GBT Technologies, Inc. Discusses Introduction of Artificial Intelligence to Rival IBM, Google, Intel

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, NY, Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBT Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH) is operating in two of the fastest growing spaces in the technology sector, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT), and the company is developing technologies that will be unlike anything on the market today. Business analyst firm Gartner estimates that the business value of the AI market will reach over $3.9 trillion within the next five years, while the global IoT market was valued at $190 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $1.1 trillion by 2026, according to Fortune Business Insights.



In its report, Gartner said, “For the next few years, the primary source of business value for AI is in the realm of customer experience, as companies use more tools such as virtual agents to support interaction.”

Gartner emphasizes that a big driver of value for artificial intelligence is what we don't know about. “The ability to process large datasets quickly, and the capability of processing that information in new and different ways, opens up a world of possibilities for new business that isn't imaginable today.”

GBT Technologies is fully aware of the “customer experience” and the “ability to process large datasets quickly” and it is here that the company is developing a technology that should rival any major competitor and deliver to its customers—a best-in-class tool.

Stock Market Media Group (SMMG) caught up with GBT Technologies, Inc.’s (GBT) Chief Operating Officer, Salomon Ocon, to discuss the company, its technologies, and the path forward to grow its footprint in the AI and IoT markets well into the future.

SMMG: What technologies will GBT be involved in developing?

Salomon Ocon: “GBT is focusing on a host of major technologies in the Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) markets that we believe are the future of our modern age. Over the next few years, GBT will be investing most of its efforts on the research and development of intelligent systems. Our future will include both hardware and software technologies.

“The company will be developing powerful, Artificial Intelligence-specific microchips to accompany its advanced software algorithms. Our AI systems will manage and control a wide variety of applications in several industries, including medicine, communication, autonomous machines, business, security, IoT/mobile and many more that affect our daily lives.”

SMMG: When the public hears terms like Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI), what do these mean?

Salomon Ocon: “Internet of Things (IoT) in simple terms means control over the internet. When we say control, we mean anything that can be electronically operated. For instance, we’ll start with something as simple as activating a sprinkler system or home security system, or a city or town’s traffic lights, to more complex operations, like self-driving cars and robots.

“IoT means operation of electronic devices over the internet and it touches every aspect of our lives. We already see existing devices that most aren’t even aware are IoT based. For example, the street scooters that can be rented by the mile. These scooters are pure IoT devices. These scooters include GPS and network connection that identify their location and charge for the service. The system works over a cellular network and the internet and include computer programs that are running in the background. We are already surrounded by plenty of IoT devices without even being aware of it.

“Same for AI. Take for example Amazon’s ordering system. When a user places an order on Amazon, it learns about the user’s shopping habits and offers him/her similar products via emails or messages. This is an AI system. Facebook is another example. The AI system learns about a user’s location, likes, posting topics, habits and much more. Artificial-intelligent systems surround us in our daily lives. These systems are learning, listening and studying us. For now, this activity is mostly for commercial purposes, but it’s slowly making its way into invading other areas of our everyday lives, like medicine, security and privacy, engineering, business, autonomous machines and others.”

SMMG: Is there a technology or industry that GBT expects to grow its footprint in to highlight its technologies?

Salomon Ocon: “It is GBT’s goal to become a major player in the AI industry over the next few years. By designing AI-integrated circuits (microchips) along with smart software solutions, GBT will introduce new horizons in areas which major players, like IBM, Google, and Intel are currently operating. We develop modern technologies that will be implemented in medical, communication and IoT/Mobile applications and expected to become dominant in the high-tech world.

“GBT is going to introduce cognitive AI systems to enrich and enhance people’s lives in significant areas that are vital to us, for example, medicine, personal communication privacy and security, law enforcement and robotics. We believe that AI should be our ‘assisting companion’ for the next generation to come and we’ll be designing AI that is beneficial for humans.

“Our intelligent systems are equipped with instructions, and continue from there on their own, constantly learning, reasoning and making conclusions. GBT’s AI is intelligent and will fulfill its objectives efficiently and in real time. We are creating the next generation of intelligent systems for our society’s benefit.”

SMMG: How will AI play a role in GBT’s future?

Salomon Ocon: “GBT’s roadmap is investing in intelligent systems that will assist us in our daily lives. In the upcoming year, we’ll see advanced AI-based applications that are targeted for all people, not just for engineers and scientists. The major players failed with large AI systems making them too complicated for use. We will be introducing user-friendly AI systems that are very powerful behind the scenes in significant areas of our lives like medicine, communications and personal security/privacy.”

SMMG: Discuss your technology, Avant! AI, and how GBT expects to use it?

Salomon Ocon: “Avant! is targeted to be implemented within several applications. The first will be the medical field. We are currently evaluating Avant! operating as an expert medical advisor for everyone. Another option is to have Avant! as a medical imaging analyst. Here Avant! will review medical imaging data like ultrasound, MRI, CT and X-Rays to identify potential abnormalities and alerting physicians to them.”

SMMG: What industries can benefit from this tool?

Salomon Ocon: “Due to Avant!’s powerful capability to analyze vast amounts of data, we’re positioning Avant! to operate in the medical, law, security, communication (IoT), and analytics industries. Its cognitive capabilities make it an efficient candidate to perform rapid, evidence-based, analysis and to quickly provide vital information for essential topics.”

SMMG: How does GBT introduce these technologies to potential clients and grow its footprint within the industries you’re targeting?

Salomon Ocon: “GBT will introduce proof-of-concept to the public and engage in business opportunities with institutions (hospitals, clinics, etc.) and individuals (private physicians, researchers, etc.) to enable collaboration for mutual benefit to the company and its partners. In other areas, GBT will engage in business opportunities with major industry players and with corporations.”

SMMG: What is the market that you’ve identified for the technologies you develop?

Salomon Ocon: “The effects of Avant!’s intelligence operating on a global scale could be far more significant to our daily lives then we can even predict at the moment. Imagine an intelligent medical advisor at your fingertips and available to you around the clock that provides you with accurate medical advice. This type of ‘super-intelligent agent’ would be invaluable in any household worldwide making Avant! a global star.

“Avant!’s actions are achieving human objectives and that’s what will make it superior to anything other competitors can offer today. Its superior technology will slowly penetrate many aspects of our lives, and we’ll be starting in the medical field and then continuing to many other potential areas like climate forecasting/control, autonomous cars, aviation, space exploration and many more.”

To learn more about GBT Technologies, Inc. visit: https://www.goph.io

