Nissan unveils Ariya Concept at Tokyo Motor Show

All-electric crossover showcases brand’s new direction for the age of autonomous driving

/EIN News/ -- Download image, here.



TOKYO, Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nissan today unveiled the Ariya Concept, a crossover EV with twin electric motors, powerful acceleration, award-winning driver assistance technology and a look that signals a complete reinvention of the brand’s design.

The new Nissan Ariya Concept, introduced today at the 46th Tokyo Motor Show, signals the dawn of a new era for Nissan as the company embarks to redefine its brand philosophy for the next evolutionary phase of the automobile.

The Ariya Concept features a spacious, premium cabin with high-tech features and a body that conveys the pure, clean nature of electric cars. It embodies the Nissan Intelligent Mobility vision of personal transportation – one where electrification and vehicle intelligence will offer seamless and adaptive travel experiences free of accidents or harmful emissions.

The Ariya Concept expands on design elements first hinted at by the Nissan IMx concept at the 2017 Tokyo Motor Show. They include the bold electrified V-motion signature “shield” and striking rear light blade, short overhangs, and an interior that feels more like a lounge than a conventional vehicle.

Although it’s a concept vehicle, the crossover EV’s bold styling and unconventional interior and exterior elements could make it into production in the near future.

“The Ariya Concept represents a strong collaboration between design and engineering,” said Yasuhiro Yamauchi, representative executive officer, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. “It is the next stage of Nissan’s future design language as we embark on a new era for the company – the next stage in our evolution.”

The Ariya Concept shares the stage at the Tokyo Motor Show with the Nissan IMk, an EV urban commuter concept revealed earlier this month. The two vehicles serve as “bookends” for Nissan’s new vision of an electrified brand identity.

Nissan Intelligent Mobility – a new design language

The Ariya Concept represents an entirely new design direction for Nissan.

“A new vehicle architecture means fresh opportunities to redefine how vehicles interact with society, how an EV paired with advanced driving capabilities can offer a new perspective,” said Alfonso Albaisa, Nissan’s senior vice president of global design. “With this vehicle and the IMk concept, we wanted to ensure that the soul of every Nissan car possess a distinctive Japanese DNA conveyed in a simple-yet-powerfully modern way, something we call ‘Timeless Japanese Futurism.’”

Characterized by the concepts “sleek,” “seamless” and “sexy,” the Nissan Ariya Concept features examples of this new design language throughout the exterior, including wide front fenders, super-thin LED headlights, as well as the front shield (typically a grille on a gasoline-powered vehicle) which is emblazoned with a bespoke, illuminated Nissan emblem. The shield incorporates a subtle geometric pattern that reveals itself when the electrified V-motion signature is illuminated.

“We replaced the conventional grille with what we call a ‘shield’ – an expressive piece with innovative 3-D texture within that goes beyond cosmetics, but also as a way to highlight the technology lurking within the vehicle,” said Albaisa. “In this case, it’s a radar sensor and other technologies that help the Ariya Concept read the road and visualize things the driver can’t see.”

Highlighting the vehicle’s profile are five-blade, 21-inch aluminum wheels with custom tires. A low, sleek roofline allows the vehicle to slice through the air. The styling of the Ariya Concept’s rear is also a departure from traditional SUVs, with a steeply raked C-pillar that blends seamlessly into a muscular rear deck. A one-piece light blade with blacked-out lenses runs across the width of the body. Rear fender flares and a high-mounted rear wing offer not-so-subtle suggestions of the vehicle’s power.

“The exterior strikes a balance between dynamic beauty and ‘tech sharpness,’ with proportions that show what’s possible with Nissan’s 100% electric vehicle platform,” Albaisa said. “The surprisingly short overhangs, large cabin, large wheels and tailored two-tone paint scheme provide an elegant appearance that balances sport and luxury.”

The Ariya Concept’s Suisei Blue paint scheme creates a dual appearance, depending on the distance viewed. From afar, the deep blue color takes on a matte-like finish. Upon closer inspection, large embedded glass flakes produce billions of light refractions, reminiscent of a comet crossing the night sky.

Accenting the Ariya Concept’s roofline and wheels is a new signature color for future Nissan EVs: copper, the color of the sun as it breaks through the night to start a new day. It symbolizes the dawn of a new automotive era while also giving a nod to traditional Japanese artisans who formed copper into works of functional art.

While the Ariya Concept’s exterior mainly expresses the ideas of “sleek” and “sexy,” the interior reflects a notion of seamlessness – represented by the integration of technology with daily life and the precise nature of Japanese craftsmanship.

“With a flat floor – made possible by the battery pack layout and absence of an internal combustion engine– the Ariya Concept welcomes occupants as they step in the cabin with a feeling of expansion and openness,” said Albaisa. “Panels blend naturally into each other and flow seamlessly from the front, sides and rear, giving a panoramic impression from any seat position.”

