Attorney Victor L. George honored as a 2019 Champion of Justice by Loyola Law School

Attorney Victor L. George

The Los Angeles Trial Lawyer was selected for his “professional excellence, technical proficiency and uncompromising integrity”

I’m so honored and proud to receive this wonderful award.” — Attorney Victor L. George, on being named a Champion of Justice

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 23, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Victor L. George , a relentless trial attorney whose jury verdicts have set nationwide records, will be receiving Loyola Law School’s 2019 “Champion of Justice Award” at a sold-out ceremony at the historic Beverly Hills Hotel on Thursday, Oct. 24.The award, to be bestowed at a Tribute Dinner at 6 p.m., honors an attorney with a distinguished legal career marked by “professional excellence, technical proficiency and uncompromising integrity.”“I’m so honored and proud to receive this wonderful award,” said George, who helps victims of both workplace discrimination/harassment, and catastrophic personal injuries.George says his passion for justice stems from his years growing up in West Virginia. “I saw the challenges faced by honest, hard-working people,” he said. “They needed someone fighting for them, to ascertain they get a fair shake.”He’s frequently in jury trials — and never lost a trial during one 10-year stretch.One recent case drew national attention in 2016 when a jury awarded George’s clients $26 million in the wrongful death of their son. The teenager died after his head grazed a freeway overpass as he stood on the upper level of an open-topped double-decker party bus, driving down the San Diego (I-405) Freeway during a Sweet 16 birthday party.The only damages the bereaved parents could pursue for the tragic loss of their son were for their “loss of love.” The $26 million was the largest jury verdict for the wrongful death of a minor in U.S. history, and it led to new legislation and changes that improved tour bus passenger safety.George currently is pursuing justice for the family of a young father shot to death in front of his two young daughters, who were camping at Malibu Creek State Park. According to the lawsuit, law enforcement and state park officials were aware of previous unsolved shootings at the park, but failed to warn, care for and provide a safe space for park visitors, including the victim and his family. After George filed the family’s claim, a suspect was suddenly charged with murder and 10 counts of attempted murder for the earlier — unknown to the public — shootings.In one of his many employment discrimination trials, George represented a woman who had worked as a minimum wage hostess at an A-list Malibu restaurant. She sued because the owner had sexually harassed her for weeks, culminating in a he said-she said alleged sexual assault. The jury returned with a $5.4 million verdict for the victim.George serves on the executive board of the California Women’s Law Center; on the board of the Western Justice Center; is an emeritus member of CAALA Board of Governors. He is a Leaders’ Forum Club member of the American Association of Justice (AAJ) and a member of both CELA and NELA. He is a past winner of CAALA’s (formerly Los Angeles Trial Lawyers) Trial Lawyer of the Year award, for which award he has been nominated 10 times in the past 16 years.In his free time, George enjoys spending time with his family, which includes his wife and five children (ages 11 to 21), and attending the kids’ innumerable sports activities, theater performances and school functions. He’s also an avid, enthusiastic traveler, whose devotion to justice and compassion for victims brought him, in just the past 18 months, to Cambodia’s Killing Fields; to the Peace Museum in Hiroshima; and to Israel’s Yad Vashem World Holocaust Remembrance Center.ABOUT THE LAW OFFICES OF VICTOR L. GEORGE The Law Offices of Victor L. George has fought to vindicate the rights of victims for over two decades. The firm specializes in two highly technical and specific areas of the law: catastrophic personal injury/wrongful death and employment discrimination/litigation. Clients have received numerous seven- and eight-figure jury verdicts against Walmart, Ford Motor Co., Fidelity, Metrolink, Kindred Healthcare, Starline Tours and many other entities.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.