Crystal Esprit's 2022 and Q1 2023 Voyages Now Open for Booking

/EIN News/ -- Miami, Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The recently announced collection of yachting itineraries for Crystal Esprit’s 2022 and beginning of 2023 season is now open for booking. Luxury travelers have a selection of 55 voyages that cater to penchants for boutique luxuries and award-winning service while exploring some of the world’s most striking and captivating destinations. Among the highlights of the 62-guest, all-suite yacht’s deployment are intensive itineraries in Greece, Italy and Croatia; a return to the Mediterranean rivieras for the first time in three years; warm wintertime sailings along the Arabian Peninsula and the island paradise of the Seychelles; and more options exploring the Holy Land. Crystal Yacht Cruises’ collection of all-inclusive voyages is heavily influenced by the feedback and demand from its guests, who relish the opportunity to embark on grand global vacations in the intimate atmosphere Crystal Esprit offers.

“Travelers continue to rave about their experiences aboard the award-winning Crystal Esprit and for good reason, as she takes them on journeys to both iconic and idyllic destinations, as well as those less visited by larger ships and locales that offer more off-the-beaten-path adventure,” said Mark Spillane, Crystal Yacht Cruises’ director of sales and marketing. “We are thrilled to unveil the 2022 and early 2023 collection of itineraries, as it speaks directly to what travelers have expressed they want most. We will continue to listen to our guests and offer them the kind of superlative luxury journeys they expect from Crystal.”

The Crystal Yacht Cruises experience is consistently lauded by travelers worldwide and was recently voted Best Small-Ship Cruise Line by the readers of Condé Nast Traveler. Along with rich historical and cultural discoveries, Crystal Esprit’s voyages cater to the active pursuits of the yachting lifestyle, with many adventures at guests’ fingertips from the yacht’s fully-equipped marina with complimentary use of water skis, wake and paddle boards, kayaks, jet skis and snorkel gear, while the yacht also offers deep-water adventures up to 1,000 feet in the yacht’s own private submersible for an additional charge.

Crystal Esprit’s 2022 collection of all-inclusive itineraries are now available for booking with fares beginning at $3,999 per person.

