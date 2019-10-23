iCIMS Awarded for Commitment to Candidates and Employees

Recruitment tech leader receives industry recognition for talent development and candidate experience

/EIN News/ -- Holmdel, NJ, Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iCIMS, Inc., the market leader for cloud-based talent acquisition software solutions, received two top rankings for exceptional talent experiences. Recognitions include both a 2019 Association for Talent Development (ATD) BEST Award and for the second consecutive year, a Talent Board North American Candidate Experience (CandE) Award.

iCIMS’ dedication to offering an enterprise-wide talent development program earned recognition from ATD, the world’s largest professional organization dedicated to talent development professionals worldwide. The ATD BEST Awards highlight organizations including IBM, Hilton, Verizon, and Walmart for their use of strategic talent development to achieve business results. Many employers who use the iCIMS Talent Acquisition Platform – including Fisher Investments, Memorial Health System, and Valvoline – also received recognition.

Similarly, iCIMS earned a 4th place ranking by Talent Board, among 65 of the most recognizable companies for providing an exemplary candidate experience. The awards are based on assessment from tens of thousands of candidates who rate key factors including their overall experience, likelihood to apply again, likelihood to refer others, and willingness to increase business relationships with the employer. iCIMS joins winners including several of its own customers: New Balance, Compassion International, Foot Locker, Hyland Software, IDEA Public Schools, Jet Propulsion Laboratory and Valvoline.

Both acknowledgments serve as a cohesive testament to iCIMS’ focus on providing a valued candidate experience and a company culture fueled by collaborative, diverse, and passionate individuals who continuously grow professionally and are inspired throughout their employment.

“At iCIMS, we prioritize the candidate experience in all that we do to ensure that we are creating an experience where candidates feel valued throughout the process. We also strongly believe in providing professional development to all of our employees to drive their continued career growth, as our current and prospective employees are owed the same valued experience that we extend to our customers,” said Irene DeNigris, chief people officer at iCIMS.

For eight consecutive years, iCIMS has ranked on the Best Places to Work in New Jersey by NJBIZ and is featured on Glassdoor’s 50 Best Medium-Sized Companies to Work. To fuel its growth and innovation at historic Bell Works in Holmdel, NJ, the company is actively hiring across various roles.

To learn more about the latest career opportunities at iCIMS, visit https://careers.icims.com/.

About iCIMS

iCIMS is the leading recruitment software provider for employers to attract, engage and hire great people. iCIMS enables companies to manage and scale their recruiting process through a full product suite and an ecosystem of 250 integrated partners. Established in 2000, iCIMS supports 4,000 customers, including one in every six Global 1000 companies in the US, hiring 4 million people each year and is the largest software provider dedicated to talent acquisition. For more information, visit www.icims.com.

Erica Bonavitacola iCIMS, Inc. 7325207995 Erica.Bonavitacola@icims.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.