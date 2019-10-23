There were 988 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,161 in the last 365 days.

KidSport Society of Calgary And Comrie’s Sports Equipment Bank to Make Special Announcement

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT: On October 29, media are invited to join KidSport Society of Calgary and Comrie’s Sports Equipment Bank as they make an exciting announcement regarding the growth of the organizations in Calgary and its surrounding communities.
   
WHO: Al Coates, Chair, Board of Directors, Comrie’s Sports Equipment Bank
  Wilson Acton, Chair, Board of Directors, KidSport Society of Calgary
  Kevin Webster, Executive Director, KidSport Society of Calgary
  KidSport Society of Calgary Ambassadors
  Interviews available upon request
   
WHEN: Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
  10 – 11 a.m. – Announcement and exclusive media tour
   
WHERE: Comrie’s Sports Equipment Bank Office
  3557 52 St SE, Calgary, AB T2B 3R3

Media inquiries

Lisa Libin
Brookline Public Relations
403-815-5626                                    
403-538-5641 ext.104
llibin@brooklinepr.com
