793 1.6 % 10.7 % Multifamily real estate 399,814 402,241 368,836 309,809 (0.6 )% 29.1 % Commercial construction 190,532 172,931 172,410 154,071 10.2 % 23.7 % Multifamily construction 214,878 189,160 184,630 172,433 13.6 % 24.6 % One- to four-family construction 488,945 503,061 534,678 498,549 (2.8 )% (1.9 )% Land and land development: Residential 163,829 187,180 188,508 171,610 (12.5 )% (4.5 )% Commercial 26,119 27,470 27,278 22,382 (4.9 )% 16.7 % Commercial business 1,619,391 1,598,788 1,483,614 1,358,149 1.3 % 19.2 % Agricultural business including secured by farmland 390,505 380,805 404,873 359,966 2.5 % 8.5 % One- to four-family real estate 947,475 944,617 973,616 849,928 0.3 % 11.5 % Consumer: Consumer secured by one- to four-family real estate 566,792 575,658 568,979 539,143 (1.5 )% 5.1 % Consumer-other 212,847 214,338 216,017 171,323 (0.7 )% 24.2 % Total loans receivable $ 8,835,368 $ 8,746,550 $ 8,684,595 $ 7,822,519 1.0 % 12.9 % Restructured loans performing under their restructured terms $ 6,721 $ 6,594 $ 13,422 $ 13,328 Loans 30 - 89 days past due and on accrual (1) $ 11,496 $ 17,923 $ 25,108 $ 8,688 Total delinquent loans (including loans on non-accrual), net (2) $ 26,830 $ 34,479 $ 38,721 $ 21,191 Total delinquent loans / Total loans receivable 0.30 % 0.40 % 0.45 % 0.27 % (1) Includes $112,000 of purchased credit-impaired loans at September 30, 2019 compared to $3,000 at December 31, 2018 and $5,000 at September 30, 2018. (2) Delinquent loans include $412,000 of delinquent purchased credit-impaired loans at September 30, 2019 compared to $519,000 at December 31, 2018 and $568,000 at September 30, 2018.





LOANS BY GEOGRAPHIC LOCATION Percentage Change Sep 30, 2019 Jun 30, 2019 Dec 31, 2018 Sep 30, 2018 Prior Qtr Prior Yr Qtr Amount Percentage Amount Amount Amount Washington $ 4,313,972 48.8 % $ 4,293,854 $ 4,324,588 $ 3,640,209 0.5 % 18.5 % Oregon 1,615,192 18.3 % 1,628,102 1,636,152 1,628,703 (0.8 )% (0.8 )% California 1,729,208 19.5 % 1,659,326 1,596,604 1,496,817 4.2 % 15.5 % Idaho 552,523 6.3 % 548,189 521,026 504,297 0.8 % 9.6 % Utah 62,197 0.7 % 62,944 57,318 63,053 (1.2 )% (1.4 )% Other 562,276 6.4 % 554,135 548,907 489,440 1.5 % 14.9 % Total loans receivable $ 8,835,368 100.0 % $ 8,746,550 $ 8,684,595 $ 7,822,519 1.0 % 12.9 %

ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(dollars in thousands)

The following table shows loan originations (excluding loans held for sale) activity for the quarters ending September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019, and September 30, 2018 and the nine months ending September 30, 2019 and September 30, 2018 (in thousands):

LOAN ORIGINATIONS Quarters Ended Nine Months Ended Sep 30, 2019 Jun 30, 2019 Sep 30, 2018 Sep 30, 2019 Sep 30, 2018 Commercial real estate $ 114,528 $ 81,361 $ 142,393 $ 290,085 $ 363,899 Multifamily real estate 29,645 21,651 2,215 58,913 9,040 Construction and land 303,151 368,224 370,484 904,869 1,062,834 Commercial business 194,606 241,134 303,472 561,652 632,368 Agricultural business 12,363 20,702 36,747 65,124 104,801 One-to four-family residential 27,734 26,210 51,459 85,733 95,810 Consumer 101,613 119,970 74,339 285,357 259,161 Total loan originations (excluding loans held for sale) $ 783,640 $ 879,252 $ 981,109 $ 2,251,733 $ 2,527,913





ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (dollars in thousands) Quarters Ended Nine Months Ended CHANGE IN THE Sep 30, 2019 Jun 30, 2019 Sep 30, 2018 Sep 30, 2019 Sep 30, 2018 ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES Balance, beginning of period $ 98,254 $ 97,308 $ 93,875 $ 96,485 $ 89,028 Provision for loan losses 2,000 2,000 2,000 6,000 6,000 Recoveries of loans previously charged off: Commercial real estate 107 149 12 277 1,580 Construction and land 156 30 5 208 190 One- to four-family real estate 129 230 86 402 732 Commercial business 162 215 586 400 856 Agricultural business, including secured by farmland 2 35 — 37 41 Consumer 154 223 46 487 264 710 882 735 1,811 3,663 Loans charged off: Commercial real estate (314 ) (393 ) (102 ) (1,138 ) (401 ) Construction and land — — (479 ) — (479 ) One- to four-family real estate (86 ) — (27 ) (86 ) (43 ) Commercial business (1,599 ) (802 ) (473 ) (2,991 ) (1,367 ) Agricultural business, including secured by farmland (741 ) (162 ) (5 ) (907 ) (341 ) Consumer (423 ) (579 ) (261 ) (1,373 ) (797 ) (3,163 ) (1,936 ) (1,347 ) (6,495 ) (3,428 ) Net (charge-offs) recoveries (2,453 ) (1,054 ) (612 ) (4,684 ) 235 Balance, end of period $ 97,801 $ 98,254 $ 95,263 $ 97,801 $ 95,263 Net (charge-offs) recoveries / Average loans receivable (0.027 )% (0.012 )% (0.008 )% (0.053 )% 0.003 %





ALLOCATION OF ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES Sep 30, 2019 Jun 30, 2019 Dec 31, 2018 Sep 30, 2018 Specific or allocated loss allowance: Commercial real estate $ 28,515 $ 26,730 $ 27,132 $ 25,147 Multifamily real estate 4,283 4,344 3,818 3,745 Construction and land 22,569 23,554 24,442 24,564 One- to four-family real estate 4,569 4,701 4,714 4,423 Commercial business 21,147 19,557 19,438 17,948 Agricultural business, including secured by farmland 3,895 3,691 3,778 3,505 Consumer 8,441 8,452 7,972 8,110 Total allocated 93,419 91,029 91,294 87,442 Unallocated 4,382 7,225 5,191 7,821 Total allowance for loan losses $ 97,801 $ 98,254 $ 96,485 $ 95,263 Allowance for loan losses / Total loans receivable 1.11 % 1.12 % 1.11 % 1.22 % Allowance for loan losses / Non-performing loans 536 % 534 % 616 % 603 %





ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (dollars in thousands) Sep 30, 2019 Jun 30, 2019 Dec 31, 2018 Sep 30, 2018 NON-PERFORMING ASSETS Loans on non-accrual status: Secured by real estate: Commercial $ 5,092 $ 4,603 $ 4,088 $ 3,728 Multifamily 87 — — — Construction and land 1,318 2,214 3,188 2,095 One- to four-family 3,007 2,665 1,544 1,827 Commercial business 3,035 2,983 2,936 2,921 Agricultural business, including secured by farmland 757 1,359 1,751 1,645 Consumer 2,473 3,230 1,241 1,703 15,769 17,054 14,748 13,919 Loans more than 90 days delinquent, still on accrual: Secured by real estate: Commercial 89 — — 428 Construction and land 1,141 262 — — One- to four-family 652 995 658 1,076 Commercial business 358 1 1 87 Consumer 247 97 247 296 2,487 1,355 906 1,887 Total non-performing loans 18,256 18,409 15,654 15,806 Real estate owned (REO) 228 2,513 2,611 364 Other repossessed assets 115 112 592 573 Total non-performing assets $ 18,599 $ 21,034 $ 18,857 $ 16,743 Total non-performing assets to total assets 0.15 % 0.18 % 0.16 % 0.16 % Purchased credit-impaired loans, net $ 12,575 $ 12,945 $ 14,413 $ 12,944





