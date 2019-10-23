NexusTours celebrates its 5th annual Suppliers Awards in Cancun

/EIN News/ -- CANCUN, Mexico, Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following a year of great achievements, NexusTours celebrated their success with over 60 prominent companies in the tourism sector of Cancun, Riviera Maya and Cozumel during the 5th annual Suppliers Awards. This event celebrates companies which have been instrumental in establishing the destination management company as regional leaders.



The Suppliers Awards were held on October 17th at the magnificent facilities of Royalton Suites Cancun Resort and Spa. This event recognized and thanked suppliers who offer excursions, transportation, supplementary services and, for the first time, accommodation options, for adding value and being a fundamental part of the successes achieved by the destination management company.

Ruben Gutierrez, President of Sunwing Destination Services/NexusTours, recognized everyone for their contributions, “I want to thank you all, especially this year – which has been full of difficulties – because together we have found solutions and became stronger when facing each of the external factors that have affected our destinations. It has been one of the most important years for NexusTours. We have successfully completed our digital transformation, we have improved our services and expanded our travel partner and destination portfolio. I’m also proud to have the support of the hotel community, who believed in our project from the beginning and have helped us to consolidate it. Achieving positive results in this context would not have been possible without your trust and collaboration.”

Reto Staub, Country Director Mexico, spoke about the results achieved over the past year in Mexico, a country that continues to be essential for the destination management company's growth. He added, “Thanks to all our suppliers for demonstrating your expertise as tourism professionals; for your constant collaboration, commitment, quality, innovation and for always betting on differentiation and accompanying us to face the challenges of the destination”.

Roberto Bermudez, Senior Corporate Director Distribution & Product, also took the stage to discuss the positive evolution of the online distribution project that began a year ago, “Our goal and strategy has always been to add value to our hotel partners, betting on differentiation, respecting market rules and offering new distribution channels to boost sales. We believe in the need to establish long-term relationships to help our partners, to sell better their products.”

The following awards were given out:

The Fastest Growing - Coco Bongo

The Most Innovative - Mayan Adventures

The Highest Quality - Alltournative

Best Transportation Provider - Tenamaxtlenses Transport

Best Selling Tour: Xcaret Plus

Best Supplemental Sales - Sekura

Supplier of the Year - Cancun Adventures

Additionally, the following awards were given out in the hotel sector:

The Most Innovative and Dynamic - Iberostar Hotels & Resorts

Excellence in Service - Melia Hotels International

The Most Entrepreneurial - Blue Diamond Resorts

The Most Collaborative - Princess Hotels & Resorts

The 5th annual Suppliers Awards were attended by over 200 people representing the main companies of the Mexican tourism sector, which NexusTours was able to thank for being part of its project and its success.

About NexusTours

NexusTours is the leading destination management company in the Caribbean, Central America and North America with offices located in 19 countries and across 56 destinations. As local experts in the destinations they serve, NexusTours offers an extensive portfolio of accommodation options, including more than 16,000 hotels, transfer services (including shared, private and luxury options) from all airports and ports, over 4,000 excursions for travelers of all ages and interests and world-class customer service. Part of the Sunwing Travel Group, NexusTours provides destination services for a number of leading North American and European travel companies including Sunwing Vacations, Vacation Express and TUI Travel Group along with over 1,500 travel partners across Latin America, Mexico, North America and Europe. NexusTours has recently launched NexusCube; a ‘one-stop shop’ where travel partners can find all kind of travel services provided by local experts, in the destinations they have customer support operations. The online platform includes options to select hotels, transfers, tours and excursions and gives immediate confirmations for all services booked. For more information on how to access the platform please visit https://corporate.nexustours.com/corporate/

Media Inquiries

Milagros Alfonzo, Communication Supervisor - malfonzo@nexustours.com

Pablo Gutierrez, Senior Corporate Director Strategy & Marketing - pgutierrez@nexustours.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4e06ad25-2708-4a75-b684-26b35124d204

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c43778ee-0cff-4db7-bd25-4fcb6da13bdd

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/822e731f-2b8f-4563-b0ff-482e4ff606ce

