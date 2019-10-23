Outlook on the Digital Signage Market in India, 2019-2025 | LG, Samsung, BenQ and Panasonic are the Key Players in the Indian Landscape

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Digital Signage Market (2019-2025): Market Forecast by Components, by Display Screen Type, by Panel Based Display Screen Technology, by Panel Based Display Screen Size, by Pixel Pitch, by True Color LED Application, by Verticals, by Regions, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to this research, the India Digital Signage Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.1% during 2019-2025.



This report comprehensively covers the market by components, display screen types, display screen size, display screen technology, applications, verticals, and region.

The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the India digital signage market trends, opportunities, high growth areas and market drivers which would help the stakeholders to device and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.

India's digital signage market is expected to grow on account of increasing advertising spending by companies in the number of promotional campaigns and the volume of marketing activities in the Indian market. Many of these players are resorting to the use of attractive commercial displays and various other digital signage solutions to display promotional information. Further, infrastructure development and developing retail and tourism sectors would also propel the demand for digital signage in many parts of the country during the forecast period.



The digital signage market of India is yet to develop on a larger scale owing to the low degree of awareness and thus the adoption of such solutions in the semi-urban and rural parts of the country. Strengthening public infrastructure is leading to increasing in areas of application of digital signage systems across the country. Within the digital signage market in India, the display screens segment accounted for the majority of the market revenue share, followed by content players and software, in 2018. By display type, the single screen display segment accounts for the majority of the revenue share in the overall market owing to a high number of installations of such screens in major infrastructural projects in the retail and hospitality domains.



Moreover, the retail, hospitality, and transportation application segments of the digital signage market of India would grow significantly during the forecast period as the public infrastructure sector in the country is predicted to flourish in the coming years. Some of the key players in the India digital signage market include LG, Samsung, BenQ, and Panasonic.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Report Description