Quarters Ended Nine Months Ended REAL ESTATE OWNED Sep 30, 2019 Jun 30, 2019 Sep 30, 2018 Sep 30, 2019 Sep 30, 2018 Balance, beginning of period $ 2,513 $ 2,611 $ 473 $ 2,611 $ 360 Additions from loan foreclosures 48 61 — 109 502 Proceeds from dispositions of REO (2,333 ) (150 ) (90 ) (2,483 ) (385 ) (Loss) gain on sale of REO — (9 ) 8 (9 ) 74 Valuation adjustments in the period — — (27 ) — (187 ) Balance, end of period $ 228 $ 2,513 $ 364 $ 228 $ 364





ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (dollars in thousands) DEPOSIT COMPOSITION Percentage Change Sep 30, 2019 Jun 30, 2019 Dec 31, 2018 Sep 30, 2018 Prior Qtr Prior Yr Qtr Non-interest-bearing $ 3,885,210 $ 3,671,995 $ 3,657,817 $ 3,469,294 5.8 % 12.0 % Interest-bearing checking 1,209,826 1,187,035 1,191,016 1,034,678 1.9 % 16.9 % Regular savings accounts 1,863,839 1,848,048 1,842,581 1,627,560 0.9 % 14.5 % Money market accounts 1,551,305 1,511,119 1,465,369 1,373,618 2.7 % 12.9 % Total interest-bearing transaction and savings accounts 4,624,970 4,546,202 4,498,966 4,035,856 1.7 % 14.6 % Total core deposits 8,510,180 8,218,197 8,156,783 7,505,150 3.6 % 13.4 % Interest-bearing certificates 1,218,591 1,070,770 1,320,265 1,180,674 13.8 % 3.2 % Total deposits $ 9,728,771 $ 9,288,967 $ 9,477,048 $ 8,685,824 4.7 % 12.0 %





GEOGRAPHIC CONCENTRATION OF DEPOSITS Percentage Change Sep 30, 2019 Jun 30, 2019 Dec 31, 2018 Sep 30, 2018 Prior Qtr Prior Yr Qtr Amount Percentage Amount Amount Amount Washington $ 5,833,547 60.0 % $ 5,503,280 $ 5,674,328 $ 4,849,807 6.0 % 20.3 % Oregon 1,990,155 20.4 % 1,919,051 1,891,145 1,916,183 3.7 % 3.9 % California 1,429,939 14.7 % 1,399,137 1,434,033 1,462,417 2.2 % (2.2 )% Idaho 475,130 4.9 % 467,499 477,542 457,417 1.6 % 3.9 % Total deposits $ 9,728,771 100.0 % $ 9,288,967 $ 9,477,048 $ 8,685,824 4.7 % 12.0 %





INCLUDED IN TOTAL DEPOSITS Sep 30, 2019 Jun 30, 2019 Dec 31, 2018 Sep 30, 2018 Public non-interest-bearing accounts $ 114,879 $ 102,348 $ 96,009 $ 76,957 Public interest-bearing transaction & savings accounts 119,729 121,262 121,392 110,802 Public interest-bearing certificates 26,609 28,656 30,089 25,367 Total public deposits $ 261,217 $ 252,266 $ 247,490 $ 213,126 Total brokered deposits $ 299,496 $ 138,395 $ 377,347 $ 325,154





ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (dollars in thousands) Actual Minimum to be categorized as "Adequately Capitalized" Minimum to be

categorized as

"Well Capitalized" REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2019 Amount Ratio Amount Ratio Amount Ratio Banner Corporation-consolidated: Total capital to risk-weighted assets $ 1,337,087 13.20 % $ 810,546 8.00 % $ 1,013,183 10.00 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 1,236,687 12.21 % 607,910 6.00 % 607,910 6.00 % Tier 1 leverage capital to average assets 1,236,687 10.70 % 462,227 4.00 % n/a n/a Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 1,100,687 10.86 % 455,932 4.50 % n/a n/a Banner Bank: Total capital to risk-weighted assets 1,248,269 12.56 % 795,040 8.00 % 993,800 10.00 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 1,150,328 11.58 % 596,280 6.00 % 795,040 8.00 % Tier 1 leverage capital to average assets 1,150,328 10.21 % 450,496 4.00 % 563,120 5.00 % Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 1,150,328 11.58 % 447,210 4.50 % 645,970 6.50 % Islanders Bank: Total capital to risk-weighted assets 36,470 18.97 % 15,379 8.00 % 19,223 10.00 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 34,066 17.72 % 11,534 6.00 % 15,379 8.00 % Tier 1 leverage capital to average assets 34,066 11.68 % 11,662 4.00 % 14,577 5.00 % Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 34,066 17.72 % 8,651 4.50 % 12,495 6.50 %





ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (dollars in thousands) (rates / ratios annualized) ANALYSIS OF NET INTEREST SPREAD Quarters Ended September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 Average Balance Interest and Dividends Yield / Cost(3) Average Balance Interest and Dividends Yield / Cost(3) Average Balance Interest and Dividends Yield / Cost(3) Interest-earning assets: Held for sale loans $ 154,529 $ 1,607 4.13 % $ 47,663 $ 567 4.77 % $ 72,249 $ 895 4.91 % Mortgage loans 6,872,426 89,948 5.19 % 6,800,802 89,682 5.29 % 6,117,299 81,130 5.26 % Commercial/agricultural loans 1,809,397 23,750 5.21 % 1,769,603 23,924 5.42 % 1,511,077 20,545 5.39 % Consumer and other loans 173,342 2,791 6.39 % 179,693 2,834 6.33 % 141,503 2,298 6.44 % Total loans(1) 9,009,694 118,096 5.20 % 8,797,761 117,007 5.33 % 7,842,128 104,868 5.31 % Mortgage-backed securities 1,358,448 9,415 2.75 % 1,354,048 9,794 2.90 % 1,266,862 8,915 2.79 % Other securities 414,994 3,058 2.92 % 448,721 3,310 2.96 % 462,048 3,279 2.82 % Interest-bearing deposits with banks 82,836 489 2.34 % 53,955 340 2.53 % 65,191 332 2.02 % FHLB stock 29,400 378 5.10 % 30,902 387 5.02 % 20,345 254 4.95 % Total investment securities 1,885,678 13,340 2.81 % 1,887,626 13,831 2.94 % 1,814,446 12,780 2.79 % Total interest-earning assets 10,895,372 131,436 4.79 % 10,685,387 130,838 4.91 % 9,656,574 117,648 4.83 % Non-interest-earning assets 1,078,621 1,048,811 799,083 Total assets $ 11,973,993 $ 11,734,198 $ 10,455,657 Deposits: Interest-bearing checking accounts $ 1,194,633 