The minimalist dashboard is uncluttered by the buttons and switches found in conventional vehicles. When the Ariya Concept is energized, seamlessly integrated haptic touch controls along the instrument panel come to life with a glow. When the car is not in use, they disappear into the surface. The only physical controls are the start button, a single knob to operate the 12.3-inch display monitor, and the climate controls, which are artfully ingrained into the instrument panel’s genuine-wood lower section. The instrument panel transitions flawlessly into the doors and interior elements, to be out of sight when not in use.

The Ariya Concept’s supportive, comfortable seats feature a super-thin frame, providing even more free interior space and enhanced visibility. The front and rear seats are positioned to ensure that everyone has a great view of the surroundings and offer a sensation reminiscent of floating on a magic carpet. To make long drives more comfortable, the seat back and seat bottoms feature perforated leather upholstery, with material concentration where the occupant’s lower back and hip touch. A brilliant copper fabric under the perforation adds beauty and depth.

Throughout the cabin, interior materials were carefully selected to give an impression of solidness, technology and utility. Fine black synthetic leather covers the instrument panel and inner door panels. A different grade of synthetic leather with a textured grain lines the A-pillar and ceiling. This provides a subtle yet effective visual contrast. Satin copper-colored aluminum accents, incorporated into the instrument panel, seats and steering wheel, exude a sense of unity with the exterior color.

An icon of Nissan Intelligent Mobility

Nissan designed the Ariya Concept to fully embody the three pillars of Nissan Intelligent Mobility – Intelligent Driving, Intelligent Power and Intelligent Integration. Combining advanced electric-vehicle technology with a new level of seamless human-machine interface connectivity, it offers an entirely new driving experience.

The Ariya Concept features the latest version of Nissan’s award-winning driver assistance system, ProPILOT 2.0, for a more confident and comfortable drive. The system combines navigated highway driving with hands-off single-lane driving capabilities. By engaging the vehicle's navigation system to help maneuver the car on a predefined route on designated roads, the system can assist the driver with passing, lane diversions and lane exiting on multi-lane highways.

ProPILOT 2.0 also enables hands-off driving while cruising in a given lane.i,ii When approaching a road diversion or preparing to pass another vehicle, the system judges the appropriate timing of branching off or passing based on information from the navigation system and 360-degree sensing. The driver receives intuitive audio and visual guidance and is prompted to put both hands on the steering wheel and confirm the start of these operations via a switch. When driving with ProPILOT 2.0 engaged, the interior lighting changes colors to signal that hands-off driving is enabled, while creating a relaxing atmosphere.

Built with a high-performance, 100% electric drive system, the Nissan Ariya Concept delivers instant torque to the wheels from a dual front/rear motor drive configuration. This layout delivers balanced, predictable power to all four wheels, equal or better than many premium sports cars.

The Ariya Concept promises excellent cornering performance and traction on slippery surfaces such as snow and loose dirt, without drivers needing to change their driving style, steering input or even pedal position. It accomplishes this thanks to the high-power, twin-motor, all-wheel control system. Employing knowledge gained from years of vehicle control development – including the Nissan GT-R’s ATTESA E-TS torque split system and the Nissan Patrol’s intelligent 4X4 system – engineers created this new system to manage the EV’s power delivery and brakes automatically, ensuring smooth passage with minimal tire slippage. Drivers can maintain their driving posture and comfort, letting the system do all the work.

Seamless integration

Intuitive technology allows the Ariya Concept to fit seamlessly into the driver’s daily life, on-board and off-board, providing the freedom and enjoyment of mobility anytime and anywhere.

Traveling assistance isn’t limited to the vehicle. Among the human-machine interface features is Door to Door Navigation, which allows anyone to set a destination on their smartphone, transfer it to the Ariya Concept and have the vehicle’s navigation system continue offering directions. If the final destination is reached by foot, the system will transfer the remaining route back to the driver’s smartphone.

When approaching the Ariya Concept, the driver is greeted with a welcome light as the vehicle unlocks automatically, eliminating the need to fumble with a key fob. Even before getting inside, settings such as the driver’s seat position and climate controls are adjusted to the driver’s personal preferences, which the driver can save to a smartphone as a unique profile. The car can sync with the driver’s schedule to anticipate departure times and prepare the vehicle to be climate-controlled and ready to hit the road – maximizing driving range by using grid power to heat or cool the car.

Once the driver is inside, the Virtual Personal Assistant can help look up information and locate parking, so that the driver can keep their eyes on the road.

While traveling, the Nissan Ariya Concept’s Smart Route Planner automatically identifies and plots charging stops along the way, ensuring that the driver arrives at the desired destination, whether near or far.

