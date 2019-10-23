Star2Star Communications Wins 2019 INTERNET TELEPHONY Hosted VoIP Excellence Award

/EIN News/ -- SARASOTA, Fla., Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Star2Star Communications, provider of the world’s only Full Spectrum Communications Solution, announced today that they have been named an INTERNET TELEPHONY Hosted VoIP Excellence Award winner for 2019. This is the fourth year Star2Star has been recognized with this award.



Star2Star’s Full Spectrum Communications Solution is renowned in the industry for providing unparalleled VoIP quality and reliability. Their solution offers pure to on-premises cloud platforms, built-in business continuity, and an extensive global network built on their innovative infrastructure. This allows the Full Spectrum Communications Solution to guarantee 99.999% uptime and ensure businesses see increased productivity while lowering costs.

“We are incredibly pleased that our Full Spectrum Communications Solution has been recognized for another year,” said Michelle Accardi, President and Chief Revenue Officer at Star2Star. “Providing exceptional VoIP solutions to ensure our customers’ continued success is our number one priority. We believe that the right communications solution can be a key differentiator for any business and are proud to offer one that is recognized as one of the best on the market!”

“Congratulations to Star2Star Communications for being honored with an INTERNET TELEPHONY Hosted VoIP Excellence Award for innovation in IP communications. Star2Star has consistently demonstrated outstanding quality and has delivered exceptional solutions for its customers,” stated Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC.

The 2019 INTERNET TELEPHONY Hosted VoIP Excellence Award winners will be published on INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine online.

About Star2Star Communications

Star2Star offers unparalleled value, reliability, quality, and scalability. Star2Star unifies business communications including voice, video, fax, mobile, chat, and presence management. Merged with Blueface, the leading pan-European UCaaS provider, Star2Star possesses a global influence and customer base.

Star2Star's award-winning, patented Constellation Network overcomes the reliability and quality limitations of other communications technologies and enables companies to choose the deployment methodology that aligns best with their needs. For businesses who require high-quality voice, redundant networks for continuity, and ultra-reliable communications, Star2Star's StarCloud+ architecture offer the highest guaranteed SLAs in the industry at an affordable price. Businesses with less complexity, who seek the best communications capabilities for their employees and customers, can consider the StarCloud solution the optimal choice.

With a customer retention rate of 99.85%, Star2Star has been recognized by a multitude of leading analysts. Star2Star was named to the Forbes Most Promising Companies list, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 five times, and the Inc. 500|5000 seven times. The company was also named by IHS as a Top 10 Hosted Business VoIP/UC Provider, ranked in the Frost Radar in the North American Hosted IP Telephony and UCaaS Industry report, and has been in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for UCaaS, Worldwide for the last six years.