2.2 Key Highlights of The Report

2.3 Market Scope & Segmentation

2.4 Research Methodology - Sources of Information

2.5 Assumptions



3. India Digital Signage Market Overview

3.1 India Digital Signage Market Revenues (2015-2025F)

3.2 India Digital Signage Revenue Share, By Display Screen Type (2018 & 2025F)

3.3 India Digital Signage Revenue Share, By Verticals (2018 & 2025F)

3.4 India Digital Signage Revenue Share, By Regions (2018 & 2025F)

3.5 India Digital Signage Market - Industry Life Cycle

3.6 India Digital Signage Market - Porter's Five Forces



4. India Digital Signage Market Dynamics

4.1 Impact Analysis

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints



5. India Digital Signage Market Trends



6. India Digital Signage Market Overview, By Components

6.1 India Digital Signage Market Revenues, By Display Screen (2015-2025F)

6.2 India Digital Signage Content Players Market Revenues & Volume (2015-2025F)

6.2.1 India Digital Signage Market Revenue & Volume Share, By Content Players (2018 & 2025F)

6.2.1.1 India Digital Signage Market Revenues & Volume, By Content Players (2015-2025F)

6.3 India Digital Signage Software Market Revenues (2015-2025F)

6.3.1 India Digital Signage Market Revenue Share, By Software Type (2018 & 2025F)

6.3.1.1 India Digital Signage Market Revenues, By Software Type (2015-2025F)



7. India Panel Based Display Digital Signage Market Overview

7.1 India Panel Based Display Digital Signage Market Revenues & Volume (2015-2025F)

7.2 India Panel Based Display Digital Signage Market Revenue & Volume Share, By Technology (2018 & 2025F)

7.2.1 India LED Panel Based Display Digital Signage Market Revenues & Volume (2015-2025F)

7.2.1.1 India LED Panel Based Display Digital Signage Market Revenue Share, By Size (2018 & 2025F)

7.2.1.1.1 India LED Panel Based Display Digital Signage Market Revenues, By Size (2015-2025F)

7.2.2 India OLED Panel Based Display Digital Signage Market Revenues & Volume (2015-2025F)

7.2.2.1 India OLED Panel Based Display Digital Signage Market Revenue Share, By Size (2018 & 2025F)

7.2.2.1.1 India OLED Panel Based Display Digital Signage Market Revenues, By Size (2015-2025F)

7.2.3 India QLED Panel Based Display Digital Signage Market Revenues & Volume (2017-2025F)

7.2.3.1 India QLED Panel Based Display Digital Signage Market Revenue Share, By Size (2018 & 2025F)

7.2.3.1.1 India QLED Panel Based Display Digital Signage Market Revenues, By Size (2017-2025F)



8. India True Color LED Display Digital Signage Market Overview

8.1 India True Color LED Display Digital Signage Market Revenues (2015-2025F)

8.2 India True Color LED Display Digital Signage Market Revenue Share, By Applications (2018 & 2025F)

8.2.1 India True Color LED Display Digital Signage Market Revenues, By Indoor Application (2015-2025F)

8.2.2 India True Color LED Display Digital Signage Market Revenues, By Outdoor Application (2015-2025F)

8.2.1.1 India Indoor True Color LED Display Digital Signage Market Revenue Share, By Pixel Pitch (2018 & 2025F)

8.2.1.1.1 India Indoor True Color LED Display Digital Signage Market Revenues, By Pixel Pitch (2015-2025F)

8.2.2.1 India Outdoor True Color LED Display Digital Signage Market Revenue Share, By Pixel Pitch (2018 & 2025F)

8.2.2.1.1 India Outdoor True Color LED Display Digital Signage Market Revenues, By Pixel Pitch (2015-2025F)



9. India Kiosk Digital Signage Market Overview

9.1 India Kiosk Digital Signage Market Revenues & Volume (2015-2025F)



10. India Digital Signage Market Overview, By Verticals

10.1 India Digital Signage Market Revenues, By Commercial Vertical (2015-2025F)

10.1.1 India Commercial Sector Outlook

10.2 India Digital Signage Market Revenues, By Healthcare Vertical (2015-2025F)

10.2.1 India Healthcare Sector Outlook

10.3 India Digital Signage Market Revenues, By Retail Vertical (2015-2025F)

10.3.1 India Retail Sector Outlook

10.4 India Digital Signage Market Revenues, By Transportation Vertical (2015-2025F)

10.4.1 India Transportation Sector Outlook

10.5 India Digital Signage Market Revenues, By Hospitality Vertical (2015-2025F)

10.5.1 India Hospitality Sector Outlook

10.6 India Digital Signage Market Revenues, By Entertainment Vertical (2015-2025F)

10.7 India Digital Signage Market Revenues, By Other Verticals (2015-2025F)



11. India Digital Signage Market Overview, By Regions

11.1 India Northern Region Digital Signage Market Revenues (2015-2025F)

11.2 India Eastern Region Digital Signage Market Revenues (2015-2025F)

11.3 India Western Region Digital Signage Market Revenues (2015-2025F)

11.4 India Southern Region Digital Signage Market Revenues (2015-2025F)



12. India Digital Signage Market - Key Performance Indicators

12.1 India Government Spending Outlook

12.2 India Infrastructure Sector Outlook



13. India Digital Signage Market - Opportunity Assessment

13.1 India Digital Signage Market Opportunity Assessment, By Components (2025F)

13.2 India Digital Signage Market Opportunity Assessment, By Verticals (2025F)



14. India Digital Signage Market - Competitive Landscape

14.1 India Digital Signage Market Competitive Benchmarking - By Display Screen Technology

14.2 India Digital Signage Display Screens Market Revenue Share, By Company, 2018



15. Company Profiles

15.1 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

15.2 Panasonic Corporation

15.3 BenQ Corporation

15.4 Sharp Corporation

15.5 Sony Corporation

15.6 LG Electronics Inc.

15.7 Vyoma Technologies Private Limited

15.8 Xtreme Media Pvt. Ltd.

15.9 Nusyn Digital Solutions Pvt. Ltd.



16. Strategic Recommendations



