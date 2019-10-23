Konica Minolta Introduces AccurioPress C14000 Series High-volume Production Presses

Commercial Printing Leader Offers Higher Total Productivity and Efficiency with its Fastest Cutsheet Toner Device

/EIN News/ -- Ramsey, NJ, Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta), a leader in industrial and commercial printing and packaging solutions, today announced the premiere of its new AccurioPress C14000 series. The product reveal was broadcast live from PRINTING United in Dallas, Texas to a worldwide audience.

The 140 ppm AccurioPress C14000 and 120 ppm AccurioPress C12000 were designed from the ground up to be digital print factories. The products demonstrate Konica Minolta’s mission to support the transformation of its clients, creating solutions together that expand and streamline their businesses through advanced automation, fewer human touchpoints and higher productivity with tangible effect leading to increased, high-quality output with less waste.

“This is an extremely important global initiative for Konica Minolta, especially significant because we are expanding our range of offerings to include the high-end production print area,” said Kevin Kern, Senior Vice President, Business Intelligence Services and Product Planning, Konica Minolta. “We are providing this segment with a really high-quality, high-speed press that offers better total productivity. The difference between traditional offset and what we can do with toner is astonishing, and we have worked very hard to get here.”

“By increasing the efficiency of customer workflow from beginning to end, we aim to achieve the number one position in the high-end production print market,” said Koji Sugie, Executive Officer/Konica Minolta Inc., Division President of Professional Print Business.

Opportunities for business expansion

The unique features of the AccurioPress C14000 series make these products ideal for customers looking to increase productivity through efficiencies and speed to grow their business. With resolution equivalent to 3600x2400 dpi and enhanced media capability up to 450 gsm, these new products offer breathtaking speeds with outstanding image quality and unparalleled media flexibility. New duplex banner printing up to 35” (available post-launch in 2020) and simplex banner length capability of 51”, combined with envelope and embossed media printability gives customers the opportunity to offer new types of work, such as four-panel gatefold brochures and book covers for finishing offline. To further improve efficiency and output, envelope printing can be accomplished using the standard fuser. Finally, new technology used in the print engine dramatically improves image quality on textured paper stocks.

Operational Efficiency

Paired with Konica Minolta’s enhanced IQ-501 Intelligent Quality Optimizer, the new presses automatically and continuously measure and correct color so the first print in a run matches the last. Two-dimensional registration correction has also been improved through the higher output resolution.

The automatic media detection sensor comes standard on these models, detecting the stock and assigning the appropriate tray, eliminating time-consuming paper settings and operator error, reducing waste and increasing productivity.

New accessories for the units include the TU-510 Versatile Trimmer Unit, an inline, four-edge trimmer and creaser that allows full-bleed finishing support for banners, booklets, direct mail and a dedicated business card cutting option. Additionally, the LS-507 Large Stacker supports higher speed, permits banner bypass and offers operators the advantage of offloading while the machine is still running, another new benefit added to Konica Minolta’s AccurioPress expanded line. Convenient color management and job management utilities are available with Konica Minolta’s proprietary controller. A customizable operation screen makes the products extremely easy to operate. Other third-party controller options include the latest Fiery and Creo models.

Stability, High Durability and Reduced Downtime Improve TCO

Konica Minolta’s IQ-501 Intelligent Quality Optimizer’s enhanced auto inspection options offer expanded inspection performance, verifying print quality and now detecting streaks and spots as well as blemishes. The high-quality prints mean maximum stability even during long-run jobs, while better registration and quality increases total usable print volume. The new presses offer a highly reliable duty cycle of 2.5 million, up from 1.8 million with the AccurioPress C6100, with double the toner capacity of earlier models.

“The IQ-501 is a differentiator for us,” adds Kern. “The ability not only to maintain extremely high color consistency, but to identify image defects can improve productivity, profitability, turnaround time and customer satisfaction for printers in today’s competitive, ever-evolving market for print.”

These new additions to Konica Minolta’s toner-based production lineup, along with its AccurioJet KM-1 B2 sheetfed inkjet press, WEBJet 200/100D – a web-fed digital inkjet press, AccurioLabel 230 label press and range of MGI digital embellishment products allow the company to offer printers of all types innovative solutions to broaden their customer base and capture more high-value print opportunities.

Learn more about the new AccurioPress C14000 and C12000 here .

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is a leader in industrial and commercial printing and packaging solutions. With a comprehensive portfolio of production print offerings, it delivers the latest innovations in printing, applications and expertise. Its All Covered IT Services division offers a range of IT strategy, support, and network security solutions across all verticals. Konica Minolta has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for twelve consecutive years and is proud to be ranked on the Forbes 2017 America's Best Employers list. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for seven consecutive years. We partner with our customers to give shape to ideas and work to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit us online and follow Konica Minolta on Facebook, YouTube, Linked In and Twitter.

Maggie Grande Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. 551-500-2659 mgrande@kmbs.konicaminolta.us



