Liburdi Automation Celebrates Growth as Long-time Partner to Ontario’s Nuclear Industry Expansion

/EIN News/ -- Hamilton, Ontario, Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Organization of Canadian Nuclear Industries (OCNI) is proud to congratulate Liburdi Automation in its continuous growth and successes as a Hamilton-grown business servicing Ontario’s nuclear sector as well as that of Canada at large.

An OCNI member, Liburdi has been a recognized leader in providing reliable equipment and processes for orbital tube and pipe welding for over 40 years. Innovation backed by sound engineering and research has led Liburdi to a leadership role within the industry and a sought-after supplier of automated equipment used to weld aerospace and power generation components. Spurred on by the success of CANDU and the refurbishment projects undertaken by OPG and Bruce Power respectively, Liburdi is celebrating expansion in the community. Ensuring opportunity in Ontario for the next generation of innovative thinkers. This event will celebrate Liburdi’s growth in Ontario’s nuclear sector, partnerships with key players in the industry as well as contributions to local jobs and economy.

Quotes:

“Liburdi’s investment in new facilities support our long-term commitment to Canada’s Nuclear industry. The expansion includes a fully automated inventory control system and a state-of-the-art centralized welder training facility. Not only will this investment support our clients, it will strengthen the 100’s of local area vendors that support us.”

–Rob Pistor, Managing Director, Liburdi Automation

“Today’s announcement of Liburdi’s expansion at its Hamilton facility is wonderful news and a great example of a home-grown success story. The innovation and vision shown by Liburdi means crucial support for our province’s nuclear energy industry and more opportunities for workers in the skilled trades.”

–Donna Skelly, MPP for Flamborough – Glanbrook and Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade (Job Creation and Trade)

“As the Councillor for Waterdown/Flamborough, I am so proud to have Liburdi helping to Build Community Together. This expansion signifies a true investment in our community with Liburdi’s recognized leadership and achievements in high quality engineering, automation and innovation. Located here in Waterdown/Flamborough in the city of Hamilton, this international success story represents opportunity for the next generation of highly skilled workers and continued growth in our local economic development.”

–Judi Partridge, Councillor for Ward 15, City of Hamilton

“Through innovation and dedication to quality, Liburdi has become a recognized leader, including the work with welding tools and specialists they have provided to Ontario Power Generation and CanAtom in support of the Darlington Refurbishment Project. On behalf of OPG, I would like to congratulate Liburdi and wish them continued success as they expand their organization.”

–Bill Owens, Senior Vice President, Nuclear Refurbishment, Ontario Power Generation

“The nuclear supply chain in Ontario is strong thanks to the contributions of companies like Liburdi Automation who supply automated equipment used to weld aerospace and power generation components needed to support the nuclear industry and ensure that families and businesses across the province have access to low-cost, clean, reliable, electricity. On behalf of Bruce Power I applaud Liburdi Automation for their ongoing support in enabling innovation, creating high-skilled jobs and driving economic growth across Ontario.”

–Richard Horrobin, VP & Managing Director, Supply Chain, Bruce Power

“OCNI is proud to recognize Liburdi Automation is key supplier to Canada’s nuclear industry and congratulates Liburdi on its recent expansion into larger facilities driven by increasing work in support of the OPG Darlington and Bruce Power life extension projects. Liburdi has become a world leader in providing unique equipment and processes for automated and high precision welding in the aerospace and power generation industries since its founding by Joseph Liburdi 40 years ago.”

–Dr. Ron Oberth, President and CEO of the Organization of Canadian Nuclear Industries

Attachments

Ron Oberth Organization of Canadian Nuclear Industries 9058390073 ron.oberth@ocni.ca



