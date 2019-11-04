Penile Frenulectomy and Adult Circumcision - Gentle Procedures Clinic - London, UK

The Clinic Team Gentle Procedures Clinic

Gentle Procedures London is the sole UK provider of virtually painless Pollock Technique™ circumcision for adult men of all ages.

We have patients coming from all over the UK, and beyond, to access the adult circumcision and penile frenulotomy care that our professional staff is pleased to offer to each patient.” — Dr. Joshua Plaut

LONDON, UK, November 4, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gentle Procedures North London is the first UK circumcision clinic to offer the virtually painless Pollock Technique™ circumcision for babies and adult men of all ages.The Pollock Technique™ provides for a quick and virtually pain-free circumcision procedure at the London location of Gentle Procedures Clinic. No hospital visit is necessary - even adult procedures are performed under local anaesthetic with a short visit to the clinic for the procedure, as well as later follow up appointments.Gentle Procedures Clinic is also pleased to offer penile frenulectomy (frenulotomy) for UK men and teens.Frenulectomy can offer long term relief from the pain of an overly tight penile frenulum. A short frenulum, or frenulum breve, can cause pain with erection and inhibit sexual relations. Often men suffer from frenulum breve without realizing that it is a treatable condition.Penile frenulectomy is also performed as a quick in-office procedure, under local anaesthetic only, at the Gentle Procedures Clinic location in London.The circumcision and frenulectomy procedures are done in about an hour at the London clinic location in Golders Green. With the techniques employed, there is no need for patients to go to hospital, with all patients having the procedure done on an outpatient basis. Follow-up visits are scheduled in the days after the procedure."The Pollock circumcision method is a virtually pain-free technique that involves the use of a Mogen clamp along with long-acting local anaesthetic and skin glue closure," explains Dr. Plaut. "Our team will walk you through each step to ensure you fully understand what will happen and that you are prepared for the procedure."Gentle Procedures North London is part of the global network of Gentle Procedure circumcision clinics, with affiliated doctors in the UK, Ireland, Australia, Canada, and the USA.Appointments are available quickly. Please contact the clinic directly to book a consultation, or for more information



