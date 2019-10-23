Ontario Energy Association recognizes outstanding industry achievements with the 2019 OEA Energy Awards

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ontario Energy Association is pleased to announce the winners of the 2019 OEA ENERGYAWARDS. These recipients are recognized for their remarkable achievements and contributions to Ontario's energy sector over the past year. Please join the OEA in celebrating these individuals and companies for all their achievements and hard work.



2019 OEA EMPLOYEE AWARD

Mary Caputi

Chief of Staff and Senior Vice-President, Construction Operations

Oakville Enterprises

2019 OEA CUSTOMER SERVICE AWARD

Business Customer Service Team

Hydro One Networks

2019 OEA INNOVATION AWARD

Opus One Solutions

2019 OEA CONTRIBUTOR AWARD

Ryan Boudreau

Manager, Protection and Automation

Hydro One Inc.

2019 OEA COMPANY AWARD

Enbridge Gas Inc.

2019 OEA LEADER AWARD

Bryce Conrad

President and Chief Executive Officer

Hydro Ottawa Holding Inc.

2019 OEA LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Linda Bertoldi

Retired Partner and Corporate Lawyer

Borden Ladner Gervais LLP

ABOUT THE OEA

The Ontario Energy Association (OEA) is the credible and trusted voice of the energy sector. We earn our reputation by being an integral and influential part of energy policy development and decision making in Ontario. We represent Ontario’s energy leaders that span the full diversity of the energy industry.

For more information on the OEA ENERGY Awards criteria and selection process, please visit energyontario/oea-energy-awards/





For more information:

Ethan Jones, Marketing & Communications Associate

Ontario Energy Association

647-493-2347 Ext. 234



