Shuwen Biotech Designated as an International Cooperation Base for Medical Diagnostic Technologies

DEQING, China, October 23, 2019 / B3C newswire / --Shuwen Biotech, a China-based leader in innovative diagnostics, announced that it has been designated as an International Cooperation Base for Novel Biomarkers and Innovative Diagnostic Technologies by authorities in Zhejiang Province, China.

The designation was based on the recognition of Shuwen’s capabilities, infrastructures and accomplishments in development and commercialization of innovative medical diagnostic products through licensing and international collaborations.

Based in China, Shuwen Biotech has built a world-leading, innovative diagnostic-technology transformation platform. Through its own innovations as well as licensing and collaborative development, Shuwen commercializes the latest scientific and technological advances in medical diagnostics, especially novel biomarkers. To date, Shuwen has licensing and collaboration agreements with fifteen leading European and American universities and companies, and has developed and/or commercialized a number of innovative diagnostic products under such agreements. Of note, Shuwen’s novel first in its kind Point-of-Care Preeclampsia Detection Kit, based on technologies licensed from a leading US university and developed in-house, has been certified by the European Union and is being promoted globally.

“We are honored by this recognition. We will continue to expand on international cooperation and licensing, and focus on commercializing international diagnostic innovation to benefit health,” commented Jay Z. Zhang, Chairman and CEO of Shuwen.

About Shuwen Biotech Shuwen Biotech is a China-based diagnostic company founded on the principles of innovation, patent protection, and international collaboration as its strategic platforms for growth. Since 2011, Shuwen established strategic partnerships with numerous outstanding academic and commercial institutions such as Yale University, University of Chicago, BioNTech, Sphingotec among others in the form of exclusive licensing of first-in-class diagnostic technologies and patents covering a range of novel biomarkers for diagnostics in the fields of cancer, women’s health, critical care, and health screening and other fields. Shuwen has also developed innovative and quality companion diagnostics and provided central lab testing services to leading pharmaceutical developers. Shuwen houses an in-house development team, CAP-accredited central labs, and ISO13485-certified IVD manufacturing facilities, all in line with global standards in order to continue to deliver transformational products and services to its customers globally and open new possibilities in the advancement of health.