621 0.21 % $ 1,177,534 564 0.19 % $ 1,006,010 270 0.11 % Savings accounts 1,854,967 2,244 0.48 % 1,851,913 2,119 0.46 % 1,631,158 1,002 0.24 % Money market accounts 1,542,264 2,944 0.76 % 1,497,717 2,656 0.71 % 1,381,943 1,011 0.29 % Certificates of deposit 1,155,710 4,205 1.44 % 1,105,844 3,684 1.34 % 1,153,403 3,234 1.11 % Total interest-bearing deposits 5,747,574 10,014 0.69 % 5,633,008 9,023 0.64 % 5,172,514 5,517 0.42 % Non-interest-bearing deposits 3,786,143 — — % 3,652,096 — — % 3,424,587 — — % Total deposits 9,533,717 10,014 0.42 % 9,285,104 9,023 0.39 % 8,597,101 5,517 0.25 % Other interest-bearing liabilities: FHLB advances 476,435 3,107 2.59 % 514,703 3,370 2.63 % 249,896 1,388 2.20 % Other borrowings 122,035 82 0.27 % 122,455 67 0.22 % 110,868 60 0.21 % Junior subordinated debentures 140,212 1,612 4.56 % 140,212 1,683 4.81 % 140,212 1,605 4.54 % Total borrowings 738,682 4,801 2.58 % 777,370 5,120 2.64 % 500,976 3,053 2.42 % Total funding liabilities 10,272,399 14,815 0.57 % 10,062,474 14,143 0.56 % 9,098,077 8,570 0.37 % Other non-interest-bearing liabilities(2) 163,809 151,436 85,485 Total liabilities 10,436,208 10,213,910 9,183,562 Shareholders' equity 1,537,785 1,520,288 1,272,095 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 11,973,993 $ 11,734,198 $ 10,455,657 Net interest income/rate spread $ 116,621 4.22 % $ 116,695 4.35 % $ 109,078 4.46 % Net interest margin 4.25 % 4.38 % 4.48 % Additional Key Financial Ratios: Return on average assets 1.31 % 1.36 % 1.43 % Return on average equity 10.21 % 10.47 % 11.78 % Average equity/average assets 12.84 % 12.96 % 12.17 % Average interest-earning assets/average interest-bearing liabilities 167.98 % 166.69 % 170.21 % Average interest-earning assets/average funding liabilities 106.06 % 106.19 % 106.14 % Non-interest income/average assets 0.69 % 0.78 % 0.77 % Non-interest expense/average assets 2.89 % 2.96 % 3.10 % Efficiency ratio(4) 63.50 % 62.22 % 63.04 % Adjusted efficiency ratio(5) 60.71 % 59.56 % 60.21 % (1) Average balances include loans accounted for on a nonaccrual basis and loans 90 days or more past due. Amortization of net deferred loan fees/costs is included with interest on loans. (2) Average other non-interest-bearing liabilities include fair value adjustments related to junior subordinated debentures. (3) Yields and costs have not been adjusted for the effect of tax-exempt interest. (4) Non-interest expense divided by the total of net interest income (before provision for loan losses) and non-interest income. (5) Adjusted non-interest expense divided by adjusted revenue. Adjusted revenue excludes net gain (loss) on sale of securities and fair value adjustments. Adjusted non-interest expense excludes acquisition-related expenses, amortization of core deposit intangibles (CDI), REO gain (loss), and state/municipal business and use taxes. These represent non-GAAP financial measures. See also Non-GAAP Financial Measures reconciliation tables on the last two pages of this press release.





ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (dollars in thousands) (rates / ratios annualized) ANALYSIS OF NET INTEREST SPREAD Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 Average Balance Interest and Dividends Yield/Cost(3) Average Balance Interest and Dividends Yield/Cost(3) Interest-earning assets: Held for sale loans $ 100,273 $ 3,295 4.39 % $ 81,244 $ 2,871 4.72 % Mortgage loans 6,835,861 268,232 5.25 % 6,058,535 231,703 5.11 % Commercial/agricultural loans 1,761,222 70,486 5.35 % 1,482,377 57,348 5.17 % Consumer and other loans 178,792 8,545 6.39 % 141,180 6,821 6.46 % Total loans(1) 8,876,148 350,558 5.28 % 7,763,336 298,743 5.14 % Mortgage-backed securities 1,368,081 29,716 2.90 % 1,196,282 25,145 2.81 % Other securities 449,030 9,847 2.93 % 466,313 9,699 2.78 % Interest-bearing deposits with banks 60,655 1,118 2.46 % 60,532 775 1.71 % FHLB stock 30,679 1,031 4.49 % 19,722 529 3.59 % Total investment securities 1,908,445 41,712 2.92 % 1,742,849 36,148 2.77 % Total interest-earning assets 10,784,593 392,270 4.86 % 9,506,185 334,891 4.71 % Non-interest-earning assets 1,053,180 802,915 Total assets $ 11,837,773 $ 10,309,100 Deposits: Interest-bearing checking accounts $ 1,175,521 1,660 0.19 % $ 1,020,457 797 0.10 % Savings accounts 1,853,671 6,283 0.45 % 1,627,297 2,440 0.20 % Money market accounts 1,510,293 7,851 0.70 % 1,414,513 2,469 0.23 % Certificates of deposit 1,171,363 11,886 1.36 % 1,073,861 7,433 0.93 % Total interest-bearing deposits 5,710,848 27,680 0.65 % 5,136,128 13,139 0.34 % Non-interest-bearing deposits 3,682,047 — — % 3,344,312 — — % Total deposits 9,392,895 27,680 0.39 % 8,480,440 13,139 0.21 % Other interest-bearing liabilities: FHLB advances 508,247 9,953 2.62 % 234,323 3,564 2.03 % Other borrowings 120,847 209 0.23 % 105,700 179 0.23 % Junior subordinated debentures 140,212 5,008 4.78 % 140,212 4,495 4.29 % Total borrowings 769,306 15,170 2.64 % 480,235 8,238 2.29 % Total funding liabilities 10,162,201 42,850 0.56 % 8,960,675 21,377 0.32 % Other non-interest-bearing liabilities(2) 155,771 75,821 Total liabilities 10,317,972 9,036,496 Shareholders' equity 1,519,801 1,272,604 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 11,837,773 $ 10,309,100 Net interest income/rate spread $ 349,420 4.30 % $ 313,514 4.39 % Net interest margin 4.33 % 4.41 % Additional Key Financial Ratios: Return on average assets 1.27 % 1.28 % Return on average equity 9.91 % 10.40 % Average equity/average assets 12.84 % 12.34 % Average interest-earning assets/average interest-bearing liabilities 166.42 % 169.26 % Average interest-earning assets/average funding liabilities 106.12 % 106.09 % Non-interest income/average assets 0.70 % 0.82 % Non-interest expense/average assets 2.98 % 3.19 % Efficiency ratio(4) 64.23 % 65.33 % Adjusted efficiency ratio(5) 61.17 % 63.79 % (1) Average balances include loans accounted for on a nonaccrual basis and loans 90 days or more past due. Amortization of net deferred loan fees/costs is included with interest on loans. (2) Average other non-interest-bearing liabilities include fair value adjustments related to junior subordinated debentures. (3) Yields and costs have not been adjusted for the effect of tax-exempt interest. (4) Non-interest expense divided by the total of net interest income (before provision for loan losses) and non-interest income. (5) Adjusted non-interest expense divided by adjusted revenue. Adjusted revenue excludes net gain (loss) on sale of securities and fair value adjustments. Adjusted non-interest expense excludes acquisition-related expenses, amortization of CDI, REO gain (loss), and state/municipal business and use taxes. These represent non-GAAP financial measures. See also Non-GAAP Financial Measures reconciliation tables on the last two pages of this press release.





ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (dollars in thousands) * Non-GAAP Financial Measures In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. Management has presented these non-GAAP financial measures in this earnings release because it believes that they provide useful and comparative information to assess trends in Banner's core operations reflected in the current quarter's results and facilitate the comparison of our performance with the performance of our peers. However, these non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for any analysis based on GAAP. Where applicable, comparable earnings information using GAAP financial measures is also presented. Because not all companies use the same calculations, our presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures as calculated by other companies. For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures, see the tables below: ADJUSTED REVENUE Quarters Ended Nine Months Ended Sep 30, 2019 Jun 30, 2019 Sep 30, 2018 Sep 30, 2019 Sep 30, 2018 Net interest income before provision for loan losses $ 116,621 $ 116,695 $ 109,078 $ 349,420 $ 313,514 Total non-interest income 20,866 22,676 20,411 61,667 62,990 Total GAAP revenue 137,487 139,371 129,489 411,087 376,504 Exclude net loss (gain) on sale of securities 2 28 — 29 (48 ) Exclude net change in valuation of financial instruments carried at fair value 69 114 (45 ) 172 (3,577 ) Adjusted revenue (non-GAAP) $ 137,558 $ 139,513 $ 129,444 $ 411,288 $ 372,879





ADJUSTED EARNINGS Quarters Ended Nine Months Ended Sep 30, 2019 Jun 30, 2019 Sep 30, 2018 Sep 30, 2019 Sep 30, 2018 Net income (GAAP) $ 39,577 $ 39,700 $ 37,773 $ 112,623 $ 98,987 Exclude net loss (gain) on sale of securities 2 28 — 29 (48 ) Exclude net change in valuation of financial instruments carried at fair value 69 114 (45 ) 172 (3,577 ) Exclude acquisition-related expenses 676 301 1,005 3,125 1,005 Exclude related tax (benefit) expense (179 ) (106 ) (126 ) (798 ) 733 Total adjusted earnings (non-GAAP) $ 40,145 $ 40,037 $ 38,607 $ 115,151 $ 97,100 Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $ 1.15 $ 1.14 $ 1.17 $ 3.23 $ 3.05 Diluted adjusted earnings per share (non-GAAP) $ 1.16 $ 1.15 $ 1.19 $ 3.30 $ 3.00





ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (dollars in thousands) ADJUSTED EFFICIENCY RATIO Quarters Ended Nine Months Ended Sep 30, 2019 Jun 30, 2019 Sep 30, 2018 Sep 30, 2019 Sep 30, 2018 Non-interest expense (GAAP) $ 87,308 $ 86,716 $ 81,632 $ 264,038 $ 245,975 Exclude acquisition-related expenses (676 ) (301 ) (1,005 ) (3,125 ) (1,005 ) Exclude CDI amortization (1,985 ) (2,053 ) (1,348 ) (6,090 ) (4,112 ) Exclude state/municipal tax expense (1,011 ) (1,007 ) (902 ) (2,963 ) (2,430 ) Exclude REO (loss) gain (126 ) (260 ) (433 ) (263 ) (553 ) Adjusted non-interest expense (non-GAAP) $ 83,510 $ 83,095 $ 77,944 $ 251,597 $ 237,875 Net interest income before provision for loan losses (GAAP) $ 116,621 $ 116,695 $ 109,078 $ 349,420 $ 313,514 Non-interest income (GAAP) 20,866 22,676 20,411 61,667 62,990 Total revenue 137,487 139,371 129,489 411,087 376,504 Exclude net loss (gain) on sale of securities 2 28 — 29 (48 ) Exclude net change in valuation of financial instruments carried at fair value 69 114 (45 ) 172 (3,577 ) Adjusted revenue (non-GAAP) $ 137,558 $ 139,513 $ 129,444 $ 411,288 $ 372,879 Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 63.50 % 62.22 % 63.04 % 64.23 % 65.33 % Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 60.71 % 59.56 % 60.21 % 61.17 % 63.79 %





TANGIBLE COMMON SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY TO TANGIBLE ASSETS Sep 30, 2019 Jun 30, 2019 Dec 31, 2018 Sep 30, 2018 Shareholders' equity (GAAP) $ 1,530,935 $ 1,521,055 $ 1,478,595 $ 1,272,198 Exclude goodwill and other intangible assets, net 365,764 367,749 372,078 261,158 Tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,165,171 $ 1,153,306 $ 1,106,517 $ 1,011,040 Total assets (GAAP) $ 12,097,842 $ 11,847,374 $ 11,871,317 $ 10,514,303 Exclude goodwill and other intangible assets, net 365,764 367,749 372,078 261,158 Total tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 11,732,078 $ 11,479,625 $ 11,499,239 $ 10,253,145 Common shareholders' equity to total assets (GAAP) 12.65 % 12.84 % 12.46 % 12.10 % Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) 9.93 % 10.05 % 9.62 % 9.86 % TANGIBLE COMMON SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY PER SHARE Tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,165,171 $ 1,153,306 $ 1,106,517 $ 1,011,040 Common shares outstanding at end of period 34,173,357 34,573,643 35,182,772 32,402,757 Common shareholders' equity (book value) per share (GAAP) $ 44.80 $ 43.99 $ 42.03 $ 39.26 Tangible common shareholders' equity (tangible book value) per share (non-GAAP) $ 34.10 $ 33.36 $ 31.45 $ 31.20



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.