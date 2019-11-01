Belpre Dental Solutions Acquires Cutting Edge 3-D X-ray Technology Orthopantograph® QP 300

Dr. Stephen A Huffman, DDS

Fewer than ten percent of dental practices in the USA employ this advanced 3-D X-ray technology which makes dental work safer and faster

Dr. Trinh and I use 3-D X-ray technology for a complete panoramic view of the full mouth infinite precise detail like never before.” — Dr. Stephen A. Huffman CEO Belpre Dental Solutions

BELPRE, OH, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Belpre Dental Solutions (BDS) team offers each patient highly individualized quality care and attention. In keeping with that philosophy, the doctors have implemented the use of the Orthopantomograph QP 300 in their dental practice.



The team at BDS provides pain free dentistry and is excited to offer this highly advanced, highly accurate modern 3-D X-ray system. It allows the doctors to precisely and accurately place pain-free dental implants using exacting digital technology, which provides exquisite detail not seen before the state-of-the-art 3-D X-rays were developed.

3-D X-ray technology at Belpre Dental Solutions provides the patient with six significant benefits



1. Increased diagnostic accuracy means less time in the dental chair

2. Better treatment with higher success rates involves less anxiety and stress

3. Lower radiation exposure is safer than the older conventional X-Ray machines

4. Jawbone and nerve assessments with 3-D provide better safety considerations

5. Unforeseen complications are greatly reduced

6. Fast without forcing patients into uncomfortable imaging positions

BDS provides patients with sophisticated and cutting edge care solutions in a spa-like setting that is designed with comfort to remove dental anxiety. Everyone on the Belpre Dental Solutions team will pamper you and provide you with ample treatment time and attention while catering to your needs. Our patients never feel rushed, and the team works to ease any fears or dental anxiety while providing the highest degree of attention and quality.

About the Belpre Dental Solutions practice:

Guided by the vision of Drs. Stephen A. Huffman and Duke D. Trinh, both of whom have received the Doctor Of Dental Surgery degree from The Ohio State University. The practice provides dental treatments for standard and advanced dental cases.

At BDS, you can come in and have your teeth cleaned, or you may elect to have our Dental Surgical team provide a full mouth smile makeover, dental implants, and root canals without being forced to see another provider.

At Belpre Dental Solutions, patients are treated with dignity and respect in a quality spa-like facility, whether they have arrived for a simple treatment like a cleaning or highly advanced full mouth dental implant placement.

The doctors are native to the mid-Ohio region, and both are experienced, providing the highest quality of convenient dental care. The doctors are proud to offer complete dental care without having to send patients to secondary providers outside of the BDS office.

Contacting the dental experts at Belpre Dental Solutions is simple: Call 740.423.5551 or email scheduling@belpredentalsolutions.com. You can also visit our website to learn more about Belpre Dental Solutions.



