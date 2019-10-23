The Starbucks Foundation Awards Hillsides $30,000 Grant for Transition-Aged Youth

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, Calif., Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LOS ANGELES, October 23, 2019 – For the third straight year, The Starbucks Foundation has awarded Hillsides, a Southern California foster care and mental health charity, a $30,000 grant for its Youth Moving On (YMO) workforce development program for transition-aged youth 16-25. The funds will be used to support community service and outreach efforts to help youth gain the necessary skills needed to prepare for employment.

A portion of the grant will involve local Starbucks partners (employees) and other community partners in service activities for the youth through job readiness workshops, employment resource fairs, and other volunteer opportunities.

“We are thrilled to be awarded a grant from The Starbucks Foundation for a third year in a row,” said Hillsides President and Chief Executive Officer Joseph M. Costa. “We know that being employed is the key to getting transition-aged youth on their feet financially and becoming independent adults. This grant will be invaluable in helping youth become successful in life.”

Hillsides’ YMO program is one of Hillsides’ five core programs. It offers a continuum of support services for transition-aged youth 16 – 25 that includes a Peer Resource drop-in center, housing services, and workforce development. Workforce development is the largest area of services offered by the Peer Resource Center. Program support includes a job readiness course, internships, and vocational education. These services are designed to meet each client at their current level of job readiness and move them forward, eliminating barriers and increasing their employability.

Local Starbucks partners support the YMO workforce development program by leading a series of career workshops for youth, participating in YMO’s annual resource fair, and hiring youth at Starbucks stores.

In addition, Starbucks stores throughout the San Gabriel Valley support an annual holiday toy drive for Hillsides, raising thousands of dollars in gifts and toys for children in need.

The Starbucks Foundation has a more than 20-year history of investing in communities across the U.S. and globally. Through “Opportunity for All” grants, The Starbucks Foundation supports organizations, such as Hillsides, that are creating paths to lifelong opportunity. Opportunity for All grants are focused on supporting organizations located in communities in which Starbucks serves and where ongoing Starbucks partner engagement is possible. This year, 63 organizations and programs across the United States were awarded a total of $1.4 million in grants. To read more about the “Opportunity for All” grants, please visit https://stories.starbucks.com/press/2019/the-starbucks-foundation-2019-opportunity-for-all-grants/ where Hillsides is featured as a grant recipient.

About Starbucks

Since 1971, Starbucks Coffee Company has been committed to ethically sourcing and roasting high-quality arabica coffee. Today, with stores around the globe, the company is the premier roaster and retailer of specialty coffee in the world. Through our unwavering commitment to excellence and our guiding principles, we bring the unique Starbucks Experience to life for every customer through every cup. To share in the experience, please visit us in our stores or online at news.starbucks.com or starbucks.com.

About The Starbucks Foundation

Established in 1997, The Starbucks Foundation strengthens communities around the world by advancing opportunities for youth, veterans, refugees and coffee, tea and cocoa farmers and their families, supporting communities affected by disaster, and promoting civic engagement. The Starbucks Foundation is a U.S. 501 (c)(3) charitable organization under U.S. law, and receives funding primarily from Starbucks Corporation and private donations. Learn more at https://www.starbucks.com/responsibility/community/starbucks-foundation.

About Hillsides

Hillsides, with its affiliate Bienvenidos, is dedicated to healing children and young adults, strengthening families, and transforming communities through quality comprehensive services and advocacy. Headquartered in Los Angeles, the agency serves almost 17,000 children and families in Southern California throughout more than 40 sites, including school-based mental health offices in Los Angeles, Pasadena, and Baldwin Park. Foster care and adoptions services are offered in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, and San Bernardino Counties. To learn more about Hillsides, please visit www.Hillsides.org. Visit Hillsides on Facebook @hillsideschildren, on Twitter @Hillsides, or Instagram @HillsidesPasadena.

