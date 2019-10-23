Angola with favorable human rights protection framework

Luanda, ANGOLA, October 23 - The legal framework for the promotion and protection of human rights is undergoing considerable evolution in Angola, Secretary of State for Human Rights Ana Celeste Januário said in Luanda this Wednesday.,

The official, who was speaking at the opening of the public debate on the Angola Report for the III Cycle of the Universal Periodic Assessment (UPR), stressed the approval in January this year of the new Angolan Criminal Code, which incorporated rules to protect against discrimination, based on sexual orientation, punishment for female genital mutilation and norms on torture.

She also said that there is a greater openness and dialogue with members of civil society, considered partners of the Government in the implementation of policies and programs for the improvement of social welfare.

The Secretary of State for Human Rights indicated that during this year at least two international organizations evaluating freedom of expression in the world have placed Angola on the list of least repressive countries.

The Secretary of State for Human Rights indicated that during this year at least two international organizations evaluating freedom of expression in the world have placed Angola on the list of least repressive countries.

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.