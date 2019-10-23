Client-to-Cloud Revolution is Happening at TIFCA’s International Future Computing Summit

Computing Industry Architects, Strategists, and Roadmap Visionaries Gather at IFCS

/EIN News/ -- MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The International Future Computing Summit (IFCS, IFC Summit) is the leading event for professionals tasked with knowing ‘What’s Next’ and embracing the client-to-cloud continuum. TIFCA thanks Intel and AMD for co-sponsoring IFCS to be held on November 5-6, 2019 at the Computer History Museum in Mountain View, California, IFCS is the rallying point for stakeholders in the impending Client-to-Cloud Revolution. Register here.



Why Join Us

Delegates are attending IFCS is to discover their place and importance in the next era of computing, to find opportunities to build this era together, and to stay ahead of the pack by securing their viable stake in what’s to come.

Hear World-Class Speakers in an Intimate Setting

This year’s Visionary Class speakers include Arvind Kumar, Senior Principal Engineer and Architect for Intel Corporation’s Client Computing Group, Daryl Sartain, Director and Worldwide Head of XR, Displays, and Wireless ecosystems for Advanced Micro Devices, and Wanda Meloni, CEO of M2 Insights.

The world-class speaker lineup continues:

• AccelByte • Foundry • M2 Insights • Adshir • Fyusion • Nvidia • Alsop Louie Partners • Hatch Entertainment • Poco Loco Amusements • Amazon Web Services • HTC • Spirit AI • Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) • Intel • Stanford • Blade Group • Intel Capital • Tirias Research • Boost VC • Jon Peddie Research • Ultra • Dell • Khronos Group • Unity Technologies • Epic Games • KWP Ltd • VentureBeat (Dean Takahashi) • Ericsson • Lenovo • The Venture Reality Fund • Fieldfisher • Maychirch • Xilinx and more

Expo Hall

Focused on paradigm shifting technologies, the exhibit hall includes Adshir raytracing technology running on mobile devices (something thought to be impossible), cloud-enhanced VR-ready volumetric image capture by Fyusion and more demos and presentations.

New Research Revealed

TIFCA has released version 2.0 of the vision document for the Client-to-Cloud Revolution . It identifies the stakeholders, the challenges they are working to overcome, and how TIFCA and its members achieve their mission of enabling the Client-to-Cloud Revolution through collaborative industry, infrastructure, and standards.

Computing is heading towards an era of any place, any time, and any device user experiences that are delivered through write-once reach-many content and applications across all platforms. It is beginning with cloud gaming, content streaming and software as a service (SaaS) applications and is growing into a collaborative ecosystem of client and cloud technologies, infrastructure, tools, and innovative content. The journey to this future is the Client-to-Cloud Revolution, and it will enhance the user experiences of mobile, PC, console, Smart TV, immersive technology, and more.

A limited number of speakers and marketers are still being welcomed to the conference.

Info & Registration

http://www.ifcsummit.com

Interact with IFC

http://www.twitter.com/ifcsummit

http://www.facebook.com/ifcsummit

About The International Future Computing Association (TIFCA)

http://www.tifca.com

TIFCA is a network of member companies and institutions that each play a part in what are, and will be, the ultimate tools and experiences that impact our daily lives using compute technology and media. TIFCA’s mission is to enable what’s next through the pillars of compute performance and platforms, immersive technology, and innovative content and applications. TIFCA is Co-Chaired by Intel, Advanced Micro Devices, and M2 Insights.

Media Contact

Carol Warren

Crew Communications

Tel. 714-890-4500

Email: carol@crewcommunications.com



