Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Ruhnn Holding Limited

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming December 6, 2019 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of Ruhnn Holding Limited (“Ruhnn” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: RUHN) investors who purchased American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the “Registration Statement”) issued in connection with Ruhnn’s April 2019 initial public offering (the “IPO” or the “Offering”).



On or about April 3, 2019, Ruhnn completed its IPO in which it sold over 10 million ADSs for $12.50 per share.

On June 14, 2019, the Company reported its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2019 financial results, reporting that it only had 56 stores in operation, indicating that nearly 40% of the stores reported in the Registration Statement had been closed. The Company also disclosed that product sales had fallen sequentially 46%.

Since the IPO, Ruhnn’s shares have traded as low as $7.07 per share, or 43% below the IPO price.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that at the time of the IPO, the number of Ruhnn’s online stores had declined by nearly 40%; (2) that at the time of the IPO, the number of Ruhnn’s full-service Key Opinion Leaders had declined by nearly 44%; (3) that as a result, the Company’s net revenues derived from its full-service segment had declined by 46% on a sequential basis; and (4) that as a result, defendants’ statements about Ruhnn’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Ruhnn ADSs pursuant and/or traceable to the Registration Statement, you may move the Court no later than December 6, 2019 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

