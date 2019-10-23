Matrix Medical Network Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification

HITRUST CSF Certification validates Matrix’s commitment to meeting key healthcare regulations and protecting sensitive private healthcare information

/EIN News/ -- SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matrix Medical Network (Matrix), a leading provider of in-home and mobile health clinic assessments and care management, announced its systems have again earned Certified Status for information security by the Health Information Trust (HITRUST) Alliance. Those systems include the company’s access control, mobile device management, database warehouse and proprietary electronic data capture platform. With the HITRUST CSF Certified Status, Matrix’s systems meet key healthcare regulations and requirements for protecting and securing sensitive private healthcare information.



“Healthcare providers are under great pressure to meet complex compliance requirements that include technical and process elements such as HIPAA, NIST, ISO and COBIT,” said Mr. Ian Worden, Chief Information Officer & Product Architect with Matrix. “The HITRUST CSF is the gold-standard that needs to be met, and Matrix is pleased to be able to demonstrate its compliance commitment by achieving HITRUST CSF Certification.”

HITRUST CSF Certified status indicates that the company’s systems have met industry-defined requirements and is appropriately managing risk, placing Matrix in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST CSF helps organizations address these challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.

“HITRUST has been working with the healthcare industry to ensure the appropriate information protection requirements are met when sensitive health information is accessed or stored in a cloud environment,” said Mr. Ken Vander Wal, Chief Compliance Officer, HITRUST. “We are pleased that Matrix Medical Network has taken the steps necessary to achieve HITRUST CSF Certified status, and we expect their customers to have confidence in this designation.”

“It is critical that our customers trust our capabilities in protecting and securing their confidential data,” said Mr. Keith Henthorne, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer for Matrix. “By going through this rigorous process for our entire platform—from our people and processes to the very way we communicate—our customers can be assured that they are receiving the highest level of data security compliance when they partner with Matrix.”

Matrix Medical Network provides a broad array of assessment and care management services to individuals that improve health outcomes and health plan financial performance. Matrix providers engage with health plan members wherever they are in their journey to health improvement. Our national network of community-based clinicians delivers in-home services for members while our fleet of mobile health clinics provides community-based care with advance diagnostic capabilities. These options, and our advanced engagement approach, helps health plans manage risks, close care gaps and connect members to more options for the care and support they need. Matrix is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ, and partners with leading health plans and providers across the country. Matrix is backed by Frazier Healthcare and Providence Service Corporation (Nasdaq: PRSC) of Stamford, CT. For more information, visit matrixmedicalnetwork.com .

David M. Goodspeed: office 480.862.1970 or david.goodspeed@matrixmedicalnetwork.com



