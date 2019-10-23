KALY – Kali-Extracts Announces New CBD Hemp4mula Gummies Now Available On USMJ.com

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Kali-Extracts, Inc. (Kali, Inc. dba/Kali-Extracts, Inc.) (USOTC: KALY) (“KALY”) today announced its new CBD Hemp4mula Gummies are now available to order on www.usmj.com .

www.usmj.com/Hemp4mula-Gummies

Hemp4mula Gum is also available from USMJ’s eCommerce site at www.usmj.com/Hemp4mula-gum .

In the fourth quarter of last year, 2018, KALY acquired NCMB. NCMB owns and operates a US Patented Cannabis Extraction Process. In NCMB’s four years of operations prior to the acquisition by KALY, NCMB established a leading position in the development of plant-derived cannabinoid therapeutics through a proven drug discovery and patented development process. The resulting intellectual property portfolio and the established regulatory and manufacturing expertise have created a significant opportunity. KALY now has a deep pipeline of cannabinoid product candidates.

KALY has implemented a sustainable strategy to develop cannabis extracts from its US Patented Cannabis Extraction Process to treat a variety of specific health issues. In light of the long-term commitment to the biopharmaceutical development process and the corresponding requirement for continuous fund raising through the process, KALY has implemented a parallel business strategy to more immediately monetize its patented intellectual property through consumer applications of its technology. KALY has issued a limited license of its patented process to Puration, Inc. (USOTC: PURA) for the infusion of cannabis extracts into beverages. KALY has also developed and is selling its own line of CBD infused candies under the brand name Hemp4mula. The candies are for sale on North American Cannabis Holdings (USOTC: USMJ) eCommerce site, www.usmj.com . KALY has also signed direct cannabis extraction contracts with hemp farming operations with a total value so far of $15 million. KALY management recently announced an anticipated jump in revenue in Q4 2019 related to the company’s CBD extraction contracts with hemp farming operations currently underway now that the hemp harvest season is in full swing.

To stay abreast of the latest developments and learn more about the company visit https://www.kali-extracts.com/ .

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), and as such, may involve risks and uncertainties. These forward looking statements relate to, amongst other things, current expectation of the business environment in which the company operates, potential future performance, projections of future performance and the perceived opportunities in the market. The company's actual performance, results and achievements may differ materially from the expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements as a result of a wide range of factors.

CONTACT:

Frederick Ferri

ir@kali-extracts.com

(214) 210-0459

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8728cff1-3b3f-4fb2-86c4-99f575782688

Kali-Extracts Hemp4mula Gummies



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.