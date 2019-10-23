KidSport Society of Calgary And Comrie’s Sports Equipment Bank to Make Special Announcement

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT: On October 29, media are invited to join KidSport Society of Calgary and Comrie’s Sports Equipment Bank as they make an exciting announcement regarding the growth of the organizations in Calgary and its surrounding communities. WHO: Al Coates, Chair, Board of Directors, Comrie’s Sports Equipment Bank Wilson Acton, Chair, Board of Directors, KidSport Society of Calgary Kevin Webster, Executive Director, KidSport Society of Calgary KidSport Society of Calgary Ambassadors Interviews available upon request WHEN: Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019 10 – 11 a.m. – Announcement and exclusive media tour WHERE: Comrie’s Sports Equipment Bank Office 3557 52 St SE, Calgary, AB T2B 3R3

Media inquiries

Lisa Libin

Brookline Public Relations

403-815-5626

403-538-5641 ext.104

llibin@brooklinepr.com

­