Excellent power storage management allows for long-distance driving, without lengthy charging times interrupting travel plans. When it’s time to charge, the Ariya Concept uses CHAdeMO quick charging to energize the battery swiftly and conveniently. The charging port unlocks upon the driver’s approach and uses distinct colors to show the vehicle’s charge status at a glance.

If the plan includes picking up friends along the way, an integrated video chat feature can help confirm details before setting off. It can also link with their smartphones and the Ariya Concept’s center information display to show their exact location.

Upon arrival at their destination, drivers can use a smartphone or dedicated device to park the car automatically from a nearby location, thanks to ProPILOT Remote Park. This can be of help to passengers who need additional space or assistance to exit the car.

Firmware Over The Air (FOTA) technology provides constant, hassle-free updates for the navigation system, graphic user interface and driving characteristics to ensure the car is running effectively and has the latest versions and features, keeping the driver’s experience fresh and enjoyable.

When parked at the office or home, the Ariya Concept supports Nissan Energy technology. The technology makes it possible to connect with energy systems to charge the EV battery, power homes and businesses, and even selling energy back to the power grid. Nissan Energy helps drivers fully harness the Ariya Concept’s capabilities by expanding its use from just driving to include every aspect of life.

Ariya Concept – the new world of Nissan EVs

“Nissan has a clear vision of global mobility. The Ariya Concept is just the beginning, as Nissan considers how design, packaging and driver enjoyment can be transformed through the architecture of new EV platforms,” said Yamauchi. “The Ariya Concept is not a concept car designed from far off ideas, but rather a car that embodies Nissan Intelligent Mobility at its core and highlights a promise of an entirely new driving experience on the horizon.”

Nissan Ariya Concept Dimensions Length 4600 mm Width (excluding door mirrors) 1920 mm Height 1630 mm

About Nissan Canada Inc.

Nissan Canada Inc. (NCI) is the Canadian sales, marketing and distribution subsidiary of Nissan Motor Limited and Nissan North America, Inc. NCI was the first Japanese-based automaker to incorporate in Canada in 1965, and now directly employs 306 full-time staff across offices in Vancouver (BC), Mississauga (ON), and Kirkland (QC). There are 210 independent Nissan dealerships, including 84 that also act as Nissan Commercial Vehicles dealers, 123 electric vehicle-certified dealers, and 41 INFINITI retailers across Canada.

More information about Nissan in Canada and the complete line of Nissan and INFINITI vehicles can be found online at www.nissan.ca and www.INFINITI.ca .

About Nissan North America

In North America, Nissan's operations include automotive styling, engineering, consumer and corporate financing, sales and marketing, distribution and manufacturing. Nissan is dedicated to improving the environment under the Nissan Green Program and has been recognized annually by the U.S Environmental Protection Agency as an ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year since 2010. More information on Nissan in North America and the complete line of Nissan and INFINITI vehicles can be found online at www.NissanUSA.com and www.INFINITIUSA.com, or visit the U.S. media sites NissanNews.com and INFINITINews.com.

About Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.

Nissan is a global full-line vehicle manufacturer that sells more than 60 models under the Nissan, INFINITI and Datsun brands. In fiscal year 2018, the company sold 5.52 million vehicles globally, generating revenue of 11.6 trillion yen. Nissan’s global headquarters in Yokohama, Japan, manages operations in six regions: Asia & Oceania; Africa, the Middle East & India; China; Europe; Latin America; and North America. Nissan has partnered with French manufacturer Renault since 1999 and acquired a 34% stake in Mitsubishi Motors in 2016. The Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance sold 10.76 million vehicles combined in calendar year 2018.

For more information about our products, services and commitment to sustainable mobility, visit nissan-global.com . You can also follow us on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter and LinkedIn and see all our latest videos on YouTube .

Media contacts:

Didier Marsaud

Director, Corporate Communications

Nissan Canada

Telephone: 905-629-6400

Email: didier.marsaud@nissancanada.com

Jenn McCarthy

Manager, Product Communications

Nissan Canada

Telephone: 905-629-6350

Email: jennifer.mccarthy@nissancanada.com

______________________________

i Hands-off driving is possible when driving in a single lane, on the condition that the driver remains attentive on the road ahead and is prepared to immediately take manual control of the steering wheel when conditions of the road, traffic and vehicle require it.

ii The hands-off feature is not available in tunnels where a GPS signal cannot be established, on expressways without a physical separation that divides the traffic moving in opposite directions, on winding roads, in tollgate areas or merging lanes. When entering a road section where hands-off driving is not available, the system will alert in advance so the driver can take manual control of vehicle steering.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e9c7c712-ee53-499e-82f7-2cf2d8afa8e4

Nissan unveils Ariya Concept at Tokyo Motor Show All-electric crossover showcases brand’s new direction for the age of autonomous driving



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.