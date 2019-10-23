Monetate Wins Personalization ONE Rele Award for Web Experience and Optimization

Travelodge Implemented Monetate And Increased ROI by 15x

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK and LONDON, Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monetate, a worldwide leader in personalization, today announced that the company won the Rele Award from Personalization ONE for Web Experience and Optimization at an event in San Diego, California on October 1. Monetate was also named a finalist for two additional awards: Personalization Tech Solution of the Year and Personalization Engine. Monetate provides personalization for brands at every level of sophistication. The award highlights the work Monetate has done with Travelodge to dramatically increase the scale of their website optimization capabilities. Monetate empowers clients to automate web optimization as part of a comprehensive personalization offering.



“We are focused on delivering the highest possible return for our customers through personalization. Personalization is most effective when our clients employ a broad variety of strategies, from individual customer journey, to site optimization at scale,” said Lisa Kalscheur, CMO at Monetate. “We’re thrilled to have our customer Travelodge be recognized for their tremendous personalization achievements.”

Monetate, named a Leader in the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Personalization Engines, provides solutions for brands at every level of personalization maturity. For many brands, personalization begins on the website, where it can have an immediate impact on customer engagement and company ROI. Monetate’s research shows that brands that have advanced to AI-driven personalization, that delivers across the customer journey, provides the most significant company return, reinforcing the need for brands to continue on their path to personalization maturity.

“Once brands start with personalization, they begin to see the added benefits beyond relevant messaging, including scale and automation. Combined with AI-driven insights and recommendations, personalization can have a significant impact across a customer journey before, during and after a purchase,” said Kalscheur. “The Personalization ONE Rele awards highlight the value that personalization brings to all brands.”

About Monetate

Monetate, the global leader in personalization software for consumer-facing brands, enables marketers to grow more of their customers into their best customers. Monetate’s industry-first programmatic Personalization Exchange allows brands to create more relevant and personalized customer experiences. Monetate’s scalable, powerful, and agile Personalization Engine helps brands deliver individualized interactions that delight customers and increase customer lifetime value.

Founded in 2008, with offices in the U.S. and Europe, Monetate is used by leading brands around the world and influences billions of dollars in revenue every year for QVC, Newegg, Timberland, Carnival, The North Face, and hundreds of other market leaders. Learn more at www.monetate.com.

