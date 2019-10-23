Stefanini and DeVry University Co-create a Student-first Solution for Better Customer Experience

Customer satisfaction ratings dramatically improved to 4.7 stars out of 5, with a zero call abandon rate

/EIN News/ -- SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stefanini , a $1B global IT provider, partnered with DeVry University , one of the leading higher education institutions, to co-create a student-first solution for better customer experience. DeVry serves more than 22,000 students* who strive to improve themselves and careers with education. DeVry students are unique, most are adults and more than 85 percent* of courses are taken online. With this in mind, the university is focused on the digital user experience of its students, as well as serving students and faculty at its more than 45 campus locations nationwide.



“DeVry University is committed to a digital-first experience for our students,” said Chris Campbell, Chief Information Officer at DeVry University. “It is a hallmark to our digital transformation, with a student-first approach. This made Stefanini a natural partner for us.”

A Trusted Partner for Quality Service

In 2016, DeVry University struggled to keep its internal helpdesk staffed to keep up with user demands. Technology peers in the industry suggested Stefanini as a reliable partner for service desk support and smart workplace solutions. After a Request for Proposal process, Stefanini and DeVry partnered to improve customer service for both students and faculty. Customer satisfaction ratings dramatically improved to 4.7 stars out of 5, with a zero call abandon rate. In 2019, DeVry and Stefanini extended their service partnership to include field service, with hands-on support technicians both permanently assigned and as required across DeVry’s 45 campus footprint.

“The Stefanini-DeVry partnership has been an extraordinary one,” said Bill Miralia, business unit leader at Stefanini. “We understand each other very well. It's a transparent relationship with forward-thinking ideas to make sure that the end-user experience for students and faculty can be among the best there is in the market.”

Student-First Approach to Artificial Intelligence

After a successful launch, DeVry University expanded the partnership with Stefanini. It implemented a chatbot to serve a crucial role in providing excellent self-service and connected experiences. Stefanini’s Sophie platform leverages cognitive computing and artificial intelligence, with a focus on self-adaptation, to enable her to achieve self-learning and human-like interaction. DeVry chose to personalize the platform with its own name and icon to reflect the demographics of its students. The platform will serve multiple knowledge bases and service areas, including students, faculty, and human resources.

Forward-Looking Approach

DeVry University is familiar with how quickly the higher education market is evolving and knows the importance of supporting students where they are. It’s capitalizing on sentiment analysis to better serve students. Stefanini is co-creating with DeVry, expanding the Sophie platform to use sentiment analysis and machine learning to address student satisfaction as well as retention risk. DeVry and Stefanini are also exploring interesting opportunities leveraging in both delivering of learning experiences and service to colleagues and students.

“At DeVry University, we have something we call the culture of care: how we take care of our students, how we take care of our colleagues, how we take care of our faculty,” said Campbell. “Care is a real thing at DeVry University, and Stefanini is perhaps the first partner I've worked with that shows that same care.”

About Stefanini

Stefanini ( www.stefanini.com ) is a Brazilian multinational with 30 years of experience in the market, investing in a complete innovation ecosystem to meet the main verticals and assist customers in the process of digital transformation. With robust offerings aligned with market trends such as automation, cloud, Internet of Things (IoT) and user experience (UX), the company has been recognized with several awards in the area of innovation.

Today, the company has a broad portfolio of solutions that combine innovative consulting, marketing, mobility, personalized campaigns and artificial intelligence services for traditional solutions such as service desk, field service and outsourcing (BPO).

With a presence in 41 countries, Stefanini was named the fifth most internationalized company, according to the Dom Cabral Foundation ranking of 2017.

*Figures taken from the September 2019 Academic term. Please note, these figures are not static and are subject to change throughout the academic school year.



