CohBar Expands Board with Biotech Veteran Misha Petkevich

/EIN News/ -- MENLO PARK, Calif., Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ: CWBR), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing mitochondria based therapeutics to treat age-related diseases and extend healthy lifespan, today announced the appointment of Misha Petkevich to its Board of Directors. Mr. Petkevich brings to the company more than three decades of financial and investment experience with life sciences companies in leadership roles at V2M Capital, Robertson Stephens & Co. and Hambrecht & Quist.



“Misha’s perspective on the biotech industry and on CohBar is well informed by his decades of financial advisory and investment experience with biotech companies at all stages,” said Albion Fitzgerald, CohBar’s Chairman. “He has helped many of these companies turn breakthrough scientific discoveries into novel therapeutics that address major unmet medical needs and created significant value for their investors. Those are CohBar’s strategic goals, and we believe that Misha will contribute significant value to our Board in achieving them.”

“The founders of CohBar have been leaders in elucidating the role of mitochondria and mitochondrial peptides in human health and disease, in particular in diseases of aging,” said Mr. Petkevich. “Along with the superb scientific team at CohBar, they are working to translate these seminal discoveries into new and potentially transformational therapeutics. I couldn’t be more excited about working with the team and Board of Directors at CohBar to help realize the potential of these discoveries and of this powerful new technology platform at the frontier of clinical medicine.”

Mr. Petkevich brings to the company more than 30 years of financial and investment experience in biotechnology and investment banking. Since 2015, Mr. Petkevich has been the Chief Investment Officer of V2M Capital, an investment firm funding life science companies. He currently serves on the board of directors of HingeBio, Inc., a biotechnology company developing bispecific and multispecific antibodies. In 2005, he co-founded BladeRock Capital, LLC, an investment firm specializing in life science companies. Prior to founding BladeRock Capital, Mr. Petkevich founded The Petkevich Group, a biotechnology advisory firm, where he was Chairman and Chief Executive Officer from 1998 to 2005. Between 1989 and 1998, Mr. Petkevich served as Managing Director, as well as Head of Healthcare and Investment Banking at Robertson Stephens & Co. Mr. Petkevich began his career at Hambrecht & Quist, an investment bank, where he served as a Principal, Head of Healthcare Banking and as a biotechnology analyst covering Genentech, Chiron and others. Mr. Petkevich received his bachelor’s degree from Harvard University and his DPhil from the University of Oxford.

About CohBar

CohBar (NASDAQ: CWBR) is a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics, an emerging class of drugs for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. Mitochondria based therapeutics originate from the discovery by CohBar’s founders of a novel group of naturally occurring mitochondrial-derived peptides within the mitochondrial genome which regulate metabolism and cell death, and whose biological activity declines with age. CohBar’s efforts focus on the development of these peptides into therapeutics that offer the potential to address a broad range of age-related diseases, including nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, type 2 diabetes, fibrotic diseases, cancer, and cardiovascular and neurodegenerative diseases. The company’s lead compound, CB4211, is in a phase 1a/1b clinical trial that includes an evaluation of biological activity relevant to NASH and obesity. To date, the company and its founders have discovered more than 100 mitochondrial-derived peptides. For additional company information, please visit www.cohbar.com .

