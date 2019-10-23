Media Advisory: New School Program Aims To Prevent Impaired Driving Among BC Students

/EIN News/ -- OAKVILLE, Ontario, Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MADD Canada is visiting West Vancouver Secondary School on Monday for a special screening of its powerful School Assembly Program to educate students about the risks of impaired driving and empower them to prevent it.



The 2019-2020 School Assembly Program, titled Over the Edge, depicts the tragic and permanent consequences of impaired driving. It is delivered to students in Grades 7 – 12 to get them talking about how they can make responsible choices and protect themselves and their peers.

Shown on a giant screen in an auditorium or gymnasium setting, the 45-minute presentation features a fictional story where teens are faced with making choices about alcohol and/or drug consumption and driving. That fictional story is followed by emotional interviews with real-life victims of impaired driving.

Monday’s screening is one of several presentations being delivered to schools around the province. Media are welcome to attend the screening and speak with special guests, students and staff .

Date: Monday, October 28, 2019 at 8:45 a.m. Location: West Vancouver Secondary School, 1750 Mathers Ave., West Vancouver, BC, V7V 2G7 Guests: West Vancouver Councillor Craig Cameron West Vancouver Police Chief Constable Len Goerke Dawn Regan, MADD Canada Chief Operating Officer

Road crashes are the number one cause of death among Canadian youth, and alcohol and/or drugs are involved in more than half of those crashes. Every year, MADD Canada produces a new School Assembly Program to educate students in Grades 7 – 12 about the risks of impaired driving.



To see a clip of the new program, visit the School Programs page on the MADD Canada web site at: https://madd.ca/pages/programs/youth-services/school-programs/.

To RSVP for the event, contact: Dawn Regan, MADD Canada Chief Operating Officer, 1-800-665-6233, ext. 223 / 905-330-7565 or dregan@madd.ca. Tracy Crawford, MADD Canada BC/Yukon Regional Manager, 1-877-676-9273 / 604-999-2205 or tcrawford@madd.ca.



