Frontier Dental Laboratories Partners with NuArt Dental 

/EIN News/ -- EL DORADO HILLS, Calif., Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frontier Dental Laboratories (www.frontierdentallab.com), a full-service, multi-site dental laboratory and portfolio company of O2 Investment Partners, LLC (www.o2investment.com), announced today that it has partnered with and made an investment in NuArt Dental LLC (www.nuartdental.com), a full-service dental laboratory based outside of Milwaukee, Wisconsin.



Frontier partnered with NuArt to support DJ Zanon, Frank Haeuser, Dan Balmer and the rest of the NuArt team’s continued expansion. DJ, Frank and Dan partnered with Frontier to leverage strategic growth opportunities and to offer additional product and service capabilities to NuArt’s growing customer base of private practices throughout the Midwest.

Brent West, President of Frontier, commented, “NuArt is known throughout the industry for offering the highest quality dental products and services in their region. The NuArt management team led the Company through tremendous growth over the past few years, and they are now one of the leading dental labs in the Midwest. We look forward to a rewarding partnership with DJ, Frank and Dan.” Gil Villavecer, VP of Sales and Marketing, added, “NuArt has a great local presence and history. Through our innovative marketing, we plan to share the NuArt story to promote further growth.”

Dan Balmer, General Manager of NuArt, commented, “We see many opportunities ahead of us and are confident that Frontier is the right partner to help us take NuArt to the next level, while still providing industry-leading customer service. We’re looking forward to partnering with Brent, Gil and the rest of the Frontier team and believe that this combination will be highly beneficial to our customers.”

NuArt is a full-service dental laboratory that fabricates crowns, bridges, removable dentures, dental implants, and other orthodontic appliances for use by its customers’ dental practices. NuArt offers its customers high-precision lab work by utilizing the latest impression scanners, milling machines and materials to deliver the highest standard of restorative dentistry. Located in Brookfield (Milwaukee), Wisconsin, NuArt serves private practices throughout the Midwest.

Joe Vallee, Vice President at O2, commented, “DJ, Frank, and Dan have built one of the strongest labs in the country, and we are lucky to have them as partners. The combination of Frontier and NuArt increases the platform’s presence in the Midwest in a significant way. This will allow both Frontier and NuArt to leverage new growth opportunities to ultimately better serve their growing and loyal customer base. It is an excellent strategic and cultural fit, and we are excited to continue growing the business with the team.”

About NuArt: NuArt Dental LLC is a full-service dental laboratory that provides crowns, bridges, removable dentures, dental implants, and other dental products to its customers. With over 70 employees, NuArt provides the highest level of consultation and support to private practices throughout the Midwest through its laboratory in Brookfield, Wisconsin.

About Frontier: Frontier Dental Laboratories is a full service, multi-site laboratory that provides high-end dental prosthetics for cosmetic dentistry (full arch, single and multi-unit anterior crowns and bridges, and veneers), general dentistry (single and multi-unit posterior crowns and bridges), implants (single unit, bridge and full mouth) and removable dental products (dentures, custom trays and nightguards). Frontier serves over 500 customers through its two dental laboratories in El Dorado Hills, CA and Vancouver Canada.

About O2 Investment Partners: O2 Investment Partners is a Midwestern based private equity firm that seeks to invest in lower middle market manufacturing, niche distribution, and select service and technology businesses. The firm invests in businesses with earnings growth potential and a clear path to the creation of shareholder value. O2 invests with a view toward partnering with management to build and grow the business and take it to its next stage of development. This requires not only a clear vision and strategic plan to create shareholder value, but a close partnership and alignment of interest with management

Additional information is available at www.o2investment.com ; www.frontierdentallab.com ; www.nuartdental.com

CONTACT: Luke Plumpton, Partner, O2 Investment Partners (lplumpton@o2investment.com)



