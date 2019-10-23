Oliver Seidler of Propertyforce Invited to Join South Florida Business Journal Leadership Trust

South Florida Business Journal Leadership Trust is an Invitation-Only Community for Top Business Decision Makers in the South Florida area

/EIN News/ -- Hallandale Beach, Fla., Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oliver Seidler, founder and CEO of PropertyForce, has been invited to join the South Florida Business Journal Leadership Trust, an exclusive community for influential business leaders, executives and entrepreneurs in the South Florida area.



The South Florida Business Journal Leadership Trust Selection Committee selected Oliver due to his extensive experience, leadership and influence in the local real estate industry, as well as the general business landscape beyond South Florida. Oliver founded PropertyForce in 2006 and has since created a streamlined system that provides everyone with real estate investment opportunities, as well as a platform for those interested in working in wholesale real estate to learn and grow within the industry.



“South Florida’s thriving business community is driven by leaders like Oliver,” said Melanie Dickinson, president and publisher of South Florida Business Journal. “We’re honored to bring these business influencers together by creating a space where leaders can connect with and strengthen one another, build their businesses and increase their impact on our community.”



As an invited member, Oliver will contribute articles to the South Florida Business Journal website and participate alongside fellow members in Expert Panels. He will connect and collaborate with a vetted network of local leaders in a members-only directory and a private forum on the group’s mobile app.



“I am very excited and honored to have been selected to join this elite group of professionals and leaders in our local business community,” stated Seidler. “I am looking forward to working with the editors in providing the public with quality content and insights from a real estate point of view.”



Being part of the Leadership Trust will allow Oliver to elevate his personal brand, strengthen his circle of trusted advisors, and position PropertyForce to further impact the South Florida business community and beyond.



For more information about Oliver Seidler or PropertyForce, please contact Rafael Brazon-Di Fatta at (954) 807-9037 or via e-mail at rbrazon@propertyforce.com.







About PropertyForce

PropertyForce is a real estate investment firm with headquarters in Hallandale Beach, Fla., focused on simplifying and reinventing the process of real estate investing. Founded in 2006, PropertyForce has been committed to supporting investors in their search for their ideal properties while providing a competitive environment for our team to thrive and succeed. Our system allows us to streamline the entire process, delivering exclusive real estate investment properties to meet unique and individual needs.

About Business Journals Leadership Trust

South Florida Business Journal Leadership Trust is a part of Business Journals Leadership Trust — a collective of invitation-only networks of influential business leaders, executives and entrepreneurs in your community. Membership is based on an application and selection committee review. Benefits include private online forums, the ability to publish insights on bizjournals.com, business and executive coaching and a dedicated concierge team. To learn more and find out if you qualify, visit trust.bizjournals.com.

Rafael Brazon-Di Fatta PropertyForce 9548079037 rbrazon@propertyforce.com



