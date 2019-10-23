Ontario Energy Association recognizes outstanding industry achievements with the 2019 OEA Energy Awards
/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ontario Energy Association is pleased to announce the winners of the 2019 OEA ENERGYAWARDS. These recipients are recognized for their remarkable achievements and contributions to Ontario's energy sector over the past year. Please join the OEA in celebrating these individuals and companies for all their achievements and hard work.
2019 OEA EMPLOYEE AWARD
Mary Caputi
Chief of Staff and Senior Vice-President, Construction Operations
Oakville Enterprises
2019 OEA CUSTOMER SERVICE AWARD
Business Customer Service Team
Hydro One Networks
2019 OEA INNOVATION AWARD
Opus One Solutions
2019 OEA CONTRIBUTOR AWARD
Ryan Boudreau
Manager, Protection and Automation
Hydro One Inc.
2019 OEA COMPANY AWARD
Enbridge Gas Inc.
2019 OEA LEADER AWARD
Bryce Conrad
President and Chief Executive Officer
Hydro Ottawa Holding Inc.
2019 OEA LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
Linda Bertoldi
Retired Partner and Corporate Lawyer
Borden Ladner Gervais LLP
ABOUT THE OEA
The Ontario Energy Association (OEA) is the credible and trusted voice of the energy sector. We earn our reputation by being an integral and influential part of energy policy development and decision making in Ontario. We represent Ontario’s energy leaders that span the full diversity of the energy industry.
For more information on the OEA ENERGY Awards criteria and selection process, please visit energyontario/oea-energy-awards/
For more information:
Ethan Jones, Marketing & Communications Associate
Ontario Energy Association
647-493-2347 Ext. 234
