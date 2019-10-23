Russia: Economic Forum starts in Sochi

Sochi, ANGOLA, October 23 - Russia-Africa Economic Forum opened on Wednesday (23) at the Sirius Science and Arts Park in Sochi with two speeches focusing on the challenges of the Russian-African partnership and new perspectives of cooperation.,

Speaking at the opening session of the meeting, attended by African leaders and more than 3,000 business entities from Russia and Africa, the host country's President Vladimir Putin spoke of the Russia's intentions to boost the "cradle continent".

Putin said Africa attracts a lot of attention from Russian business, predicting that in the next 50 years African GDP will be around USD 29 trillion.

According to the statesman, in five years Russian-African trade has increased more than twice, now totaling more than USD 20 billion.

The Forum precede the first Russia-Africa Summit to be held in Sochi on Thursday (24), attended by at least 50 African leaders.

The economic event (forum) features several panels, which address sustainable development, science, education and implementation of transport infrastructure projects.

Participants will also discuss Russian-African cooperation in the field of diamond industry, energy, digital technology, among other topics.

