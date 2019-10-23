/EIN News/ -- The first Standards developed for mineral exploration companies

ROUYN-NORANDA, Quebec, Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Quebec Mineral Exploration Association (QMEA) is celebrating the launch of a mineral exploration certification. This initiative is a world first for our industry and addresses environmental, social and economic concerns of stakeholders and investors.

Two standards have been developed:

UL 2723 ECOLOGO Certification Program for Responsible Development for Mineral Exploration Companies

UL 2724 ECOLOGO Certification Program for Responsible Development for Suppliers of the Mineral Exploration Industry

UL has launched the first certification for the mineral exploration industry, with the intent to recognize and promote environmental, social and economic best practices. UL is an independent, non-governmental organization accredited by the Standards Council of Canada, and is responsible for the publication of the standard, as well as the certification of applying companies. Having a trusted name in third-party testing and certification for more than 125 years, UL is a scientific testing, inspection and certification company with expertise in standards development and certification. UL's third-party certifications demonstrate claim integrity and can add more value to a brand.

« The ECOLOGO Certification for Mineral Exploration program from UL offers mineral exploration companies and their service providers an opportunity to verify their responsible practices and their ability to reduce their impact on the environment and local communities, » said Joseph Hosey, vice president and general manager for UL in Canada. Certification enables companies to communicate their commitment to the environment, human health, well-being of the community, and fair economic practices to both investors and stakeholders.

Initiated by the QMEA, this project brought together several partners, including the Government of Quebec, the MISA Group, the UQAT-UQÀM Chair in Mining Entrepreneurship, which initially developed the standard and UL. The certification program is currently available for Quebec companies and will soon be developed the content of the standards and available for companies operating across Canada. The certification program, developed by UL, will be exported to other international jurisdictions in the coming years.

« The implementation of a mineral exploration certification is meant to add value to the development of our companies. The application and improvement of environmental, social and economic practices are essential to ensure the success of a project. The data collected during the certification process will meet the responsible practice requirements of investors and project partners,» said Mathieu Savard, Chairman of the QMEA Board of Directors.

The QMEA will support exploration companies and their service providers in the process of adhering to the standard. This will reduce the learning curve and favor effectiveness, both on field and at the administrative level. This support, combined with the efforts and rigor of the companies, will ensure their success.

« In order to encourage companies to adhere to the two standards, the Association has developed a coaching program and various tools, including a Web platform. This will reduce the learning curve and help control costs. We are confident that the resources provided will help exploration companies and their service providers through the certification process so they can quickly benefit from its many advantages,» said Valérie Fillion, Executive Director of the QMEA.

About the Quebec Mineral Exploration Association (QMEA)

The Quebec Mineral Exploration Association (QMEA) is a professional and industrial organization that represents players in Quebec’s mining sector. Founded in 1975, the Association’s mission is to promote sustainable, responsible exploration of Quebec’s mineral resources and their vital contribution to the economy. It currently gathers 1200 individual members. The Association is responsible for organizing Xplor, an annual convention for Quebec’s mineral industry. This year’s event is being held in Montréal on October 23 and 24, 2019.

About UL

UL helps create a better world by applying science to solve safety, security and sustainability challenges. We empower trust by enabling the safe adoption of innovative new products and technologies. Everyone at UL shares a passion to make the world a safer place. All of our work, from independent research and standards development, to testing and certification, to providing analytical and digital solutions, helps improve global well-being. Businesses, industries, governments, regulatory authorities and the public put their trust in us so they can make smarter decisions. To learn more, visit UL.com.

Source and information:

Valérie Fillion

Executive Director

Quebec Mineral Exploration Association

819 763-5149

dg@aemq.org



