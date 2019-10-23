HemoStyp® Human Trial Results Journal Article to be Submitted for Peer Review

/EIN News/ -- HENDERSON, Nev., Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Health Products, Inc. (OTC: UEEC), (“UHP”), developer, manufacturer and marketer of HemoStyp, an Oxidized Regenerated Cellulose, today announced that four surgeons who participated in the recently completed human clinical trial for HemoStyp are preparing and submitting a journal article entitled Efficacy and Safety of HemoStyp as an Adjunct for Management of Secondary Hemostasis in the Operative Setting for peer review. This article is being authored by: Raymond Schaerf, MD, Sasan Najibi, MD, Gerard Abate MD and John Conrad, MD. This journal submission will also highlight the results of the aforementioned clinical trial showing HemoStyp’s superiority to Surgicel (the current standard of care). Furthermore; a presentation at an upcoming surgical conference of the proposed journal article is being prepared by the study investigators.



About United Health Products

United Health Products develops technology; manufactures and markets patented hemostatic products for the healthcare and wound care sectors. The product, HemoStyp, is derived from oxidized regenerated cellulose. HemoStyp is an all-natural product designed to control bleeding. UHP is focused on identifying new markets and applications for its products and expanding its current markets. UHP currently sells a suite of hemostatic products to the dental, veterinary and retail markets.

For more on United Health Products, Inc. visit: www.unitedhealthproductsinc.com

Safe Harbor Statement

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements that include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipates" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Company Contact:

United Health Products, Inc.

877-358-3444

IR Contact :

PAN Consultants Ltd.

Philippe Niemetz 212-344-6464 p.niemetz@panconsultants.com



