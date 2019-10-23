Couchbase Marks Strong First Half with Record Growth

Company celebrates hyper growth with more than 70% increase in new business and over 100% growth in total contract value; customers now comprise 30% of Fortune 100

/EIN News/ -- Santa Clara, Calif., Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Couchbase today announced accelerated adoption of its enterprise-class, multicloud to edge NoSQL database as the company closed a record total of new logo bookings during the first half of fiscal 2020. Product innovation and strategic partnerships, together with a growing number of enterprises with specific requirements for their business-critical applications, were behind the strong customer interest and adoption.

As enterprises move to support Internet, mobile and IoT applications, they require a purpose-built database optimized for the most business-critical use cases. Couchbase, with its cache, key value store, and document database capabilities, is a multi-model database built for business-critical applications in the enterprise--from public cloud to hybrid cloud to edge deployments. Thanks to its unique cloud-native architecture, Couchbase is positioned to scale, perform at scale, and do so reliably, making it a popular choice among some of the biggest brands in the world.

Key Business Highlights

In the first half of FY2020, Couchbase delivered:

70%+ in new business growth

100%+ growth in total contract value

55%+ billings growth

50%+ growth in average deal size

Office expansion: Couchbase increased its footprint in Manchester, UK, and San Francisco with expanded new offices, more than doubling its office space in both locations to accommodate continued employee growth.





Other key business milestones for the period include:





Innovation

Combining the best of NoSQL with the power and familiarity of SQL, Couchbase’s strength in innovation continues to redefine the NoSQL space. Product momentum remained strong during the first half for Couchbase, on the heels of announcing two first-to-market technologies in FY2019: Couchbase Autonomous Operator, and the first commercial deployment of SQL++. Innovations in the first half of FY2020 include:

Couchbase Server 6.5: delivers multi-document ACID transaction support and query enhancements for feature parity with relational databases, which allows developers to use their existing database skills to support new application development and migration to NoSQL.

delivers multi-document ACID transaction support and query enhancements for feature parity with relational databases, which allows developers to use their existing database skills to support new application development and migration to NoSQL. Couchbase Mobile 2.5: introduces new functionality for enterprises capitalizing on business-critical information at the edge with Predictive Queries for applications, and Delta Synchronization for bandwidth constrained environments. These updates enable developers to create mobile applications and manage data with secure embedded local device storage, advanced sync capabilities, and Machine Learning (ML) queries.

introduces new functionality for enterprises capitalizing on business-critical information at the edge with Predictive Queries for applications, and Delta Synchronization for bandwidth constrained environments. These updates enable developers to create mobile applications and manage data with secure embedded local device storage, advanced sync capabilities, and Machine Learning (ML) queries. Couchbase Autonomous Operator 1.2: includes production certification for cloud-managed Kubernetes services – Amazon EKS, Azure AKS, and Google GKE--giving developers the freedom to deploy, manage and move applications in a cloud-agnostic manner, reducing lock-in, costs, and complexity.





Customers – New and Expanded Relationships

Couchbase marked the first half by closing its largest single new logo in company history and can now call 30% of the Fortune 100 customers. Also during this period, Couchbase added multiple new logos, including AppDynamics, Trendyol, SafeCharge, 2K Games, VuBiquity, and Age of Learning. At the same time, the company grew existing customer relationships, some of which include eBay, Royal Caribbean, UPS, Verizon, and Visa.





Couchbase powers engaging customer experiences for travel and hospitality, including 3 of the top 3 cruise lines in the world, the top 3 global distribution systems, and 4 of the largest 10 airlines in the world. Couchbase also enables 5 of the top 10 retailers in the world and 5 of the top 10 U.S.-based e-commerce companies to create extraordinary shopping experiences.

Partnership Momentum

Partner-sourced and influenced deals during the period grew to more than 25% of new business bookings while partner count grew to more than 280. Other highlights include:

Oracle Cloud Infrastructure: Couchbase was a launch partner with Oracle for its Paid Listing and Stack launch in the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) Marketplace.

Infosys: Couchbase collaborated with Infosys on OpenHack, a global hackathon sponsored by Infosys’s Modernization practice in which more than 190 teams of Infosys developers created 70+ solutions to address the next generation of enterprise data migration and app development challenges.

Red Hat: For the second year in a row, Couchbase was recognized as a strategic ISV by Red Hat during Summit 2019, earning the “Partner Technology Innovation Award” for Couchbase Autonomous Operator on Red Hat OpenShift and RHEL.

Additions to the Leadership Team

Denis Murphy was appointed as Senior Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer. As CRO, Murphy leads the company’s go-to-market optimization and expansion activities to capitalize on the $45B+ database market.

Chris Galy was appointed as Senior Vice President and Chief People Officer. As CPO, Galy is responsible for all aspects of Couchbase’s people strategy and company culture.





Industry Recognition





“We will become the next great enterprise software company by simultaneously delivering sustained differentiation, driving long-term profitable growth, and building a world-class team,” said Matt Cain, President and CEO of Couchbase. “The first half of our fiscal 2020 demonstrates our continued focus and commitment to all of these areas as we accelerate growth of our technical innovation, our customer base, and our talent. Couchbase has been uniquely architected to enable the most business-critical applications for the largest enterprises in the world. No other database in the market can match our capabilities. The momentum we’ve built so far this year underscores this reality.”





About Couchbase

Unlike other NoSQL databases, Couchbase provides an enterprise-class, multi-cloud to edge database that offers the robust capabilities required for business-critical applications on a highly scalable and available platform. Couchbase is built on open standards, combining the best of NoSQL with the power and familiarity of SQL, to simplify the transition from mainframe and relational databases.





Couchbase has become pervasive in our everyday lives; our customers include industry leaders Amadeus, American Express, Carrefour, Cisco, Comcast/Sky, Disney, eBay, LinkedIn, Marriott, Tesco, Tommy Hilfiger, United, Verizon, as well as hundreds of other household names. For more information, visit www.couchbase.com.

